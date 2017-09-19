Revelations of Comey Wiretapping Manafort May Explain “Uncomfortable” March 20th Congressional Answer…

Knowing that former Campaign Manager Paul Manafort was wiretapped by the Obama Administration via the FBI, James Comey, let’s take another look at Comey’s testimony.
New York Representative Elise Stefanik begins her March 20th, 2017, questioning by asking director Comey what are the typical protocols, broad standards and procedures for notifying the Director of National Intelligence, the White House and senior congressional leadership (aka the intelligence Gang of Eight), when the FBI has opened a counter-intelligence investigation.
The parseltongue response from Comey is a generalized reply (with uncomfortable body language) that notification of counter-intel investigations are discussed with the White House, and other pertinent officials, on a calendar basis, ie. “quarterly”.
With the statement that such counter-intel notifications happen “generally quarterly”, and against the backdrop that Comey stated in July of 2016 a counter-intel investigation began, Stefanik asks:
…”when did you notify the White House, the DNI and congressional leadership”?
Watch an extremely uncomfortable Director James Comey lie by claiming there was no active DNI -which is entirely false- James Clapper was Obama’s DNI.
Watch it again.
Watch that first 3:00 minutes again. Ending with:
…”Because of the sensitivity of the matter” ~ James Comey
Director Comey intentionally obfuscates knowledge of the question from Rep Stefanik; using parseltongue verbiage to get himself away from the sunlight within the timeline.
The counter-intel investigation, by his own admission, began in July 2016. Congress was not notified until March 2017. That’s an eight month period – Obviously obfuscating the quarterly claim moments earlier.
From June 2016 through March 2017 the FBI was operating without any congressional oversight over this counter-intelligence activity. Why?
The uncomfortable aspect to this line of inquiry is Comey’s transparent knowledge of the politicized Office of the DNI James Clapper by President Obama. Clapper was used rather extensively by the Obama Administration as an intelligence shield, a firewall or useful idiot, on several occasions. James Clapper is now a media contributor WATCH:
Chuck TODD: Yeah, I was just going to say, if the F.B.I., for instance, had a FISA court order of some sort for a surveillance, would that be information you would know or not know?
James CLAPPER: Yes.
TODD: You would be told this?
CLAPPER: I would know that.
TODD: If there was a FISA court order–
CLAPPER: Yes.
TODD: –on something like this.
CLAPPER: Something like this, absolutely.
TODD: And at this point, you can’t confirm or deny whether that exists?
CLAPPER: I can deny it.
Anyone who followed the Obama White House intel policy outcomes will have a lengthy frame of reference for DNI Clapper and CIA Director John Brennan as the two primary political operatives weaponizing intelligence. Director Brennan admitted investigating, and spying on, the Senate Intelligence Committee as they held oversight responsibility for the CIA itself.
The first and second questions from Stefanik to FBI Director James Comey were clear. Comey’s understanding of the questions was clear. However, Comey directly evaded truthful response to the second question. When you watch the video, you can see Comey quickly connecting the dots on where this inquiry was going.
There is only one reasonable explanation for FBI Director James Comey to be launching a counter-intel investigation in July 2016, notifying the White House and Clapper, and keeping it hidden from congressional oversight. Comey was a participant in using the FBI for intelligence gathering for political purposes.
As a direct consequence of this mid-thought-stream Comey obfuscation, it is increasingly clear FBI Director Comey was using his office as a facilitating conduit for the political purposes of the Obama White House.
Unfortunately, a slightly nervous Stefanik, never forced FBI Director James Comey to go back to the non-answered question and respond by saying:
No, Mr. Comey, there WAS a DNI in place in 2016, please answer the question of when did you notify him (Clapper) and the White House?
….. then it would get a little ugly:
Why did you notify Clapper and the White House but delay congressional notification?
♦ From Director James Comey’s own admission to congress he intentionally withheld congressional notification of a counter-intelligence investigation that began in July of 2016.
