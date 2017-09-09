FUBAR – Almost a Million More Hurricane Evacuations Ordered For West Coastal Florida…

Useful Link -> Florida Disaster Org <- Useful Link
Ground Report. Many well prepared people are now facing a crisis of a severely dangerous storm surge warning. CTH readers (Hi Ziiggii) will well note the Hurricane challenges specific to the West Coast and Southwest Gulf Coast community. These unique challenges that have not been tested in 50+ years – Well folks, this is it. The 130 MPH on-shore winds are timed to arrive with the incoming tide overnight on Sunday into Monday morning.
Due to extreme demand gasoline has been in short supply for the area South and West of Lake-O (Okeechobee) for five days. Approximately an hour ago, against the backdrop of the latest Hurricane Track -And Upward Projecting Storm Surge of 10 to 15 ft– South West FL officials just added almost a million people to the Mandatory Evacuation Area. People who were safe last night, based on previous projections, are no longer safe even if well prepared. Combine it all, and, well, FUBAR:
STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water is expected to reach the following HEIGHTS ABOVE GROUND if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide…
Cape Sable to Captiva Island…10 to 15 ft
Captiva Island to Ana Maria Island…6 to 10 ft
Card Sound Bridge through Cape Sable, including the Florida Keys…5 to 10 ft
Ana Maria Island to Clearwater Beach, including Tampa Bay… 5 to 8 ft
Let me be clear. It is impossible to hunker down near the coast in SWFL with 15′ of storm surge. It is understandable the mandatory evacuations would be expanded. Shelters are filling as fast as they can open. –Local News Link– This is the largest mass movement of people in South Florida History.
This morning we’ve been transporting people with pets inland. Desperate people. Well prepared people. Almost everyone was/is prepared for the 130+ MPH possible wind damage; but there’s no way to prepare for 15′ of water above ground level.
If these storm surge projections hold true, we are on the cusp of witnessing history. These coastal areas, and some even miles inland, have never seen anything like this. Florida Governor Rick Scott promises there will be enough shelters for the new influx of evacuees from the areas. These are massive and widespread population centers all along the West coast of Florida.
My prayers for everyone. Remain calm.
All of peninsula Florida is still expected to receive damaging hurricane-force winds. Nobody should let down their guard because of the storm’s interaction with the Cuban coast this morning. It is still a giant, tremendously dangerous storm of the type that peninsula Florida hadn’t seen since Hurricane Donna in 1960.
The forecast track for the worst of the storm is now squarely on the Lower Florida Keys and Florida’s extremely vulnerable west coast. Here’s what this means for the various parts of the state and surrounding states:
In South Florida from MIAMI TO THE PALM BEACHES, think Hurricane Wilma in terms of the wind. There will be an extended period from later today through tomorrow of strong, dangerous winds, but not the full-scale assault that would have happened if the eye had come closer.
In addition, however, flooding rainfall of a foot or more, plus rising sea water – storm surge of 5 feet or more in vulnerable low-lying locations – is still possible.
In the FLORIDA KEYS, it is a full-scale hurricane emergency. Key West is probably going to get its worst storm in modern history, and perhaps ever. Life-threatening weather conditions will overtake the Keys later today and peak tomorrow morning, although Florida Bay water will continue to rise after the center passes to the north. Ultimate hurricane protection is required for anyone remaining in the Keys. Be sure you have a solid high-elevation location to ride out the storm. The danger from rising water due to storm surge and rainfall, as well as wind, will be extreme.
In SOUTHWEST FLORIDA – the NAPLES-FT. MYERS-CAPE CORAL area, the potential exists for the worst hurricane in history. The core of Hurricane Irma, potentially with winds gusting over 150 mph or more, is going to come close. Buildings in Southwest Florida are not, in general, built to withstand these winds. As the peak winds approach the Gulf water will surge over the islands and the shoreline of the mainland, so it will be very difficult or impossible to move once the storm starts.
