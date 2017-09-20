Afghan President Says Trump’s Strategy (Trump Doctrine) Much More Effective Than Obama’s Failures…

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani delivered remarks today at the U.N. discussing the difference between U.S. President Donald Trump’s current strategy and the failed policy of former President Obama.
Two key differences underline the optimism of Ghani: #1) President Trump listened to what the region needed for stability; and #2) The Trump Doctrine of appropriately placing responsibility on Pakistan due to their enabling conduct with the extremist Taliban.
(Reuters) – Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s strategy to win the war in Afghanistan will work where his predecessor’s failed because the Afghan army is stronger and Trump wants a regional approach and a harder line with Pakistan.
Ghani also said that former President Barack Obama “did not have a partner in Afghanistan,” implicitly criticizing former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, who frequently disdained U.S. policy and the U.S.-led international military force.
“President Trump is not just an individual (but) a team of partners in Afghanistan,” Ghani told the Asia Society in New York, where he is attending the U.N. General Assembly. “The Trump administration’s strategy has the uniqueness of immense consultations with us.”
At the same time, Ghani said, Obama’s decision to maintain some U.S. forces in Afghanistan “ensured our survival” despite advances by Taliban insurgents.
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Monday that more than 3,000 additional U.S. troops are being deployed to Afghanistan under the new strategy announced last month. The number of U.S. forces would rise to more than 14,000, compared to a high of more than 100,000 under Obama.
While providing few details, Trump pledged stepped-up operations against the Taliban and an open-ended commitment of U.S. military advisers, trainers and counter-terrorism units.
He also vowed to take a tougher line to end what U.S. officials say is Pakistan providing refuge and other support to the Taliban and other extremist groups. Pakistan denies the charge.
Asked how Trump’s strategy differs from Obama‘s, Ghani said Trump’s plan takes “a regional approach” to security and a harder line with Pakistan while providing a new opening for peace talks.
“The message to Pakistan to engage and become a responsible stakeholder in the region and in the fight against terrorism has never been clearer,” Ghani said. “What I am offering the Pakistan government, the Pakistan security apparatus, is the invitation to a comprehensive dialogue.”
“If Pakistan does not take this opportunity, I think they will pay a high price,” he said, without elaborating. (read more)
That’s a great way of sticking yet another fork in the Obama legacy. Thank you President Trump!
I don’t think the Kenyan imposter’s legacy needs a fork. Just a poop bag.
Double bagged
Meanwhile, Obama is still looking for President TRUMP’s Magic Wand.
Meanwhile COS Kelly is wringing his hands and rubbing a hole in his forehead over Trump getting good marks on his speech and his approval rating is rising..
You know that pic of General Kelly was from before our President Trump [still not tired of saying that] started don’t you?
Migraine?
Maybe exhaustion. Long days.
If you notice in the picture, Kelly’s watch time is 10 mins before PT’s speech.
When did Melania wear this outfit? I don’t think she wears the same thing twice, ala Nancy Reagan
So what? You are not buying Melania’s clothes. I saw various curtains on Mooch thankfully only once too.
Mooch was particularly fond of wearing burlap bags.
Good catch
I’ve seen several posts on this. I saw this on “Reddit America First” last night, but further down in comments they corrected it. Trump’s speech started at 10am (not 10:30). So the Kelly pic was 20 mins into speech.
Doesn’t matter though. The MSM still made things up when it infers what was going through Kelly’s mind when the photo was taken.
Photos of Kelly were BEFORE speech, not during.
Take your garbage elsewhere! The picture was ten minutes before our President spoke!
That room was probably so hot and stuffy-I remember going into it as a tourist and it was pretty nasty.
Yes, and it was standing room only. Look at all the empty seats. I caught the tale end of Dobbs as I don’t bother with much broadcast news and the droning negativity, but I was surprised he fell for it… I wonder if Breitbart or one of the other smear merchants carried that Fake News..
Ed Rollins blasted Kelly tonight. Ed is Dobb’s favorite political pundent and not a big PDJT supporter. Im suprised Lou didnt defend PDJT as heusually does even against Ed.
Just a fast “close my eyes” before our President speaks. I am sure Gen. Kelly has a busy job following his boss.
When will people learn not to take both the extreme lefty and right sides literally? They literally lie and bash Trump non-stop. This includes Breitbart.
Travis–Educate yourself before disparing our President’s COS. They BOTH deserve better treatment.