Within that March 20th testimony to explain why he intentionally avoided congressional oversight, Comey cited the recommendation of Bill Priestap, Asst. Director of Counter Intelligence.
Bill Priestap is married to Sabina Menshell a self-employed “consultant” with a history of donations to Democrat candidates, specifically to Hillary Clinton.
(link)
According to the CNN report the wiretapping and surveillance of Paul Manafort started sometime in 2014 and then was discontinued after nothing of criminal value or significance was gained. [NOTE: FISA warrants must be updated in 90 day increments; continued surveillance involving U.S. persons must be justified; if nothing exists the court orders the surveillance to cease the warrant is no longer valid.] However, according to the same leaked source reporting from CNN the wiretapping began again in 2016.
The July/August 2016 time frame is interesting because that coincides with the surfacing of the ridiculous opposition research “Steele Dossier” on Presidential Candidate Donald Trump. Further recently revealed information about the “steele dossier”, interestingly surrounds the James Comey FBI paying for the information contained therein.
Sometime in June 2016 the James Comey FBI was denied a FISA warrant by the court (rarely done) and the general appearance is that Comey was interested in surveillance of the Trump campaign. According to New York Times, and The Guardian candidate Trump was named within that denied FISA application. Note Comey has never denied this allegation.
We know the Steele Dossier was used by the FBI to justify a FISA warrant, we just didn’t know who it was targeted toward. –LINK– We also know in congressional testimony from July 27th of this year, William Browder, CEO of Hermitage Capital, testified about the “Foreign Agents Registration Act” (FARA).
During Mr. Browder’s testimony the origin of the Fusion GPS ‘Russian Dossier’ was discussed. Browder stated the Russian government actually paid Fusion GPS to create the Steele propaganda dossier on candidate Donald Trump. That same dossier was used by the FBI in June/July 2016 to generate the FISA surveillance warrants against the Trump campaign. WATCH:
Yes, that actually means FBI Director James Comey was using propaganda commissioned by Russia, funded in part by the FBI, to attack Trump, as the framework to launch his FBI investigation into candidate Donald Trump and Russian collusion.
Expanding the reality from that testimony. This means the Russian collusion narrative the U.S. media has been running with for a year to attack Trump, was actually factual collusion between Russia and the the U.S. FBI, via James Comey.
We also know the actual surveillance within these FISA warrants was carried out by the NSA. Additionally we know that NSA head Admiral Mike Rogers met with President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday November 17th without notifying ODNI James Clapper. The day after Admiral Rogers met with President-elect Trump, the entire transition team left Trump Tower and moved their work to New Jersey.
June 2016: FISA request. The Obama administration files a request with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) to monitor communications involving Donald Trump and several advisers. The request, uncharacteristically, is denied.
October 2016: FISA request. The Obama administration submits a new, narrow request to the FISA court, now focused on a computer server in Trump Tower suspected of links to Russian banks. No evidence is found — but the wiretaps continue, ostensibly for national security reasons, Andrew McCarthy at National Review later notes. The Obama administration is now monitoring an opposing presidential campaign using the high-tech surveillance powers of the federal intelligence services.
♦ On Tuesday November 8th, 2016 the election was held. Results announced Wednesday November 9th, 2016.
♦ On Thursday November 17th, 2016, NSA Director Mike Rogers traveled to New York and met with President-Elect Donald Trump.
♦ On Friday November 18th The Washington Post reported on a recommendation in “October” that Mike Rogers be removed from his NSA position:
The heads of the Pentagon and the nation’s intelligence community have recommended to President Obama that the director of the National Security Agency, Adm. Michael S. Rogers, be removed.
The recommendation, delivered to the White House last month, was made by Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter and Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper Jr., according to several U.S. officials familiar with the matter.
[…] In a move apparently unprecedented for a military officer, Rogers, without notifying superiors, traveled to New York to meet with Trump on Thursday at Trump Tower. That caused consternation at senior levels of the administration, according to the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal personnel matters. (link)
Remember, historically The Washington Post is the preferred outlet for the CIA and Intelligence Community within Deep State to dump their “leaks” and stories. The State Department “leaks” to CNN for the same purposes.
