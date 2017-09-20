Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Press Conference – 8:00pm Livestream…

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson holds a press conference to debrief the media on the U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York and ongoing U.S. diplomatic efforts in a variety of regions. Anticipated Start Time 8:10pm:
RSBN Livestream – White House Livestream – Alternate Livestream
Phoenix 10 will also have it when it starts:
Am I being paranoid or is this a strange time for a presser?
Life comes at ya fast on the TrumpTrain, Moe!
It’s almost 9:30 am in China…
http://www.chinadaily.com.cn/world/2017-09/20/content_32257421.htm
Just wondering, has China (or Saudi Arabia, or India, or…) pledged a peso?
Holy Macron!!!
Sacre bleu 😊
I am so impressed with Secretary Tillerson. He understands his role perfectly, and is the personification of what a Secretary of State & diplomat should be. Peace through strength just oozes from him.
Is daddy Trump rubbing off on the little guy?
I think he’s already tired of being Merkle’s poodle.
Hope so-they really seem to get along as do the ladies. Brigette is really looking better with longer hair.
He never tips his hand. #winning
None o’ your BEESWAX!!!!!!!!
It’s clear this presser to get out our factual message ahead of others that may be commenting in the public of what they think may , or may not been reflected in Iran meeting.
Burn….
Snort. Our POTUS will not be bullied by the lame stream media!
That’s MY President.
*SPIT*
👍
Like “long gas lines?”
I know most don’t have cars, but POTUS knows how to use visual persuasion.
Bibi’s speech at UN yesterday introduced by Danny Danon
Andrea Mitchell at the end – gives a big rolleye look and turns around to gossip at the people behind her (trying to work). She’s like “that girl” in middle-school…the one you did everything possible to avoid. What a clown
Question to President Trump: “What keeps you awake at night?”
Answer: “Nothing. I keep others awake at night”.
The timing and content of thi T-Rex presser are epic, and the Mattis rule is in effect.
Nighty night MSM, libtards, obama, ValJar, clintons, Kerry and the rest of you pigs!
“Pigs”? You’re MUCH too kind
Oh Markkkkkk……your name 😂
Shhhhhhhhhhhhh…
Remember Fe: Stealth optics. “Art of The Deal” taking place here 🙂
you know I will be watching each day in anticipation of your next selection 😁
There’s gonna be some doozies! So be WARNED 🙂
President Macron has been such a pleasant surprise! Never in a million years did I think he would be an advocate and supporter of our President. The fact that he has come out with the statement in the tweet below is awesome.
France 🇫🇷 is playing a major role in Africa against terrorism. He is also helping us to choke Russia’s 🇷🇺 Economy when it comes to the sale of oil. I think he looks up to our President as a father figure.
Who gives a 💩 about us living up to the Iranian Deal. Barry from Kenya 🇰🇪 saved the Iranian economy by providing them $150 Billion dollars 💵 to fund their terrorist organizations throughout the ME. This was part of his plan to have Iran 🇮🇷 successfully develop nuclear weapons to blow Israel 🇮🇱 off the face of the 🌏.
What I loved most about our President’s speech yesterday was the fact that it was a complete reversal of Barry’s Arab Spring speech. He told those 60 million people in Iran 🇮🇷 that if they rise up again, the USA 🇺🇸 would have their back and would be there for them!
““We need the 2015 accord,” he (Macron) said of the agreement. “Is this accord enough? It is not, given the growing pressure that Iran is applying in the region.””
“Macron has said it could be improved…Iran’s ballistic missile program must be curtailed and cited the need to reassure “states in the region, and the United States.””
https://www.timesofisrael.com/macron-says-iran-nuclear-deal-no-longer-enough/
Quite a change from yesterday.
Macron defends ‘solid, robust’ Iran nuke deal after Trump speech
“Macron said that the 2015 deal…was a “solid, robust agreement that verifies that Iran will not build a nuclear weapon.””
https://www.timesofisrael.com/macron-defends-solid-robust-iran-nuke-deal-after-trump-speech/
Power of our President!
Fleporeblog,
However, the truly sad part about the Iranian Deal is that 98 US Senators voted for it.
It’s scary sad. The fools!
Not sure that is accurate!
http://iranprimer.usip.org/blog/2015/sep/11/congress-votes-deal
From the article linked above:
By September 17, the deadline for Congressional action on the nuclear deal between Iran and the world’s six major powers, Senate Democrats had blocked a Republican-led effort to reject the agreement. After debating a resolution of disapproval on the deal, the Senate moved to a procedural vote on September 10 to end debate on the subject, which required 60 votes. But with a vote of 58-42 in favor, Democrats filibustered the measure and prevented the resolution of disapproval from coming to a vote.
Earlier in the week, 42 Senators had declared support for the deal – more than the 34 that President Obama would need to sustain a veto, even if the resolution of disapproval were passed. But the filibuster prevented Obama from even needing to use his veto power. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) pushed for another vote on September 15, which Democrats blocked with a vote of 56-42. In a final effort to derail the deal, McConnell then scheduled a third procedural vote on an amendment that would require Iran to release American prisoners and recognize Israel’s right to exist before the United States lifted sanctions. On September 17, the motion failed to pass with a vote of 53-45.
Lol. Just saw this, but it’s one tweet that will “age” well!
Remember when we all wondered why PT was going to France, this! Love the guy!
It all is wrapping up in a nice little package.
Just wait until July 4, 2018. Big military parade down Pennsylvania Ave with Macron.
Now, for a little comedy….
Rouhani: ‘We are Waiting for Mr. Trump to Apologize’ for ‘Offensive’ Speech
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/2017/09/20/rouhani-waiting-mr-trump-apologize-offensive-speech/
He’s got a long wait!
Obama and Kerry are gone now thank the good Lord. Too funny, as the old song says “Your gone”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Keep your eyes on the horizon, Mr. Rouhani. The apology may be “cruising” your way any time now.
Poor snowflakes. We ain’t no ways tired of our President’s fearlessness. Take a hike Rouhani Rouheenee RouHiney, whatever your BP name is. #AmericaFirst
Take out BP, lol, no clue how that got in my comment. 😂Almost as funny as covfefe.
If Rouhani isn’t careful, Our President will play Houdini and make Rouhani “disappear” in a cloud of smoke 🙂
Yep, no doubt in my mind.
I think Tillerson is probably one of the best SOS ever…
Certainly in the time I’ve paid attention to SOS’s; he is hands down the best.
The Administration and P45 are doing yeomen’s work for the benefit of the American people like a medieval commoner farming his own land. They are not seeking money, control or power like the Democrats do.
It is so nice and reassuring to have seasoned pros like POTUS and T-Rex representing the USA as opposed to the hacks like Power, Kerry, Obama, etc. we have been dealing with. These guys know how to to negotiate.
T-Rex speaks plain English, just like Trump. A hallmark of an Alpha male who does need fancy mambo jumbo to dominate the room. His answers were shorter than the questions.
I believe the so-called Iranian deal is dead. They are currently discussing the funeral arrangements.
No leaks to WaPo. 😀 The media will be notified in due time.
