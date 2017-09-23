First Lady Melania Trump Represents U.S.A. at Invictus Games in Canada…

Posted on September 23, 2017 by

(Via Reuters) TORONTO  – U.S. first lady Melania Trump, on her first solo international trip on Saturday, to Toronto, met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and invited Britain’s Prince Harry to visit the White House.

Mrs. Trump, 47, who is leading the U.S. delegation attending the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games for wounded soldiers in Canada’s biggest city, also wished the U.S. team luck in a brief speech:

“On behalf of my husband and our entire country, I want to thank you and your families for all you have sacrificed to keep us safe,” Trump said at a reception for the U.S. team.

“I also want to wish you good luck but I know you won’t need it,” she added. “Take that fighting spirit that I know you have and bring home the gold.”

U.S. first lady Melania Trump greets members of Team USA prior to attending the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Harry, 33, who is fifth in line to the British throne, set up the Invictus Games three years ago. More than 550 injured and wounded servicemen and women from 17 allied nations are taking part in 12 adaptive sports in the games, which end on Sept. 30.

The meeting between Trump and the British prince lasted about 20 minutes, according to Trump’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham.

First-Lady Melania Trump also met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and two of their three children. Mrs. Trump, Prince Harry and Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau will attend the opening ceremony of the games on Saturday evening.

46 Responses to First Lady Melania Trump Represents U.S.A. at Invictus Games in Canada…

  1. justme928 says:
    September 23, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    I’ll kneel before these heroes. Kap, et al, can kiss my grits.

  2. thehouseonmstreet says:
    September 23, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    People like Kap don’t have the true grit required to come back from these physical challenges. Kudos to Prince Harry for giving our heroes a platform upon which to showcase their courage, faith and abilities. And to our beautiful First Lady, you are truly special and we are so proud of you.

  3. duchess01 says:
    September 23, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    We are proud of Our First Lady, too, Mr. President! She is Our American Ambassador Of Grace and Elegance! Thank You, First Lady, Melania, for supporting our soldiers in the Invictus Games – God Bless You – God Bless President Trump – and – God Bless the United States of America!

    • CiscoKid says:
      September 23, 2017 at 8:34 pm

      Beautiful said duchess101.
      It is so wonderful to have a FLOTUS who embodies the American spirt and love of country, her adopted country.🇺🇸

      • duchess01 says:
        September 23, 2017 at 8:52 pm

        Oh, yes Cisco! Our First Lady is so genuine and warm – she speaks from a heart flowing with love – you can see her spirit glowing in her eyes – even her expressions are pure and caring – nothing phony about her – in every situation/event she carries herself with elegant dignity – and President Trump is so proud of her! 🙂

  4. magagirl says:
    September 23, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    This is an awsome event, what a great idea. Melania looks beautiful as usual and Prince Harry looks happy to meet her.

    • Tegan says:
      September 23, 2017 at 9:19 pm

      But, but Daily Mail said she was extremely nervous and Harry didn’t seem thrilled to be with her! (But was very relaxed and at ease with Michelle) See how it happens?

      • fedback says:
        September 23, 2017 at 9:28 pm

        Harry likes women. Mrs Trump is one of the most beautiful women in the world
        If Harry wasn’t relaxed that was probably the reason

      • Coldeadhands says:
        September 23, 2017 at 9:36 pm

        Yeah, always consider the source. Daily mail loves to caste non libs in a perverse light and like all lefty media, will make it up if deemed necessary.

      • margarite1 says:
        September 23, 2017 at 10:00 pm

        Why would she be nervous about meeting Prince Harry? She’s married to Donald Trump for pete’s sake!! And she has interacted with many many powerful people for years. If anything was going on I bet her incredible beauty set Harry back on his heels.

  5. grandmotherpatriot says:
    September 23, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Well Done FLOTUS.

  6. Minnie says:
    September 23, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    Thank you, First Lady!

    You are a breath of class, dignity and respect, all missing from the White House the past 8 years!

    We ❤️ You!
    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  7. Blacksmith8 says:
    September 23, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Style Elegance Grace, and well spoken, First Lady Melania Trump does an extremely good job representing her family and all of us.
    The words she chooses gives me an idea she is as sincere as her husband the President.
    She genuinely feels that we are all part of her family.

  8. DEGinTN says:
    September 23, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    I saw a photo (in DailyMail) of Prince Harry and Flotus in which the prince was flashing the Illuminati sign for Lucifer. Wonder why he would do that unless it was to show his allegiance ?

  9. NJF says:
    September 23, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    So proud of her!!!

    I actually had no idea Prince harry started this.

  10. filia.aurea says:
    September 23, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    FLOTUS is the President’s best move ever. There’s no doubt that good women bring out the best in their partners. Well done Melania, you represent us in the best of ways. Thank you so much for ALL you do.

  11. InvestingforOne says:
    September 23, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    I saw that, too, DEGinTN. I thought it was odd, so did some googling. The pic of Prince Harry that I saw was a combination of the FreeMason’s “hidden hand,” and the sign for Lucifer. Creeeppppy.
    Aahhhh – here it is:

  12. fedback says:
    September 23, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    What a beautiful speech by our beautiful First Lady. She is glowing

  13. justfactsplz says:
    September 23, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    I am so happy that First Lady Melania is so hands on and involved in representing the White House and us. She is so beautiful inside and out, intelligent, well spoken, and very kind and loving. She truly respects and loves this country and it makes my heart so happy to see her involvement.

    She is so good in dealing with people. She smiles warmly at children. She was so kind and caring as she talked to the Hurricane Irma survivors down here in Florida and in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

    With the press that is a different story I love watching. She stares at them with steely eyes and not one bit of a smile. Without words she can read them out up and down. I love my First Lady. She gives us more winning.

    • JohnnyII says:
      September 23, 2017 at 9:53 pm

      Am I wrong? Seeing things? Watch the first ten seconds of the second vid. The guy in front of Melania does an under-handed “flip the bird”, not once, but twice.

      Don’t know what happened to the first post.

  15. Kelley says:
    September 23, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Love Beautiful and graceful Melania! She is so classy and elegant:) couldn’t ask for a better First Lady!

  16. JohnnyII says:
    September 23, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Am I wrong? Seeing things? Watch the first ten seconds. The guy in front of Melania does an under-handed “flip the bird”, not once, but twice.

