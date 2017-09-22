President Trump Calls Out National Disrespect in NFL Player Behavior…

There might be some early morning pundits who take exception to President Trump calling out the disrespect of NFL players who refuse to stand for the national anthem, but it’s about time someone did. A great many football fans have simply stopped watching the games ever since the NFL politicized the sport.
Fearless President Trump points out the lack of national pride inherent in those NFL players who refuse to honor the U.S. national anthem. WATCH:
POTUS has some brass balls. I love it. I have stopped watching NFL. Now I live in Cleveland area and the Browns are not watchable. LOL!
Fearless. Common sense. Patriotic. AMERICAN!!!
And hilarious!😂😂😂
He was absolutely right in doing so! The NFL may have networks that show their games lose close to $200 million dollars 💵 this year. It isn’t because people feel out of favor with football 🏈. It is because Americans hate the disrespect for our Flag, our Anthem and Most importantly our country.
Our President was right that the sadist that would prey on our Veterans would have gotten their asses kicked 25 years earlier. That also killed the NFL brand tonight. He does an incredible job shining sunlight on an issue!
Amen!
Losers aren’t winners!
This is interesting take on one of the biggest loud mouths in the NFL who is one of the leading agitators on this topic. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hroaz6OFHho
For me, it’s not just about the flag (although that’s #1) it’s also about sportscasters inserting in their own liberal political beliefs during games. I’m just sick of it.
Ergo, ESPN.
We want sports to be about fair competition, entertainment, a reminder that hard work can pay off, and patriotism that warms our hearts. That’s it. No politics, we need a break from that. The minute sports stray from that formula, people tune out.
It’s the same with the slumping Box Office. People have enough options for entertainment that they don’t need to pay people to bash their beliefs. They’ll just find something else to do.
The half-time patriotic bands and so forth have been replaced over time with “entertainments” that are not for families (as in Hollywood-type anti-American negativity) which has also contributed.
It’s just the truth. We are not watching as soon as someone sits or kneels. Done. They have highjacked the games.
“…hijacked the games…”
That is the point.
those WHO choose TO DISRESPECT OUR NATION WITH THEIR DAMN PROTEST NEED FIRED RIGHT NOW AND BANNED FROM EVER PLAYING FOOTBALL.
they are PAID TO PLAY AND LEAVE THEIR PERSONAL POLITICAL CRAP OFF THE FIELD.
if i were running things id CALL EVERY TEAM OWNER IN FOR A CHAT, TO STOP IT OR BE FINED FOR EVERY EVENT.
Yes. This is one of those issues like so much in the “news” is spun to make it look like there is equal support. This is an important statement. The flag is the base of all we cherish and binds our common history( good and bad). Once that respect is gone we will not have to pretend we are a nation of any common values..
MAGA
We need to put our foots down. We will not allow the left to politicize the symbols of our country.
The flag, the anthem, and our monuments are for everyone, period. Stop politicizing patriotism.
Wow. Did you see the Crowd size. We had some “Treepers” LYING that the venue was changed to a SMALLER room because of “poor response” to Trump/Strange in big, bad “Mo Brooks country, Huntsville.” WHAT AN INTENTIONAL LIE THAT WAS !!
Yeah, I was looking at that photo and I thought it looked like it could hold more than 10,000 people to me.
You want to have an opinion, fine. But if I “own” you as a player, your opinions will not be known during my time or on my dime. I pay you to play ball, the end. STHU, or get lost.
Thank you President Trump. I’m done with these unAmerican ingrates.
Strong words! Kinda reminds me of pre-POTUS Trump
NFL has been dead to me. Same with ESPN. If they wanna commit financial suicide with their poison ideology – may they reap what they have sown.
The NFL is about to go through a public disaster. This kind of stuff has reached a boiling point.
When I was a kid, I used to listen to every hornets basketball game. Locally, they blocked it on t.v. (so you’d go to the game!)…so we’d listen play by play on the radio. This was in the 90’s.
Listened to EVERY GAME.
Then the league went on strike one year, because the millionaire players wanted even more money.
I haven’t watched since.
This Flag stuff with the NFL will DESTROY the NFL, they have no clue how pissed off people are about this, and President Trump just put the hit on them.
The NFL is over.
Something like 80% of their fan base are/used to be PDJT supporters, and also happen to be overwhelmingly vets, flag wavers, and patriotic (I just made the statistic up but am confident in my facts anyway).
