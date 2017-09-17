Second London “Bucket Bomb” Suspect Arrested Was Syrian Refugee…

The second suspect arrested in the London ‘bucket bomb’ attempt highlights the reality of the multi-year concern about unvetted refugees and the potential for importing terrorism. Yahya Faroukh, 21, is a Syrian national who sought asylum in the U.K. from the civil war. Unfortunately, it appears he carried the civil war of jihad with him.

(Via Daily Mail) A Syrian refugee who was taken into the loving care of British foster parents has emerged as one of the two suspects arrested in the wake of the Parsons Green bombing.

Yahya Faroukh, 21, was showered with love by Penelope and Ronald Jones at their property in Surrey.

On Sunday police searched the building along with an address at Heathrow that Faroukh moved to a few months ago, after he was arrested in Hounslow, west London.

He had been placed with the Joneses, who looked after children from war zones, after reaching Britain in 2013.

The other suspect arrested, an 18-year-old Iraqi, is also believed to have come from the foster care of the Jones family. Soon he was posing for selfies in front of Big Ben and the London Eye.

Other pictures showed him puffing on a cigarette by Brighton pier, at a shopping centre and at the National Gallery in the capital.

Faroukh is believed to come from Al Harah near Damascus – an area that has escaped much of the devastation caused by Syria’s civil war. (read more)