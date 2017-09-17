Second London “Bucket Bomb” Suspect Arrested Was Syrian Refugee…

The second suspect arrested in the London ‘bucket bomb’ attempt highlights the reality of the multi-year concern about unvetted refugees and the potential for importing terrorism. Yahya Faroukh, 21, is a Syrian national who sought asylum in the U.K. from the civil war. Unfortunately, it appears he carried the civil war of jihad with him.
(Via Daily Mail) A Syrian refugee who was taken into the loving care of British foster parents has emerged as one of the two suspects arrested in the wake of the Parsons Green bombing.
Yahya Faroukh, 21, was showered with love by Penelope and Ronald Jones at their property in Surrey.
On Sunday police searched the building along with an address at Heathrow that Faroukh moved to a few months ago, after he was arrested in Hounslow, west London.
He had been placed with the Joneses, who looked after children from war zones, after reaching Britain in 2013.
The other suspect arrested, an 18-year-old Iraqi, is also believed to have come from the foster care of the Jones family. Soon he was posing for selfies in front of Big Ben and the London Eye.
Other pictures showed him puffing on a cigarette by Brighton pier, at a shopping centre and at the National Gallery in the capital.
Faroukh is believed to come from Al Harah near Damascus – an area that has escaped much of the devastation caused by Syria’s civil war. (read more)
Children…. you tell me.
LikeLiked by 7 people
And they want the “poor DACA children” in the US to be received with open arms?
Evil is evil.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Age of people who commit these types of crimes i usually late teens to early 30s…the age of most DACAers
LikeLike
We must ALWAYS judge a culture by their standards. Are these people “children” in their culture? The answer is NO! They are not. They are warriors most often.
And when we watch some of those ISIS videos, we see among them 10 year olds and younger performing executions by rifle, pistol and by knife. A “child” trained in this way from the youngest of ages are capable of unimaginable horrors and generous white foster parents are just future victims to them. Add to this the continued radicalization from within the various mosques out there, and their training is virtually uninterrupted. And I promise you, these people are not going exclusively to public schools. They are also going to private/religious schools most often paid for by the countries and groups they were there to “escape from.”
Even the young children are very likely tainted and NOTHING can be taken for granted.
LikeLike
If I were Grandma and Grandpa Jones, I’d quit the foster parenting business. They are lucky a bomb didn’t explode in the third floor back bedroom, or that a machete wielding foster “child” didn’t greet them one morning.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Think of all the other kids in the house too.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I believe they are in their 70’s… why isn’t anybody in the British government adopting these children? Like setting a good example.
Why isn’t Pelosi, or any other Liberal for that matter, adopting some refugees?
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Why isn’t Pelosi, or any other Liberal for that matter, adopting some refugees?”
They adopt them but instead of taking them home they bring them to your house! ;(
LikeLiked by 3 people
Because they don’t need any more house servants right now.
LikeLike
There’s not enough room in her Pacific Heights mansion, I guess.
LikeLike
Many r TERRORIST…
LikeLike
Lucky indeed hope they keep there heads….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Their socialist system is far more advanced than our socialist system. And as a consequence of the socialism in our own country, things like “retirement” are increasingly less possible. This may be their best or only option to keep their lives running without selling everything off and dying of infections from bed sores in a rest home with the strong atmosphere of stale urine.
Socialist systems happen and as they happen, the family is destroyed and this is all “grandma and grandpa” can hope for because FAMILY should be taking care of them but it does not. In that respect, our culture has become quite advanced into socialism — the destruction of the family is almost complete.
LikeLike
When all else fails…
Read the Directions!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What the He11…18 and 21 are not children! Geez Louise! Please make this stuff stop because more and more are going to get hurt and killed! No refugees…Safe zones only in the places they’re from.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Of course they’re children! Just like the 32 YO DACAs that America’s turd BH obama let into this country.
LikeLiked by 5 people
We have to put UK on our travel Ban list, along with Canada, Germany and France. They are going there by the droves.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It has to stop, it must stop!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sweden and Norway too.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Im glad I got to go once, but how the mighty have fallen. That couple in their 70s must have thought then were like any of the dozens of kids they had had before. Except these were not kids. They had long had a chance to be indoctrinated and sent out to commit jihad. I wouldnt be surprised to hear their families had previously sold them or sent them off on purpose. Gangs jump in kids as young as 7. We have seen the videos of kids little kids “training “. This is what this religion is sending out across europe. Until the weak leaders are cast aside and this is acknowledged there will be lots more of this.
