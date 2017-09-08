Understanding the Unique Challenge to South Florida During Irma…

Taking a break to cool down in the AC and provide some understanding to the unique challenges the media appears to be missing for Hurricane Irma.

Florida is a long state peninsular 450 miles. In many logistical ways it’s more comparable to an island, with one-way in via land, from the North.

There’s never been a South to North Hurricane experienced or predicted like this.

The closest was Donna in 1960. There’s been massive population growth since then.

South Florida is attempting to evacuate North. Those who already left are running out of gas mid-state. Fuel trucks are needed mid-state to keep that traffic headed north. The fuel trucks headed into the state are stopping mid state, North of Lake O.  Port Everglades is an East Coast distribution hub for fuel via Atlantic side delivery for I-95 and Monroe County.

It is understandable, and entirely necessary; but those south of Lake O (on the West Coast) have been unable to locate consistent fuel supplies since this boxcar effect began two days ago. The state emergency teams are trying to keep the top of the line moving forward. Again, understandable. However, those South of Lake O are stuck without fuel. No-one’s fault, it’s just the way it is.  Millions of people.

Those of you who have been reading here for a few days will note the issues we outlined with a South to North Hurricane that tracks the West Coast of Florida. Unfortunately, the latest forecasts are predicting exact that. Governor Rick Scott is trying to evacuate the South West Gulf Coast, however the fuel issues noted above are impeding that possibility.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is urging residents along the state’s Gulf Coast to get out of evacuation zones as Hurricane Irma’s path has moved slightly west.

During a news conference on Friday afternoon in Lee County in southwest Florida, Scott warned of storm surge which could be between 6 and 12 feet.

“You are not going to survive this if it happens,” Scott told residents. “Now is the time to evacuate.”

Scott says the state hasn’t closed southbound lanes on interstates because of the need to continue getting supplies into South Florida. But he says they’ve opened the shoulder of Interstate 75′s northbound lanes from Wildwood in central Florida to the Georgia line, north of Lake City. (link)

Here’s my earlier warning about this possibility; that now looms as a greater probability:

Both SW (gulf side) and SE (Atlantic side) Florida coasts have large population centers and thankfully neither coast has seen a lengthwise hurricane path in many decades. The worst case scenarios for Hurricane impact are within those possibilities.

♦Hurricane Andrew was a well-known catastrophic Cat 5 storm that hit the Homestead area South of Miami-Dade in 1992. However, that storm – as terrible as it was – was from East to West crossing the state and exiting in the Gulf of Mexico. Florida has not had a South to North full impact hurricane in your lifetime.

♦Hurricane Charley was a lesser known strong Cat 4 storm (150 MPH) which tracked into the Gulf of Mexico and crossed the state from West to East in 2004. Charley made initial impact through Upper Captiva Island (actually splitting the island in two) and hitting the mainland around Port Charlotte. However, despite it’s Cat4 power Charley was a tight and fast moving hurricane and the damage was severe but narrow in path.

I’m providing those two references to highlight that South Florida has not had a South to North path hurricane in multiple decades. There were probably less than two million residents in Florida the last time it happened; now there’s approximately 21 million.

For our friends in the Westward Keys and Southern Gulf Side (South West Florida), please pay particular attention to this current storms path. Unlike the Eastern coast of Florida the South West coast (Gulf Side) is primarily made up of recently populated “shallow water” Gulf barrier Islands. A Category 5 storm that skirts the Western coast of Florida, from Ten Thousand Islands Northward to Sarasota, and maintains inflow energy from the Gulf of Mexico, is a topography changing event.

Repeat: “A topography changing event.”

Shallow Water Coastal Vulnerability

In a scenario where Cat 4 or 5 Irma continues Northwest (current track), then takes a sharp right turn, Northward up the Southwest coast of Florida, well, the coastal vulnerabilities are almost too staggering to contemplate.

Beginning in the area of Everglades City and Ten Thousand Islands; northward through Marco Island, Naples Beach, Bonita Beach, Fort Myers Beach, Estero Island, Sanibel Island, Captiva Island, Upper Captiva Island, Useppa Island, The Caloosahatchee River inlet, Pine Island, Cape Coral, Bokeelia, Matlacha, Boca Grande as far North as Siesta Key and into the intracoastal waterway would be almost unfathomable in the scale of how the coastal topography would change.

