Video of President Trump and First-Lady Melania Visit To Florida…

Video of President Trump and First-Lady Melania Trump visiting people recovering from Hurricane Irma in Florida.

Do you know why President Trump wears that black windbreaker? Because it helps disguise the blocks of the Kevlar bullet-proof vest he’s forced to wear under it. Think about it for a minute.

President Donald Trump was in Florida, in 95+ degree heat, wearing a Kevlar vest. That’s “showing up”, and believe me, it matters. Meanwhile, there’s a great deal of back-bench barking about various issues important to many people.

I’m not going to dismiss those concerns because they are valid; they are also the result of decades of lies and deceit from the professional GOPe wing of the UniParty in DC. However, I am going to point out that this president, our president, has yet to fail on the key and critical issues which ONLY HE was willing to stand up and call out.

President Trump is standing in the gap, seemingly all alone in Washington DC, against the entire professional and corrupt political class that are openly aligned against his efforts.

However, for the past 30+ years Donald Trump has not wavered an inch in his identification of the root cause of America’s eroding stature… I’ll be darned if I’m going to criticize the guy who so far hasn’t budged on the critical aspects of his strategy.

I’m proud of President Trump; not just because he’s willing to stand in front of every nation and talk about how great The United States of America really is, without reservation; yes, he’s our nation’s greatest cheerleader. But also because he’s steadfast in his approach, and delivering, while surrounded by an entire political apparatus intent on blocking him.

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

~ Theodore Roosevelt