FUBAR – Almost a Million More Hurricane Evacuations Ordered For West Coastal Florida…

Ground Report.  Many well prepared people are now facing a crisis of a severely dangerous storm surge warning.  CTH readers (Hi Ziiggii) will well note the Hurricane challenges specific to the West Coast and Southwest Gulf Coast community. These unique challenges that have not been tested in 50+ years – Well folks, this is it.  The 130 MPH on-shore winds are timed to arrive with the incoming tide overnight on Sunday into Monday morning.

Due to extreme demand gasoline has been in short supply for the area South and West of Lake-O (Okeechobee) for five days.  Approximately an hour ago, against the backdrop of the latest Hurricane Track -And Upward Projecting Storm Surge of 10 to 15 ft– South West FL officials just added almost a million people to the Mandatory Evacuation Area.  People who were safe last night, based on previous projections, are no longer safe even if well prepared.  Combine it all, and, well, FUBAR:

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water is expected to reach the following HEIGHTS ABOVE GROUND if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide…

Cape Sable to Captiva Island…10 to 15 ft
Captiva Island to Ana Maria Island…6 to 10 ft
Card Sound Bridge through Cape Sable, including the Florida Keys…5 to 10 ft
Ana Maria Island to Clearwater Beach, including Tampa Bay… 5 to 8 ft

Let me be clear. It is impossible to hunker down near the coast in SWFL with 15′ of storm surge.  It is understandable the mandatory evacuations would be expanded.  Shelters are filling as fast as they can open. –Local News Link–  This is the largest mass movement of people in South Florida History.

This morning we’ve been transporting people with pets inland.  Desperate people.  Well prepared people.  Almost everyone was/is prepared for the 130+ MPH possible wind damage; but there’s no way to prepare for 15′ of water above ground level.

If these storm surge projections hold true, we are on the cusp of witnessing history.   These coastal areas, and some even miles inland, have never seen anything like this.  Florida Governor Rick Scott promises there will be enough shelters for the new influx of evacuees from the areas.  These are massive and widespread population centers all along the West coast of Florida.

My prayers for everyone.  Remain calm.

All of peninsula Florida is still expected to receive damaging hurricane-force winds. Nobody should let down their guard because of the storm’s interaction with the Cuban coast this morning. It is still a giant, tremendously dangerous storm of the type that peninsula Florida hadn’t seen since Hurricane Donna in 1960.

The forecast track for the worst of the storm is now squarely on the Lower Florida Keys and Florida’s extremely vulnerable west coast. Here’s what this means for the various parts of the state and surrounding states:

In South Florida from MIAMI TO THE PALM BEACHES, think Hurricane Wilma in terms of the wind. There will be an extended period from later today through tomorrow of strong, dangerous winds, but not the full-scale assault that would have happened if the eye had come closer.

In addition, however, flooding rainfall of a foot or more, plus rising sea water – storm surge of 5 feet or more in vulnerable low-lying locations – is still possible.

In the FLORIDA KEYS, it is a full-scale hurricane emergency. Key West is probably going to get its worst storm in modern history, and perhaps ever. Life-threatening weather conditions will overtake the Keys later today and peak tomorrow morning, although Florida Bay water will continue to rise after the center passes to the north. Ultimate hurricane protection is required for anyone remaining in the Keys. Be sure you have a solid high-elevation location to ride out the storm. The danger from rising water due to storm surge and rainfall, as well as wind, will be extreme.

In SOUTHWEST FLORIDA – the NAPLES-FT. MYERS-CAPE CORAL area, the potential exists for the worst hurricane in history. The core of Hurricane Irma, potentially with winds gusting over 150 mph or more, is going to come close. Buildings in Southwest Florida are not, in general, built to withstand these winds. As the peak winds approach the Gulf water will surge over the islands and the shoreline of the mainland, so it will be very difficult or impossible to move once the storm starts.

Once the eye goes by, the maximum surge – forecast to be 8 to 12 feet above the ground in low-lying areas – will move in from the Gulf. This is fast moving, destructive water. You cannot drive through it and you cannot stand in it. It will sweep buildings away. Storm surge is the deadliest hazard in a hurricane.