Failure…at every level. Don’t you wonder what the conversation is among the “inner circle” of advisors for Obama? It must be rather humiliating. As for Obama…he and Michelle are laughing all the way to the bank. Wonder if the Gates paid his usual $400,000 speaking fee today in NYC?
I am just back from a wander through the main freak media world…a descent in the maelstrom…
It’s so nice knowing the treehouse and treepers are here with truth and sanity…
Thank You all……
Thank you for taking one for the team, I couldn’t do it, watching my BP.
Doesn’t happen often…but every now and then I’ve just got to take a peek into the madness…
And madness is what it truly is.
It’s not madness. It’s stupidity. Those idiots believe the propaganda. I can’t feel sorry for them. They have chosen to be willingly brainwashed. Apparently they’re not familiar with Gruber.
It is treason
Today, for the first time in weeks, we did venture in CBS and ABC to find out more on Maria and PR. Man, MSM were doing the whack-a-moley on themselves. They are so batty, they don’t even know they are doing it. Hubbie couldn’t stand them-off went the TV.
So thankful for this refuge here at CTH from this crazy world.
I absolutely love ❤️ every time a world leader comes out and says that our Lion 🦁 is doing things the right way while the Kenyan was a miserable POS. This has to be killing the Kenyan. No one thought for a minute that our President would shine when it came to Foreign Policy. They actually believed he would fall flat on his face. One could very easily make the argument that in his first eight months, Foreign Policy is where he gets the best grade A++.
I know, right? I can’t help but smile BIGLY when a foreign leader says how PDJT is so much better than that awful BO. Ha ha! That must sting a little!
Sylvia it stings more than a little for that ego maniac!😉
Obamatitis = uncontrollable narcissistically temper tantrum.
I hope it burns P44’s maniacal ego bigly.
I can’t image what it will be like and look like in 8 years when President Tump leaves the Presidency and the world stage of nations’s leaders from all regions stand to acknowledge him as the greatest president. I envision this will happen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
MaineCoon I absolutely agree!
Amen. 100%
#ByeByeObamaLegacy
And if the door doesn’t hit him where ……, send him my way; size13 steel toes don’t miss and will definitely leave a mark.
Get rid of the terrorist organizations. They are messing up our lives.
‘Splains part of why Obama was and is so desperate to get Trump out of the WH using wiretaps. BigMamaTea has some good research here on the today’s Open Thread.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/09/20/wednesday-september-20th-open-thread/comment-page-1/#comment-4399789
“Asked how Trump’s strategy differs from Obama‘s, Ghani said Trump *actually has a plan*.”
FTFY, President Ghani.
Ghani must not be watching MSM. They all say President Trump has no plan.
““President Trump is not just an individual (but) a team of partners in Afghanistan,” Ghani told the Asia Society in New York, where he is attending the U.N. General Assembly. “The Trump administration’s strategy has the uniqueness of immense consultations with us.””
Wait… the uncultured, out-of-control, megalomaniacal, bigoted, thin-skinned bully Donald Trump is able to construct a team both willing and capable of consulting with, listening to, and adapting strategy in cooperation with American partners? As opposed to the educated, measured, multi-cultural, crease-in-pants Barack Obama and the mandarins of the US State Department… who, well, read between the lines on that…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amazing at one point we had one hundred thousand troops in Afghanistan under Obama and during his failed excuse at leadership lost more troops then under W. I expect this to go much more like Mosul and letting the locals do most of dirty work. Mattis,McMaster and Kelly are not going to send our troops foolishly into another meat grinder…
Sundance mentioned many months ago he was going to spend a good deal of time on the Trump Doctrine and it’s playing out..What a speech yesterday…Keep up the great work…
Zero had a bad habit of firing any officer that was competent and replacing them with idiots that would go along with the stupid rules of engagement that Zero’s gang came up with.
Thank God the adults are back in charge!
Macron admits Obama’s Iran deal no good (basically agreeing with Trump).
AFP tweet Laura referring to:
It’s becoming more and more apparent Little Macron is attempting to ride the Trump wave. Maybe it has something to do with Macron’s ego or image. Maybe it has something to do with France’s historical role in Syria. Maybe it has something to do with Mrs. Macron. Maybe he’s hedging his bets against Reichsfrau Merkel winding up with a weaker governing coalition. Maybe he and his banking buddies realize the US could crack up the ailing EU we really wanted to.
Who really cares… every tool has its use and boy does President Trump know how to use them.
Love my President 100% !
‘Winning’ is getting even better!
I’m loving moments like this–all these warm fuzzies inside.
MAGA is here and going full force on theTrump Train. Whoo hoo.
