Hurricane Maria Slams Puerto Rico…

Prayers for Puerto Rico as Hurricane Maria slams into the island. Maria made landfall in the area around Yabucoa with 155 MPH winds. Maris is the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico since 1928, when the San Felipe Segundo hurricane slammed the island and killed about 300 people, the National Weather Service said.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (Reuters) – Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico on Wednesday as the strongest storm to hit the U.S. territory in nearly 90 years, turning streets into debris-laden rivers, damaging buildings and cutting power, after killing at least nine people in the Caribbean.
Maria, the second major hurricane to roar through the Caribbean this month, was carrying winds of up to 155 miles per hour (250 kph), high storm surges and drenching rains when it made landfall near Yabucoa, on the southeast of the island of 3.4 million people.
Rivers burst their banks and the winds downed trees and damaged homes and buildings, including several hospitals, according to local media. News pictures showed whole blocks flooded in the Hato Rey neighborhood of the capital, San Juan.
Electricity was out across the island, El Nuevo Dia newspaper said.
Thousands of people were seeking safety in shelters.
Maria lost some of its power as it moved over land, but its top winds were still 140 mph (220 kph) as it headed off the island, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Shortly before 11 a.m. ET, the eye of the storm was about 15 miles (40 km) west of San Juan, the center said. (read more)
The death toll was closer to 1,000 according to headlines of the day…
YIKES!
I guess nobody at the Bee can spell Puerto Rico….LOL
“We’ve Never Seen Anything Like This” – Maria Slams Puerto Rico With 9-Foot Storm Surge, 155mph Winds
ZeroHedge.com
http://themillenniumreport.com/2017/09/weve-never-seen-anything-like-this-maria-slams-puerto-rico-with-9-foot-storm-surge-155mph-winds/
WOW! This Hurricane is the worst one to hit Puerto Rico since 1928. These poor people are taking a beating. My thoughts and prayers go out to all those effected by Hurricane Maria. I am almost embarrassed to say that thankfully Maria will not hit the US.
You may have to eat that last line. 👿
The worst thing SE NC/NE SC ever saw was Hazel in 1954 (which was a cat. 4). I was not around then but I’ve heard the stories and have seen some online photos. I’m just praying this thing doesn’t bother the east coast at all!
I had no idea that many people had lost their lives. It’s just so heartbreaking. I send my prayers to those who may have lost their homes and family members.
I remember Hazel — inland Virginia — I was looking out the window when a metal trash can went flying past the house — going sideways. That’s about all I remember of it. I suspect those on the coast really got hammered.
Hazel reshaped the western end of Oak Island (we call it the ‘point’) and almost completely destroyed every structure on that island. There are still to this day sections of roadway that sit at that end of the island right at the waters edge. Over the past few years they have started to allow people to rebuild on that end of the island (it was probably 50+ acres of sand dunes after Hazel).
My grandmother was the only family member that was around when Hazel hit, but we all heard the stories….
We had stayed in a house on week on western western Oak Island several years ago. I had wondered if it had connected to Holden Beach at one time.
No it never connected to Holden, but that inlet to the Inner-coastal has grown and changed A LOT – even in the last 15-20 years.
I am praying.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This could break the bank for the US. The entire island will need restoration and it’s bankrupt. Get ready for many new neighbors.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Time to grant independance to Peurto Rico, then ban imigration.
LikeLiked by 2 people
SFWMD models show Maria avoiding the east coast:
https://my.sfwmd.gov/sfwmd/common/images/weather/plots/storm_15
Some of the GFS and European models do show an east coast hit:
http://www.weathernerds.org/tc_guidance/storm.html?tcid=AL15
Looks like Irma redeux for Florida. Bad news.
Why post something like this? Irresponsible and totally inconsistent with ALL NHC data.
Please God, send Maria out to sea. Far out to sea. Amen.
Unlike all our other presidents — this guy is a super executive who can deal with many problems at the same time. We’re lucky to have him. I’m not sure any of our previous presidents could have dealt with Harvey followed by Irma followed by Maria. I know Obama would have been MIA as he was during the Gulf Oil spill and Benghazi.
LikeLiked by 15 people
So many golf courses….So little time.
