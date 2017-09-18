Agent of Change – President Trump Remarks to The United Nations Reform Meeting in New York…

Posted on September 18, 2017 by

President Donald Trump delivers remarks to participating member nations of the United Nations reform assembly today in New York. President Trump calls for the wholesale reform to the U.N. as a bureaucratic institution, and called upon the diplomatic body to embrace an era of change.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley introduces President Trump.

This entry was posted in President Trump, Uncategorized, United Nations. Bookmark the permalink.

117 Responses to Agent of Change – President Trump Remarks to The United Nations Reform Meeting in New York…

  1. sundance says:
    September 18, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Liked by 31 people

    Reply
  2. TheLastDemocrat says:
    September 18, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Holding the best hand at the table.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  3. Trumppin says:
    September 18, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Reform is good but defund/dismantle is better….

    Liked by 29 people

    Reply
    • LBB says:
      September 18, 2017 at 12:46 pm

      We often create products (can be a program or institution too) that begin with really good ideas and visions , then get hijacked by those whose goal is often to “use” that very product for gain in power , $$$, or vehicle for evil. Can that rotten part ever be surgically removed to save all that is healthy ? Our president is willing to try in EVERY area.

      Refreshing to hear Secretary-General’s conspiracy theory.

      Our president looked great in this setting , as he does when he travels the globe. Absent of the toxic MSM/Uniparty urchins.

      Liked by 15 people

      Reply
      • Paco Loco says:
        September 18, 2017 at 1:13 pm

        I’ve worked for the UN as a consultant. It is nothing more than a huge racketeering organization that spends money on friviolus activities that only benefit the bureaucrats who make outrageous salaries and benefits befitting a king. The US gains little from membership and the whole enterprise is a huge money pit. We should get out.

        Liked by 28 people

        Reply
        • MMinLamesa says:
          September 18, 2017 at 1:23 pm

          I haven’t worked there and know the same thing. He may as well been speaking to a room full of bricks.

          In effect he told them their business plan, which has made these plutocrats & their reps, wealthy by sponging up aid to change to another plan that would help the pee-ons. Good luck with that.

          Liked by 6 people

          Reply
        • Ditch Mitch says:
          September 18, 2017 at 1:33 pm

          TY, TY!!! Drain the UN Swamp! Great opening comments by PDJT. I hope PDJT calls out those corrupt members during the splinter meetings

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
      • Nailbanger says:
        September 18, 2017 at 1:53 pm

        The MAM really does try at every turn to discredit and deminish our president.
        The only thing this has done is strengthen thevresolve of folks like me to remove even more support for the collective, i will no longer support those who seek to minimize my voice while screaming at the top of their lungs,,, the MSM, globalist and the establishment political machines can all bite me,,,

        Like

        Reply
    • laurelmarycecilia says:
      September 18, 2017 at 12:51 pm

      be patient…….Rome wasn’t built in a day (and all that)

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • harrietht3 says:
      September 18, 2017 at 1:34 pm

      Indeed: Power corrupts — and we know the UN is after absolute power. (H/T Lord Acton.)

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • BakoCarl says:
      September 18, 2017 at 1:35 pm

      I think PTrump likes to lay out some cards and then give his “opponent” (be it the U.N., Kongress or GOPe) a chance to srep up and make necessary changes before he lowers the boom.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • freedom says:
      September 18, 2017 at 2:53 pm

      Yes, I know this is a Trump support site and I have been a Trump supporter since he announced. However, I am growing weary of his backtracking on the U.N., DACA, the wall, illegal immigration. What did we vote for? Uncle Sucker is going to let 800,000 DACA illegals stay here? Ouch. Talk about deja vu. And yes, I know in advance that my post will be unwelcome, but someone has to say it. Trust Trump, but for heaven’s sake, verify!