Personally stopped watching the NFL years ago because I thought it was a bunch of overpaid self-hypsters.
Now no one else is gonna watch it either? Cry me a river.
Am so laughing at the owners.
Watch how fast this unwinds. The guys sitting for the National Anthem are also going to be out of a job. PDQ.
MAGAnomics in action.
PS: Hey Colin – How is that working out for you Mr. no job 2nd rate QB?
I stopped watching the NFL last year as soon this crap started. It is their right to not stand, but it is my right to not watch…and I am exercising that right.
The left has been trying to destroy the NFL for some time now. They’ve finally found a way by alienating the fans. They couldn’t stand seeing red-blooded American guys in their recliners drinking beer and cheering on their favorite male dominated team complete with hard hitting fun and injury. As for me, I don’t drink, but I sure as hell kick back and enjoy the hell out of the game while cheering for blood of the other team. You know what I mean and the left hates it. Sorry guys, but for me, soccer is not an alternative.
That’s MY PRESIDENT! ! ! !
Rush Limbaugh made a good , GREAT point about this awhile back.
They talk about freedom of Speech, but have you ever looked into how the teams run these players lives? Did you know the NFL will fine you, thousands of dollars, if you’ve got your shirt untucked? If your socks are on wrong? If you have unapproved stickers on your helmet?
They tell these players when to go to bed. They tell them when to work out and for how long. They tell them what to eat. They tell them when to be somewhere and how high to jump.
Yet, the owners think they can’t tell them to get off their ass for the flag?
I don’t think so. They tell these players everything else they can do with their lives, they can stop the kneeling too.
The left doesn’t stand a chance with President Trump. He is cementing them into their positions.
Anti-Flag, Anti-America, Anti-Cop, Anti-American (white, mostly), Anti-Capitalism, Anti-Free Speech,Pro-Rocket Man, Pro-Illegal Alien, Pro-Communist, Pro-Terrorist…
My God. When they lose the next 3 election cycles they’ll still be stuck on “muh Russia”
God Bless our President and thank you God!! You could not have timed his rise any better!! MAGA
Per SD, it’s about time someone called them out. HEAR, HEAR!!
Finally, someone with a bully pulpit is able to clearly explain to the NFL why they are losing fans and revenue. We former fans have been doing our best to show them with our wallets. But like Congress, many in ownership and NFL offices are too disconnected from what is actually the problem. Apparently, all their mirrors are broken as well.
Wow. Huuuge crowd!
No wonder the lying media wouldn’t show that.
I love it that our President had the balls to speak out against these pampered players who ‘take a knee’ during our National Anthem.
These guys are millionaires!
They are not “oppressed”.
And he also slammed the NFL and the Team Owners…for not putting a stop to this crap.
It is an big insult to the Fans!
And the Team Owners are allowing it to happen!
Thank you Mr. President.
Well done!
Roy Moore is Todd “rape-can’t-cause-pregnancy” Akin. He will lose the Alabama Senate seat because nobody wants the government dictating morals. Morality is not imposed by legislation.
Trump goes to war with the NFL for the second time: The first time was 32 years ago, when he, as owner of the New Jersey Generals, was trying to spearhead a movement to shift USFL games from spring to fall to go head to head with the NFL. But most of his fellow USFL owners balked, wanting to keep their games in the spring, and the league disbanded.
the Marxists own (most) of ‘the media’…for now…
Respect for the flag.
At the Olympics, when USA has won silver, and some lousy human rights violating country has won gold, our athlete is on the second place block, and is absolutely respectful as the National Anthem of the Gold winner is played. To the utmost pomp and circumstance.
We respect the anthems of other countries because of this: our flags, and anthems, etc., represent the BEST of each country. The best of our humanitarianism, generosity, devotion, allegiance, et cetera.
As we hear the anthems of rogue tyrant nations, we hope that the respect we show for the leader, and the flag, and the anthem, serves as a positive influence to appeal to the best of their machinations and intentions.
Disrespecting our flag, and national anthem, because someone last month was falsely issued a traffic ticket is anathema. Anathema.
We no longer watch NFL.
My favorite line was when he said, “when you see them kneel, get up and leave, just go.” or something close to that.
I just love my PRESIDENT!
I watch my Washington Huskies on Saturday, and go to church on Sunday, the market day of the soul.
Splodey heads in 3, 2, 1 . . .