B. Obama
Do you know I had some one at work try to tell me POTUS plays more gold than Obama ever did? My only response was that I highly doubted that was true. I asked if they had proof and of course they could not remember where they saw or heard it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Any other President confronted with these disasters would be a disaster. 😐
LikeLiked by 1 person
How come Thomas only has 5,800 followers?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
With no electricity on Island, the elderly, sick, disabled are on my heart and all PR are being prayed for.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Souvenir… the last radar image transmitted this morning:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Praying for the safety and well-being of Puerto Ricans, and that the storm will avoid the east coast next week.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Amen!
PR is 100% without Power…
I was reading a report…
Either it is a TYPO, OR the Building is in a Low Lying area…
Nether less is out right CRAZY!
**Rosado, 21, hardly slept Tuesday night, with the howling winds banging against the building’s windows. At about 4 a.m. Wednesday, Rosado woke to water flowing into the Families SIX FLOOR, yes; the SIXTH FLOOR! hotel room. Shortly after the family left the hotel room, one of its windows was blown out by the storm.**
LORD Have MERCY if this remotely true….
Streets turned into “RIVERS & Rapids”.. Possible Mud & Land slides…
LORD PRAY for those Folks on the ISLAND..
I wouldn’t be surprised that ANARCY will Rein, & Law & Order will disappear shortly after, as the Storm moves on..
Also, as Poverty is quite HIGH on the Island, Many, numerous Homes & Structures are comprised mostly of “Shanties” / Cinderblock Shacks with Galvanized Tin Roofing… Thousands of these, that folks are residing in,,, NOT EVEN built to Modern Building codes.. They are destroyed..
Reading yet another report,, some Towns & cities are reporting 80% + of building structures have been “wiped-off” the Island..
It was rainwater falling on the outdoor balcony then pushed in by the wind, Cross.
A mess nevertheless and really horrible situation down there. This is making me sick, frankly. It’s just too many disasters, one right after another.
Normally, we’d still be talking about Houston- recovery efforts, etc. right now.
FYI to people further North: the stores in parts of FL. are still having shortages of some groceries, milk in particular (and now, it’s substitutes like rice and soy). Might want to get some while you can, JIC.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Atlantic storms tend to curve north as they move along. If they come straight from the east or further north, the mountains on the east of the island will deflect it northward, in the same direction the storm wants to go.
I knew the mountains would not be able to deflect Maria away from the island, as it hit from the southeast.
Maria followed almost the same exact track through the island as the San Felipe Segundo hurricane did in 1928. Not good… 3 1/2 million people with no electricity, potable water, food, or any other services. In tropical heat.
And no hope of getting it back for weeks or months. I am sure the airports and the ports got trashed.
After a couple of days, when those that did not take this seriously run out of food and water, the whole island will turn into a Mad Max movie. The two legged animals will be a bigger threat to those that did get ready than the hurricane itself.
The last time I able to communicate with family there was last night. They were as ready as they could be- but again, the fools in my sister’s street were laughing it off and made minimal preparations… I am sure they are singing a different tune right now.
I am sure it will be days or weeks before I find out if my relatives there are ok.
Not thinking clearly right now. Too many memories of my childhood there, of people and places I know.
And all I can do right now is pray…
I’m praying for them, too, Guyver.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you.
It sounds like we need to get the US Navy loaded up with supplies and get there quick.. Here’s hoping P45 & VP Pence have a plan. Prayers for their spirit & recovery pronto.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are already there standing by until it is safe to move in with tons of MREs and water…..
The governor of PR has ordered a curfew from today at 6:00 PM until Saturday. The idea is to give the rescue and recovery crews space to do their work- and it is also an effort to keep those with feral instincts under control.
Found one local paper whose website is still up. It is in Spanish, but pictures do not speak a specific language:
https://www.elnuevodia.com/
And some more pictures:
https://www.elnuevodia.com/noticias/locales/fotogalerias/puertoricodestruidoincomunicadoyangustiado-galeria-2359204/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Treepers might be interested in knowing my friends and relatives report that Samaritan’s Purse continues work in Houston and other communities devastated by Harvey; Naples, Ft. Myers; the Keys and Caribbean islands damaged by Irma’s winds; and ready to go for Puerto Rico and adjacent islands hit by Maria, although that news is out of Miami as the phone lines are down in PR and adjacent isles.
