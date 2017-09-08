Understanding the Unique Challenge to South Florida During Irma…

Taking a break to cool down in the AC and provide some understanding to the unique challenges the media appears to be missing for Hurricane Irma.
Florida is a long state peninsular 450 miles. In many logistical ways it’s more comparable to an island, with one-way in via land, from the North.
There’s never been a South to North Hurricane experienced or predicted like this.
The closest was Donna in 1960. There’s been massive population growth since then.
South Florida is attempting to evacuate North. Those who already left are running out of gas mid-state. Fuel trucks are needed mid-state to keep that traffic headed north. The fuel trucks headed into the state are stopping mid state, North of Lake O. Port Everglades is an East Coast distribution hub for fuel via Atlantic side delivery for I-95 and Monroe County.
It is understandable, and entirely necessary; but those south of Lake O (on the West Coast) have been unable to locate consistent fuel supplies since this boxcar effect began two days ago. The state emergency teams are trying to keep the top of the line moving forward. Again, understandable. However, those South of Lake O are stuck without fuel. No-one’s fault, it’s just the way it is. Millions of people.
Those of you who have been reading here for a few days will note the issues we outlined with a South to North Hurricane that tracks the West Coast of Florida. Unfortunately, the latest forecasts are predicting exact that. Governor Rick Scott is trying to evacuate the South West Gulf Coast, however the fuel issues noted above are impeding that possibility.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is urging residents along the state’s Gulf Coast to get out of evacuation zones as Hurricane Irma’s path has moved slightly west.
During a news conference on Friday afternoon in Lee County in southwest Florida, Scott warned of storm surge which could be between 6 and 12 feet.
“You are not going to survive this if it happens,” Scott told residents. “Now is the time to evacuate.”
Scott says the state hasn’t closed southbound lanes on interstates because of the need to continue getting supplies into South Florida. But he says they’ve opened the shoulder of Interstate 75′s northbound lanes from Wildwood in central Florida to the Georgia line, north of Lake City. (link)
Here’s my earlier warning about this possibility; that now looms as a greater probability:
Both SW (gulf side) and SE (Atlantic side) Florida coasts have large population centers and thankfully neither coast has seen a lengthwise hurricane path in many decades. The worst case scenarios for Hurricane impact are within those possibilities.
♦Hurricane Andrew was a well-known catastrophic Cat 5 storm that hit the Homestead area South of Miami-Dade in 1992. However, that storm – as terrible as it was – was from East to West crossing the state and exiting in the Gulf of Mexico. Florida has not had a South to North full impact hurricane in your lifetime.
♦Hurricane Charley was a lesser known strong Cat 4 storm (150 MPH) which tracked into the Gulf of Mexico and crossed the state from West to East in 2004. Charley made initial impact through Upper Captiva Island (actually splitting the island in two) and hitting the mainland around Port Charlotte. However, despite it’s Cat4 power Charley was a tight and fast moving hurricane and the damage was severe but narrow in path.
I’m providing those two references to highlight that South Florida has not had a South to North path hurricane in multiple decades. There were probably less than two million residents in Florida the last time it happened; now there’s approximately 21 million.
For our friends in the Westward Keys and Southern Gulf Side (South West Florida), please pay particular attention to this current storms path. Unlike the Eastern coast of Florida the South West coast (Gulf Side) is primarily made up of recently populated “shallow water” Gulf barrier Islands. A Category 5 storm that skirts the Western coast of Florida, from Ten Thousand Islands Northward to Sarasota, and maintains inflow energy from the Gulf of Mexico, is a topography changing event.
Repeat: “A topography changing event.”
Shallow Water Coastal Vulnerability
In a scenario where Cat 4 or 5 Irma continues Northwest (current track), then takes a sharp right turn, Northward up the Southwest coast of Florida, well, the coastal vulnerabilities are almost too staggering to contemplate.
Beginning in the area of Everglades City and Ten Thousand Islands; northward through Marco Island, Naples Beach, Bonita Beach, Fort Myers Beach, Estero Island, Sanibel Island, Captiva Island, Upper Captiva Island, Useppa Island, The Caloosahatchee River inlet, Pine Island, Cape Coral, Bokeelia, Matlacha, Boca Grande as far North as Siesta Key and into the intracoastal waterway would be almost unfathomable in the scale of how the coastal topography would change.
