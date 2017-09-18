Agent of Change – President Trump Remarks to The United Nations Reform Meeting in New York…

President Donald Trump delivers remarks to participating member nations of the United Nations reform assembly today in New York. President Trump calls for the wholesale reform to the U.N. as a bureaucratic institution, and called upon the diplomatic body to embrace an era of change.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley introduces President Trump.
I love that he left nothing on the table in his speech, called them out for their stupidity and and held strong and tight to our rejection of Globalism.. BRAVO PDJT!
Did he offer to pay the UN dues and a bonus if they would relocate all of our BLACK LIVES MATTER malcontents to some other member countries?
I wish.. I’d pay that bill 😉
Any country would pay more than what was offered to have the UN keep them where they are.
Would a go fund me page work? 🤔
Me, too! I want the USA to stop footing the majority of the bill for the UN but if member countries will take our BLM malcontents our DACAs and our illegals, then it would be well worth the investment to keep on funding the UN.
he sat next to a guy who was the socialist leader of Portugal and the leader of the socialist international. it couldnt get any more globlalist.
it’s a room full of global leaders….
Guess that’s why McMaster and Kelley were there.
Great observation!
God I love President Trump.
Just to look at the pictures, Donald J. Trump, leader of the free world, addressing the UN…
That he set a goal, and made it, and now he’s almost literally on top of the world…
I can’t imagine what it would be like to see That Other One, sitting there, coughing probably, and one can only imagine who would be sitting there in Nikki’s place.
Nikki looks so pretty, what a beautiful, sunny smile. She is so disarming. What a great choice President Trump made.
They didn’t clap loud enough for reform and potential.
This might not be important but McMaster sat at the end of the row even Kelly sat closer to the President..INTERESTING TIMES.
The speech was good as always.
What a change from the last 8 years…!
They don’t want reform. All the U.N. does is bash the United States and try to figure out ways to take more of our taxpayer money through all of their stupid anti-American programs. We need to send the U.N. to one of those obscure nations in Africa.
And have the Trump Co. so something wonderful with that property…Can I have the Barbara Hepworth sculpture?
Holding the best hand at the table.
He plays well and has no tell.
Casino owner, learned from and played with pros.
🙂
President Trump was primed for POTUS job.
Winning.
Maga
You betcha! He could see Manhattan from his front porch in Queens. That was where he told his father he was going to build Manhattan. “Impossible” says dad. Donald took it as a challange, and here we are!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Absolutely, he had been anointed by God.
I think so too.
Amen.
He’s got THE NUTS!
Reform is good but defund/dismantle is better….
We often create products (can be a program or institution too) that begin with really good ideas and visions , then get hijacked by those whose goal is often to “use” that very product for gain in power , $$$, or vehicle for evil. Can that rotten part ever be surgically removed to save all that is healthy ? Our president is willing to try in EVERY area.
Refreshing to hear Secretary-General’s conspiracy theory.
Our president looked great in this setting , as he does when he travels the globe. Absent of the toxic MSM/Uniparty urchins.
I’ve worked for the UN as a consultant. It is nothing more than a huge racketeering organization that spends money on friviolus activities that only benefit the bureaucrats who make outrageous salaries and benefits befitting a king. The US gains little from membership and the whole enterprise is a huge money pit. We should get out.
I haven’t worked there and know the same thing. He may as well been speaking to a room full of bricks.
In effect he told them their business plan, which has made these plutocrats & their reps, wealthy by sponging up aid to change to another plan that would help the pee-ons. Good luck with that.
TY, TY!!! Drain the UN Swamp! Great opening comments by PDJT. I hope PDJT calls out those corrupt members during the splinter meetings
The MAM really does try at every turn to discredit and deminish our president.
The only thing this has done is strengthen thevresolve of folks like me to remove even more support for the collective, i will no longer support those who seek to minimize my voice while screaming at the top of their lungs,,, the MSM, globalist and the establishment political machines can all bite me,,,
be patient…….Rome wasn’t built in a day (and all that)
Indeed: Power corrupts — and we know the UN is after absolute power. (H/T Lord Acton.)