♦ On Saturday November 19th Reuters reported on the WaPo Story and additional pressure by Defense Secretary Ash Carter and DNI James Clapper to fire Mike Rogers.
[…] The Washington Post reported that a decision by Rogers to travel to New York to meet with Trump on Thursday without notifying superiors caused consternation at senior levels of the administration, but the recommendation to remove him predated his visit. (link)
- The Intelligence Community -at the direction of President Obama- made a request to a FISA court for the NSA to spy on Donald Trump in June 2016. It was denied.
- In October the Intelligence Community (NSA) -at the direction of President Obama- made a second request to the FISA court for the NSA to spy on Donald Trump. It was approved.
- At around the same time (October), as the second request to FISA, (Def Sec) Ash Carter and (DNI) James Clapper tell President Obama to dump NSA Director Mike Rogers.
- A week after the election, Mike Rogers makes a trip to Trump Tower without telling his superior, James Clapper; which brings about new calls (November media leaks to WaPo) for President Obama to dump Mike Rogers.
Occam’s Razor. NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers didn’t want to participate in the spying scheme (Clapper, Brennan, Etc.), which was the baseline for President Obama’s post presidency efforts to undermine Donald Trump and keep Trump from digging into the Obama labyrinth underlying his remaining loyalists. After the October spying operation went into effect, Rogers unknown loyalty was a risk to the Obama objective. Ten Days after the election Rogers travels to President-Elect Trump without notifying those who were involved in the intel scheme.
Did NSA Director Mike Rogers wait for a SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility) to be set up in Trump Tower, and then notify the President-elect he was being monitored by President Obama?
Admiral Mike Rogers still has his job as head of the NSA.
Corrupt Comey belongs in federal prison.
Locking him up would do wonders for my faith in the rule of law–pity there’s practically zero chance of my cynicism being demolished on this matter.
Only if his sentence includes DAILY 8 hour stints of picking up trash by the side of the road, no matter what the weather is. OTOH, I was taught that the proper sentence for treason is death.
How about picking up trash from the middle of the road, at night, wearing his Antifa costume?
Better!
Funny, the Admiral looks terribly uncomfortable.
I would too if I knew I was sitting next to a treasonous dog
a treasonous dog… with rabies…..
and lice and cooties!
At times like this, I can’t help but think they had better ways to punish criminals. Comey and his associates committed treason against America and Americans. Obama, Clintons and the people surrounding them had/have no regard for America & Americans.
Along with a host of other unsavory characters – that ‘other guy’ and his ‘girlfriend’ to name two – I am hard pressed to recall their names – but, I think they were jealous – people actually ‘liked’ Trump – those two – not so much –
I wonder how much money was involved in these corrupt capers – for what other reason would they practice ‘treason’ against their own country?
I believe the treasonous behavior was a group attempt to save their collective butts at any price from being exposed, hence HRS’ noose comment.
Ah…maybe so, WSB – but, we have a ‘Champion’ in the WH who could expose all of their collective butts – if he wanted –
However, he doesn’t need to do it – because – wait for it – 2018 elections will expose them all – if the agenda items are not passed – if the appointments are not approved – if the wall money is not there – if the kids are still here – if there is no tax reform – you name it – they are ‘cooked’!
I would like to know how much was paid for the Steele dossier and where the funds to pay for this “report” originated. Who is the signatory of the wire transfer.
Ok – let me check my records – it just might be taxpayer funds – OR – transfers to overseas accounts – from the second set of books – to which I have no access – maybe – some people are flush with cash!
as does Clapper, Susan Rice, Loretta Lynch, Ash Carter etc etc etc etc etc …..
True, but remember he’s acting under orders. I’d love to see Comey go free if we could get the bigger fish in this.
No… you can not conflate the two– separate crimes addressed individually. All law breakers should go to jail. NO deals !!!
Muller has probably given him immunity, trying to get PDJT on a phony obstruction charge. Sick.
