Pennsylvania Motor-Voter Registration “Glitch” Allows Non-Citizens To Vote in Elections…

The issues outlined in this article about Philadelphia are systemic and intentional “glitches” in other states motor-voter laws. CTH has previously received first hand information with a technology insider who explained how the programming on one states motor-voter system was intentionally created to allow voter registration when the checkbox was left blank on the eligibility question.

Additionally, California has a motor-voter system that was intentionally changed in 2016 to block the cross-referencing of issued “non-citizen” drivers licenses with the secretary of state’s voter registration files. There are multiple states and municipalities who intentionally construct electronic voter registration programs with the intent to allow illegal aliens to vote.

Philadelphia is definitely not alone.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt says a glitch in the state’s “motor-voter” process has allowed non-U.S. citizens to register to vote, even though he thinks they did so accidentally. The glitch has had no impact on elections, as the number of people mistakenly registered was small, but Schmidt thinks that statewide there could be many more and he wants the state to review registrations. He also wants it to cross check all active voter registration records against all current PennDOT records containing INS Indicators. Secretary of State Pedro Cortes issued a statement saying PennDOT is changing its system to prevent the problem in the future and has already made improvements. He did not address reviewing and cross checking registrations statewide. A spokeswoman for Cortes said they are conducting their own review. (read more)

Advertisements