I think PTrump likes to lay out some cards and then give his “opponent” (be it the U.N., Kongress or GOPe) a chance to srep up and make necessary changes before he lowers the boom.
LikeLiked by 7 people
. . . or, perhaps, lowers the BOOM!
The President seems to always give an opportunity to do the right thing.
The UN is now on notice, and if & when expectations fall short…..for all the world to see. Yes, BOOM.
That is his pattern isn’t it! personally I’d just cut the cord and C’est la vie
And then he can’t be blamed for being anti-whatever when they refuse to shape up and he’s forced to get rid of the thing.
Yes, I know this is a Trump support site and I have been a Trump supporter since he announced. However, I am growing weary of his backtracking on the U.N., DACA, the wall, illegal immigration. What did we vote for? Uncle Sucker is going to let 800,000 DACA illegals stay here? Ouch. Talk about deja vu. And yes, I know in advance that my post will be unwelcome, but someone has to say it. Trust Trump, but for heaven’s sake, verify!
Banning
Actually we are all hoping for the best.
I hear you, freedom, but if he can kick the UN into some semblance of what it is meant to be, more power to him.
We Americans end up paying for all kinds of things that if the UN did their jobs, wouldn’t have become the costly problems they are.
I’d rather give the money to a functional UN and have them work to prevent “humanitarian crises” like the Syrian refugees, than to have the people suffer and spend the money trying to mop up.
You’re perceptive….. it is un-welcomed – We verified him prior to our vote cast.. we also verified crooked hillary and made the wisest choice. You can grow weary.. but the rest of us will rely on what we know to be true with Trump and we’ll be #MAGA Strong and remember that if we didn’t hear it directly from him – we didn’t hear it. and as such.. he has said
1. no daca deal has been made
2. No chain migration – ever
3. No Amnesty – ever
4. The dems put out a statement saying there was no daca deal. (Media- MIA)
What is happening is two fold 1. Trump is demonstrating the Art of the Deal and 2. a ton of gas lighting is going on to divide trump supporters and it is being done by both parties. and a few GOPe Shills like Ann Coulter, Breitbart and other outlets.
Now i want you weak kneed trump supporters and libs that show up here to think about why trump would of tweeted what he tweeted at the start of this about “do you really want too”…. it was posed as a question…. he was seeking your voices to be heard on this issue – he’s taken heat for it.. he knew he would but in the end OUR VOICES WILL BE THE INFLUENCE IN HIS NEGOTIATION , IT WILL BE THE STRENGTH BEHIND HIS DECISION.
But I digress…. most everyone has missed this “Trap” he set for both the GOPe and the Democrats.
Great to see you here again Trumppin. Love your comments.
I agree with you 1000%. I only trust what comes out of President Trump’s mouth and I only trust President Trump’s actions. Everything else said and done is utter nonsense.
MAGA
Very well stated!
Our POTUS could not have stated it better and I believe he will show the UN the door should they not comply, completely! Especially if they want to continue getting any funds from the USA!
This whole thing was hilarious. The whole meeting is about signing a piece of paper with no penalties or repercussions, and 73 member countries didn’t sign it.
President Trump used his speech as an opportunity to drop bombs on the UN, saying over and over just how ineffective and corrupt the UN is…
The UN guy says “what keeps me up at night? Red Tape.”
I’m thinking what REALLY keeps him up at night is the idea of MAD DOG MATTIS bombing the s**T out of North Korea, or Donald Trump completely kneecapping China either way.
Then Nikki Hailey urges the remaining countries to sign the piece of paper, lol.
That list is our leverage. Too funny.
Can’t find a list of the countries that haven’t signed the UN reform agenda………..anyone?
128 have signed it bu no list yet. Looks like China and Russia will not. No big surprise there.
Amb. Haley stated that they already have a ‘super majority’ that have signed. 🙂
Isn’t it the United Nations that wants to disarm America? Isn’t it the United Nations that want to and does support the ‘New World Order’ ? Isn’t it the United Nations that passed or wants to pass ‘Agenda 21’ ?
Why are we supporting the United Nations? Especially since most of the members do not like the United States…Just asking..
