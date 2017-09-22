Pennsylvania Motor-Voter Registration “Glitch” Allows Non-Citizens To Vote in Elections…

The issues outlined in this article about Philadelphia are systemic and intentional “glitches” in other states motor-voter laws.   CTH has previously received first hand information with a technology insider who explained how the programming on one states motor-voter system was intentionally created to allow voter registration when the checkbox was left blank on the eligibility question.

Additionally, California has a motor-voter system that was intentionally changed in 2016 to block the cross-referencing of issued “non-citizen” drivers licenses with the secretary of state’s voter registration files.   There are multiple states and municipalities who intentionally construct electronic voter registration programs with the intent to allow illegal aliens to vote.

Philadelphia is definitely not alone.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt says a glitch in the state’s “motor-voter” process has allowed non-U.S. citizens to register to vote, even though he thinks they did so accidentally.

The glitch has had no impact on elections, as the number of people mistakenly registered was small, but Schmidt thinks that statewide there could be many more and he wants the state to review registrations. He also wants it to cross check all active voter registration records against all current PennDOT records containing INS Indicators.

Secretary of State Pedro Cortes issued a statement saying PennDOT is changing its system to prevent the problem in the future and has already made improvements. He did not address reviewing and cross checking registrations statewide. A spokeswoman for Cortes said they are conducting their own review. (read more)

  1. Eric Kennedy says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Starting to get their ducks lined up for 2020.

  2. Right Mover says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    And Trump still won Pennsylvania.

  3. Minnie says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    The time to clean up this mess is WAY past due.

    What is the status of VP’s initiative on voter fraud/registration?

    Crickets, or did I miss a headline?

    Get It Done!!!!!!!

    • Sandra-VA says:
      September 22, 2017 at 6:33 pm

      They are very active and have found lots of fraud. There have been several headlines in this regard… but not in the MSM of course 😉

      The left is trying to shut them down as “unconstitutional” or some such invented reason.

  4. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    there was no DAMN GLITCH.
    there are A LOT OF MEXICANS AND LIBTARDS WORKING IN THOSE DMV’S
    THIS WAS DELIBERATE, MAKE NO MISTAKE ABOUT THAT.

  5. Bob says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    If it wasn’t for scams the Democrats would never win any type of election. Apparently it’s in their DNA they must be screwing someone trying to get ahead. If they spent as much time doing things the right way…they might just get some people elected.

  6. 804hokie says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    dems can’t win, without massive fraud

  7. alliwantissometruth says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    When will law & order return to this country? When will consequences?

    I’m so sick of criminals posing as politicians / government employees using our system of government as their own personal fiefdom in order to stack the deck in their favor

    There is literally no one watching or doing anything about any of this stuff. The entire thing is rigged & the “watchdogs” are on the same team as the criminals

    • Sentient says:
      September 22, 2017 at 6:32 pm

      The California signature rolls (which you sign to obtain a ballot) should have been seized for fingerprint evidence by special trustworthy teams within the DOJ within weeks of President Trump taking office, Any non-citizen caught voting should be expelled from the country for life – after a couple of years in the pen.

    • Cinderella the Deplorable says:
      September 22, 2017 at 6:40 pm

      {insert “holding breath” emoticon}

    • kate says:
      September 22, 2017 at 6:40 pm

      You are correct, we need to have some well known liberal leftest government officials arrested and brought to court, convicted ,sentenced and made an example of to slow this down or completely stopped, this is the best way to promote law and order.

  8. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    If you think about Uniparty constructs designed to screw us over (while protecting themselves) and these various motor-voter “glitches” around the country, it’s a damned miracle that Donald Trump won last year’s election.

    “…the best laid schemes of mice and men…..”

  9. silverlakela says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Off topic

    THIS IS HOW THE DEMOCRATS OPERATE

    Jimmy Kimmel got help from Schumer in health bill battle, report claims
    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/09/22/jimmy-kimmel-got-help-from-schumer-in-health-bill-battle-report-claims.html

  10. kenmar1965 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    I am so ashamed of my state, but it makes Trump’s win here more impressive.

  11. Gil says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Loots of areas went dem for the first time here in CA. Lots and lots of blatant fraud. I saw a news article about a DD adult care facility whose employees laid ballots in front of the attendees and filled them out. All went for democrats. Blatant illegals being picked up and bussed to vote. Traitorous, scandalous, and getting worse.

  12. kenmar1965 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    We need another justice on the SC, and then we can appeal a voter ID law and solve this problem once and for all.

  13. Sentient says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    The president needs to work to vacate the 1982 consent decree http://www2.ca3.uscourts.gov/opinarch/094615p.pdf that prohibits the RNC from challenging voter fraud.

  14. MfM says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    There was also the case of Khalif Abdullah Ali a PennDOT Supervisor at the Malvern, PA office, who in 2010/11 used his access to create false IDs. While he was charged with only a few because they had solid evidence for them, I bet it was a whole lot more. Two articles below, one is before trial the other after.

    https://patch.com/pennsylvania/malvern/penndot-malvern-state-police-driver-license-center-su9643e96962

    http://www.mainlinemedianews.com/news/region/former-penndot-employee-sentenced-in-false-id-case/article_ebbb3de8-0d44-5d8d-9799-ed98d45b5fc4.html