Immunity deals can be and are revoked when it is learned that those receiving immunity have lied, obfuscated, omitted, and misrepresented what they knew and did.
Warrior1, no, any traitor and apparently besides the 3 Clintons and Obamas, Soros and family, there are many in the FBI and CIA as well even those who “retired”, meaning they should be hanged. Yes, they are afraid and desperate but being owned by the Clintons and other evil elites will “take care of them” as has been done before, you know those “strange deaths”, or we do the job and we have plenty of rope necklaces to do this. Enough of espionage, lies, and trying to overthrow our President AND America. Enough evidence is out there to do this and then it will be notice to others to hide, leave the USA, or stop thinking they can do more of the same thing – doing treasonous things against us. Prison? No, because they could keep in contact with others of the “group”. And again, Trump is proven correct and they still hate him for being so darn smart!
I despise everything about this drama, start the DOJ treason hearings + lock these MOfo’s up NOW!!!
And take their coats!
And clean out their bank accounts, too!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Damn, and Nixon at least at the decency to resign instead of saying everyone else was guilty of imagined crimes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And watergate is nothing to compare to this. Using the most powerful intelligence agencies in the government to spy on a political opponent’s campaign.
How could it be worse?
And crickets from the media.
Can’t believe the people who want to take down America. I mean look at what the Democrats and media are doing–Very much looks like they are trying to dismantle the government of America.
As Rush says, the Democrats are the arm of the MSM, and not the other way ’round.
Obama needs to be stripped of all privileges and benefits as a former President. Save us taxpayers some money.
Who is ‘Obama’? Is he that ‘actor’ who pretended to be president, Mark?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Much of media is owned by foreign corporations of Oligarchs. The journalists are paid handsomely for their betrayal to the American people.
Just take a look at Joe Scarborough ex Congressman how he is selling himself every morning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah….and what about the dead girl in his office…….
Since Obama is also a traitor, should be hanged and all assets here and abroad confiscated and used to bring down some of the huge national debt he created. Ditto confiscation for any and all involved which apparently there are many, but we can any number of traitors easily.
Fantastic detailed detective work Sundance.
Hope this goes viral.
AG Sessions, your country is calling you……………
…and enough with the “recusal” B.S. These are very serious crimes committed against American Citizens. My very deep respect for AG Sessions is starting to wear thin. Admittedly, I know not what is happening behind the scenes, but with this info now “out there” some very public activity needs to be happening in order to reassure us that the rule of law actually does matter.
Comey = Swamp Creature.
all the congress gang of eight knew about the wiretaps and said nothing. it’s no surprise if dopey Schiff isnt saying anything but the republicunts need to be stripped of their chairs for their treason
Gee…if treason was the reason – we wouldn’t have much of a Congress left!
Therein lies the delimna PT faces. However, he is The Disrupter. And he knows his tenure will only stave off the inevitable destruction of the US unless he has a permant fix.
The June FISA request is also interesting. That was the month of the last important primary day…June seventh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
duchess01, and we could start a FRESH and more patriotic Congress with a two 3 yr. max terms, no benefits and perks because we did not vote nor authorize same for these greedy evil hating people (I would say maybe 95% of them) and by starting fresh we set the scene and control the actors which was the original idea of a Republic by, for and with the People.
Maxine Waters answers the ‘why’ in advance.
Published on Feb 11, 2013
“The President has put in place an organization with the kind of database that no one has ever seen before in life,” Representative Maxine Waters told Roland Martin on Monday. “That’s going to be very, very powerful,” Waters said. “That database will have information about everything on every individual on ways that it’s never been done before and whoever runs for President on the Democratic ticket has to deal with that. They’re going to go down with that database and the concerns of those people because they can’t get around it. And he’s [President Obama] been very smart. It’s very powerful what he’s leaving in place.”
Valerie Jarrett
“Given the daunting challenges that we face, it is important that president elect Obama is prepared to really take power and begin to rule day one,” Jarrett told Tom Brokaw.”