One of President Trump’s many, many talents is his uncanny knack for exposing people, and their agendas, to direct sunlight. The more they are exposed, the louder they howl. All these cockroaches would much prefer to work in a Deep, Dark State, but they have run out of places to hide. It is truly amazing to watch the master at work.
Indeed it is amazing, Judith. This will be a fascinating, historic week for the US and for the UN.
You are also correct in stating that President Trump is strategically aiming the sunlight to expose those who dwell and thrive in darkness and wield corrupt power against those who love freedom. He could have gone into the UN, guns blazing, announcing eviction from US soil and withdrawing all US funds, but instead, he offers the UN the opportunity to course-correct and expunge corruption. There it is: the choice. How the UN responds, and which characters remain under which circumstances, will determine where the US goes from here. FINALLY, a President who will do right by the American citizen. This will be stunning and enlightening to watch.
Our President Trump spoke as a real gentleman delivering blunted, pointed remarks. Tomorrow will be fun. President Trump will be giving a full speech at 10AM ET.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/blog/2017/09/18/president-trump-participates-72nd-united-nations-general-assembly
Stunning and enlightening to watch. Yes indeedy!
JC, couldn’t agree with you and Judith more. Thank you both.
👋🏻
Our President has been hoping/waiting for this moment and planning this speech for decades.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Totally agree GeorgiaFL! Man we are living in very interesting times.
Oh yeah, we certainly are!
Yes! So have we, georgiafl, so have we. 👏🏻
Absolutely!
..and so have many of us. Tomorrow is….
Popcorn Rally!
What is the Popcorn Rally?
Popcorn time at home–that’s what we call it here at home. Lol.
We miss Trump Rallies.
I saw his interview in 1988 when Oprah asked him if he would ever run for President. I remember having an “hmmm” moment. He has been planning this for thirty years which explains much of his success. I’m sure that he has had the whole deal planned from beginning to end and what success would look like. I’m also sure that he has had to redesign the plan a few times as things changed but when all is said and done…..he knew he would win bigly and end up with a lot of coats too!
Spot on Judith. PDJT sets out an initial offer. That initial offer does two things; exposes the bad actors and gives them a way to redeem themselves. Next step, cut off the source of funding.
Judith, you and JC have nailed it. Thank you.
I feel as though the only real reason why the UN was founded was to give the Soviet Union an official diplomatic channel with the Allied Powers that formed at the conclusion of WWII. The security council’s original permanent members are all nuclear powers and I don’t see this as a coincidence.
If you cut through all the chaff and fluff of the UN it is nothing more than a world forum of the West vs. Communism. With the fall of the Soviet Union in the early 90’s we saw the rise of Globalism which is an offshoot of (little ‘c’) Communism. Now, the UN is, with the Global Warming fiasco as evidence, a forum of the entire world vs. Capitalism and free enterprise.
I support the UN’s original charter as a diplomatic forum but the UN should never, *EVER* have power to pass binding resolutions against its member states. To that end, the only proper way to handle the UN should be to massively scale it down.
Morphed into the world vs. US and Israel. Globalism has been around at least since Woodrow Wilson and the failed League of Nations. Soviet Union was just the most recent failed attempt at Globalism.
All great questions, G. Hopefully, he will break up the so-called Human Rights Committee that’s made up of leaders from countries that don’t practice human rights. Personally I believe the UN has out lived its usefulness, if it really ever had any.
It’s kinda like the Playboy mansion; it used to be cool to be there and “in the club”, but now it’s just dirty and run down. The US has been passed out on the couch, with pedophiles picking it’s pockets.
History has shown us repeatedly that people like the UN bureaucrats would literally rather die than change how they hustle their constituents. However, no one holds a larger financial stake in the UN than America. If they refuse to do their jobs, the US can simply withdraw itself from the UN parasites and let them croak.
How the heck did this man rise to head the UN. I don’t know his history but his speech and recognition of the problem and the responsibilities are amazing. Pragmatists rarely rise to the top of swamps.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
The leaders of the UN have been working for a long time to transform the UN into a one world government. That mission has to change and those leaders have to go.