Once the eye goes by, the maximum surge – forecast to be 8 to 12 feet above the ground in low-lying areas – will move in from the Gulf. This is fast moving, destructive water. You cannot drive through it and you cannot stand in it. It will sweep buildings away. Storm surge is the deadliest hazard in a hurricane.
The water will surge miles inland in some areas – far up the Caloosahatchee River, for example – higher than you can imagine. It is critical that everyone makes it to high ground.
Ultimate hurricane protection is required in all of Southwest Florida. Be sure you are in an elevated location by tonight. Inside the house or building, prepare an interior hall, closet, or bathroom with as many walls between you and the outside of the building as possible. Have the food and supplies you need with you, so you don’t have to venture to other parts of the house or building during the peak of the storm.
Have mattresses handy as an extra layer of safety. Be ready to get under the mattress or use them to protect yourself from flying debris inside your house, if there is a breach of the outside wall or the roof.
Think about everything today. How are you going to entertain the kids? How are you going to take care of your pet? Take no chances. This is an extraordinarily dangerous situation.
Farther north on the WEST COAST OF FLORIDA – SARASOTA, TAMPA BAY, AND POINTS NORTH: The threat of deadly storm surge is real and increasing. It is essential that you get out of low-lying areas. Follow the local evacuation orders, which are still being issued.
On the current track, the wind will be fierce and damaging along the entire west coast. Review the steps listed above to stay safe if you are going to be near the eye of the storm, even well away from the water.
If only the US has written great big checks to the UN, none of this would be happening.
forgot your {sarc} tag tax2much!
Though I haven’t figured out why giving a bunch of money to tyrants and dictators should change the
weatherclimate . . .
Oh, Sd…..there are no words. (That’s pretty rare for me as you know)
Help is already heading your direction from this part of the country. We’ll be waiting to “get in” as soon as this passes.
Have a nice breeze and periods of heavy rain here in North Central FL. North Easter moving in.
The weather Shamans keep shifting the northern turn. Don’t you question their forecast at all SD?
Ty Pam no way I gonna “like” that… 😦
LikeLiked by 3 people
amwick, we all feel that way. But just know that sometimes I click “like” just to acknowledge somebody’s comment.
Coming back into the Gulf and building steam to where we’re cleaning up Harvey would be a nightmare!
I just heard that the local water temperature has been recorded at 88 degrees.
Gulf water temp is normal for this time of year.
However, the air temp to the West is in the low 60’s at nite now, which is highly unusual.
I’m no surprised. It is summer. But the enviro wackos eco terrorists will still argue is globull warming.
(To do that it would need to travel due West several hundred miles.)
Thats what i was thinking, the track keeps shifting based on computer models, last time i checked i dont think Mother nature follows that stuff if she dont want to,,,,
It hasn’t turned!
My family is not heeding the messages we are sharing from up north (NY and PA).
Perhaps they will now get an Alert from their area (near Tampa Bay) and VAMOOSE!!
GOD, be with us.
Where are they supposed to go? Irma is on track to hit Georgia and Alabama and possibly be in Tennessee by Monday.
Yes, Irma is expected to follow the evacuees north as a strong tropical storm. Lots of potential for tornadoes north of Florida.
Being in TN for the storm is much different than FL. Winds much weaker and no storm surge. Huge difference between 150 mph winds and 40 mph!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
My first advice would be “anywhere away from the ocean”; that would likely increase one’s chances. Followed by “anywhere away from a flood plain”, which would again increase one’s chances.
It’s better to have a 50-50 chance than none at all.
They need to drive INLAND….they need to avoid getting caught in the storm surge. Staying anywhere near the coastline could be deadly.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Agree! Last night they said to forget evacuating the state if you are South of Orlando and to seek shelter inland!
Perhaps others will disagree, but I think the weather reporters out there in the midst of things are doing more harm than good – although we like Adam Housley, we (Mom and I) wish he was not standing on that pier or dock in Key Largo right now –
why should people be motivated to evacuate if Adam Housley or any other reporter is standing there, la de dah? It is bad policy.
