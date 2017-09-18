Monday September 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, SEPTEMBER 18, 2017
God’s Jealousy For Believers
“The Lord is a jealous and avenging God.”
Nahum 1:2
Believer, your Lord is very jealous of your love. Did He choose you? He cannot bear that you should choose another. Did He buy you with His own blood? He cannot endure that you should think you are your own or that you belong to this world. He loved you with such a love that He would not remain in Heaven without you; He would sooner die than have you perish, and He cannot endure that anything should stand between your heart’s love and Himself.
He is very jealous of your trust. He will not permit you to trust in yourself, or another. He cannot stand the thought of you hewing out broken cisterns and neglecting the overflowing fountain that is always free to you. When we lean upon Him, He is glad; but when we transfer our dependence to another, when we rely upon our own wisdom or the wisdom of a friend–worst of all, when we trust in any works of our own–He is displeased and will chasten us, that He may bring us to Himself.
He is also very jealous of our company. There should be no one with whom we converse so much as with Jesus. To remain in Him alone, this is true love; but to commune with the world, to find sufficient satisfaction in our earthly comforts, to even prefer the company of our fellow Christians to secret fellowship with Him, this grieves our jealous Lord. He longs to have us abide in Him and enjoy constant fellowship with Himself; and many of the trials that He sends us are for the purpose of weaning our hearts from created things and fixing them more closely on Him Who created everything. Let this jealousy that would keep us near to Christ also be a comfort to us, for if He loves us so much as to care about our love, we may be sure that He will allow nothing to harm us and will protect us from all our enemies. May we have grace today to keep our hearts in holy purity for Christ alone, with sacred jealousy closing our eyes to all the fascinations of the world!
–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892
AMEN
Thank You, DanDeplorable
God Bless
I got up because I couldn’t sleep tonight. This is EXACTLY the issues grinding through my mind. Thank you so much for this post!! I think I will be able to sleep now! 🙂
– In Him
David Lanz – Before The Last Leaf Falls
Lanz started musical life playing the keyboard for a rock band in the Great Northwest. When he went solo, he began composing his own music and has recorded numerous albums beginning in 1983.