These Islands, while they may not be familiarly referenced as “barrier islands”, simply because decades have past and populations have developed them, are exactly that “Barrier Islands”. These shallow water gulf areas along the coast have not had severe storm surge disturbances for 60+ years.

The tenuous coastal and barrier island ‘ground‘ is crushed shell and sand, and their entire topography is subject to change as the shallow and severely churned gulf waters carry in sand/silt and excavate the same.

Just like 2004’s Hurricane Charley split an entire island (Upper Captiva) in less than 15 minutes, so too could entire coastal communities be split or covered in sand within a few hours. Bridges rising from mainland on one side could disappear into the new coastal Gulf of Mexico on the other, with the barrier island completely removed.

Nature is a powerful force.

2:00pm STORM SURGE analysis: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water is expected to reach the following HEIGHTS ABOVE GROUND if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide:

SW Florida from Captiva to Cape Sable… 6 to 12 ft
Jupiter Inlet to Cape Sable including the Florida Keys…5 to 10 ft
Ponce Inlet to Jupiter Inlet…3 to 6 ft
Venice to Captiva…3 to 6 ft

(Graphic Link)

There’s about 10-15 million people normally living in that pink storm surge zone.

 

  1. wheatietoo says:
    September 8, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    I take it you are not evacuating, Sundance.
    If so…please stay safe and protect yourself as best you can.

    We love you.
    You’re in our prayers.

  2. Katie says:
    September 8, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Joe Bastardi on Hannity just said he expects a direct hit on Marco Island/Ft. Myers area with a 15′ storm surge.

    Unimaginable what those winds and that amount of water is going to do.

  3. anotherworriedmom says:
    September 8, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    I saw the devastation from Hurricane Andrew 25 years ago in person. It was awful. It looked like a war zone. I hope everyone gets to safety. I think this is going to be much worse than those with short memories realize. Please stay safe.

  4. Tonawanda says:
    September 8, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Please help, Jesus.

  5. Snow White says:
    September 8, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Lord Jesus, have mercy please.😢😢🙏🙏

  6. missmarple2 says:
    September 8, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    Sundance,

    I cannot offer anything but prayers for all of those people.
    Years ago I was in the Keys and saw the monument to the hundreds of lives lost during a 1930’s hurricane when an entire locomotive train and cars were washed off a bridge during an attempted evacuation of the lower Keys. I never forgot it.

    May God protect the State of Florida!

  7. auscitizenmom says:
    September 8, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    That about the barrier islands is ominous. There won’t even be any place left to rebuild on.

  8. Howie says:
    September 8, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Folks. The hour is getting late. Maybe time to ‘Dig In’ if ya can. Get to high ground an take a shovel. If it gets too late, get smart. A couple days and well, how do ya spell relief…I iz still alive an kickin. No matter what this iz gonna be ‘uncomfortable. Fergit the material world.

  9. retrofit1485 says:
    September 8, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    I fear this could surpass Galveston’s 1900 Storm death toll. This is chilling. Prayers and protection to everyone in harm’s way.

  10. MfM says:
    September 8, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Sobering.

    Are the airlines putting on more flights out of the area? Then again they maybe able to get in but not have the fuel to get out.

    What about trains? Can more longer trains be shuttled down, filled up and travel north?

    • MfM says:
      September 8, 2017 at 4:31 pm

      The reason I mention planes is that the elderly and people with physical problems haven’t evacuated because they couldn’t deal with the long drive.

    • WSB says:
      September 8, 2017 at 4:33 pm

      I cannot imagine there could not be temp fuel stations set up along the evac routes. And also, why not open a slow 25 MPH lane on the south bound just to free up the north bound lanes. It would be like passing a truck on your own local road, no? Too much risk?

      • retrofit1485 says:
        September 8, 2017 at 4:50 pm

        I thought that as well. Or maybe even open all but one lane to contraflow. Maybe they are worried some numbskull will jump the line and drive north in the one southbound lane.

