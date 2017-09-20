Hurricane Maria Slams Puerto Rico…

Prayers for Puerto Rico as Hurricane Maria slams into the island.  Maria made landfall in the area around Yabucoa with 155 MPH winds.  Maris is the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico since 1928, when the San Felipe Segundo hurricane slammed the island and killed about 300 people, the National Weather Service said.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (Reuters) – Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico on Wednesday as the strongest storm to hit the U.S. territory in nearly 90 years, turning streets into debris-laden rivers, damaging buildings and cutting power, after killing at least nine people in the Caribbean.

Maria, the second major hurricane to roar through the Caribbean this month, was carrying winds of up to 155 miles per hour (250 kph), high storm surges and drenching rains when it made landfall near Yabucoa, on the southeast of the island of 3.4 million people.

Rivers burst their banks and the winds downed trees and damaged homes and buildings, including several hospitals, according to local media. News pictures showed whole blocks flooded in the Hato Rey neighborhood of the capital, San Juan.

Electricity was out across the island, El Nuevo Dia newspaper said.

Thousands of people were seeking safety in shelters.

Maria lost some of its power as it moved over land, but its top winds were still 140 mph (220 kph) as it headed off the island, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Shortly before 11 a.m. ET, the eye of the storm was about 15 miles (40 km) west of San Juan, the center said.  (read more)

 

77 Responses to Hurricane Maria Slams Puerto Rico…

  1. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    September 20, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    The death toll was closer to 1,000 according to headlines of the day…

  2. duchess01 says:
    September 20, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    “We’ve Never Seen Anything Like This” – Maria Slams Puerto Rico With 9-Foot Storm Surge, 155mph Winds

    ZeroHedge.com

    http://themillenniumreport.com/2017/09/weve-never-seen-anything-like-this-maria-slams-puerto-rico-with-9-foot-storm-surge-155mph-winds/

  3. fleporeblog says:
    September 20, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    WOW! This Hurricane is the worst one to hit Puerto Rico since 1928. These poor people are taking a beating. My thoughts and prayers go out to all those effected by Hurricane Maria. I am almost embarrassed to say that thankfully Maria will not hit the US.

  5. Ziiggii says:
    September 20, 2017 at 2:12 pm

  6. Pam says:
    September 20, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    The worst thing SE NC/NE SC ever saw was Hazel in 1954 (which was a cat. 4). I was not around then but I’ve heard the stories and have seen some online photos. I’m just praying this thing doesn’t bother the east coast at all!

    I had no idea that many people had lost their lives. It’s just so heartbreaking. I send my prayers to those who may have lost their homes and family members.

    • yy4u says:
      September 20, 2017 at 2:43 pm

      I remember Hazel — inland Virginia — I was looking out the window when a metal trash can went flying past the house — going sideways. That’s about all I remember of it. I suspect those on the coast really got hammered.

    • Ziiggii says:
      September 20, 2017 at 3:11 pm

      Hazel reshaped the western end of Oak Island (we call it the ‘point’) and almost completely destroyed every structure on that island. There are still to this day sections of roadway that sit at that end of the island right at the waters edge. Over the past few years they have started to allow people to rebuild on that end of the island (it was probably 50+ acres of sand dunes after Hazel).

      My grandmother was the only family member that was around when Hazel hit, but we all heard the stories….

  7. Pam says:
    September 20, 2017 at 2:19 pm


  9. freddy says:
    September 20, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    This could break the bank for the US. The entire island will need restoration and it’s bankrupt. Get ready for many new neighbors.

  10. georgiafl says:
    September 20, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    SFWMD models show Maria avoiding the east coast:
    https://my.sfwmd.gov/sfwmd/common/images/weather/plots/storm_15

    Some of the GFS and European models do show an east coast hit:

    http://www.weathernerds.org/tc_guidance/storm.html?tcid=AL15

  11. Pam says:
    September 20, 2017 at 2:25 pm

  12. Paco Loco says:
    September 20, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Looks like Irma redeux for Florida. Bad news.

  13. grandmaintexas says:
    September 20, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Please God, send Maria out to sea. Far out to sea. Amen.