Well this is all wonderful investigative journalism; however – to what end ? Who is/will read this blog and use this information to hold Comey, Clapper, Brennan & Obama accountable ???
Even if this information is spread far and wide, Congressional hearings are nothing more than toothless grandstanding – as Sundance has pointed out before – and the Justice Department is either completely compromised OR plain disinterested in moving against these people.
And the continued existence of Mueller is a Travesty !!!
So, I ask, how do we get genuine, meaningful action on this ???
How about we force it?
Breath taking corruption. Clapper now a contributor at CNN. Now who could have predicted that?
My guess is that Mueller, Comey, et al have reached the blithering idiot stage of panic. Raiding and talk of indicting Manafort is proof of their cold sweat desperation. They are caught in a web of their own making, and Trump knows it and is giving them enough rope to hang themselves.
I wonder if Manafort wasn’t let go from Trump’s campaign because Trump’s people laid a trap and figured out that Manafort was being wiretapped way back then. If the Deep Swamp were smart criminals, they would have guessed they’d been found out. But I suppose they believed the polls to enough of an extent that they felt they had to go on cheating to make sure Hillary trounced Trump and also believed there was no way Trump could win.
I used to think Agatha Christie’s plots were far fetched, but they’re nothing compared to the deceit, megalomania and illegality that is sop in DC.
SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility) ………..fagettaboutit….
Mike ” White Hat” Rogers, Thank you sir!
My thoughts exactly. This is white hats versus black hats (and the press), with the white hats having the operational advantage of the truth. SD lays it out beautifully. The truth, as SD notes, Occam’s razor:
( NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers didn’t want to participate in the spying scheme (Clapper, Brennan, Etc.), which was the baseline for President Obama’s post presidency efforts to undermine Donald Trump and keep Trump from digging into the Obama labyrinth underlying his remaining loyalists. After the October spying operation went into effect, Rogers unknown loyalty was a risk to the Obama objective. Ten Days after the election Rogers travels to President-Elect Trump without notifying those who were involved in the intel scheme.)
The truth makes sense – no narrative can.
You can’t punch holes in the truth.
White hats will win this one.
MAGA
This whole saga is disturbing on so many levels, most particularly the complete lack of coverage in the news.
So the FBI began tapping Manafort in 2014 at least a full year before Trump entered the presidential race. That investigation was presumably about work done in the Ukraine as an advisor by Manifort. The warrant expired due to lack of evidence. 2 years later another FISA warrant was issued for Manafort. We need to see the affidavit sworn to obtain that warrant. What were the grounds? Was this a continuation of the Ukraine investigation or a “new” investigation?
This FISA warrant on Manafort in my estimation was likely obtained under false pretenses regarding Ukraine in order to gather political intel on Trump, and has absolutely nothing to do with Russia…without seeing the affidavit the MSM can continue to run with their wild innuendo and speculation, which is why I suspect this nonsense is now being leaked to prop up the bogus Russia narrative….that affidavit will never be made public, so the MSM can continue to falsely conflate two unrelated investigations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Sessions and the DOJ do not act, then you are absolutely right….declassify everything and leave the justice to the people
Kalena says:
“This whole saga is disturbing on so many levels, most particularly the complete lack of coverage in the news.”
________________________________________
The news people do not work for the American people they work for the owners and corporations.
When we grasp this and internalize this fact then everything makes sense. The media is an entity on to itself and their self interests not the interest of the US and its people.
Just check who owns the media complex…? Not many Americans if any. We are selling off America and then wonder who controls the narrative..?
I saw Geraldo on a Lacey Peterson murder rehash the other night. He started out as a real investigative reporter – how can he just sit there and let this stuff wash over him?
How?
$$$$$$….
Meanwhile, Mueller and his team of partisan henchmen continue their efforts to destroy the Trump administration, based on the Russia narrative. This needs to be stopped!
You’re not paying attention, for the millionth time Mueller is saddled with an investigation through the nothing burger that is Russia. This trip will literally lead him straight into this. Either Mueller goes home with nothing to destroy Trump or he uses his broad powers to figure out why he’s on this wild goose chase to begin with.