Im pretty sure this is fake, but the way things are, the leaders may actually post a facsimile!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I tell you this, Gil, on his Friday radio program, Hannity interviewed Katie Hopkins.
She stated the BBC (run with taxpayer money) ran a program entitled “How to apply makeup after an avid attack”
Totally FU!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Acid
LikeLike
Watch My posted videos below, there are many more where news like this comes from ..
Children are Recruited/brainwashed as Early as they can hold a gun/knife & read the Quran
LikeLike
I have been thinking that same thing for some time now. We talk about the “Muslim” countries but I keep thinking what about the danger the UK, Germany, France, Sweden pose?? Or really even Canada??? Their policies are a danger to us.
Wall off the South. Restrict or ban travel. Maybe even wall off the North. And get a handle on who we give Visas to and kick them out once the time is up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Didn’t cross my mind UNTIL you said THAT now you have my attention …IS AMERICA AWAKENING….
LikeLike
I think America has been awake for some time.
Unfortunately, those in charge of policies and regulations are not yet motivated to restrict entry to those who want to kill us.
Until that changes, it really doesn’t matter how awake individual Americans, or even a majority of Americans, are.
During the election I kept listening for some candidate who would give voice to the idea of a scorched earth procedure to be applied to all regulatory agencies.
I don’t doubt what Trump’s thinking is about the need to protect the United States and this is not personal. But the fact is, there is nothing to stop them from continuing to flow in. Congress is not in favor of stopping them. Reasons don’t really matter any more. Our house is on fire and the fire department has sold out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
UK battle with terrorism is on the deferred action plan. This is what they DREAM about.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wonder when their parliament will create a DACA program to protect those ‘Dreamers’?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Open borders allow anyone n and muslims live and breathe by their Qu’Ran meaning they will take advantage of any country stupid enough to allow them in because they have open borders and truly false compassion. The Qu’Ran is their bible and they are taught from infancy to obey its long list of what to do with non-muslims. In other words, England, stupid cannot be cured by your leaders and you are being injured and killed now on a regular basis. Fostering real English children is good but fosting anyone from a muslim background/country is truly asking for death! And, again, Trump was right. We have way to many illegals and muslims here and supposed our intelligence?? have a list of over 1000 suspects and yet do nothing when they should be immediately removed from our soil!
LikeLiked by 7 people
The West has stopped learning.
https://kakistocracyblog.wordpress.com/2017/09/17/cooking-in-our-own-lead-pot/
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks for posting this link. A beautifully written, sad, but very clear overview of the suicide of Western Civilization.
LikeLike
Thank you for this link….
LikeLike
We let unvetted “refugees” in this country all the time. My wife, who is from the U.K. is on her 4th year of unceasing visits to the USCIS, with unending costs to allow her to have citizenship here in the USA. Yet who is in the front of the line? I will let you guess. I have no compassion for DACA ( Deport All Criminal Aliens) or the ones constantly crossing our border with no regards for our laws or thought of assimilating into our culture. This is what we get for allowing criminal behavior and peddling it for compassion. Enjoy the movie!…….. spit
LikeLiked by 6 people
Of the stores I frequent here on Long Island, 80% of the time I am the minority speaking English
😐
LikeLiked by 4 people
“‘Sometimes he and his friends go out in the garden with their prayer mats and shisha pipes. I did think it was a bit strange that whenever I leave the house in the early hours of the morning, he’s always up with his friends.
‘His lights are on all night, every night, and often there are three or four of them in there together.
[…]
‘The other strange thing is that he’s got hardly any furniture in his house. He sleeps on a mat and sits on the floor most of the time.”
Not in school, obviously no job….not much to do but make bombs, team up to plan attacks and assaults, etc.
LikeLiked by 7 people
And the alarm bells in their minds didn’t activate?
It’s too stunning for words 😐
LikeLiked by 5 people
Because liberals would rather let others die BEFORE they could EVEN POSSIBLY consider that their logic is wrong.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Remember in San Bernadino the neighbors thought the activity was suspicious but didn’t say anything because they were afraid they would be branded Islamophobic?
I think it the UK there are actually laws against that. I may be wrong but I think they could face legal consequences if they said something without proof. If I am wrong hopefully someone will correct me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Islamophobia was created to silence the public, they exploit our willingness to accomodate and appease.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It will never get better, only worse. I have zero sympathy because this misery is self-inflicted.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I truly can’t remember – what/when was the last foreign terrorist incident in the US?