Came across this Florida traffic gridlock tracker site with road views.
http://data.tallahassee.com/storm-traffic-camera/
Our state had an evacuation, they blocked southbound traffick and ,the whole interstate was northbound.lt doubled the roads virtually in an hour.
The problem is they still need those Southbound lanes to continue getting supplies, especially Gasoline, to the southern parts of the state.
Maybe an organised system where all of the lanes but one are unidirectional–they do it alot over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Maryland to accommodate beach traffic–maybe its a crazy idea –would require educating the public beforehand
I don’t understand why they aren’t encouraging using US1???
Irma looks mad.
Irma is as mad as Maxine Waters. LOL
Meanwhile in the Pacific Ocean…..
andyocoregon, that is terrible! {funny, but terrible! ha!}
I wish that wasn’t from 2012. Our NW Pacific treepers could use some rain!!
We sure can use some rain. We’re on fire here in Oregon.
I cannot sit here and read any further, stepping away.
Please know ALL in the path (as well as their family/friends/Treepers) are in my continued Prayers.
Amen.
I’ve got family very near yours, Minnie. Last I heard, they’d evac’d, but only to “higher ground” in St. Pete. It’s possible by now they’ve evac’d again. They have a young daughter and a couple of senior cats, plus my sister’s nuttier than a fruitcake, so I’m hoping my BIL has moved the operation a second time, either inland or northward or to an airport.
Praying with you.
High pressure to the west may cause this storm to go farther into the gulf than anyone of the snowflakes at the weather center have modeled.
Watch the major rotation between the upper low to the northeast and the high pressure system over west Texas.
But high pressure is moving south out of Canada. I live on the border, and it just wiped out all the clouds. Irma is headed north.
There are two systems north of the storm that are rotating in opposite directions. Irma will grab onto to one or the other, or stay in between.
OR, it could just continue going West! Which is what I’m praying for! Just keep going west and Lord, cool it down please in Jesus Name.
I don’t know where you live Bruce, but they are modeling this possibility in OK and Texas!
I live in North Florida 1 mile in from the beach. I am still here. I see no reason to move north, or west. Maybe south if the storm crosses over and is still strong. No one will be on the roads.
Thanks Pam. I’m not on twitter today.
And now they say Hurricane Jose is a Category 4.
But it’s headed up the Atlantic.
So they think at this point. Irma was expected to ride up the east coast until a few days ago.
And obviously things can change overnight. An hour ago, they were talking Irma going up into Georgia, etc. And Jose swirling (after it destroys some of the islands already hit by Irma) swirling out into the Atlantic.
Absolutely. We had friends living near Pensacola Beach when Hurricane Opal was forecast to hit their place. They drove in bumper-to-bumper traffic and torrential rain to 50 miles inland to a motel in Alabama. When Opal came ashore it spawned a tornado which hit that motel causing much damage which they barely escaped. When they drove back home the entire damage to their house was one limb in the front yard. So you never know.
Wow! Quite a story!
Notice the last frame of this first tweet closely.
Bless you Sundance, and everyone in the path of Hurricane Irma and those to follow. Thank you to all the countless volunteers for this and for Harvey relief efforts. Be Strong, Be Brave, Be Smart. We are praying for you every minute.
Amen, praying.
Check out the surf swell ahead of that storm, thats some major surf when you can see the swells in the satellite loop. Am curious where that loop is from?
I’m sorry to be shallow during such dire events, but what does ‘fubar’ mean? Doesn’t need to be totally spelled out, a hint is good. Thanks
effed up beyond all reason…. You get the effed thing, right?
F’d up beyond all recognition is what I recall from my army days.
🙂 Military is creative like that… REMF and SNAFU
BOHICA
My personal fave 😁
YEP!!! If it was too messy, “let God sort them out”!!!
Fouled up beyond all repair
“F…..ed up beyond all reason”. I had to look it up. I guess just basically in deep deep “stuff”.
Goof up.
