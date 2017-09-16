President Trump Right Again – London “Bucket Bomber” Detained by Police Two Weeks Ago…

Yesterday President Trump took heat from U.S. and international media for calling the attempted London bomber a terrorist, identifying the “loser” and saying he was “in the sights” of law enforcement:

The media went bonzo: […] “ Mr. Trump’s assertion that the assailants had been known to Scotland Yard angered Prime Minister Theresa May, who said it was not helpful for anyone to speculate while an investigation was underway.” (New York Times)

Well, today:

Police are searching a house in Sunbury-on-Thames after the 18-year-old, who could have been an asylum seeker, was detained in the port of Dover earlier today while apparently attempting to leave the country.

( Via Daily Mail ) The suspected Parsons Green bomber was a ‘problematic foster child’ who was allegedly arrested two weeks ago near to where the attack took place before being freed.

The lilac-painted house raided by police in connection with the attack, which injured 30, is owned by a kind-hearted couple who were both appointed MBEs for fostering hundreds of children.

Penelope Jones, 71, and her husband Ronald, 88, have raised 268 foster children in the house over three decades and the last eight have been refugees.

Officers stormed the house on Cavendish Road at 2pm around six hours after apprehending the suspect in the departure lounge of the Port of Dover.

Around 60 people were evacuated from near the house, while unconfirmed reports suggested ‘explosives’ were found in the garden and ‘firearms’ seen under the floorboards.

Neighbour Carrie Hill, 38, said: ‘Police told me there was a bomb found in the garden and firearms hidden under the floorboards.’

There is no suggestion the Joneses had any knowledge of any alleged wrongdoing at the property and

Close friends of pensioners Penny and Ron Jones said the couple – who are widely respected in the local area – were at ‘their end’ with the teenager.

Serena Barber, 47, who has known the couple all her life and lives in a property backing on to theirs, said: ‘They have two boys at the moment, both are foreign. One is very quiet and polite, the other who is 18 is awful.

‘I know about two weeks ago he was arrested by police at Parsons Green, for what I don’t know and returned back to Penny and Ron. After that Penny said she was going to have to stop caring for him, she couldn’t handle him.’

The development comes as police revealed they are ‘keeping an open mind’ on whether there was more than one person responsible for the bombing. (read more)