The water will surge miles inland in some areas – far up the Caloosahatchee River, for example – higher than you can imagine. It is critical that everyone makes it to high ground.

Ultimate hurricane protection is required in all of Southwest Florida. Be sure you are in an elevated location by tonight. Inside the house or building, prepare an interior hall, closet, or bathroom with as many walls between you and the outside of the building as possible. Have the food and supplies you need with you, so you don’t have to venture to other parts of the house or building during the peak of the storm.

Have mattresses handy as an extra layer of safety. Be ready to get under the mattress or use them to protect yourself from flying debris inside your house, if there is a breach of the outside wall or the roof.

Think about everything today. How are you going to entertain the kids? How are you going to take care of your pet? Take no chances. This is an extraordinarily dangerous situation.

Farther north on the WEST COAST OF FLORIDA – SARASOTA, TAMPA BAY, AND POINTS NORTH: The threat of deadly storm surge is real and increasing. It is essential that you get out of low-lying areas. Follow the local evacuation orders, which are still being issued.

On the current track, the wind will be fierce and damaging along the entire west coast. Review the steps listed above to stay safe if you are going to be near the eye of the storm, even well away from the water.

  1. sundance says:
    September 9, 2017 at 1:23 pm

  2. Pam says:
    September 9, 2017 at 1:25 pm

  3. Minnie says:
    September 9, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    My family is not heeding the messages we are sharing from up north (NY and PA).

    Perhaps they will now get an Alert from their area (near Tampa Bay) and VAMOOSE!!

    GOD, be with us.

    • Founding Fathers Fan says:
      September 9, 2017 at 1:33 pm

      Where are they supposed to go? Irma is on track to hit Georgia and Alabama and possibly be in Tennessee by Monday.

      • andyocoregon says:
        September 9, 2017 at 1:40 pm

        Yes, Irma is expected to follow the evacuees north as a strong tropical storm. Lots of potential for tornadoes north of Florida.

      • Katherine McCoun says:
        September 9, 2017 at 1:58 pm

        Being in TN for the storm is much different than FL. Winds much weaker and no storm surge. Huge difference between 150 mph winds and 40 mph!!

      • Jenny R. says:
        September 9, 2017 at 2:36 pm

        My first advice would be “anywhere away from the ocean”; that would likely increase one’s chances. Followed by “anywhere away from a flood plain”, which would again increase one’s chances.
        It’s better to have a 50-50 chance than none at all.

    • Ad rem says:
      September 9, 2017 at 1:38 pm

      They need to drive INLAND….they need to avoid getting caught in the storm surge. Staying anywhere near the coastline could be deadly.

      Liked by 12 people

    • suejeanne1 says:
      September 9, 2017 at 2:14 pm

      Perhaps others will disagree, but I think the weather reporters out there in the midst of things are doing more harm than good – although we like Adam Housley, we (Mom and I) wish he was not standing on that pier or dock in Key Largo right now –

      why should people be motivated to evacuate if Adam Housley or any other reporter is standing there, la de dah? It is bad policy.

  4. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 9, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Came across this Florida traffic gridlock tracker site with road views.

    http://data.tallahassee.com/storm-traffic-camera/

  6. andyocoregon says:
    September 9, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Meanwhile in the Pacific Ocean…..

    Liked by 4 people

  7. Minnie says:
    September 9, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    I cannot sit here and read any further, stepping away.

    Please know ALL in the path (as well as their family/friends/Treepers) are in my continued Prayers.

    Amen.

    • janc1955 says:
      September 9, 2017 at 2:43 pm

      I’ve got family very near yours, Minnie. Last I heard, they’d evac’d, but only to “higher ground” in St. Pete. It’s possible by now they’ve evac’d again. They have a young daughter and a couple of senior cats, plus my sister’s nuttier than a fruitcake, so I’m hoping my BIL has moved the operation a second time, either inland or northward or to an airport.

      Praying with you.

