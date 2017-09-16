Video of President Trump and First-Lady Melania Visit To Florida…

Video of President Trump and First-Lady Melania Trump visiting people recovering from Hurricane Irma in Florida.
Do you know why President Trump wears that black windbreaker? Because it helps disguise the blocks of the Kevlar bullet-proof vest he’s forced to wear under it. Think about it for a minute.
President Donald Trump was in Florida, in 95+ degree heat, wearing a Kevlar vest. That’s “showing up”, and believe me, it matters. Meanwhile, there’s a great deal of back-bench barking about various issues important to many people.
I’m not going to dismiss those concerns because they are valid; they are also the result of decades of lies and deceit from the professional GOPe wing of the UniParty in DC. However, I am going to point out that this president, our president, has yet to fail on the key and critical issues which ONLY HE was willing to stand up and call out.
President Trump is standing in the gap, seemingly all alone in Washington DC, against the entire professional and corrupt political class that are openly aligned against his efforts.
However, for the past 30+ years Donald Trump has not wavered an inch in his identification of the root cause of America’s eroding stature… I’ll be darned if I’m going to criticize the guy who so far hasn’t budged on the critical aspects of his strategy.
I’m proud of President Trump; not just because he’s willing to stand in front of every nation and talk about how great The United States of America really is, without reservation; yes, he’s our nation’s greatest cheerleader. But also because he’s steadfast in his approach, and delivering, while surrounded by an entire political apparatus intent on blocking him.
So right on the money! Exactly how I feel. Honestly the tree house was missing our master for the last several days; the trolls were roaming free.
Uh, correction, if I may. Not master, “General Sundance” leading us through the fog of battle.
Hope you get a chance to relax soon Sundance. You’ve been through a long week.
Thanks Sundance I had no idea why he was wearing that Kevlar jacket. I am so glad he and Melania were there. I have never seen a President serve food to those hit by a Hurricane but I was pleased to see how natural it was for him to be part of the crowd.
Thank you President Trump!!!
This visit to SW FL was very important — as it delivered not only vital supplies, but HOPE… just ask the farmers in LaBelle or Immokalee FL who lost everything – these are the forgotten men and women who PDJT never forgets. Thank you Mr. President.
Thanks Sundance
her is the Speech from Pastor Scott STANDING IN THE GAP
One of my favorite speeches….
https://video.search.yahoo.com/yhs/search?fr=yhs-adk-adk_sbnt&hsimp=yhs-adk_sbnt&hspart=adk&p=trump+rally+cleevelandd+ohio+pastor+scott#id=1&vid=00c24a2e23bd86a9da64afd49b7f06ae&action=click
Thanks for making the time to post this. I thought of that when I saw him wearing that jacket in the heat and knowing why he did that.
I remember how my husband hated wearing a Kevlar vest in the heat.
I noticed it too Ms Sylvia. That should in itself be a wake-up call for all the grumblers, naysayers and perpetual whiners. In a free and open society, governed by the Constitution and the rule of Law, our President needs protection from ill-intentioned elements within it.
I have had to at times to distance myself from the comment sections here. Designed to hurt or destroy, ruinous to those above ideals and founding principles and making America great again.
If I had a machine that could transport these disaffected to a communist state, just to experience the true nature of the path they are unwittingly, or wittingly on, it might shine a light on how thin the wedge is between freedom and tyranny.
President Trump has performed admirably, above and beyond my widest expectations. He is standing up for all of us…against all the forces of money and evil. He has taken the fight for our future as a nation, to the enemy globalists and their entire construct. He won’t give in, and he doesn’t give up.
I love this man.
Thank You President Trump.
Thank You Sundance.
Thank You Treeper Crew.
Y’all can make my face hurt from smiling, even on a challenging day.
WE WILL MAGA!!!
