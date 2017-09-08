The Hurricane Prep Many Forget…

“A man that hath friends must shewn himself friendly: and THERE is a friend that sticketh closer than a brother.”
~ Proverbs 18:24
Thy Will be Done 🙏
Faith ❤️
How true, Sundance!
Odd that no prep list I have seen says “Put your Bible into a gallon size zip-lock baggie.”
A valuable reminder! The Lord never gives believers more than we can handle.
AMEN AMEN!!!
Put the Lord first…When I wake up in the morning, I am blessed to have another day.
New International Version
For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Jeremiah 29:11
Hallelujah! \0/
God bless you for this Sundance. Important reminder of our source of strength.
One night I dreamed a dream.
As I was walking along the beach with my Lord.
Across the dark sky flashed scenes from my life.
For each scene, I noticed two sets of footprints in the sand,
One belonging to me and one to my Lord.
After the last scene of my life flashed before me,
I looked back at the footprints in the sand.
I noticed that at many times along the path of my life,
especially at the very lowest and saddest times,
there was only one set of footprints.
This really troubled me, so I asked the Lord about it.
“Lord, you said once I decided to follow you,
You’d walk with me all the way.
But I noticed that during the saddest and most troublesome times of my life,
there was only one set of footprints.
I don’t understand why, when I needed You the most, You would leave me.”
He whispered, “My precious child, I love you and will never leave you
Never, ever, during your trials and testings.
When you saw only one set of footprints,
It was then that I carried you.”
God bless – you are not alone.
That is the most touching prose I’ve read today. TY for sharing. How beautifully appropriate. Majestic inspiring contemplative humbling thread.
This prose has touched many of us, in our time of need. yet he is always with us.
Simply Beautiful…………………
Thank you, chojun! Beautiful! Amen!
2 Timothy 4:7-8 KJV
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
“The LORD is good, a stronghold in the day of trouble: and He knoweth them that trust in Him”. Nahum 1:7
Eyes full of dust, arms stretched out to the Heavens💖🇺🇸💖 Godspeed Sundance , Amen💖Amen💖
& Amen💖
& Amen💖
We pray to Jesus Christ for everyone to be safe. All people, all americans. Libs pray to mother nature for our destruction.
The good news is that God can answer our prayers and mother nature can’t answer theirs. They’re in a losing battle.
Current horizon shots on the weather channel look much like the horizon on the cold anger/red-headed girl shot……..
LikeLiked by 6 people
God gives us times of trial so that we will learn to trust Him and that He never breaks His promises. How many prayers are going out every second of the day over those in Florida, that they may be safe. I love my fellow Treepers. May God wrap us in His hands, guard over us and protect us, and keep us all safe. In Christ’s name, Amen.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen 🙏
Yes! A blanket of numerous prayers over all of Fla.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We believe!
🙂 Luv Journey
Amen redtree!
Not ashamed to say I am reduced to tears. God bless us all.
https://goo.gl/images/N5uxtv
I’ve only commented once before, quite awhile back, but I have to say how blessed I’ve been to have found this sight!!!
Re-welcome to the Tree House Diane! Clubhuse is two leaves past the first branch on your right. 😀
May the peace of God which transcends ALL (human capacity to understand) guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus. Phil 4:6-7
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen!
Every one therefore that heareth these words of mine (Jesus), and doeth them, shall be likened unto a wise man, who built his house upon the rock:
25 and the rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it fell not: for it was founded upon the rock.
26 And every one that heareth these words of mine, and doeth them not, shall be likened unto a foolish man, who built his house upon the sand:
27 and the rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and smote upon that house; and it fell: and great was the fall thereof.
(Matt. 7:24-27 ASV)
That was awesome. Thank you
An old song, but a good one (and very appropriate for those staying behind):
Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of the Lord our God. Ps. 20:7
Very beautiful, Sundance. Thank you! Be safe because your family and friends need you and we here need you, too!
