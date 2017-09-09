5:00am Hurricane Irma – Alert For West Coast Tidal Storm Surge…

Unfortunately the latest update from the National Hurricane Center shows another slight shift westward putting the South and Central West Coast of Florida in the path of immediate concern. –ADVISORY UPDATE HERE–
If you’ve followed along you might have noticed the ‘worst case scenario’ for the West coast of Florida. –Outlined Here– However, I want to draw your attention to the forecast timing; because there’s a remarkable synergy lining up with Hurricane Donna from 1960. First here’s the latest NHC forecast map and times:
Timing is critical here. Between the two “M”‘s [Max Winds] (2pm Sun, and 2am Mon) you might note the geography of the coastal community, shows an inlet. That inlet is the mouth of the Caloosahatchee River. Also known as Punta Rassa.
During 1960 Hurricane Donna the Caloosahatchee River dropped significantly as a result of the powerful Westerly winds from approaching Donna and the local tide. It looks like the exact same thing might happen again:
The maximum Westerly winds (top of the counterclockwise Irma) are forecast to happen during the outgoing tide. Sunday: High Tide 5:09pm -then- Low Tide at 10:08pm (link) The current forecast timing of the top of Irma, pushing water out to the Gulf of Mexico, coincides with the outgoing river flow.
However, the important part –we continue mentioning– is the backside of the storm where the winds blow in from the West and bring the storm surge.
Unlike Hurricane Irma, in 1960 Hurricane Donna was traveling North East (she made a long loop), and the backside of the storm provided only a tidal rise of 4 to 7 foot storm surge to the Fort Myers/Estero area. That was indeed damaging though SWFL area was sparsely populated.
WIKI – Early on September 10, Donna made landfall near Marathon, Florida with winds of 130 mph (215 km/h), hours before another landfall south of Naples at the same intensity. Florida bore the brunt of Hurricane Donna. In the Florida Keys, coastal flooding severely damaged 75% of buildings, destroyed several subdivisions in Marathon. On the mainland, 5,200 houses were damaged, which does not include the 75% of homes damaged at Fort Myers Beach; 50% of buildings were also destroyed in the city of Everglades.
Hurricane Irma is forecast to take a more Northerly (directly along the coastline) path. Which predictably will bring a much stronger backside storm surge. Unfortunately, that inbound Gulf of Mexico water coincides with the natural inbound tide.
Monday September 11th: High Tide 04:31 am -then- Low Tide at 11:35am (link).
In the time between the Low Tide Sunday at 10:08 pm, and the High Tide Monday at 04:31 am, the strongest of the East bound (on shore) winds are expected.
♦Irma is far more powerful than Donna was in 1960. Irma is also far larger than Donna was in 1960. ♦Irma is forecast to follow a much more damaging path along the coast than Donna was in 1960. ♦Donna brought a 7′ storm surge, Irma could dwarf that. ♦The coastal area is much more densely populated than when Donna hit in 1960. ♦The Gulf Side coastal shallow water is more prone to movement by wind force.
What does all this mean?
Well, information is how we make prudent decisions. If you overlay the National Hurricane Center timeline with the local tidal charts for the impacted communities; you see the potential worst case scenario for storm surge that could dwarf all prior forecasts of the worst case scenario. These Maps could be under-stating the risk; they most certainly are not over-stating it.
I’m not trying to alarm anyone, but if you are near the coast -anywhere near the coast- from Ten Thousand Islands up to Tampa and St. Pete; especially in Charlotte Harbor or along the Caloosahatchee river basin; or if you are even in a moderate non-evacuated flood zone; if you live West of U.S. 41; and if you are wondering whether you should seek shelter on higher ground today…. JUST DO IT !
We have seen hurricanes carve up barrier Islands, remove and build others, and swamp coastal communities with storm surge. We have never seen a recorded major hurricane track from South to North on, or near, the West coast of Florida.
The west coast tides and the arrival of the Atlantic region’s most powerful hurricane are in alignment for a worst case scenario for flooding and storm surge. There is still time today to take shelter from that storm surge, and for those North of Boca Grande (North of Lake Okeechobee – 28° latitude) there’s still time to evacuate.
NHC Storm Surge Link
(interactive map)
Hurricane Irma is wider than the entire State of Florida. Storm surge is just one of the dangers.
Our phone woke us up at 6:00. “Imminent Extreme Alert”. “Hurricane Warning this area. Check local media and authorities. -NWS”
We’ve planned to leave anyway… leaving our fully prepared house behind (with the exception of ammo and the precision instruments they were created for). Nashville or bust.