These Islands, while they may not be familiarly referenced as “barrier islands”, simply because decades have past and populations have developed them, are exactly that “Barrier Islands”. These shallow water gulf areas along the coast have not had severe storm surge disturbances for 60+ years.
The tenuous coastal and barrier island ‘ground‘ is crushed shell and sand, and their entire topography is subject to change as the shallow and severely churned gulf waters carry in sand/silt and excavate the same.
Just like 2004’s Hurricane Charley split an entire island (Upper Captiva) in less than 15 minutes, so too could entire coastal communities be split or covered in sand within a few hours. Bridges rising from mainland on one side could disappear into the new coastal Gulf of Mexico on the other, with the barrier island completely removed.
Nature is a powerful force.
2:00pm STORM SURGE analysis: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water is expected to reach the following HEIGHTS ABOVE GROUND if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide:
SW Florida from Captiva to Cape Sable… 6 to 12 ft
Jupiter Inlet to Cape Sable including the Florida Keys…5 to 10 ft
Ponce Inlet to Jupiter Inlet…3 to 6 ft
Venice to Captiva…3 to 6 ft
(Graphic Link)
There’s about 10-15 million people normally living in that pink storm surge zone.
I take it you are not evacuating, Sundance.
If so…please stay safe and protect yourself as best you can.
We love you.
You’re in our prayers.
Family is safe, and gone. Now I care for my friends and community. There are a lot of people who just can’t go. Lots of older people without family etc. Unfortunately, in many ways we are a society that has disconnected from each other.
I love all y’all, I’m blessed, and I believe we each have a purpose. Mine, right now, is to be here. A vessel.
– cough –
I think there’s something in my eye.
{{{Sundance}}}
Your community is blessed to have you.
Amen 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
St. Michael the Archangel defend us in battle. Be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil. May God rebuke him, we humbly pray, and do thou O prince of the Heavenly Host, cast into hell Satan and all evil spirits who prowl about the world seeking the ruin of souls.
St. Michael is the patron saint of soldiers. Sundance is a soldier of God.
I know you wouldnt think so but you should be Knighted, given Sainthood …. I dont throw around ‘Hero’ lightly, wont even call my firemen friends that, but you, Sundance, are truly a Hero in so many ways. God bless and keep you. Never enuf thanks to thank you. Godspeed 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
I have said before that I believe Sundance is an Angel. God be with you.
Amen💖 i have always believed God has sent Angels to walk amongst us, Sundance definitely is one of His Angels. God bless you💖
Bless you. You are in our prayers.
Treepers, if you can lets make a clarion call and donate to CTH on behalf of Sundance’s giving of himself to others. Even just a $1 as some are on tight budgets…dont worry, I’ll make up the difference….lets show our love in quantity of donating Treepers, not $$$ amounts.
God bless everyone, God bless Sundance and all moderators … off to hit “donate”
‘Merica 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Thank you for the suggestion, America Georgia Grace. I am deeply grateful to Sundace and all the Treepers here. With tears of gratitude (and concern), I have donated.
May the Spirit of Christ be with you Sundance; you are a truly a good man and a true patriot. I’m still holding out hope that the turn north will spare a Florida from a direct hit…
Praying for you and your family Sundance, stay safe, I’m sending you a great big HUG and THANK YOU for all you do. 🇺🇸 😃👍👍👍
Stay safe, Sundance. Praying for you and all there.
I’m in the Viera area, between Melbourne and Rockledge. I have a secure house and extra space. I may be able to help displaced, ‘normal’ people, depending on the needs of my local family. Keeping all Treepers in my prayers.
Love and prayers from Missouri–Be safe!
Sending prayers, Sundance.
This is just beyond frightening. Prayers for you SD, family, all Admin, and Florida Treepers. And to friends in Naples.
Prayer and may God keep you in his protective hands.
God Bless you and your community of friends.
Joe Bastardi on Hannity just said he expects a direct hit on Marco Island/Ft. Myers area with a 15′ storm surge.
Unimaginable what those winds and that amount of water is going to do.
I saw the devastation from Hurricane Andrew 25 years ago in person. It was awful. It looked like a war zone. I hope everyone gets to safety. I think this is going to be much worse than those with short memories realize. Please stay safe.