Not a good bio on this guy Portuguese socialist ,decriminalization of drugs, big time proponent of Syrian refugees. Apparently his happy words come as Nikki explains to him where UN funds come from while twirling a six gun.
https://biographytree.com/biography/antonio-guterres-biography-9th-un-secretary-general/
SG Guterres smiled when President Trump started speaking, then the smile dropped down. It made my smile go Up!
Nikki is whatever the opposite of a lightning rod is. So seemingly innocuous.
Uh Oh – if the UN actually reforms itself from corruption, nepotism, cronyism, communism, wastefulness, sense of entitlement, incompetence and laziness there’ll be nothing left. Sounds like a win to me.
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bingo.
Today just happens to be US ConstitutionDay, according to my desk calendar. How fitting to remind ourselves what it is that separates our nation from the tyranny of UN’s New World Order.
Thank God we elected a President who will defend our Constitutional rights and protect our national sovereignty in these extremely perilous times.
TO SAVE OUR NATION GOD’s USING THE UNLIKELIEST OF PEOPLE…
God sent a murderer to free the Jews from bondage in Egypt..
Joseph and Mary were scandilized
He used 12 unsavory, flawed characters to start His ministry on earth
A vicious and brutal Christian hating tax collector becomes one of the greatest apostles
America has Trump, a billionaire playboy from New York…say what?!?!
Makes total sense
Exactly! For most of the pre nomination campaign I kept praying for the best strong leader to emerge, and I DEFINITELY did not see Donald Trump as that man. I never liked the Playboy Billionaire act with all the blonde trophy wives.
But when I prayed I kept hearing the words in my head “imperfect vessel” and when I would contemplate Trump during the debates and so forth, again with the “imperfect vessel.” I knew what that meant, but I mean this is hardly an expression in my daily use. Ultimately I was led to review numerous examples in Scripture, and I finally got it.
I finally understood that this was God’s choice for this job at this time, and that he didn’t need to be perfect. He just needed to seek and do God’s will. I can’t thank God enough for answering our prayers.
Beautiful story, thanks for sharing! I can’t give likes, but if I could it would be like x1000!
There’s a couple of classic moments here; @ the 1:41 mark, little Nicky sez “It is now MUH HONOR to present to you a man who is no stranger to change…” , and, @ 6:37 someone farts and they all get that ‘not me, who did it look’. Still chuckling!
Well, the only reform I would wholeheartedly support is this one:
US out of UN, UN out of US.
Crib note version – “The United States will no longer pay for a bloated UN bureaucracy to undermine us or our national interests. Work with us, or become extinct. Sincerely, Josey Wales”.
It’s like freaking NATO only bigger and more malevolent. 72% of NATO’s budget comes from American taxpayers and the cretins use that money to build a 1 Billion dollar headquarters building… *SPIT*
I wonder what percentage of the UN’s budget comes from us
LikeLiked by 3 people
Revolting, isn’t it, Suzanne? It will be something to watch as the President wades into this battle against darkness. May God be with him.
Wades in? More like a cannonball into the swamp from atop the Supreme Court building.
Ha – true. He wades to the diving platform as a diversion.
23% or so Suzanne.
22% I have seen mentioned!
22% (out of 193 members)
https://factly.in/united-nations-budget-contributions-by-member-countries/
Too high? Hell yeah, but at least it’s not going higher:
https://www.globalpolicy.org/un-finance/tables-and-charts-on-un-finance/member-states-assessed-share-of-the-un-budget.html
We have paid 22% of their $5.4 billion budget every year since 2000.
Oops, sorry. Gotta remember to refresh before answering. None of these responses were here when I started.
Guterres, the UN chief is a socialist who is advocating for open borders and unlimited invasion by muslims.
I can sum up the UN in one word….
yep worthless !
When is the UN going to move their headquarters out of NYC and to some third world country capital such as Mogadishu or Port au Prince? Let all those ‘diplomats ‘ enjoy themselves there!
These international spotlights are very important for reinforcing the Trump world view. Of course it’s as much about optics and image, but to have an American President go into the international ‘safe space’ and explicitly expose the endemic charade is big.