      Like

  8. Bruce says:
    September 9, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    High pressure to the west may cause this storm to go farther into the gulf than anyone of the snowflakes at the weather center have modeled.
    Watch the major rotation between the upper low to the northeast and the high pressure system over west Texas.

  9. Pam says:
    September 9, 2017 at 1:31 pm

  10. andyocoregon says:
    September 9, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    And now they say Hurricane Jose is a Category 4.

    Liked by 1 person

  11. Pam says:
    September 9, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Notice the last frame of this first tweet closely.

  12. TwoLaine says:
    September 9, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    Bless you Sundance, and everyone in the path of Hurricane Irma and those to follow. Thank you to all the countless volunteers for this and for Harvey relief efforts. Be Strong, Be Brave, Be Smart. We are praying for you every minute.

  13. Pam says:
    September 9, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    • Nailbanger says:
      September 9, 2017 at 2:13 pm

      Check out the surf swell ahead of that storm, thats some major surf when you can see the swells in the satellite loop. Am curious where that loop is from?

      Liked by 1 person

  14. kidsndogsncats says:
    September 9, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    I’m sorry to be shallow during such dire events, but what does ‘fubar’ mean? Doesn’t need to be totally spelled out, a hint is good. Thanks

  15. Pam says:
    September 9, 2017 at 1:41 pm

  16. Paul Killinger says:
    September 9, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Not much tide on Fla’s Gulf side with little moon at this time, which may abate this epic disaster some. Could be an historic game changer for those living in the Keys, however.

    All that said, don’t even think about it, just GET OUT NOW!

  17. Brant says:
    September 9, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Fitzgerald, GA signing in. If anyone has folks on slow I-75, tell them to work their way 20 miles east to US 129 (north/south). It was the road to Florida before 75. I think our Walmart south of town already has floridians. 129 seems pretty clear and no traffic. We are on 129 north of town. I will make checks and see if I can pick out obvious evacuees and flag them into our place for a bit of rest if needed.

  18. TrueNorthSeeker says:
    September 9, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Sundance…thank you for all of your life saving advice !! My brother lives in one story concrete house in Ft Myers near the river. Now moving inland to friend’s two-story concrete condo. Trying to protect against both wind and surge threats. I have forwarded him your updates which I value and appreciate so much! He was dismissive of surge threat b/c he was inland. Didn’t appreciate the threat the river and tidal influence presented. Thank you so very much for all your sage advice…and thank you fellow Treepers too. Informed decision making is key to saving lives!! A million thanks!
    My mother is in Clearwater…still worrying for her safety too. And nephew on east coast in Lantana.
    My prayers to you for your safety and for all those in harms way from Hurricane Irma.

    Liked by 9 people

  19. Just Tea says:
    September 9, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    I have family and friends in Florida: Cape Coral, Santa Rosa Beach, Wellborn and Tampa. So, we are worried and have been watching. Thanks Treepers and Sundance for the additional coverage and discussions.

    • Mariposa323 says:
      September 9, 2017 at 1:56 pm

      Just thankful it seems we dodged a bullet in Miami so far … but praying like crazy it misses Florida completely . I am praying for a miracle for the US , that ALL these forecasts of doom will come to nothing and we will witness a second powerful Divine Intervention since the election ! I am praying this prayer 33 times , it’s a powerful excorcism prayer against the demons in all these storms which seek to kill steal and destroy !
      POWERFUL EXCORCISM PRAYER AGAINST ALL EVIL AFFLICTING US
      PLEASE SAVE THIS PRAYER !

      Pope St. Pius X approved this prayer for indulgences. The power of the keys.

      AUGUST QUEEN OF HEAVEN

      August Queen of Heaven, Sovereign Mistress of Angels, you who at the beginning received from God
      the power and the mission to crush the head of Satan,
      we beseech you humbly, send your holy legions so that,
      on your orders and by your power, they will track down demons,
      fight them everywhere, curb their audacity and plunge them into the abyss.

      Who is like God?

