Sunday Talks: Dana Bash -vs- Nikki Haley…

CNN interview with Dana Bash, John King’s ex wife, and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley discussing DPRK, London Bombing, DACA and additional administration policies.
Two quick points: #1] Overall Haley does well. However, those who watch closely will note Haley continues to keep one solid foot in UniParty/GOPe position. She’s straddling the MAGA fence. Obviously evaluating her career against the party apparatchik.
#2] Don’t be surprised to see less angst toward Trump’s foreign policy strategy. Obviously the corporate media TDS moonbats won’t change their stance; however, those who look at the larger geopolitical issues are beginning to see indications of how The Trump Doctrine is actually beginning to make significant strategic sense. They’re late to this comprehension, but it their awakening is notable nonetheless.
After watching Steve Bannon’s Interviews again last night, and being swarmed with complaints from our PDT Facebook group regarding PDT’s support for Luther Strange rather than the peoples choice of Judge Roy Moore I am stymied. Really not sure what our man is thinking . . .
My .02:
Roy Moore is to MAGA as Ted Cruz is to Conservatism.
Interesting, food for thought.
This is also my opinion. He has already said he will not vote for anything on healthcare except for full repeal, which is basically a rejection of the new “send it back to the states” bill.
Luther Strange has supported the President on everything. President Trump values loyalty, and it would be a stab in the back to Strange to suddenly support his challenger.
McConnell’s backing of Strange is immaterial. That is the backing that the Majority Leader gives to all incumbents.
Do you mean Moore is using MAGA as cover for his real agenda? That’s how Cruz uses “conservatism”. What is Moore’s agenda?
He is an egomaniac in first place.
I would like him in D.C. just for ruffling some feathers and stirring the pot but Trump doubling down on Big Luther makes me think..
I have often wondered why the media has not been so harsh on Moore but has dogged Strange every step of the way… Not unlike how they embraced Cruz and dogged then-candidate Trump when the field narrowed down to just those two as front-runners… There is a reason the media has chosen Moore and our POTUS must know why!
From what various commenters here have said, Moore is very rigid and dogmatic and you cannot negotiate with him at all. I wonder about why he was removed from State Supreme Court twice? Strange may be more establishment, but he has supported Trump in all votes.
They are both not MAGA candidates.
The lack of such candidates who basically have the same agenda as Trump is troubling. Seems like the establishment has still a big grip on the local structures avoiding such people to come up.
Sounds like Rand Paul – rigid, dogmatic, and you can’t negotiate with him.
I am not a voter in that race, but firmly believe that we need to do what POTUS is asking us to do. He knows what he needs better than we do.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Disagree Halley did a terrific job backing the @potus A+Sent from XFINITY Connect Mobile App
Just wondering, has General Mattis ever met Kim Jung Un?
The only place I thought she waffled a bit was in her response to the twitter question, which was a stupid question anyway designed to get a negative response. But, overall, she did a great job.
And the part about “British Intelligence” was pretty rich.
An oxymoron in my opinion.
Ladies,