There is nothing there against Trump.
Let me say that again. There is no Russia “There”. Mueller can’t make up evidence, he can’t trap Trump like Comey tried to do. He can’t tap phones, he can’t plant fake evidence, he can’t make people disappear, he can’t rewrite what has already been written. He can only ask questions and gather data on things that ALREADY happened.
Which is nothing because Russia is a nothing burger. Whether he uses partisan hacks to investigate is irrelevant. It is in fact even better if he gives an appearance of partisanship against the president because then no one could ever say he was helping Trump to begin with.
Which leads us to the obvious question, why not end the investigation if nothing is there? I seen arguments that say that this is to taint Trump in the next election but I say that strategy is going to backfire big time. Only a diehard anti-Trumper thinks there’s anything here. Everyone else sees this as Congress wasting time. That strategy will backfire as it only reinforces Trump vs The Swamp.
There’s a big pond with plenty of fishes and the previous administration is unable to guard it for much longer. This is the move that Trump wants Mueller get to. He may never fish in it, but there’s a chance he could do so. He’s in excellent position to do it. His alternative is that he continues fishing in dead water. That would only signal that D.C is still unable to recouncil the fact that Trump is president,
I say give Mueller his space, we got nothing to fear from him. The swamp employed a weapon that is far more dangerous to themselves than Trump. Let their arrogance destroy them. Trump is safe.
In my opinion this answer, …”Because of the sensitivity of the matter”, was not given as a statement but rather it was provided as a question. Listen again…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance has done more to construct the timeline and wade through testimony than any other news agency. When the framers put “freedom of the press” in the First Amendment they had his type of journalism in mind, a small footprint yet tenacious – not what big journalism has become. Keep up the good work and shine light on the DC roaches.
Baa haa ha — the POWERLINE boys already have a big headline up about how the Manafort wiretapping does NOT vindicate President Trump’s March tweets about being wiretapped by Obama. I’m not giving them a click to read it. All I want to say to them is, “it sucks to be you.” You sold your soul to the Swamp, and you’ll will be respected and listened to less and less. All of you Swampdwellers live in a little clueless bubble and mistakenly think Americans are falling for your B.S. and agreeing with you. Oh, how wrong you are. You look utterly ridiculous and corrupt. Bu-bye.
As always- to discover what the Democratic wing of the Deep State is doing behind closed doors, listen to what it is accusing the Republican wing of doing.
Remember, according to the authors of Shattered, it was John Podesta (whose brother violated the law by not registering as a foreign lobbyist after accepting payment from a Russian bank) who co-authored the hacking narrative within 24 hours of Trump’s victory.
posted by sundance
“Watch that first 3:00 minutes again. Ending with:
…”Because of the sensitivity of the matter” ~ James Comey”
Comey’s voice rises as he ends the statement ”Because of the sensitivity of the matter”.
He is asking a question. Would you believe because of the sensitivity of the matter?
SD, thanks for reminding us of the lil young congresswoman from Upstate NY. Barely into her 2nd term she asked the question nobody else dared ask. Neither Comey NOR the “gang of eight” were ready for it. It was great watching the the video again. Elise’s question let the genie out of the bottle and the timeline that followed showed the coverup.
I didn’t much care for her at first, she was a Ryan protegee and in over her head, but she’s a quick study. She may redeem herself yet, and be one to watch in the future.
Dont know her history but she did have the cajones to ask the question that released the genie from the bottle.
At what point does Comey’s usefulness become a liability? Pull one string and the entire cloak becomes unraveled. I believe that Mueller may be Comey’s last hope.
Statement from Chris Wray? From Jeff Sessions?
Why are they so silent? Either they are building a massive case that will take months longer to file or we are spinning our wheels, despite the very best efforts of so many. I am patient, but not a cuck.
I’m wondering if perhaps they are biding their time in an effort to keep principals from ‘lawyering up’ or even to keep potential witnesses from being exposed and Seth Richarded.
