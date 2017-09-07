Hurricane Irma Morning Update…

The entire state of Florida is still in the forecast cone; with a slight shift eastward. However, the path is very uncertain as all models depend on a right, northward, turn and it’s a guess when/if that turn to the right takes place.
At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Hurricane Irma was located near latitude 20.0 North, longitude 68.3 West. Irma is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue with some decrease in forward speed for the next couple of days.
On the forecast track, the center should pass north of the coast of Hispaniola later today, be near the Turks and Caicos and southeastern Bahamas by this evening, and then be near the Central Bahamas by Friday. –ADVISORY LINK–
Maximum sustained winds are near 180 mph (285 km/h) with higher gusts. Irma is a category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days. (more)
Well it IS heartening to see the projected intensity winding down as it heads north. Not much consolation for our Florida folks tho, stay safe and check in!
This is going to be worse than Houston.
I don’t think we’ll see the kind of flooding Houston had. A direct hit over SE Florida most likely will be catastrophic. I just pray everyone manages to stay out of harm’s way. Property can be rebuilt, lives can’t.
The Carolina’s or out to sea.
Looks like Carolinas to me, specifically somewhere in SC between Charleston and Myrtle Beach.
I’m still holding out hope it turns early and hard which would significantly increase the odds of it going out to sea. An early hard turn would also most likely spare south Florida.
I’ve lived in south Florida for over 20 years.
This man tells the truth. No hype, no exaggeration, no drama, just the truth.
I have always relied on him because his past performance is always correct.
He stated that today he will tells us what he truly believe will happen.
Sorry, but I am fed up with the legacy media’s BS and their fear mongering.
Yes, we have to be prepared but, the heart attacks these Gore-bull warming jerks give senior citizens is unconscionable.