    • missmarple2 says:
      September 8, 2017 at 4:34 pm

      I heard on Fox that the last flights have left Miami. They are shutting down.

    • starfcker says:
      September 8, 2017 at 4:43 pm

      Nobody is sending infrastructure South. I live by Port Everglades, major fuel port. Because of the sketchy forecasts of this storm, and how powerful it is, no ships are headed this way, way too dangerous. Trains, trucks, there’s risk to everything. I saw state troopers escorting fuel trucks yesterday by Fort Lauderdale Airport. Getting family up and out of the way was Job 1. Now it looks like we’re going to be spared over here on the East Coast. I’ll say a little prayer for everyone the west coast, I’ve got family there, too.

  11. labrat says:
    September 8, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    For completely selfish reasons. Is the area of South Venice/North Port, right along 41 out of the flood surge zone?

    • singingsoul says:
      September 8, 2017 at 4:46 pm

      So many people I know retread to Florida some into retirement communities. People wanted us to retire there but do not limewater that much like mountains.
      May prayers for all the people who are in Florida . My heart is heavy thinking of all the people.

  13. coltlending says:
    September 8, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    I think the best thing would have been to get on a bicycle and start pedaling four or
    five days ago.

    Prayers to Sundance and everyone in the region.

  14. Fake Nametag says:
    September 8, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    My aunt and uncle are in Naples and had not evacuated as of yesterday evening. I hope they got out of there; they are about 1 mile from the ocean.

  15. mimbler says:
    September 8, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    I know that it is human nature to condemn price gouging, but I read an interesting take on it. If you allowed price to float to demand (i.e. 10 dollar a gallon gas for example in southern FL, tankers of gas would be headed down those empty southern lanes and re-supplying those gas stations.

    If I were evacuating, I’d prefer 10 dollar a gallon gas I could get to 2 dollar a gallon gas that wasn’t available.

    And of course, this would apply to all supplies like water, plywood, canned food, generators, etc.

    Anyway, it made me re-examine my view of price gouging. I am not naive enough to think the people doing it are doing it out of anything but greed, but the results might be better for the people involved.

    • starfcker says:
      September 8, 2017 at 4:48 pm

      Specious argument at best. No need to price gouge. The big boxes, oil companies, etc., normally flood the zone with supplies. Reread the post above. The problem here is the unique character of Florida’s peninsula, combined with the south-north track of one of the all-time most powerful storms. We just don’t have the road infrastructure to guarantee that anything that comes in can get back out. We’ll be fine down here. Other than the hyperventilating TV personalities, I have seen no panic at all. Everyone knows what they have to do, everyone understands the uniqueness of the situation.

      • mimbler says:
        September 8, 2017 at 5:05 pm

        I read the post fine the first time. It said gas was not being re-supplied south of the middle of FL and fuel trucks were needed there. At the proper price point they would be there.

  16. chojun says:
    September 8, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    Part of me wonders what will happen when the water is reabsorbed through the ground into the various limestone aquifers in Florida and then the water levels drop to normal. I hope the residents don’t come back to their homes being swallowed up into the ground.

  17. Christina says:
    September 8, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    This is exactly why I no longer live in southern Florida. My grandmother was born in Key West and her ancestors were born in the Bahamas. Several generations of my family have lived in southern Florida since it was first settled and I still have family in Florida, The problem is that the population density is already too high, and the plan is to increase that density. The whole west coast of Florida was barely populated when I was growing up. It’s pure insanity.

  18. amwick says:
    September 8, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    All the places that SD mentioned were very familiar… Topography will change… I think places like Boca Grande, and Manasota may just disappear. I am praying that everyone left.

  19. DEGinTN says:
    September 8, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Will people be caught in Irma while traffic locked on the interstates ? I pray not. ..cannot imagine…. lost a sister in Camille..she was in Pass Christian.

  20. justgoodcovfefe says:
    September 8, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    I have been keeping up with the amazing citizen volunteer navy groups. Veterans on Patrol is already staged in Georgia. Louisiana Cajun Navy is bringing a fuel truck, but not till monday. I know that may not help right now. I recommend chewing on slices of ginger to calm nervous tummy and ear plugs for the wind noise. I pray….and pray again. God, please calm this storm.
    Godspeed Sundance and everyone in Irma’s sights.