Seth wasn’t murdered for what was in the emails we knew about. There had to be more, that he didn’t live to tell.
So, did Nunes know all of this in June of last year, being a member of the Gang of Eight, or was he left in the dark? Not sure why he was so obvoiusly pale when he made his infamous presser and then dissappeared when Schiff leaned on the Congressional ethics office?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nunes’ reaction to what he heard makes me think there is worse to come and also that the revelations left Nunes in no doubt that he too can have a mishap with a piece of gym apparatus that leads to a cold slab.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
We can make him talk – where’s the ‘black book’ – he’s in there – 🙂
To borrow from Sayit2016 they are all rat bastards!
I have to agree, MM – not nice people at all!
I always wondered the same thing. Only PT knows. We will never know for sure. O’s , Hag’s, Rice’s and others dirty, illegal secrets. What little the public knows for sure is just the tip of the iceberg. What they have done if it were really known should take them to the gallows.
I sometimes ponder that POTUS is keeping all of it close because he believes we would erect gallows in the streets and keep them busy 24 7 for many weeks. He doesnt want that to be the route firstly. We may get there eventually though without prosecutions and convictions.
he knew everything
I just listened to a speech and question and answer session by Dr. Gorka Sebastian at Hillsdale College’s Constitution Day Celebration.
One of the questions posed to him was why it appeared none of the government actors who were clearly guilty of crimes were going to be held accountable. Gorka’s response was: Be patient. He said there had been twelve referrals from congressional investigating committees to the DOJ for criminal investigations and that they were ongoing.
Just because there is silence from AG Sessions does not mean nothing is being done. We are not supposed to know what is going on until indictments are announced.
Exactly! It takes some time to build a case – and secure an indictment!
Sessions punted on the IRS, and he will punt on this.
And Sessions’ punted on HRC prosecution as well.
Maybe – Maybe, not – maybe, he is concentrating on BIGGER FISH, Bob!
He recused himself from Russia and anything having to do with the campaign; there is nothing else left; all of the actions took place during the campaign………….so Sessions is out of the ballgame.
There aren’t any bigger fish than HRC.
Maybe, he recused himself because it was a waste of his time to be involved – there are plenty of FISH in the SWAMP – she is not the only one! Where’s my black book?
Excellent. Thank you.
Thanks for sharing, night!
Excellent analysis!
A slight semantic quibble:
….. then it would get a little ugly:
Why did you notify Clapper and the White House but delay congressional notification?
Sunlight, like truth, is never ugly; it is beautiful 🙂
Dear Attorney General Sessions,
It’s time for you to wake up and smell the coffee. The Obama administration used the full weight of the FBI, CIA and other intelligence agencies to destroy and disrupt the presidential candidacy of DJT in 2016. This joint effort to smear and destroy DJT continued even after he became the president elect. After the unraveling of “who dunit” in the last six months, it’s patently clear that the Obama Whitehouse and Obama himself ( via Comey, Lynch, Clapper, Brennan, Rice, and Rhodes) committed unlawful acts to damage and destroy the Trump campaign. Its apparent that there was no Russian involvement in the US election ( as exposed by Wikileaks) and that the felonious activity was committed by the Obama Whitehouse in collusion with the Clinton campaign.
Please stand up for America and President Trump and dismiss Mr. Mueller and terminate that wild goose chase. Immediately have your DoJ initiate the prosecut of former President Obama and his staff for the felonies that they ruthlessly committed by actively undermining the US Presidential election.
SIncerely,
Joe Tax Payer – “The American Patriot”
This is like Dinesh D’Souza’s explanation of the Dems Big Lie about slavery kkk etc. So complicated, so much obfuscation, so much media coverage, false accusations and hopes of reslove shattered. It seems too conspirational to be true. It all saps the blood and energy out of the constituency. We can’t keep up so we give up.
We get so weary.
Wowsers. That video with Clapper is easy to tell he’s lying, and I’m not even trained in body language. He can’t look at Chuck Todd in the eyes, but keeps looking at the table. Very awkward.
