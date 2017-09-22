Pennsylvania Motor-Voter Registration “Glitch” Allows Non-Citizens To Vote in Elections…

The issues outlined in this article about Philadelphia are systemic and intentional “glitches” in other states motor-voter laws. CTH has previously received first hand information with a technology insider who explained how the programming on one states motor-voter system was intentionally created to allow voter registration when the checkbox was left blank on the eligibility question.
Additionally, California has a motor-voter system that was intentionally changed in 2016 to block the cross-referencing of issued “non-citizen” drivers licenses with the secretary of state’s voter registration files. There are multiple states and municipalities who intentionally construct electronic voter registration programs with the intent to allow illegal aliens to vote.
Philadelphia is definitely not alone.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt says a glitch in the state’s “motor-voter” process has allowed non-U.S. citizens to register to vote, even though he thinks they did so accidentally.
The glitch has had no impact on elections, as the number of people mistakenly registered was small, but Schmidt thinks that statewide there could be many more and he wants the state to review registrations. He also wants it to cross check all active voter registration records against all current PennDOT records containing INS Indicators.
Secretary of State Pedro Cortes issued a statement saying PennDOT is changing its system to prevent the problem in the future and has already made improvements. He did not address reviewing and cross checking registrations statewide. A spokeswoman for Cortes said they are conducting their own review. (read more)
Starting to get their ducks lined up for 2020.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And Trump still won Pennsylvania.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Bingo! Even with all the underhanded fraud, he still won. Enough people had to show up in droves to make a difference. Shenanigans like this is why Donald Trump is POTUS.
LikeLiked by 5 people
By the grace of God 🙏
LikeLiked by 5 people
The time to clean up this mess is WAY past due.
What is the status of VP’s initiative on voter fraud/registration?
Crickets, or did I miss a headline?
Get It Done!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are very active and have found lots of fraud. There have been several headlines in this regard… but not in the MSM of course 😉
The left is trying to shut them down as “unconstitutional” or some such invented reason.
LikeLiked by 2 people
there was no DAMN GLITCH.
there are A LOT OF MEXICANS AND LIBTARDS WORKING IN THOSE DMV’S
THIS WAS DELIBERATE, MAKE NO MISTAKE ABOUT THAT.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If it wasn’t for scams the Democrats would never win any type of election. Apparently it’s in their DNA they must be screwing someone trying to get ahead. If they spent as much time doing things the right way…they might just get some people elected.
LikeLiked by 2 people
dems can’t win, without massive fraud
LikeLiked by 2 people
When will law & order return to this country? When will consequences?
I’m so sick of criminals posing as politicians / government employees using our system of government as their own personal fiefdom in order to stack the deck in their favor
There is literally no one watching or doing anything about any of this stuff. The entire thing is rigged & the “watchdogs” are on the same team as the criminals
LikeLiked by 3 people
The California signature rolls (which you sign to obtain a ballot) should have been seized for fingerprint evidence by special trustworthy teams within the DOJ within weeks of President Trump taking office, Any non-citizen caught voting should be expelled from the country for life – after a couple of years in the pen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
{insert “holding breath” emoticon}
LikeLike
You are correct, we need to have some well known liberal leftest government officials arrested and brought to court, convicted ,sentenced and made an example of to slow this down or completely stopped, this is the best way to promote law and order.
LikeLike
If you think about Uniparty constructs designed to screw us over (while protecting themselves) and these various motor-voter “glitches” around the country, it’s a damned miracle that Donald Trump won last year’s election.
“…the best laid schemes of mice and men…..”
LikeLike
Off topic
THIS IS HOW THE DEMOCRATS OPERATE
Jimmy Kimmel got help from Schumer in health bill battle, report claims
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/09/22/jimmy-kimmel-got-help-from-schumer-in-health-bill-battle-report-claims.html
LikeLike
I am so ashamed of my state, but it makes Trump’s win here more impressive.
LikeLike
Loots of areas went dem for the first time here in CA. Lots and lots of blatant fraud. I saw a news article about a DD adult care facility whose employees laid ballots in front of the attendees and filled them out. All went for democrats. Blatant illegals being picked up and bussed to vote. Traitorous, scandalous, and getting worse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We need another justice on the SC, and then we can appeal a voter ID law and solve this problem once and for all.
LikeLike
Or just get rid of ALL illegals and they won’t be here to vote, even with motor voter.
LikeLike
The president needs to work to vacate the 1982 consent decree http://www2.ca3.uscourts.gov/opinarch/094615p.pdf that prohibits the RNC from challenging voter fraud.
LikeLiked by 1 person
^^^^this
LikeLike
There was also the case of Khalif Abdullah Ali a PennDOT Supervisor at the Malvern, PA office, who in 2010/11 used his access to create false IDs. While he was charged with only a few because they had solid evidence for them, I bet it was a whole lot more. Two articles below, one is before trial the other after.
https://patch.com/pennsylvania/malvern/penndot-malvern-state-police-driver-license-center-su9643e96962
http://www.mainlinemedianews.com/news/region/former-penndot-employee-sentenced-in-false-id-case/article_ebbb3de8-0d44-5d8d-9799-ed98d45b5fc4.html
LikeLike