Please help, Jesus.
Lord Jesus, have mercy please.😢😢🙏🙏
Sundance,
I cannot offer anything but prayers for all of those people.
Years ago I was in the Keys and saw the monument to the hundreds of lives lost during a 1930’s hurricane when an entire locomotive train and cars were washed off a bridge during an attempted evacuation of the lower Keys. I never forgot it.
May God protect the State of Florida!
That about the barrier islands is ominous. There won’t even be any place left to rebuild on.
Folks. The hour is getting late. Maybe time to ‘Dig In’ if ya can. Get to high ground an take a shovel. If it gets too late, get smart. A couple days and well, how do ya spell relief…I iz still alive an kickin. No matter what this iz gonna be ‘uncomfortable. Fergit the material world.
Howie stay save and many prayers to you. I enjoy you posts.
Good luck, we are praying for your safety.
I am totally ‘safe’ the question is how uncomfortable I become. No big deal. I got high ground. And High Cotton too.
Glad to hear it. If you still have your internet service, keep us updated.
I fear this could surpass Galveston’s 1900 Storm death toll. This is chilling. Prayers and protection to everyone in harm’s way.
I know. I’ve been worried. It’s not possible to evacuate all of Florida. What a nightmare.
Send them all to Bok Tower. Highest point in Floriduh. This evac is insane. Government FUBAT the magnificent.
Sobering.
Are the airlines putting on more flights out of the area? Then again they maybe able to get in but not have the fuel to get out.
What about trains? Can more longer trains be shuttled down, filled up and travel north?
The reason I mention planes is that the elderly and people with physical problems haven’t evacuated because they couldn’t deal with the long drive.
I cannot imagine there could not be temp fuel stations set up along the evac routes. And also, why not open a slow 25 MPH lane on the south bound just to free up the north bound lanes. It would be like passing a truck on your own local road, no? Too much risk?
I thought that as well. Or maybe even open all but one lane to contraflow. Maybe they are worried some numbskull will jump the line and drive north in the one southbound lane.
I heard on Fox that the last flights have left Miami. They are shutting down.
Nobody is sending infrastructure South. I live by Port Everglades, major fuel port. Because of the sketchy forecasts of this storm, and how powerful it is, no ships are headed this way, way too dangerous. Trains, trucks, there’s risk to everything. I saw state troopers escorting fuel trucks yesterday by Fort Lauderdale Airport. Getting family up and out of the way was Job 1. Now it looks like we’re going to be spared over here on the East Coast. I’ll say a little prayer for everyone the west coast, I’ve got family there, too.
For completely selfish reasons. Is the area of South Venice/North Port, right along 41 out of the flood surge zone?
I think it’s at the northern extreme of the storm surge zone. I wouldn’t want to be near the water at that location.
Emergency Numbers:
http://www.abcactionnews.com/weather/hurricane/hurricane-irma-text-this-number-to-find-a-hurricane-shelter-near-you
So many people I know retread to Florida some into retirement communities. People wanted us to retire there but do not limewater that much like mountains.
LikeLiked by 1 person
five days ago.
Prayers to Sundance and everyone in the region.
My aunt and uncle are in Naples and had not evacuated as of yesterday evening. I hope they got out of there; they are about 1 mile from the ocean.
I know that it is human nature to condemn price gouging, but I read an interesting take on it. If you allowed price to float to demand (i.e. 10 dollar a gallon gas for example in southern FL, tankers of gas would be headed down those empty southern lanes and re-supplying those gas stations.
If I were evacuating, I’d prefer 10 dollar a gallon gas I could get to 2 dollar a gallon gas that wasn’t available.
And of course, this would apply to all supplies like water, plywood, canned food, generators, etc.
Anyway, it made me re-examine my view of price gouging. I am not naive enough to think the people doing it are doing it out of anything but greed, but the results might be better for the people involved.
Specious argument at best. No need to price gouge. The big boxes, oil companies, etc., normally flood the zone with supplies. Reread the post above. The problem here is the unique character of Florida’s peninsula, combined with the south-north track of one of the all-time most powerful storms. We just don’t have the road infrastructure to guarantee that anything that comes in can get back out. We’ll be fine down here. Other than the hyperventilating TV personalities, I have seen no panic at all. Everyone knows what they have to do, everyone understands the uniqueness of the situation.
