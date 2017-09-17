Sunday Talks: Dana Bash -vs- Nikki Haley…

CNN interview with Dana Bash, John King’s ex wife, and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley discussing DPRK, London Bombing, DACA and additional administration policies.

Two quick points: #1] Overall Haley does well. However, those who watch closely will note Haley continues to keep one solid foot in UniParty/GOPe position. She’s straddling the MAGA fence. Obviously evaluating her career against the party apparatchik.

#2] Don’t be surprised to see less angst toward Trump’s foreign policy strategy. Obviously the corporate media TDS moonbats won’t change their stance; however, those who look at the larger geopolitical issues are beginning to see indications of how The Trump Doctrine is actually beginning to make significant strategic sense. They’re late to this comprehension, but it their awakening is notable nonetheless.