      Oh good and tender Mother,
      you will always be our love and our hope.
      Oh divine Mother, send the Holy Angels and Archangels to defend me
      and to keep the cruel enemy far from me.

      Holy Angels and Archangels defend us, protect us. Amen., you who at the beginning received from God
      the power and the mission to crush the head of Satan,
      we beseech you humbly, send your holy legions so that,
      on your orders and by your power, they will track down demons,
      fight them everywhere, curb their audacity and plunge them into the abyss.

      Who is like God?

      Oh good and tender Mother,
      you will always be our love and our hope.
      Oh divine Mother, send the Holy Angels and Archangels to defend me
      and to keep the cruel enemy far from me.

      Holy Angels and Archangels defend us, protect us. Amen.

  20. Ivehadit says:
    September 9, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Little Palm Island resort is going to be obliterated. Tears.

  21. Pam says:
    September 9, 2017 at 1:49 pm

  22. kidsndogsncats says:
    September 9, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Thanks amwick, got it.

  23. phoenixRising says:
    September 9, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    fu#$ed up beyond repair

  24. Pam says:
    September 9, 2017 at 1:50 pm

  25. Pam says:
    September 9, 2017 at 1:51 pm

  26. TwoLaine says:
    September 9, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    You know, with all the park land in Florida they should build underground hurricane bunkers under each. Each population zone goes to their hurricane bunker, where FEMA’s emergency supplies are waiting, and there is none of this craziness. It may need to incorporate an underground car park as well. Save those vehicles. Each zone is responsible for their own prep and underground city management.

    Is this possible, or is Florida a big sink hole waiting to happen, as we often see on TV? And sadly, may very likely see many instances of this after this storm.

  27. kidsndogsncats says:
    September 9, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Thanks you all. Good to know there’s more than one meaning, if I’m ever in a polite conversation.

  28. Pam says:
    September 9, 2017 at 1:56 pm

  29. Pam says:
    September 9, 2017 at 1:57 pm

  31. Pam says:
    September 9, 2017 at 2:06 pm

  32. Pam says:
    September 9, 2017 at 2:07 pm

  33. phoenixRising says:
    September 9, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    a little history – hurricane Donna 1960

    http://www.hurricanescience.org/history/storms/1960s/donna/

    • BigMamaTEA says:
      September 9, 2017 at 2:25 pm

      Wow. I like Joe Bastardi. His statements/summaries of the total of what 3 or 4 whatever-s he is looking out, plus his historical knowledge of weather cycles; he was spot on about Harvey, essentially moving on, then richocheting back onto Houston with the massive rain.

      • wheatietoo says:
        September 9, 2017 at 2:44 pm

        Joe is a good guy…very savvy meteorologist and forecaster.

        He was the main guy at Accuweather for a long time, and was the go-to guy for CNN and Fox.
        Then he started telling the truth about the ‘global warming’ hoax…and was canned.

        He has also been critical of the NWS, saying that they put out forecasts that make no sense.
        Heheh.

  34. andyocoregon says:
    September 9, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    I hope everyone in Florida who lives in a manufactured or mobile home has evacuated. They always suffer the most damage.

  35. Blue Moon says:
    September 9, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Evacuees are already arriving in Northern Tennessee (around Nashville) and moving on up into Kentucky. One that arrived this morning from Florida into Tennessee took them 20 hours to arrive. Usually a 12 hour drive. Our town (Kentucky) has heavy traffic coming into our town on I65.

  36. redlegleader68 says:
    September 9, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Sundance, as time winds down, and slows down, please be reminded and at peace that ALL Treepers are praying for you, your family as well as all our brothers and sisters in Florida and elsewhere. Be safe, my friend. God Bless …

  37. StandTall says:
    September 9, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    God Bless all in Florida. TY for all the great info and resources, SD. You Treepers are being covered in prayers from here in Texas. Hopefully, all are getting to safe places. As it approaches our prayers will increase for sure. It will be long days & nights. We are with you through the storm.. Love to all ❤️

  38. tuskyou says:
    September 9, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Thank you SD and treepers for updates. Just got off the phone with my parents in Fort Myers. They won’t budge cause “the news has to report the worst case scenario” and they’ll stay with their friend on the second level of the condo “if the water gets too high–he has 12 foot ceilings”. And “we still have our life vests from when we sold our boat”.