It means weather forecasts 3 or 4 days out mean very little.
I think SD is referring to the bigger picture… the gas shortages, the situation with the tide and storm surge, the whole thing… FUBAR. What I don’t understand is why they didn’t contraflow earlier…
I told smiley (another treeper) a day or two ago, what with all the week’s worth of worry and anxiety, etc. I think I’ll just stay where the tornadoes come, wipe you out in 20 min., then it’s over!!!!
You are right, I have been making myself sick the last 3 days in anxiety because it was slicing right up the middle of the state (I am in Orlando) 100 mph winds etc. I wake up today and now my best friends parents are on the west coast told to evacuate and the whole neighborhood is staying. They may go to a shelter, I hope they do. I posted on FB that I am not concerned at all now, I am prepared but, for where I live I think now it will be okay. But, everyone commented that it is going to be “worse” now because of tornadoes etc. I am just praying for everyone who is going to be in the path of the storm and I am done worrying about where I am.
f’ed up beyond all recognition
It means f*d up beyond all recognition.
F’d up beyond all recogniton.
F’d Up Beyond All Recognition
effed up beyond all recognition/redemption; it’s an Army term
Not much tide on Fla’s Gulf side with little moon at this time, which may abate this epic disaster some. Could be an historic game changer for those living in the Keys, however.
All that said, don’t even think about it, just GET OUT NOW!
Fitzgerald, GA signing in. If anyone has folks on slow I-75, tell them to work their way 20 miles east to US 129 (north/south). It was the road to Florida before 75. I think our Walmart south of town already has floridians. 129 seems pretty clear and no traffic. We are on 129 north of town. I will make checks and see if I can pick out obvious evacuees and flag them into our place for a bit of rest if needed.
That is so very kind and thoughtful..
Brant, the GA-DOT has announced here in ATL that I-16 Westbound FROM Savannah has all (both sides of the interstate) open for westward travel; meaning, that if you want to go east towards Savannah, it’s closed. FYI…
Thank you Brant. I do have an aunt/uncle on the road somewhere. They’re checking in daily, but I’m sure they’re in some traffic somewhere. Thankfully they started early yesterday.
Sundance…thank you for all of your life saving advice !! My brother lives in one story concrete house in Ft Myers near the river. Now moving inland to friend’s two-story concrete condo. Trying to protect against both wind and surge threats. I have forwarded him your updates which I value and appreciate so much! He was dismissive of surge threat b/c he was inland. Didn’t appreciate the threat the river and tidal influence presented. Thank you so very much for all your sage advice…and thank you fellow Treepers too. Informed decision making is key to saving lives!! A million thanks!
My mother is in Clearwater…still worrying for her safety too. And nephew on east coast in Lantana.
My prayers to you for your safety and for all those in harms way from Hurricane Irma.
Amen.
I have family and friends in Florida: Cape Coral, Santa Rosa Beach, Wellborn and Tampa. So, we are worried and have been watching. Thanks Treepers and Sundance for the additional coverage and discussions.
Just thankful it seems we dodged a bullet in Miami so far … but praying like crazy it misses Florida completely . I am praying for a miracle for the US , that ALL these forecasts of doom will come to nothing and we will witness a second powerful Divine Intervention since the election ! I am praying this prayer 33 times , it’s a powerful excorcism prayer against the demons in all these storms which seek to kill steal and destroy !
POWERFUL EXCORCISM PRAYER AGAINST ALL EVIL AFFLICTING US
PLEASE SAVE THIS PRAYER !
Pope St. Pius X approved this prayer for indulgences. The power of the keys.
AUGUST QUEEN OF HEAVEN
August Queen of Heaven, Sovereign Mistress of Angels, you who at the beginning received from God
the power and the mission to crush the head of Satan,
we beseech you humbly, send your holy legions so that,
on your orders and by your power, they will track down demons,
fight them everywhere, curb their audacity and plunge them into the abyss.
Who is like God?
Oh good and tender Mother,
you will always be our love and our hope.
Oh divine Mother, send the Holy Angels and Archangels to defend me
and to keep the cruel enemy far from me.
Amen.
Amen. Beautiful mari
Little Palm Island resort is going to be obliterated. Tears.
Manasota… oh… Captiva …..
Heartbreaking.
Thanks amwick, got it.
Well, if I didn’t know what it meant before, I CERTAINLY do now! (Lotta responses there!!!) Ha!
fu#$ed up beyond repair
You know, with all the park land in Florida they should build underground hurricane bunkers under each. Each population zone goes to their hurricane bunker, where FEMA’s emergency supplies are waiting, and there is none of this craziness. It may need to incorporate an underground car park as well. Save those vehicles. Each zone is responsible for their own prep and underground city management.
Is this possible, or is Florida a big sink hole waiting to happen, as we often see on TV? And sadly, may very likely see many instances of this after this storm.
ground water level is too high for that in FL I believe
Same reason no one in Florida has a basement. Many Floridians’ garages look like an episode of Hoarders, because there’s nowhere else to put anything.
Yup, they would be better with concrete parking garage type buildings with no or few windows.
That’s why we don’t have basements.
Much of South Carolina can’t have basements. We had a concrete inground swimming pool when I was growing up. We had to leave the water in it during the winter so the bottom wouldn’t float up. That happened to some pools in our area. In May we would pump out the remaining water, wash the pool, paint it, and fill it back up.
Water table too high. No basements in Florida…would flood. Lived there 25 years.
Every community has a small man made lake because they need to build up foundations to pour concrete slabs for houses. The developer makes a hole for the water to run into That’s the only thing that makes most of southern FL buildable.
Thanks you all. Good to know there’s more than one meaning, if I’m ever in a polite conversation.
WOW! Looks like the whole state of Florida for something, not including the extra water!
a little history – hurricane Donna 1960
http://www.hurricanescience.org/history/storms/1960s/donna/
Wow. I like Joe Bastardi. His statements/summaries of the total of what 3 or 4 whatever-s he is looking out, plus his historical knowledge of weather cycles; he was spot on about Harvey, essentially moving on, then richocheting back onto Houston with the massive rain.
Joe is a good guy…very savvy meteorologist and forecaster.
He was the main guy at Accuweather for a long time, and was the go-to guy for CNN and Fox.
Then he started telling the truth about the ‘global warming’ hoax…and was canned.
He has also been critical of the NWS, saying that they put out forecasts that make no sense.
Heheh.
I hope everyone in Florida who lives in a manufactured or mobile home has evacuated. They always suffer the most damage.
Same with tornadoes. Mobile homes seem to attract tornadoes too.
Evacuees are already arriving in Northern Tennessee (around Nashville) and moving on up into Kentucky. One that arrived this morning from Florida into Tennessee took them 20 hours to arrive. Usually a 12 hour drive. Our town (Kentucky) has heavy traffic coming into our town on I65.
Thanks for the update BlueMoon. At least traffic is moving.
Sundance, as time winds down, and slows down, please be reminded and at peace that ALL Treepers are praying for you, your family as well as all our brothers and sisters in Florida and elsewhere. Be safe, my friend. God Bless …
My sentiments exactly. Cannot add to this. Prayers, my sisters & brothers.
Amen.
God Bless all in Florida. TY for all the great info and resources, SD. You Treepers are being covered in prayers from here in Texas. Hopefully, all are getting to safe places. As it approaches our prayers will increase for sure. It will be long days & nights. We are with you through the storm.. Love to all ❤️
Thank you SD and treepers for updates. Just got off the phone with my parents in Fort Myers. They won’t budge cause “the news has to report the worst case scenario” and they’ll stay with their friend on the second level of the condo “if the water gets too high–he has 12 foot ceilings”. And “we still have our life vests from when we sold our boat”.
They’ve been preparing for a week. I think they’ve done a lot correctly: a cement building, storm shutters, prescriptions filled, water, etc. But life vests?? Is this their way of telling me they’re prepared to die without saying it or do they really think they’ll float to safety? I almost laughed out loud at the dark comedy of it. I’m picturing my mom with all of her jewelry in a zip lock bag duct taped to her torso.
I don’t know what else to say. I just hope and pray people will be safe. I’m thinking of everyone treeper/non treeper in Florida. Praying for all of you.
Hey tuskyou, your Mom with a ziplock duct taped to her torso, is not a bad idea!!!
They are attempting to assure you they will be okay!!
I hope so. I’m stubborn too and it’s obviously their fault!
Life vest is the smartest thing of all, they can use them even if the water in the rooms with 12 ft ceilings is too high.
You sound like my mom, lol. She was completely calm and positive when she told me their plan.
I am in Pensacola so we have made no plans to leave but there’s talk now of Irma shifting more toward the gulf. If it entered the gulf then I feel it’s a different game. We have a 2nd home we can go to in SC for a quick getaway if we need to, but does anyone with credible info (like Sundance) have any feeling for the prospects of this thing turning more westward into the gulf?
What will become of beautiful, exposed Sanibel Island?
Curry, where is that? Is that in the keyes?
Was just wishing I’d actually visited Sanibel Island, always wanted to. Prayers it can hold together with the force of wind and water. Beautiful place. Praying 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
The knowns and the unknowns continue to sort out as bullseye hours approach.
Windows for effective action are fewer and time frames shorter.
Some people are frozen into inactivity in such times; others pick up the pace.
We humans are quite the creation, with both limitations and capacities that are very real, even though they vary greatly from person to person.
Those of us far out away from these immediate danger can’t fix a thing, and many of those in the midst of have little capacity for fixing either. However, there is a primary thing that can be of great significant to every single person involved: our/your/my very presence can and does matter.
Some years after my sister-in-law died, and just after my husband died, my brother was sharing this with me: the people who were most meaningful to me during those days were the ones who had the ability and willingness to simply be with me. Didn’t feel compelled to try to fix. Did forever try to explain how they felt. They were able to just Be. With. Me. Sometimes sitting with me in silence for a long, long time, because they accepted that There. Was. Nothing. They. Could. Do. to change the world I was caught in. The world I had to deal with for those moments, days, months.
I have increasingly recognized since he told me that how very, very few people are capable of and willing to be PRESENT in helplessness with one who is suffering and having to risk it all. What grace is ours, if we will, just to offer our presence.
And in saying that, those of you who express such feelings of helpnessness at “not being able to do something” – please recognize that your PRESENCE MATTERS.
Why is that so many have expressed in these threads, to those in Florida, “Please check in as soon as you can?” That’s easy – their presence matters to all of us. We want to know that “they are back among us….”
Well, when they do come back and answer roll call, your presence matters to them.
Your presence matters. You are not helpless. You, being alive in this moment, standing and watching, bearing witness, loving them – oh, my. This matters.
They are not alone. They know they are not alone. They know you are waiting to hear from them. No matter how long that takes.
Your presence matters. You don’t have to fix anything. Just keep loving. Your presence brings great value. Even when there are no words.
130 mph onshore winds?
I will donate $130 to CTH for documented surface level sustained 130mph wind on FL peninsula.
Hurricane Irma is destroying lives and families in many different ways.
I was supposed to leave last Thursday for Texas from Central Florida to watch my four grandkids while my son and his wife took a Caribbean cruise September 11 from Port Canaveral. Long story short, it was pretty much a given that their cruise was going to be cancelled, so I told them I was going to stay put and ride out the storm with my husband, son and two dogs. It was a very hard decision for me to make, but I had peace with it.
I also knew my DIL was going to flip out as she had already made alternative plans for the two of them in lieu of the cruise (without consulting me first) and was oblivious to the fact that a hurricane was more important in my mind. Now she is not speaking to me, and my son has told me that possible plans for them coming to visit in November are now off the table.
Please pray that she will have a change of heart, and pray for my son, as he is stuck in the middle.