It’s more than rhetoric against one or more countries. He has coyly pulled back the curtain a little bit, revealing how the operation itself is corrupt and ineffective.
When I was younger and more idealistic I toured the U.N. and listened to the lectures and self promotion about how great the institution was. But with the rabid polarization and hatred spewing after the six day Israel/Arab war, my eyes were fully opened. Since then all I’ve seen has made me even more cynical.
At some point the U.N. has to really reconstruct itself or disband. And get off American soil and stop abusing diplomatic privilege. So hypocritical for all these American hating diplomats who live lives of luxury and privilege in New York with no consequences for personal behavior.
And by the way Nikki Haley is doing a commendable job in delicate circumstances.
Niki Haley is redeeming herself. After disappointments as our governor, she seems to be getting with the program.
And if the UN doesn’t behave, he will do this to THEM too….so funny that T45 re-tweeted this!!
Trump is the first true athlete president that we’ve had in a while.
not to mention that his tweeting is the definition of Presidential, since he is the first to truly use the tool in office to advance policy by turning Twitter into a global bully pulpit.
I think our President put the entire UN on notice with his visit and his words. He ABSOLUTELY expects change. You can tell that the Secretary General understood our President’s expectations clearly. Every single word out of his mouth was towards our President. The fact he admitted that Bureaucracy keeps him up at night tells me that his plan is to “Drain the UN”. He also is telling the rest of the Morons that if we lose the “Cash Cow”, we can pack our bags and head to Siberia.
Nikki Halley reminded me of kids that have their parent come to speak to their class. She seemed like a 7 year old that had her dad come in and sit right by her side. Mrs. Rubio has really impressed me. However, I won’t ever let down my guard when it comes to her.
rather a dog creates a stash of sausage than a socialist reduces bureaucracy
In recent decades, the UN has become an apologist for Islam, ignoring Islam’s human rights abuses and pretend victimhood, while castigating Israel.
UN troops must also be greatly populated with Islamists because of their reputation for r4pe, assault and predation upon the people they pretend to protect.
UN has become an enemy of the US State, working against US sovereignty and security.
The UN wants to spread Islamists by open borders and massive immigration of faux refugees into Western countries and has castigated the US for attempting to stop illegals, limit and vet immigrants.
It’s time for the UN to reform or remove itself from the USA. Our President has pretty much told the UN exactly that.
Big U.N. problem: Lack of coordination. The Right-hand doesn’t know what the Left-hand is doing resulting in loads of wasted money.
A good example would be Haiti reconstruction. Building contractors not knowing the vocation of a building. So, they build it with U.N. money, not knowing its purpose will be for office use. Electricians put in the wiring and sockets for a residential unit. When work is complete, it must be dismantled because of insufficient/inadequate electrical outlets.
It’s difficult to believe such errors would be accidental.
Sounds exactly like pre-war South Korean builders.
UN is inepted
In recent history, “reform” has been typically used [by communists] as a ruse to usurpation. The idea is to lead a policy of betterment but in fact work a deception over the populous to attain other nefarious goals in secrete. Goals are never stated to the people but are fluid and amorphous. Deception is based on ‘assumption’ and therein lies deceptions’ success.
So this one here at the UN is a jaw-dropper for me. The word “reform” was used with its intended meaning. Specific errors and abuses that need to be improved, corrected or removed were stated goals.
Think for a moment that it is possible that UN reforms are realized and corruption is removed…this positioning could suggest a rise of the UN (body of global representation) at the diminution of the EU (body of globalism).
One of their own actually did an op-ed piece for the NYT, begging for some of that reform.
I wonder if he voted for Trump, and if not, I wonder if he now realizes he should have?
The POTUS has the leverage to effect outcomes…see above ‘crib note version’ from Josey Wales (the Boss says).
As usual I am very proud of our POTUS and his bold agenda and address. BUT I THINK WE should NOT BE IN THE UN. It an organization full of corruption, graft, and tilted towards Marxism.
We need to get out of the UN all together. We also need to kick the Federal Reserve Bank out of the USA all together as well. With a finger and a toe dipped into these institutions, our entire body( country) will stay infected forever. Just get us out!