    They’ve been preparing for a week. I think they’ve done a lot correctly: a cement building, storm shutters, prescriptions filled, water, etc. But life vests?? Is this their way of telling me they’re prepared to die without saying it or do they really think they’ll float to safety? I almost laughed out loud at the dark comedy of it. I’m picturing my mom with all of her jewelry in a zip lock bag duct taped to her torso.

    I don’t know what else to say. I just hope and pray people will be safe. I’m thinking of everyone treeper/non treeper in Florida. Praying for all of you.

  39. BSucre says:
    September 9, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    I am in Pensacola so we have made no plans to leave but there’s talk now of Irma shifting more toward the gulf. If it entered the gulf then I feel it’s a different game. We have a 2nd home we can go to in SC for a quick getaway if we need to, but does anyone with credible info (like Sundance) have any feeling for the prospects of this thing turning more westward into the gulf?

  40. Curry Worsham says:
    September 9, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    What will become of beautiful, exposed Sanibel Island?

  41. Sharon says:
    September 9, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    The knowns and the unknowns continue to sort out as bullseye hours approach.

    Windows for effective action are fewer and time frames shorter.

    Some people are frozen into inactivity in such times; others pick up the pace.

    We humans are quite the creation, with both limitations and capacities that are very real, even though they vary greatly from person to person.

    Those of us far out away from these immediate danger can’t fix a thing, and many of those in the midst of have little capacity for fixing either. However, there is a primary thing that can be of great significant to every single person involved: our/your/my very presence can and does matter.

    Some years after my sister-in-law died, and just after my husband died, my brother was sharing this with me: the people who were most meaningful to me during those days were the ones who had the ability and willingness to simply be with me. Didn’t feel compelled to try to fix. Did forever try to explain how they felt. They were able to just Be. With. Me. Sometimes sitting with me in silence for a long, long time, because they accepted that There. Was. Nothing. They. Could. Do. to change the world I was caught in. The world I had to deal with for those moments, days, months.

    I have increasingly recognized since he told me that how very, very few people are capable of and willing to be PRESENT in helplessness with one who is suffering and having to risk it all. What grace is ours, if we will, just to offer our presence.

    And in saying that, those of you who express such feelings of helpnessness at “not being able to do something” – please recognize that your PRESENCE MATTERS.

    Why is that so many have expressed in these threads, to those in Florida, “Please check in as soon as you can?” That’s easy – their presence matters to all of us. We want to know that “they are back among us….”

    Well, when they do come back and answer roll call, your presence matters to them.

    Your presence matters. You are not helpless. You, being alive in this moment, standing and watching, bearing witness, loving them – oh, my. This matters.

    They are not alone. They know they are not alone. They know you are waiting to hear from them. No matter how long that takes.

    Your presence matters. You don’t have to fix anything. Just keep loving. Your presence brings great value. Even when there are no words.

  42. TheLastDemocrat says:
    September 9, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    130 mph onshore winds?
    I will donate $130 to CTH for documented surface level sustained 130mph wind on FL peninsula.

  43. maga2004 says:
    September 9, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Hurricane Irma is destroying lives and families in many different ways.

    I was supposed to leave last Thursday for Texas from Central Florida to watch my four grandkids while my son and his wife took a Caribbean cruise September 11 from Port Canaveral. Long story short, it was pretty much a given that their cruise was going to be cancelled, so I told them I was going to stay put and ride out the storm with my husband, son and two dogs. It was a very hard decision for me to make, but I had peace with it.

    I also knew my DIL was going to flip out as she had already made alternative plans for the two of them in lieu of the cruise (without consulting me first) and was oblivious to the fact that a hurricane was more important in my mind. Now she is not speaking to me, and my son has told me that possible plans for them coming to visit in November are now off the table.

    Please pray that she will have a change of heart, and pray for my son, as he is stuck in the middle.