So the uniparty isn’t quite so “uni” at this level. There are definite distinctions between the Democrats and the Republican/RINO establishment.members. After all, the Obama administration informed the Democrats of the surveillance and kept it hidden from the Republicans according to the narrative above.
Democrats have gone full left into communism. Obama’s mother was a communist. Her ‘partners’ were all communists and Frank Marshall Davis was a communist. Looking at politics today, Antifa is a communist organization. The various ‘antifa professors’ (the bike lock guy and the looks-like-a-llama professor) are often self-declared communists. Communism has gone mainstream in the USA and we’ve been boiled frogs all this time. Were this the cold war era, we would have seen these people rejected from society and now they are in control of society.
We need a senator McCarthy today to call out all of the unAmerican people destroying this country. The hate many of these people have for this country is visible and people disregard this ‘because it’s their right.’ They are in powerful positions. This shouldn’t be disregarded.
“The American people will never knowingly adopt socialism. But, under the name of “liberalism,” they will adopt every fragment of the socialist program, until one day America will be a socialist nation, without knowing how it happened. I no longer need to run as a Presidential Candidate for the Socialist Party. The Democratic Party has adopted our platform.”
― Norman Mattoon Thomas
I loathe Congress, the media, the FBI, the courts and DOJ. I believe nothing they say, and believe they are actively working against the American people.
Does this not bring us back to the muh Russia Mueller investigation possibly being a guise to bring down the deep state and the leakers? One could make a strong argument based on known facts and timelines…
President interviewing Mueller day before appointment
T45’s relative lack of concern about the investigation
The wording of the appointment letter
Mueller is a proud veteran who watched Comey disgrace his FBI?
Also would explain lack of action by Session’s DOJ. President Trump keeps his strategies close to the vest.
Nope. Doesn’t fit with Mueller staffing up with largely Democrats and committed Hillaryites.
Mueller was tasked to investigate Trump and Russia. It can’t be a real investigation if he’s using pro-Trump people.
It’s us versus them. There is no middleground.
This will only reinforce Trump when it becomes clear that even they can’t find anything.
Silicon Valley and Hollywood are full of anti American socialists. They all should be investigated.
Very dangerous for a democracy to have large segments of the middle class who think the government is corrupt to it’s core……………………….
It is very important, for the sake of the Republic, that we have an AG who will act on this kind of high level corruption.
Sadly, we don’t have such a man.
Nothing will happen to these crooks in intelligence agencies because they are the permanent shadow government and We the People get the Fake government & Fake News about the Fake government that cover-up for the “real shadow government” which is secret, evil and the pit of corruption.
Septic Swamp in the DOJ, FBI. I was hoping change would lead to fruitful action, but have severe doubts. I wonder for instance whether Trump made a deal with ??? in order to facilitate a quick and smooth transition only to get double crossed.
Never trust what comes crawling out of the Septic Swamp. Never make a deal with the Devil.
And yet, despite their evil machinations and the full power of the deep state, they were unable to get that sorry ass across the finish line.
Probably why one of her idiot aides is knocking our President for wanting to help Venezuela restore democracy.
Hillary is only in favor of Democracy when it works in her favor.
Come to think of it, Michelle Obama was only in favor of our system when her husband was winning.
That is the SICK joke…it was not just Comey…the members of the House and Senate too! The Obama Administration used 21st Century surveillance on President Trump, family and friends since 2012 at a minimum.
Yes. Comey lied. He misled Congress. All of that. The frustration is where is Sessions? Why hasn’t he been indicted for lying to Congress? Every day there is more evidence of corruption by the whole Obama/Clinton gang and their enablers but nothing is done. Sorry but I’m so frustrated watching this play out day after day. Will there be justice or must we live in a country where the rule of law is meaningless and there is a select group of “our betters” who can commit crimes with impunity. I swear this is beginning to make me insane.
I tire of this Russia thing but believe this will pay off in the end. It’s such a good thing that Trump’s life has been such an open book. I can sympathize to his early reluctance to take the job since it subjects his family too.
They deserve credit too.