Amen
Psalms Chapter 91 (KJV)
1 He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.
2 I will say of the LORD, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust.
3 Surely he shall deliver thee from the snare of the fowler, and from the noisome pestilence.
4 He shall cover thee with his feathers, and under his wings shalt thou trust: his truth shall be thy shield and buckler.
5 Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night; nor for the arrow that flieth by day;
6 Nor for the pestilence that walketh in darkness; nor for the destruction that wasteth at noonday.
7 A thousand shall fall at thy side, and ten thousand at thy right hand; but it shall not come nigh thee.
8 Only with thine eyes shalt thou behold and see the reward of the wicked.
9 Because thou hast made the LORD, which is my refuge, even the most High, thy habitation;
10 There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling.
11 For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways.
12 They shall bear thee up in their hands, lest thou dash thy foot against a stone.
13 Thou shalt tread upon the lion and adder: the young lion and the dragon shalt thou trample under feet.
14 Because he hath set his love upon me, therefore will I deliver him: I will set him on high, because he hath known my name.
15 He shall call upon me, and I will answer him: I will be with him in trouble; I will deliver him, and honour him.
16 With long life will I satisfy him, and shew him my salvation.
That’s a great one God’s 9-11 Emergency scripture
And this is why I love this site so very much. The faith runs deep and so very strong… And the comfort of this finely woven group of folks is humbling.. Thank you.
Matthew 8:23-27New King James Version (NKJV)
23 Now when He got into a boat, His disciples followed Him. 24 And suddenly a great tempest arose on the sea, so that the boat was covered with the waves. But He was asleep. 25 Then His disciples came to Him and awoke Him, saying, “Lord, save us! We are perishing!”
26 But He said to them, “Why are you fearful, O you of little faith?” Then He arose and rebuked the winds and the sea, and there was a great calm. 27 So the men marveled, saying, “Who can this be, that even the winds and the sea obey Him?”
Lamentations 3:19-26King James Version (KJV)
19 Remembering mine affliction and my misery, the wormwood and the gall.
20 My soul hath them still in remembrance, and is humbled in me.
21 This I recall to my mind, therefore have I hope.
22 It is of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not.
23 They are new every morning: great is thy faithfulness.
24 The Lord is my portion, saith my soul; therefore will I hope in him.
25 The Lord is good unto them that wait for him, to the soul that seeketh him.
26 It is good that a man should both hope and quietly wait for the salvation of the Lord.
Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He shall make straight your paths.
Psalm 121 King James Version (KJV)
121 I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help.
2 My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth.
3 He will not suffer thy foot to be moved: he that keepeth thee will not slumber.
4 Behold, he that keepeth Israel shall neither slumber nor sleep.
5 The Lord is thy keeper: the Lord is thy shade upon thy right hand.
6 The sun shall not smite thee by day, nor the moon by night.
7 The Lord shall preserve thee from all evil: he shall preserve thy soul.
8 The Lord shall preserve thy going out and thy coming in from this time forth, and even for evermore.
Peace and comfort everyone, and prayers all around for safety.
Thank you Sundance and you darn well better be here come next week. God Bless you and all you do. Stay safe …there are more battles to fight and one big (capital) hill to take.
There is an incredible bond which develops between friends/neighbors when they go through a disaster together, only made stronger with God.
It’s a shame it takes an extraordinary event to bring us together.
Actually, during distress, depression and deflation, God is the only one that is finally acknowledge and pleaded to, even by the atheist. I remember reading, ‘when you do not know what to say to God, simply say, Thank You!
I have added to that simply pray, Thank you! And Thy Will Be Done!
Simply to acknowledge, that everything in our lives is a blessing…
Sometimes, we don’t recognize the devastation, as a blessing… “They Will Be Done!”
And without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him. Hebrews 11:6 NIV
Thanks for the reminder Sundance. We all need it sometimes. 🙂
“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” Isaiah 41:10
Praying for all in harms way.
