You Know Virtue Signaling Corporations are Losing When…

This is one of those little insignificant issues that highlights some bigger more significant stuff.

Left-wing moonbats will never admit when they are losing; actually, they’ll hide it. Corporate moonbats also try to hide their defeat, particularly those idiots who cut off half of their customer base to virtue-signal to their preferred moonbat audience.

However, the market bottom-line is the overriding ‘end’ when the moonbattery ‘means’, bite them in the assets. Cue the Audio/Visual demonstration:

This advertisement actually ran during the Tucker Carlson program tonight. Think about that? Not only did the marketing team need to target an audience the Moonbats abhor, Fox News, they also paid the highest ad rates to run on the #1 prime-time Fox show.

