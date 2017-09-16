Video of President Trump and First-Lady Melania Visit To Florida…

Video of President Trump and First-Lady Melania Trump visiting people recovering from Hurricane Irma in Florida.

Do you know why President Trump wears that black windbreaker? Because it helps disguise the blocks of the Kevlar bullet-proof vest he’s forced to wear under it. Think about it for a minute.

President Donald Trump was in Florida, in 95+ degree heat, wearing a Kevlar vest. That’s “showing up”, and believe me, it matters. Meanwhile, there’s a great deal of back-bench barking about various issues important to many people.

I’m not going to dismiss those concerns because they are valid; they are also the result of decades of lies and deceit from the professional GOPe wing of the UniParty in DC. However, I am going to point out that this president, our president, has yet to fail on the key and critical issues which ONLY HE was willing to stand up and call out.

President Trump is standing in the gap, seemingly all alone in Washington DC, against the entire professional and corrupt political class that are openly aligned against his efforts.

However, for the past 30+ years Donald Trump has not wavered an inch in his identification of the root cause of America’s eroding stature… I’ll be darned if I’m going to criticize the guy who so far hasn’t budged on the critical aspects of his strategy.

I’m proud of President Trump; not just because he’s willing to stand in front of every nation and talk about how great The United States of America really is, without reservation; yes, he’s our nation’s greatest cheerleader.  But also because he’s steadfast in his approach, and delivering, while surrounded by an entire political apparatus intent on blocking him.

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

~ Theodore Roosevelt

12 Responses to Video of President Trump and First-Lady Melania Visit To Florida…

  1. Running Fast says:
    September 16, 2017 at 3:05 am

    So right on the money! Exactly how I feel. Honestly the tree house was missing our master for the last several days; the trolls were roaming free.

    • JM Covfefe says:
      September 16, 2017 at 3:22 am

      Uh, correction, if I may. Not master, “General Sundance” leading us through the fog of battle.

      Hope you get a chance to relax soon Sundance. You’ve been through a long week.

      • shallbe4 says:
        September 16, 2017 at 3:28 am

        Thanks Sundance I had no idea why he was wearing that Kevlar jacket. I am so glad he and Melania were there. I have never seen a President serve food to those hit by a Hurricane but I was pleased to see how natural it was for him to be part of the crowd.

  2. zerodarkthirtyblog says:
    September 16, 2017 at 3:05 am

    Thank you President Trump!!!

  3. usayes says:
    September 16, 2017 at 3:08 am

    This visit to SW FL was very important — as it delivered not only vital supplies, but HOPE… just ask the farmers in LaBelle or Immokalee FL who lost everything – these are the forgotten men and women who PDJT never forgets. Thank you Mr. President.

  5. Sylvia Avery says:
    September 16, 2017 at 3:24 am

    Thanks for making the time to post this. I thought of that when I saw him wearing that jacket in the heat and knowing why he did that.

    I remember how my husband hated wearing a Kevlar vest in the heat.

    • A2 says:
      September 16, 2017 at 3:50 am

      I noticed it too Ms Sylvia. That should in itself be a wake-up call for all the grumblers, naysayers and perpetual whiners. In a free and open society, governed by the Constitution and the rule of Law, our President needs protection from ill-intentioned elements within it.

      I have had to at times to distance myself from the comment sections here. Designed to hurt or destroy, ruinous to those above ideals and founding principles and making America great again.

      If I had a machine that could transport these disaffected to a communist state, just to experience the true nature of the path they are unwittingly, or wittingly on, it might shine a light on how thin the wedge is between freedom and tyranny.

  6. citizen817 says:
    September 16, 2017 at 3:33 am

    President Trump has performed admirably, above and beyond my widest expectations. He is standing up for all of us…against all the forces of money and evil. He has taken the fight for our future as a nation, to the enemy globalists and their entire construct. He won’t give in, and he doesn’t give up.
    I love this man.

  8. JM Covfefe says:
    September 16, 2017 at 3:56 am

    Thank You President Trump.
    Thank You Sundance.
    Thank You Treeper Crew.
    Y’all can make my face hurt from smiling, even on a challenging day.
    WE WILL MAGA!!!

