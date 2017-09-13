Our President Heads To Florida – President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence…

President Donald Trump, First-Lady Melania Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence and Second-Lady Karen Pence are all heading to Florida to visit first-responders, rescue and recovery workers and see the challenges first hand – Tomorrow:

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has shared an expectation that President Trump and First Lady Melania are going to be in the Naples and Fort Myers area; that’s Lee County in Southwest Florida.

I’m hopeful the President brings Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert with him to review rescue, recovery and rebuilding efforts. As a Floridian I find myself having high confidence in Bossert’s articulate approach focusing on root issues, getting government out of the way, and not getting dragged in the weeds and paralysis of bureaucratic analysis. [If there’s one cat who can figure out the logistics of the fuel issues, Bossert seems like the guy to deliver.]

In times such as these, we see the strength and the resolve of the American spirit, and we see the kindness and courage of people nationwide…President Trump, his cabinet, and his entire administration are working closely with state and local officials and private sector organizations to help save lives, protect families, and assist those in need.

.

My concern continues for all impacted by the hurricanes.Will fly to #Florida on Thursday w @potus to survey the damages from #HurricaneIrma. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) September 12, 2017