Samaritan’s Purse works many, many places, but have been stalwarts in providing services to these three areas where I can get first hand reports from the people they have touched. One crew came to south Florida from Canada and another is operating in Syria to resettle Christian families who escaped to EVERYWHERE, so their organization pulls from people from around the world.
I’m working on Mexico City as, once again, the communications have crashed with people I know. I’m trying to find other places for donations outside of the Red Cross as they have “crossed” me one too many times. If you all have ideas, please post them.
Prayers for all your loved ones. PDJT came at the right time as he has the experience necessary to rebuild with forethought to the future.
Another very good charity, where over 97% of funds go to relief efforts, is the Salvation Army.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, thank you for the reminder of their great work.
I have been trying to get in touch with Mexican friends, especially in the La Condesa district. Another devastation of so much of what I loved and enjoyed the years I lived in Mexico, but also points out the poor construction allowed there and building tall buildings never good and it used to be the same in CA – only 7 stories max, and now we have super tall buildings. We had a terrible 7+ earthquake in 1989 so it can happen again because it could reverberate from Mexico to CA as we are all part of that area.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Prayers you hear from them and all is well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No telling at this hour, but this could be the humanitarian catastrophe of our lifetimes. You have a bankrupt American island, home to three and a half million people, that just got slammed by an enormous cat 4/5 hurricane. This is what we were worried about happening in Florida a week ago. A huge disaster on an epic scale. The people on that island are in for a long ride.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope it’s possible to bury the Power Lines down there when they rebuild.
There is only one bright spot about them losing Power for so long: thank God it’s turning cooler now and they won’t be suffocating in summer heat.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love the disclaimer on this map: Do Not Use This Map To Make Decisions! IOW, we have no idea, but we can predict Global Warming to the 10th of a degree 100 years later…..
Be gone, Maria!
Go back to whence one came!!
The US Eastern seaboard does not want you 😐
Little St. Croix got slammed as well…………St. Croix is US Territory, let’s hope the best for our fellow Americans that call St. Croix their home.
I just can’t imagine surviving a storm of such force. I pray for all in the path, including wildlife, livestock, pets. Not good.
According to Power Tracker; only 39, 000 FPL customers in Florida are without power; that’s a 0.8% statewide outtage
Remarkable work by all !!!!!!!!
I pray for a swift recovery and comfort to those who may have lost loved ones. I am glad to hear our President had already declared Puerto Rico a state emergency before the hurricane’s arrival so they are prepared to act.
Video compilation of Maria in Puerto Rico. The sound is incredible….
On behalf of extended family in Puerto Rico, thank you for praying.
They are safe, of course no electric, but safe.
God is Good!
And so are all our Treepers
🙏❤️🙏
Very Glad to hear that!! They are blessed.
🙏🛐🙏
That’s great you got the good news so quickly!
BIL texted earlier that he received word they are safe.
I didn’t ask how he received the news, but will ask when I text him again, later.
A friend at work also received update via social media that her cousin was safe.
There must be some communication possible, we are proof of that.
I have no money to give – my youngest’s recent trip to the ER has left me penniless and in debt due to the high deductible but I do have the power of prayer and will pray for all the Treepers and their families who have been in harms way.
We all have our work cut out for us in the prayer department.
Pray has the most valuable form of worth, and God hears His children.
🙏
Puerto Rico and USVI Slammed by Hurricane Maria
Maria Slams St. Croix, Rips Across Puerto Rico
Bob Henson
Weather Underground
http://themillenniumreport.com/2017/09/puerto-rico-and-usvi-slammed-by-hurricane-maria/
Pray unceasingly 🙏
Honeymooned on St. Thomas (Bluebeard’s Castle), many wonderful memories.
God be with all 🙏
Amen, Minnie!
Thoughts and prayers for all who are in the eye of the storm.
Son was on last plane off of St Croix yesterday morning. American Airlines stepped up bigly. Keep USVI in your prayers please.