  21. magagirl says:
    September 8, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    We’ll be praying for you SD and all Floridians. God have Mercy! 🙏🙏

  22. TwoLaine says:
    September 8, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    I just called the below hotline and told them that you need gas south of Lake O. That it’s been a problem for two days and people can’t get out without it.

    The State of Florida Emergency Hotline has been activated 24/7. For up to date information regarding Hurricane Irma, call 1-800-342-3557.

    Maybe if more call to report it something will break loose.

  23. doit4atlas says:
    September 8, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Sister lives on Anna Maria Island, south side of Tampa Bay…I just forwarded this link to her. She has packed up, has reservations at a hotel in Bradenton, to keep close to my Mom who’s in assisted living in Palma Sola. I just forwarded this article to her and told her to get the hell out of Anna Maria NOW!

    My son evacuated from Embry Riddle in Daytona to north of Valdosta yesterday so he’s safe and sound with 10 of his classmates.

    Thank you so much, Sundance, for posting this.

  24. Ziiggii says:
    September 8, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    reposting a comment SD made re: Donna from a couple days ago when we were discussing FL storm history – very cogent:

    Donna (1960) is the closest any storm has ever come to running up the West coast; and most of the coastal communities were not populated at the time.
    Donna buried Fort Myers beach (Estero Island) under 6′ of sand (and there was no bridge at the time). It was a sleepy Shimp Boat harbor; minimal homes. Donna also built most of Captiva Island by taking half of Sanibel Island and moving the land (sand) North.
    Donna also drained the Caloosahatchee river (Northward side of storm impact), and again there were no bridges at the time (ferrys).
    Donna actually shaped most of the SWFL coastal barrier islands. Took out some, built others. Ten thousand Island area was built by Hurricane Donna. That’s one of the examples used to model a Cat4 or Cat5 following a Northbound path on the South West coast.
    If a similar path were to repeat today, or worse on a more parallel track, it would make Harvey’s $$$ impact pale by comparison. At least 500k people would be homeless and much of the infrastructure would be functionally obsolescent because the multiple Island(s) topographies would be gone. There would be multiple bridges to nowhere.

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/09/05/hurricane-irma-concerns-bryan-norcross-has-excellent-advice-for-florida-residents/comment-page-1/#comment-4350147

  25. Sylvia Avery says:
    September 8, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    I tried to ignore Irma. I was sort of overdone on weather because of Harvey and the last thing I wanted to think about was more disaster. And you know how the media loves to hype things.

    But Irma has been out there building, and inside me this slow dread has been building. The last couple of days have been awful. I don’t want to look at the latest projections. I keep trying to look away and tell myself it will veer off. It will.

    And now having to take a long hard look at Florida’s geography. The road system. The population. The current projected path of the hurricane. The storm surge predictions. I feel distinctly ill. I am scared to death for all of you folks.

    All I can do for you is pray, and I have been and will continue to do so. God bless you and hold you close.

  26. Howie says:
    September 8, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Everbody, get to High Ground. Take a shovel….Dig in an ride the storm out.

  27. Pam says:
    September 8, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    I remember Charley quite well. After the storm crossed Florida, then we were next. It was downgraded to a category 1 and made landfall along the NC/SC border. That storm scared me half to death. At this point, I don’t intend to leave just yet. What we are watching for is to make sure then storm doesn’t make that sharp curve to the east while it continues to move north and west. If it were to make that turn and aim directly at the border as a 4 or 5 or directly at this county, then I will obviously have to evacuate. The fuel situation around here is much better today than yesterday and of course that’s obviously because of the westward movement of the storm. If it makes the abrupt turn, then of course things will get critical again.

    I pray that all of you that are in the path of this storm will leave if you have to and most importantly, stay safe! You will all be in my prayers.

  28. Will says:
    September 8, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    These have probably already been posted, but looking at them together, man, it sure looks to me like Key West in line for a direct hit –

  29. Pam says:
    September 8, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    5pm ET advisory:

  30. Pam says:
    September 8, 2017 at 5:05 pm