LikeLike
Yeah well, we’re not going to sit around waiting for it to happen, either 😡
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pulse NIghtclub and San Bernardino come to mind….and please do not respond they involved “U.S. Citizens”, that term has lost all meaning for me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Was it Orlando? There was the guy who shot up the airport in Florida and was QUICKLY hushed up… but I don’t think he was a foreign national now that I think about it.
LikeLike
Those foster parents ought to be looked at very closely. Don’t pass my smell test.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My apologies to my children and my grandchildren. Because ultimately, they’re going to pay for this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
By thoughts EXACTLY…..
LikeLike
I think POTUS should demand that we add a box to IRS forms for immigration. “Check here if you want to contribute $1,000 to support an illegal immigrant”. With all of the Libtards crying about these poor “migrants”, I am sure they will collectively contribute hundreds of billions a year.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes children..
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
I urge Everyone to watch the VICE video, in it’s entirety.. Made a few years ago, those CHILDREN you see,,, are those *Refugees* in Europe TODAY..
LikeLiked by 1 person
The islamapologists will be blaming the foster parents. I can see the British headlines tomorrow…”If they had only given them jobs these nice boys would not haven gotten involved in such mischief. Where did the foster parents go wrong?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dear Mr. President, keep these animals out of our country, put the UK on the travel ban list. Enough!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Signed, every American!
LikeLiked by 3 people
TY President Trump for Protecting America & Americans..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brainwashing has now become the most powerful weapon the globalist / Marxist elite has
Brainwashing has successfully removed the absolute human instinct of self preservation & defending your own interests
Brainwashing has allowed the invasion of hostiles into the Western world, turned minorities & our own children into brainless lemmings who lash out at & want to destroy the very system that has given them their freedoms & a high standard of living
“Education” systems, media & bought off politicians are responsible for all of it
To believe allowing third world hordes to invade your country, attack your people, be elected to your governments & strip you of your power in your own countries is righteous & noble is utter insanity
No sane & rational person could possibly believe that. The only way that happens is if your ability to defend yourself & your interests is removed from your thought process
It will never end if we do not remove the Marxist / leftist influence from every facet of our countries. They have total control of our children’s minds, & unless we realize that & take action to remove it, we’re fighting an unwinnable war
LikeLiked by 7 people
What I see every other week in Boston terrifies me. My husband and I go to Dana Farber Cancer Institute for his treatment and junk, cancer free thank the good Lord. The women in burkas stare at me with hate, as they wheel their own chairs and let the men walk in front of them. My husband loves to piss them off, he holds doors and wheels the wheel chairs of the sick into the elevators. Bends over backwards to treat me like a queen, and yes I love it. The these people have for us is crazy, and I must say at this point it goes both ways. We have to find a way to get rid of these people, sad. How the politicians get away with breaking the law is way beyond this girls brain.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The hate these people have for us
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are correct, I’ve seen this here recently..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Males who treat women badly, do so because they are afraid of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I too have been stared at with hatred by women in burkas and this happened in a shopping mall food court. I’ve been going to this mall for years and this year was my first encounter with Muslims in full burkas. Trust me, I stared right back at them and hurried my granddaughters along as we walked right by their table. My eyes were not full of love, they were filled with suspicion and big questions, why are you here in my country, where did you come from, who brought you here, and when are you getting the h311 out of my country. Hajabs are bad enough but those burkas really get under my skin. Get them all out.
By the way, what happened to these refugee settlements Ttump was trying to set up over in their world? Haven’t heard anything for awhile.
LikeLike
Yes, I’m “repeating”
EVERYONE OF YOU NEED to watch this Video in it’s ENTIRETY!!
The “children” in the video..
Made a few years ago.. most of the KIDS shown are 17~18~19 years of age, have been going into Europe TODAY…
They Are the “Refugees” of TODAY…
Let that sink in….
Just WATCH the Whole dern thing…
LikeLiked by 1 person
forget the solid Southern wall…just line up Claymores across the border with motion sensor activation and put a mine field next to it in case that missed….then spray purple dye if anyone gets passed that….cheaper than concrete…and stops folks from going EITHER way across the border….no wall….no problem with physical barriers you cannot see through….and we can make it all in the USA.
LikeLike