The Cape Coral area all the way out to Lehigh Acres has received most of the rain this year (inland to Moorehaven is dry as a bone) and the ground is absolutely saturated with a lot of standing water already. The fact that they show some flooding all the way out to Alma and maybe west Ft. Denaud (low lying) along the river should be taken very seriously.
Another thing is this…I drove around yesterday morning and all of the significant retention ponds in our area that collect run-off from the ag/pasture lands SOUTH of the Caloosahatchee in the Felda area and dump into the river have their weirs at the normal height position (full ponds now). What that means is that they have not lowered retention pond levels prior to 12 inches or so of probably east eye wall rain. If they drop the weirs during the storm guess what’s going to happen downstream. (the water that would be coming downstream in is 22ft higher, on average, than Cape Coral.
the homeless
Enough shelter room to fit all minimum wage/low wage workers?
Working at Best Buy and paying for a 5 day hotel getaway.
Keep in mind that about 50% of houses in my area have nothing on their windows and their yards are full of balistic junk. They are also not leaving.
There will be many many Darwin awards afterwards.
These are human beings!!!
Please evacuate to a FEMA shelter if need be.
Continued prayers, Dear Patriots…
First of all my prayers are for all of you in the path of Irma. I’ve been praying daily. Here’s my question, on the top map it shows 2 am Wed and 2 am Thurs with a “D” circled. Does this mean tropical depression is parked in that area for a couple days?
6:06 PM – 8 Sep 2017
First time poster, I live in the Gainesville area. We have a great record regarding hurricanes. However, this one is very scary…..very. It has been moving West for well over 24 hrs. Not sure what the front is doing, but that is basically the lynch pin, in this thing. As of now, I have a feeling that the storm continues West and hits the Tallahassee area. But, the storm is so huge and strong, everyone will be affected. I don’t know much about the storm surge aspect, because I’m so far inland, I don’t deal with it. Just expect it to be worse than you think. I’m Conservatively thinking I’ll have to deal with a Cat 1 system, but the further West it moves, the better off I am.
Welcome Gator!
I’m praying safety and divine protection, wisdom and God’s grace and mercy on everyone affected by these hurricanes.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/cruises/2017/09/08/royal-caribbean-uses-idle-ship-evacuate-florida-employees-as-irma-approaches/645185001/
https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/cruises/2017/09/08/stranded-cruisers-escape-florida-ship-called-escape/646445001/
Cruise lines are pitching in… somewhat. I have such wonderful memories of the Port of Miami, and Port Everglades..
That is brilliant advertising by kind hearts.
It looks like Irma has tracked west of Cay Sal; Howie always said “watch Cay Sal” it will dictate what he does……………
My hopes and prayers for everyone; especially in Naples. I used to have family in Naples and would make annual visit (1970s-1980s). An wonderful sleepy town back then…………I have a beautiful painting of the old mossy live oaks that line the streets of Old Naples……..fond memories.
Here’s A Question:
How about if Irma doesn’t do the North Turn like she is supposed to do?
That would be a shocker; wouldn’t it? All the experts agree it will make a hard right turn…..could be dangerous for the gulf states – Texas, LA, AL, or Central Mexico? No idea.
In Texas, you grow up used to the threat of tornadoes. Your parents teach you to watch the sky, watch the news, and hunker down for the relatively short time you need to stay safe or survive. I used to think it was probably the same in hurricane-prone areas because so many people usually choose to shelter in place and ride out the storm because their homes and their minds are prepared.
But this. Days of anticipation, decisions that MUST be made as each day unfolds in the face of a storm like they have never seen…..the people of Florida consume my prayers today. I would imagine even the longtime veteran hurricane survivors find this daunting.
My prayers to the Almighty for you are continual and in earnest.
Aside from the extreme risks along the SW coast, my concern is the size of the storm, and the proximity to infeed all along the path, all the way up to the Big Bend. And, how much weakening will occur. Or how little.
I’m in what we call Soganofla, the FL/GA counties around the Tallahassee DMA. This ain’t good. Hermine made landfall just east of St. Marks, and quickly made a bead for Valdosta. 325k were powerless in TLH just from that, some for weeks. This lengthwise track with one foot still in the water, so to speak, isn’t good. At all. The area is packed with evacuees. Feeling followed probably isn’t a unique thing.
So fess up. Which one of you is it? 😬
My thoughts and prayers are with YOU ALL in the path of this hurricane!!!! Please God watch over and protect them!!!!!!!!!!! God bless each and everyone of you.
Normal daily routine – CTH as soon as I wake up (laptop by bed) and a final check before I go to sleep. And of course throughout the day for daily news and events. Over the weekend and the duration of Irma I am thanking God for every response by Sundance and those in the path as a confirmation they are still here. Thank God for technology and our CTH family. Much ❤ folks.