  14. Pam says:
    September 20, 2017 at 2:38 pm

  15. Pam says:
    September 20, 2017 at 2:42 pm

  16. Pam says:
    September 20, 2017 at 3:02 pm

  17. LBB says:
    September 20, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    With no electricity on Island, the elderly, sick, disabled are on my heart and all PR are being prayed for.

  18. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    September 20, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Souvenir… the last radar image transmitted this morning:

  19. Sedanka says:
    September 20, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Praying for the safety and well-being of Puerto Ricans, and that the storm will avoid the east coast next week.

  20. crossthread42 says:
    September 20, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    PR is 100% without Power…

    I was reading a report…
    Either it is a TYPO, OR the Building is in a Low Lying area…
    Nether less is out right CRAZY!
    **Rosado, 21, hardly slept Tuesday night, with the howling winds banging against the building’s windows. At about 4 a.m. Wednesday, Rosado woke to water flowing into the Families SIX FLOOR, yes; the SIXTH FLOOR! hotel room. Shortly after the family left the hotel room, one of its windows was blown out by the storm.**
    LORD Have MERCY if this remotely true….
    Streets turned into “RIVERS & Rapids”.. Possible Mud & Land slides…
    LORD PRAY for those Folks on the ISLAND..
    I wouldn’t be surprised that ANARCY will Rein, & Law & Order will disappear shortly after, as the Storm moves on..
    Also, as Poverty is quite HIGH on the Island, Many, numerous Homes & Structures are comprised mostly of “Shanties” / Cinderblock Shacks with Galvanized Tin Roofing… Thousands of these, that folks are residing in,,, NOT EVEN built to Modern Building codes.. They are destroyed..
    Reading yet another report,, some Towns & cities are reporting 80% + of building structures have been “wiped-off” the Island..

    • sunnydaze says:
      September 20, 2017 at 4:11 pm

      It was rainwater falling on the outdoor balcony then pushed in by the wind, Cross.

      A mess nevertheless and really horrible situation down there. This is making me sick, frankly. It’s just too many disasters, one right after another.

      Normally, we’d still be talking about Houston- recovery efforts, etc. right now.

      FYI to people further North: the stores in parts of FL. are still having shortages of some groceries, milk in particular (and now, it’s substitutes like rice and soy). Might want to get some while you can, JIC.

    • Guyver1 says:
      September 20, 2017 at 5:12 pm

      Atlantic storms tend to curve north as they move along. If they come straight from the east or further north, the mountains on the east of the island will deflect it northward, in the same direction the storm wants to go.
      I knew the mountains would not be able to deflect Maria away from the island, as it hit from the southeast.
      Maria followed almost the same exact track through the island as the San Felipe Segundo hurricane did in 1928. Not good… 3 1/2 million people with no electricity, potable water, food, or any other services. In tropical heat.
      And no hope of getting it back for weeks or months. I am sure the airports and the ports got trashed.
      After a couple of days, when those that did not take this seriously run out of food and water, the whole island will turn into a Mad Max movie. The two legged animals will be a bigger threat to those that did get ready than the hurricane itself.
      The last time I able to communicate with family there was last night. They were as ready as they could be- but again, the fools in my sister’s street were laughing it off and made minimal preparations… I am sure they are singing a different tune right now.
      I am sure it will be days or weeks before I find out if my relatives there are ok.
      Not thinking clearly right now. Too many memories of my childhood there, of people and places I know.
      And all I can do right now is pray…

  21. rashamon says:
    September 20, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Treepers might be interested in knowing my friends and relatives report that Samaritan’s Purse continues work in Houston and other communities devastated by Harvey; Naples, Ft. Myers; the Keys and Caribbean islands damaged by Irma’s winds; and ready to go for Puerto Rico and adjacent islands hit by Maria, although that news is out of Miami as the phone lines are down in PR and adjacent isles.

    Samaritan’s Purse works many, many places, but have been stalwarts in providing services to these three areas where I can get first hand reports from the people they have touched. One crew came to south Florida from Canada and another is operating in Syria to resettle Christian families who escaped to EVERYWHERE, so their organization pulls from people from around the world.

