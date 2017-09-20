Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Press Conference – 8:00pm Livestream…

Posted on September 20, 2017 by

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson holds a press conference to debrief the media on the U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York and ongoing U.S. diplomatic efforts in a variety of regions.  Anticipated Start Time 8:10pm:

UPDATE: Video Added

RSBN LivestreamWhite House LivestreamAlternate Livestream

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Secretary of State, Secretary Tillerson, Uncategorized, United Nations. Bookmark the permalink.

59 Responses to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Press Conference – 8:00pm Livestream…

  1. Keln says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Phoenix 10 will also have it when it starts:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. moe2004 says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Am I being paranoid or is this a strange time for a presser?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Keln says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    It’s almost 9:30 am in China…

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. Pam says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Pam says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. Pam says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Pam says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Pam says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. Pam says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. LBB says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    It’s clear this presser to get out our factual message ahead of others that may be commenting in the public of what they think may , or may not been reflected in Iran meeting.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Pam says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  12. Pam says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  13. Pam says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. Pam says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. quintrillion says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Bibi’s speech at UN yesterday introduced by Danny Danon

    Like

    Reply
  16. Regina says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Andrea Mitchell at the end – gives a big rolleye look and turns around to gossip at the people behind her (trying to work). She’s like “that girl” in middle-school…the one you did everything possible to avoid. What a clown

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. The Boss says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    Question to President Trump: “What keeps you awake at night?”
    Answer: “Nothing. I keep others awake at night”.
    The timing and content of thi T-Rex presser are epic, and the Mattis rule is in effect.
    Nighty night MSM, libtards, obama, ValJar, clintons, Kerry and the rest of you pigs!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  18. fleporeblog says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    President Macron has been such a pleasant surprise! Never in a million years did I think he would be an advocate and supporter of our President. The fact that he has come out with the statement in the tweet below is awesome.

    France 🇫🇷 is playing a major role in Africa against terrorism. He is also helping us to choke Russia’s 🇷🇺 Economy when it comes to the sale of oil. I think he looks up to our President as a father figure.

    Who gives a 💩 about us living up to the Iranian Deal. Barry from Kenya 🇰🇪 saved the Iranian economy by providing them $150 Billion dollars 💵 to fund their terrorist organizations throughout the ME. This was part of his plan to have Iran 🇮🇷 successfully develop nuclear weapons to blow Israel 🇮🇱 off the face of the 🌏.

    What I loved most about our President’s speech yesterday was the fact that it was a complete reversal of Barry’s Arab Spring speech. He told those 60 million people in Iran 🇮🇷 that if they rise up again, the USA 🇺🇸 would have their back and would be there for them!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • jeans2nd says:
      September 20, 2017 at 9:45 pm

      ““We need the 2015 accord,” he (Macron) said of the agreement. “Is this accord enough? It is not, given the growing pressure that Iran is applying in the region.””

      “Macron has said it could be improved…Iran’s ballistic missile program must be curtailed and cited the need to reassure “states in the region, and the United States.””
      https://www.timesofisrael.com/macron-says-iran-nuclear-deal-no-longer-enough/

      Quite a change from yesterday.
      Macron defends ‘solid, robust’ Iran nuke deal after Trump speech
      “Macron said that the 2015 deal…was a “solid, robust agreement that verifies that Iran will not build a nuclear weapon.””
      https://www.timesofisrael.com/macron-defends-solid-robust-iran-nuke-deal-after-trump-speech/

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Patriot Lady says:
      September 20, 2017 at 10:27 pm

      Fleporeblog,
      However, the truly sad part about the Iranian Deal is that 98 US Senators voted for it.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Fe says:
        September 20, 2017 at 10:43 pm

        It’s scary sad. The fools!

        Like

        Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        September 20, 2017 at 11:02 pm

        Not sure that is accurate!

        http://iranprimer.usip.org/blog/2015/sep/11/congress-votes-deal

        From the article linked above:

        By September 17, the deadline for Congressional action on the nuclear deal between Iran and the world’s six major powers, Senate Democrats had blocked a Republican-led effort to reject the agreement. After debating a resolution of disapproval on the deal, the Senate moved to a procedural vote on September 10 to end debate on the subject, which required 60 votes. But with a vote of 58-42 in favor, Democrats filibustered the measure and prevented the resolution of disapproval from coming to a vote.

        Earlier in the week, 42 Senators had declared support for the deal – more than the 34 that President Obama would need to sustain a veto, even if the resolution of disapproval were passed. But the filibuster prevented Obama from even needing to use his veto power. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) pushed for another vote on September 15, which Democrats blocked with a vote of 56-42. In a final effort to derail the deal, McConnell then scheduled a third procedural vote on an amendment that would require Iran to release American prisoners and recognize Israel’s right to exist before the United States lifted sanctions. On September 17, the motion failed to pass with a vote of 53-45.

        Like

        Reply
  19. NJF says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Lol. Just saw this, but it’s one tweet that will “age” well!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  20. moe2004 says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Remember when we all wondered why PT was going to France, this! Love the guy!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. jackphatz says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Now, for a little comedy….

    Rouhani: ‘We are Waiting for Mr. Trump to Apologize’ for ‘Offensive’ Speech

    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/2017/09/20/rouhani-waiting-mr-trump-apologize-offensive-speech/

    He’s got a long wait!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  22. littleflower481 says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    I think Tillerson is probably one of the best SOS ever…

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  23. Ghostrider says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    The Administration and P45 are doing yeomen’s work for the benefit of the American people like a medieval commoner farming his own land. They are not seeking money, control or power like the Democrats do.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. JimBrOH (@TrumpOH2016) says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    It is so nice and reassuring to have seasoned pros like POTUS and T-Rex representing the USA as opposed to the hacks like Power, Kerry, Obama, etc. we have been dealing with. These guys know how to to negotiate.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. Summer says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    T-Rex speaks plain English, just like Trump. A hallmark of an Alpha male who does need fancy mambo jumbo to dominate the room. His answers were shorter than the questions.
    I believe the so-called Iranian deal is dead. They are currently discussing the funeral arrangements.

    No leaks to WaPo. 😀 The media will be notified in due time.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s