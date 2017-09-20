Afghan President Says Trump’s Strategy (Trump Doctrine) Much More Effective Than Obama’s Failures…

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani delivered remarks today at the U.N. discussing the difference between U.S. President Donald Trump’s current strategy and the failed policy of former President Obama.

Two key differences underline the optimism of Ghani: #1) President Trump listened to what the region needed for stability; and #2) The Trump Doctrine of appropriately placing responsibility on Pakistan due to their enabling conduct with the extremist Taliban.

(Reuters) – Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s strategy to win the war in Afghanistan will work where his predecessor’s failed because the Afghan army is stronger and Trump wants a regional approach and a harder line with Pakistan.

Ghani also said that former President Barack Obama “did not have a partner in Afghanistan,” implicitly criticizing former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, who frequently disdained U.S. policy and the U.S.-led international military force.

“President Trump is not just an individual (but) a team of partners in Afghanistan,” Ghani told the Asia Society in New York, where he is attending the U.N. General Assembly. “The Trump administration’s strategy has the uniqueness of immense consultations with us.”

At the same time, Ghani said, Obama’s decision to maintain some U.S. forces in Afghanistan “ensured our survival” despite advances by Taliban insurgents.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Monday that more than 3,000 additional U.S. troops are being deployed to Afghanistan under the new strategy announced last month. The number of U.S. forces would rise to more than 14,000, compared to a high of more than 100,000 under Obama.

While providing few details, Trump pledged stepped-up operations against the Taliban and an open-ended commitment of U.S. military advisers, trainers and counter-terrorism units.

He also vowed to take a tougher line to end what U.S. officials say is Pakistan providing refuge and other support to the Taliban and other extremist groups. Pakistan denies the charge.

Asked how Trump’s strategy differs from Obama‘s, Ghani said Trump’s plan takes “a regional approach” to security and a harder line with Pakistan while providing a new opening for peace talks.

“The message to Pakistan to engage and become a responsible stakeholder in the region and in the fight against terrorism has never been clearer,” Ghani said. “What I am offering the Pakistan government, the Pakistan security apparatus, is the invitation to a comprehensive dialogue.”

“If Pakistan does not take this opportunity, I think they will pay a high price,” he said, without elaborating.  (read more)

  1. Pam says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    That’s a great way of sticking yet another fork in the Obama legacy. Thank you President Trump!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  2. TwoLaine says:
    September 20, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    #COVFEFE

    Meanwhile, Obama is still looking for President TRUMP’s Magic Wand.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  3. Travis McGee says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Meanwhile COS Kelly is wringing his hands and rubbing a hole in his forehead over Trump getting good marks on his speech and his approval rating is rising..

    Like

    Reply
  4. Tegan says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Failure…at every level. Don’t you wonder what the conversation is among the “inner circle” of advisors for Obama? It must be rather humiliating. As for Obama…he and Michelle are laughing all the way to the bank. Wonder if the Gates paid his usual $400,000 speaking fee today in NYC?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Kent says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    I am just back from a wander through the main freak media world…a descent in the maelstrom…

    It’s so nice knowing the treehouse and treepers are here with truth and sanity…

    Thank You all……

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  6. fleporeblog says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    I absolutely love ❤️ every time a world leader comes out and says that our Lion 🦁 is doing things the right way while the Kenyan was a miserable POS. This has to be killing the Kenyan. No one thought for a minute that our President would shine when it came to Foreign Policy. They actually believed he would fall flat on his face. One could very easily make the argument that in his first eight months, Foreign Policy is where he gets the best grade A++.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. NJF says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    #ByeByeObamaLegacy

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. pcockroft says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Get rid of the terrorist organizations. They are messing up our lives.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    ‘Splains part of why Obama was and is so desperate to get Trump out of the WH using wiretaps. BigMamaTea has some good research here on the today’s Open Thread.

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/09/20/wednesday-september-20th-open-thread/comment-page-1/#comment-4399789

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. rsanchez1990 says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    “Asked how Trump’s strategy differs from Obama‘s, Ghani said Trump *actually has a plan*.”

    FTFY, President Ghani.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. keeler says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    ““President Trump is not just an individual (but) a team of partners in Afghanistan,” Ghani told the Asia Society in New York, where he is attending the U.N. General Assembly. “The Trump administration’s strategy has the uniqueness of immense consultations with us.””

    Wait… the uncultured, out-of-control, megalomaniacal, bigoted, thin-skinned bully Donald Trump is able to construct a team both willing and capable of consulting with, listening to, and adapting strategy in cooperation with American partners? As opposed to the educated, measured, multi-cultural, crease-in-pants Barack Obama and the mandarins of the US State Department… who, well, read between the lines on that…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. ALEX says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Amazing at one point we had one hundred thousand troops in Afghanistan under Obama and during his failed excuse at leadership lost more troops then under W. I expect this to go much more like Mosul and letting the locals do most of dirty work. Mattis,McMaster and Kelly are not going to send our troops foolishly into another meat grinder…

    Sundance mentioned many months ago he was going to spend a good deal of time on the Trump Doctrine and it’s playing out..What a speech yesterday…Keep up the great work…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. allhail2 says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Thank God the adults are back in charge!

    MAGA Life

    Like

    Reply
  14. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Macron admits Obama’s Iran deal no good (basically agreeing with Trump).

    Like

    Reply
    • Troublemaker10 says:
      September 20, 2017 at 10:52 pm

      AFP tweet Laura referring to:

      Like

      Reply
    • keeler says:
      September 20, 2017 at 11:05 pm

      It’s becoming more and more apparent Little Macron is attempting to ride the Trump wave. Maybe it has something to do with Macron’s ego or image. Maybe it has something to do with France’s historical role in Syria. Maybe it has something to do with Mrs. Macron. Maybe he’s hedging his bets against Reichsfrau Merkel winding up with a weaker governing coalition. Maybe he and his banking buddies realize the US could crack up the ailing EU we really wanted to.

      Who really cares… every tool has its use and boy does President Trump know how to use them.

      Like

      Reply
  15. Janice says:
    September 20, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    Love my President 100% !

    Like

    Reply
  16. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    ‘Winning’ is getting even better!
    I’m loving moments like this–all these warm fuzzies inside.

    MAGA is here and going full force on theTrump Train. Whoo hoo.

    Like

    Reply