    I’m working on Mexico City as, once again, the communications have crashed with people I know. I’m trying to find other places for donations outside of the Red Cross as they have “crossed” me one too many times. If you all have ideas, please post them.

    Prayers for all your loved ones. PDJT came at the right time as he has the experience necessary to rebuild with forethought to the future.

    • Tom says:
      September 20, 2017 at 3:51 pm

      Another very good charity, where over 97% of funds go to relief efforts, is the Salvation Army.

    • carrierh says:
      September 20, 2017 at 4:46 pm

      I have been trying to get in touch with Mexican friends, especially in the La Condesa district. Another devastation of so much of what I loved and enjoyed the years I lived in Mexico, but also points out the poor construction allowed there and building tall buildings never good and it used to be the same in CA – only 7 stories max, and now we have super tall buildings. We had a terrible 7+ earthquake in 1989 so it can happen again because it could reverberate from Mexico to CA as we are all part of that area.

      Liked by 2 people

  22. Ziiggii says:
    September 20, 2017 at 4:10 pm

  23. starfcker says:
    September 20, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    No telling at this hour, but this could be the humanitarian catastrophe of our lifetimes. You have a bankrupt American island, home to three and a half million people, that just got slammed by an enormous cat 4/5 hurricane. This is what we were worried about happening in Florida a week ago. A huge disaster on an epic scale. The people on that island are in for a long ride.

    Liked by 1 person

    • sunnydaze says:
      September 20, 2017 at 4:15 pm

      Hope it’s possible to bury the Power Lines down there when they rebuild.

      There is only one bright spot about them losing Power for so long: thank God it’s turning cooler now and they won’t be suffocating in summer heat.

      Liked by 2 people

  24. Ziiggii says:
    September 20, 2017 at 4:18 pm

  25. Ziiggii says:
    September 20, 2017 at 4:21 pm

  26. Pam says:
    September 20, 2017 at 5:08 pm

  27. Pam says:
    September 20, 2017 at 5:11 pm

  29. Bob Thoms says:
    September 20, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Little St. Croix got slammed as well…………St. Croix is US Territory, let’s hope the best for our fellow Americans that call St. Croix their home.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Abster says:
    September 20, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    I just can’t imagine surviving a storm of such force. I pray for all in the path, including wildlife, livestock, pets. Not good.

  31. Bob Thoms says:
    September 20, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    According to Power Tracker; only 39, 000 FPL customers in Florida are without power; that’s a 0.8% statewide outtage

    Remarkable work by all !!!!!!!!

  32. Kaco says:
    September 20, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    I pray for a swift recovery and comfort to those who may have lost loved ones. I am glad to hear our President had already declared Puerto Rico a state emergency before the hurricane’s arrival so they are prepared to act.

  33. JAS says:
    September 20, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Video compilation of Maria in Puerto Rico. The sound is incredible….

  34. Minnie says:
    September 20, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    On behalf of extended family in Puerto Rico, thank you for praying.

    They are safe, of course no electric, but safe.

    God is Good!

    And so are all our Treepers

    🙏❤️🙏

  35. conservativeinny says:
    September 20, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    I have no money to give – my youngest’s recent trip to the ER has left me penniless and in debt due to the high deductible but I do have the power of prayer and will pray for all the Treepers and their families who have been in harms way.

  36. Pam says:
    September 20, 2017 at 6:04 pm

  37. Pam says:
    September 20, 2017 at 6:07 pm

  38. duchess01 says:
    September 20, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Puerto Rico and USVI Slammed by Hurricane Maria
    Maria Slams St. Croix, Rips Across Puerto Rico

    Bob Henson
    Weather Underground

    http://themillenniumreport.com/2017/09/puerto-rico-and-usvi-slammed-by-hurricane-maria/

  39. Kristin says:
    September 20, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Thoughts and prayers for all who are in the eye of the storm.

  40. Driver1 says:
    September 20, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    Son was on last plane off of St Croix yesterday morning. American Airlines stepped up bigly. Keep USVI in your prayers please.