      Like

      Reply
      • Trumper1 says:
        September 18, 2017 at 3:01 pm

        Banning

        Like

        Reply
      • Bendix says:
        September 18, 2017 at 3:15 pm

        I hear you, freedom, but if he can kick the UN into some semblance of what it is meant to be, more power to him.
        We Americans end up paying for all kinds of things that if the UN did their jobs, wouldn’t have become the costly problems they are.
        I’d rather give the money to a functional UN and have them work to prevent “humanitarian crises” like the Syrian refugees, than to have the people suffer and spend the money trying to mop up.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Trumppin says:
        September 18, 2017 at 3:15 pm

        You’re perceptive….. it is un-welcomed – We verified him prior to our vote cast.. we also verified crooked hillary and made the wisest choice. You can grow weary.. but the rest of us will rely on what we know to be true with Trump and we’ll be #MAGA Strong and remember that if we didn’t hear it directly from him – we didn’t hear it. and as such.. he has said
        1. no daca deal has been made
        2. No chain migration – ever
        3. No Amnesty – ever
        4. The dems put out a statement saying there was no daca deal. (Media- MIA)

        What is happening is two fold 1. Trump is demonstrating the Art of the Deal and 2. a ton of gas lighting is going on to divide trump supporters and it is being done by both parties. and a few GOPe Shills like Ann Coulter, Breitbart and other outlets.

        Now i want you weak kneed trump supporters and libs that show up here to think about why trump would of tweeted what he tweeted at the start of this about “do you really want too”…. it was posed as a question…. he was seeking your voices to be heard on this issue – he’s taken heat for it.. he knew he would but in the end OUR VOICES WILL BE THE INFLUENCE IN HIS NEGOTIATION , IT WILL BE THE STRENGTH BEHIND HIS DECISION.

        But I digress…. most everyone has missed this “Trap” he set for both the GOPe and the Democrats.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
  4. sunnydaysall says:
    September 18, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Our POTUS could not have stated it better and I believe he will show the UN the door should they not comply, completely! Especially if they want to continue getting any funds from the USA!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. treehouseron says:
    September 18, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    This whole thing was hilarious. The whole meeting is about signing a piece of paper with no penalties or repercussions, and 73 member countries didn’t sign it.

    President Trump used his speech as an opportunity to drop bombs on the UN, saying over and over just how ineffective and corrupt the UN is…

    The UN guy says “what keeps me up at night? Red Tape.”

    I’m thinking what REALLY keeps him up at night is the idea of MAD DOG MATTIS bombing the s**T out of North Korea, or Donald Trump completely kneecapping China either way.

    Then Nikki Hailey urges the remaining countries to sign the piece of paper, lol.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. Bob Thoms says:
    September 18, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Can’t find a list of the countries that haven’t signed the UN reform agenda………..anyone?

    Like

    Reply
  7. G says:
    September 18, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Isn’t it the United Nations that wants to disarm America? Isn’t it the United Nations that want to and does support the ‘New World Order’ ? Isn’t it the United Nations that passed or wants to pass ‘Agenda 21’ ?
    Why are we supporting the United Nations? Especially since most of the members do not like the United States…Just asking..

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • Judith says:
      September 18, 2017 at 1:05 pm

      One of President Trump’s many, many talents is his uncanny knack for exposing people, and their agendas, to direct sunlight. The more they are exposed, the louder they howl. All these cockroaches would much prefer to work in a Deep, Dark State, but they have run out of places to hide. It is truly amazing to watch the master at work.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
    • chojun says:
      September 18, 2017 at 2:00 pm

      I feel as though the only real reason why the UN was founded was to give the Soviet Union an official diplomatic channel with the Allied Powers that formed at the conclusion of WWII. The security council’s original permanent members are all nuclear powers and I don’t see this as a coincidence.

      If you cut through all the chaff and fluff of the UN it is nothing more than a world forum of the West vs. Communism. With the fall of the Soviet Union in the early 90’s we saw the rise of Globalism which is an offshoot of (little ‘c’) Communism. Now, the UN is, with the Global Warming fiasco as evidence, a forum of the entire world vs. Capitalism and free enterprise.

      I support the UN’s original charter as a diplomatic forum but the UN should never, *EVER* have power to pass binding resolutions against its member states. To that end, the only proper way to handle the UN should be to massively scale it down.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Dee Merchant says:
      September 18, 2017 at 3:22 pm

      All great questions, G. Hopefully, he will break up the so-called Human Rights Committee that’s made up of leaders from countries that don’t practice human rights. Personally I believe the UN has out lived its usefulness, if it really ever had any.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Victor Laszlo says:
      September 18, 2017 at 4:30 pm

      It’s kinda like the Playboy mansion; it used to be cool to be there and “in the club”, but now it’s just dirty and run down. The US has been passed out on the couch, with pedophiles picking it’s pockets.

      Like

      Reply
  8. Frank says:
    September 18, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    History has shown us repeatedly that people like the UN bureaucrats would literally rather die than change how they hustle their constituents. However, no one holds a larger financial stake in the UN than America. If they refuse to do their jobs, the US can simply withdraw itself from the UN parasites and let them croak.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. trialbytruth says:
    September 18, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    How the heck did this man rise to head the UN. I don’t know his history but his speech and recognition of the problem and the responsibilities are amazing. Pragmatists rarely rise to the top of swamps.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. TrueNorthSeeker says:
    September 18, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Nice to see The Boss herding the cats at the UN. It shows what real leadership looks like. So happy to see President Trump getting such much-deserved respect.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  11. The Devilbat says:
    September 18, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    The leaders of the UN have been working for a long time to transform the UN into a one world government. That mission has to change and those leaders have to go.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. trialbytruth says:
    September 18, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Not a good bio on this guy Portuguese socialist ,decriminalization of drugs, big time proponent of Syrian refugees. Apparently his happy words come as Nikki explains to him where UN funds come from while twirling a six gun.

    https://biographytree.com/biography/antonio-guterres-biography-9th-un-secretary-general/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. i'm just sayin'.. says:
    September 18, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Uh Oh – if the UN actually reforms itself from corruption, nepotism, cronyism, communism, wastefulness, sense of entitlement, incompetence and laziness there’ll be nothing left. Sounds like a win to me.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  14. Judith says:
    September 18, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Today just happens to be US ConstitutionDay, according to my desk calendar. How fitting to remind ourselves what it is that separates our nation from the tyranny of UN’s New World Order.

    Thank God we elected a President who will defend our Constitutional rights and protect our national sovereignty in these extremely perilous times.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • SpanglishKC says:
      September 18, 2017 at 2:58 pm

      TO SAVE OUR NATION GOD’s USING THE UNLIKELIEST OF PEOPLE…

      God sent a murderer to free the Jews from bondage in Egypt..
      Joseph and Mary were scandilized
      He used 12 unsavory, flawed characters to start His ministry on earth
      A vicious and brutal Christian hating tax collector becomes one of the greatest apostles

      America has Trump, a billionaire playboy from New York…say what?!?!

      Makes total sense

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Sylvia Avery says:
        September 18, 2017 at 5:00 pm

        Exactly! For most of the pre nomination campaign I kept praying for the best strong leader to emerge, and I DEFINITELY did not see Donald Trump as that man. I never liked the Playboy Billionaire act with all the blonde trophy wives.

        But when I prayed I kept hearing the words in my head “imperfect vessel” and when I would contemplate Trump during the debates and so forth, again with the “imperfect vessel.” I knew what that meant, but I mean this is hardly an expression in my daily use. Ultimately I was led to review numerous examples in Scripture, and I finally got it.

        I finally understood that this was God’s choice for this job at this time, and that he didn’t need to be perfect. He just needed to seek and do God’s will. I can’t thank God enough for answering our prayers.

        Like

        Reply
  15. MIKE says:
    September 18, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    There’s a couple of classic moments here; @ the 1:41 mark, little Nicky sez “It is now MUH HONOR to present to you a man who is no stranger to change…” , and, @ 6:37 someone farts and they all get that ‘not me, who did it look’. Still chuckling!

    Like

    Reply
  16. Summer says:
    September 18, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Well, the only reform I would wholeheartedly support is this one:

    US out of UN, UN out of US.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. The Boss says:
    September 18, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Crib note version – “The United States will no longer pay for a bloated UN bureaucracy to undermine us or our national interests. Work with us, or become extinct. Sincerely, Josey Wales”.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  18. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    September 18, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Guterres, the UN chief is a socialist who is advocating for open borders and unlimited invasion by muslims.

    Like

    Reply
  19. burnett044 says:
    September 18, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    I can sum up the UN in one word….
    yep worthless !

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Taximom07 says:
    September 18, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    When is the UN going to move their headquarters out of NYC and to some third world country capital such as Mogadishu or Port au Prince? Let all those ‘diplomats ‘ enjoy themselves there!

    Like

    Reply
  21. History Teaches says:
    September 18, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    These international spotlights are very important for reinforcing the Trump world view. Of course it’s as much about optics and image, but to have an American President go into the international ‘safe space’ and explicitly expose the endemic charade is big.

    It’s more than rhetoric against one or more countries. He has coyly pulled back the curtain a little bit, revealing how the operation itself is corrupt and ineffective.

    When I was younger and more idealistic I toured the U.N. and listened to the lectures and self promotion about how great the institution was. But with the rabid polarization and hatred spewing after the six day Israel/Arab war, my eyes were fully opened. Since then all I’ve seen has made me even more cynical.

    At some point the U.N. has to really reconstruct itself or disband. And get off American soil and stop abusing diplomatic privilege. So hypocritical for all these American hating diplomats who live lives of luxury and privilege in New York with no consequences for personal behavior.

    And by the way Nikki Haley is doing a commendable job in delicate circumstances.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. American Georgia Grace says:
    September 18, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    And if the UN doesn’t behave, he will do this to THEM too….so funny that T45 re-tweeted this!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. fleporeblog says:
    September 18, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    I think our President put the entire UN on notice with his visit and his words. He ABSOLUTELY expects change. You can tell that the Secretary General understood our President’s expectations clearly. Every single word out of his mouth was towards our President. The fact he admitted that Bureaucracy keeps him up at night tells me that his plan is to “Drain the UN”. He also is telling the rest of the Morons that if we lose the “Cash Cow”, we can pack our bags and head to Siberia.

    Nikki Halley reminded me of kids that have their parent come to speak to their class. She seemed like a 7 year old that had her dad come in and sit right by her side. Mrs. Rubio has really impressed me. However, I won’t ever let down my guard when it comes to her.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  24. georgiafl says:
    September 18, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    In recent decades, the UN has become an apologist for Islam, ignoring Islam’s human rights abuses and pretend victimhood, while castigating Israel.

    UN troops must also be greatly populated with Islamists because of their reputation for r4pe, assault and predation upon the people they pretend to protect.

    UN has become an enemy of the US State, working against US sovereignty and security.

    The UN wants to spread Islamists by open borders and massive immigration of faux refugees into Western countries and has castigated the US for attempting to stop illegals, limit and vet immigrants.

    It’s time for the UN to reform or remove itself from the USA. Our President has pretty much told the UN exactly that.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  25. Sunshine says:
    September 18, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Big U.N. problem: Lack of coordination. The Right-hand doesn’t know what the Left-hand is doing resulting in loads of wasted money.

    A good example would be Haiti reconstruction. Building contractors not knowing the vocation of a building. So, they build it with U.N. money, not knowing its purpose will be for office use. Electricians put in the wiring and sockets for a residential unit. When work is complete, it must be dismantled because of insufficient/inadequate electrical outlets.

    It’s difficult to believe such errors would be accidental.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. chbailey says:
    September 18, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    In recent history, “reform” has been typically used [by communists] as a ruse to usurpation. The idea is to lead a policy of betterment but in fact work a deception over the populous to attain other nefarious goals in secrete. Goals are never stated to the people but are fluid and amorphous. Deception is based on ‘assumption’ and therein lies deceptions’ success.
    So this one here at the UN is a jaw-dropper for me. The word “reform” was used with its intended meaning. Specific errors and abuses that need to be improved, corrected or removed were stated goals.
    Think for a moment that it is possible that UN reforms are realized and corruption is removed…this positioning could suggest a rise of the UN (body of global representation) at the diminution of the EU (body of globalism).

    Like

    Reply
  27. Voni says:
    September 18, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    As usual I am very proud of our POTUS and his bold agenda and address. BUT I THINK WE should NOT BE IN THE UN. It an organization full of corruption, graft, and tilted towards Marxism.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Robert W. says:
    September 18, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    We need to get out of the UN all together. We also need to kick the Federal Reserve Bank out of the USA all together as well. With a finger and a toe dipped into these institutions, our entire body( country) will stay infected forever. Just get us out!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s