Sunday Talks: Dana Bash -vs- Nikki Haley…

CNN interview with Dana Bash, John King’s ex wife, and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley discussing DPRK, London Bombing, DACA and additional administration policies.

Two quick points:  #1] Overall Haley does well.  However, those who watch closely will note Haley continues to keep one solid foot in UniParty/GOPe position.  She’s straddling the MAGA fence.  Obviously evaluating her career against the party apparatchik.

#2] Don’t be surprised to see less angst toward Trump’s foreign policy strategy.  Obviously the corporate media TDS moonbats won’t change their stance; however, those who look at the larger geopolitical issues are beginning to see indications of how The Trump Doctrine is actually beginning to make significant strategic sense.  They’re late to this comprehension, but it their awakening is notable nonetheless.

  1. jcthewizard says:
    September 17, 2017 at 11:40 am

    After watching Steve Bannon’s Interviews again last night, and being swarmed with complaints from our PDT Facebook group regarding PDT’s support for Luther Strange rather than the peoples choice of Judge Roy Moore I am stymied. Really not sure what our man is thinking . . .

  2. Barry says:
    September 17, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Disagree Halley did a terrific job backing the @potus A+Sent from XFINITY Connect Mobile App

  3. joeknuckles says:
    September 17, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Just wondering, has General Mattis ever met Kim Jung Un?

  4. littleflower481 says:
    September 17, 2017 at 11:57 am

    The only place I thought she waffled a bit was in her response to the twitter question, which was a stupid question anyway designed to get a negative response. But, overall, she did a great job.

  5. missmarple2 says:
    September 17, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Ladies,
    When you have a nose job, make sure your surgeon also shortens your upper lip. Looking at you, Dana Bash!

  6. American Georgia Grace says:
    September 17, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    YAL SMILEY IS BACK GO TO OPEN THREAD!!! 💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖😢😢🤣😂🤣😙😙