I read the post fine the first time. It said gas was not being re-supplied south of the middle of FL and fuel trucks were needed there. At the proper price point they would be there.
Part of me wonders what will happen when the water is reabsorbed through the ground into the various limestone aquifers in Florida and then the water levels drop to normal. I hope the residents don’t come back to their homes being swallowed up into the ground.
This is exactly why I no longer live in southern Florida. My grandmother was born in Key West and her ancestors were born in the Bahamas. Several generations of my family have lived in southern Florida since it was first settled and I still have family in Florida, The problem is that the population density is already too high, and the plan is to increase that density. The whole west coast of Florida was barely populated when I was growing up. It’s pure insanity.
All the places that SD mentioned were very familiar… Topography will change… I think places like Boca Grande, and Manasota may just disappear. I am praying that everyone left.
Will people be caught in Irma while traffic locked on the interstates ? I pray not. ..cannot imagine…. lost a sister in Camille..she was in Pass Christian.
I have been keeping up with the amazing citizen volunteer navy groups. Veterans on Patrol is already staged in Georgia. Louisiana Cajun Navy is bringing a fuel truck, but not till monday. I know that may not help right now. I recommend chewing on slices of ginger to calm nervous tummy and ear plugs for the wind noise. I pray….and pray again. God, please calm this storm.
Godspeed Sundance and everyone in Irma’s sights.
We’ll be praying for you SD and all Floridians. God have Mercy! 🙏🙏
I just called the below hotline and told them that you need gas south of Lake O. That it’s been a problem for two days and people can’t get out without it.
The State of Florida Emergency Hotline has been activated 24/7. For up to date information regarding Hurricane Irma, call 1-800-342-3557.
Maybe if more call to report it something will break loose.
I also called the Media Hotline @ 850-921-0217 and shook their trees.
http://www.flgov.com/2017/09/07/gov-scott-were-working-aggressively-to-get-more-fuel-to-gas-stations/
I also reported it here.
http://www.flgov.com/contact-gov-scott/email-the-governor/
Sister lives on Anna Maria Island, south side of Tampa Bay…I just forwarded this link to her. She has packed up, has reservations at a hotel in Bradenton, to keep close to my Mom who’s in assisted living in Palma Sola. I just forwarded this article to her and told her to get the hell out of Anna Maria NOW!
My son evacuated from Embry Riddle in Daytona to north of Valdosta yesterday so he’s safe and sound with 10 of his classmates.
Thank you so much, Sundance, for posting this.
reposting a comment SD made re: Donna from a couple days ago when we were discussing FL storm history – very cogent:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/09/05/hurricane-irma-concerns-bryan-norcross-has-excellent-advice-for-florida-residents/comment-page-1/#comment-4350147
I tried to ignore Irma. I was sort of overdone on weather because of Harvey and the last thing I wanted to think about was more disaster. And you know how the media loves to hype things.
But Irma has been out there building, and inside me this slow dread has been building. The last couple of days have been awful. I don’t want to look at the latest projections. I keep trying to look away and tell myself it will veer off. It will.
And now having to take a long hard look at Florida’s geography. The road system. The population. The current projected path of the hurricane. The storm surge predictions. I feel distinctly ill. I am scared to death for all of you folks.
All I can do for you is pray, and I have been and will continue to do so. God bless you and hold you close.
Everbody, get to High Ground. Take a shovel….Dig in an ride the storm out.
I remember Charley quite well. After the storm crossed Florida, then we were next. It was downgraded to a category 1 and made landfall along the NC/SC border. That storm scared me half to death. At this point, I don’t intend to leave just yet. What we are watching for is to make sure then storm doesn’t make that sharp curve to the east while it continues to move north and west. If it were to make that turn and aim directly at the border as a 4 or 5 or directly at this county, then I will obviously have to evacuate. The fuel situation around here is much better today than yesterday and of course that’s obviously because of the westward movement of the storm. If it makes the abrupt turn, then of course things will get critical again.
I pray that all of you that are in the path of this storm will leave if you have to and most importantly, stay safe! You will all be in my prayers.
These have probably already been posted, but looking at them together, man, it sure looks to me like Key West in line for a direct hit –
5pm ET advisory:
