You Know Virtue Signaling Corporations are Losing When…

This is one of those little insignificant issues that highlights some bigger more significant stuff.
Left-wing moonbats will never admit when they are losing; actually, they’ll hide it. Corporate moonbats also try to hide their defeat, particularly those idiots who cut off half of their customer base to virtue-signal to their preferred moonbat audience.
However, the market bottom-line is the overriding ‘end’ when the moonbattery ‘means’, bite them in the assets. Cue the Audio/Visual demonstration:
.
This advertisement actually ran during the Tucker Carlson program tonight. Think about that? Not only did the marketing team need to target an audience the Moonbats abhor, Fox News, they also paid the highest ad rates to run on the #1 prime-time Fox show.
Used to go to SB twice a day some years ago. Now I have not been in at least two years.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I dont even go to use their free wifi outside .
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hey everybody. Even if SB did the right thing for the wrong reasons, take the win.
LikeLike
the point is we are forcing them to at least drop the charade… im all for anyone that at least wants to act civilized and advertise to all people.. just stop attacking people for beliefs. sell coffee to everyone and thats all that matters and love our country that allowed starbucks to form in the first place
LikeLiked by 3 people
How about some Sensibleness Training for their barristers.
LikeLike
The right thing?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is it a win when they just want your money again and don’t really mean a damn thing they said or did in the ad?
LikeLike
Ok, I seriously want to punch my tablet, throw something thru a window and screeeeeam!!!!! And I am not a violent person, but I have my Sasquatch limits!!!!! …. Ok, calm, God, joy….and time to go order some more Black Rifle Coffee……ahhhhhhhhh bliss has returned…. but dont test me shariabucks I WILL bring the pain!!!
…and trust me I have… you no longer exist to me and I excoriate anyone who mentions your evil name …they now know you now also as shariabucks, and how dare you use our military, the tough, righteous a$$ kickers… they dont drink your weasel pi$$. Give me Black Rifle Coffee or anything other than your asphalt tasting cr@p!!
You even caused me to drop my support of TeamRubicon when they virtue signaled support for the head idiot sharia moron and fought his battle, ummmmm no, I can help others in other ways. Virtue signal you are dead to me, and I used to donate mightily to them. Gone, done, enough.
USA🇺🇸 USA🇺🇸 USA🇺🇸 Globalists vanquish yourselves to eternal hell for presenting yourselves for who you are not. DONE…ranting that is 😎
LikeLiked by 13 people
Tendies
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love my boca java Minzer brew
LikeLiked by 3 people
Blackbeards Delight…ahhhhhhhhh
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen brother!! Love it!!!! Also Freedom Blend, Gunship and V-Tac Berzerker Blend, BAM!!!!
LikeLike
I’m poor. Maxwell House or Folgers, which ever one is on sale….and….I can make my own Chai Tea myself, I’ll have you know!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Recipe??
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t mix all the spices together. I just buy a really good Chai by the box, steep it a little longer then most people would and add one teaspoon of sugar. Sometimes I add the milk too. I really liked the Allegro Organic Indian Chai Tea but it’s pricey, like $12-14 per box.
What I make is just as good as what Starbucks overcharges for and if I want, I can afford another cup!
Now I want a Chai Tea…hope I have some decafe in the cabinet!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aint nothing wrong with those sister💖 plz know I think of you and your family so often and continue to pray💖 God bless you jackphatz💖🇺🇸💖
LikeLike
I hear you, AGG, loud and clear . . . except my reaction was to retch.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, i was going to include I threw up in my mouth, but I kinda took up a lot o’ space already with my rant 😎🤓😉
LikeLike
Done Ranting…for now…
😊
🖖
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen brother, always got another rant lurking within me….until then, God and Love💖🇺🇸💖
‘Merica!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLike
AMEN!
I’ve never been in one of their places. Roast my own. Their business practices I’ve read about cause me to cross to the other side of the street when I pass by.
(Now I have to go and research Black Rifle Coffee.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh Lord, once you have tasted their coffee, there will be nothin else… However roasting your own!!!! I am super impressed!! They are small batch slow roast really incredible!
Def try Gunship, Freedom Blend, V-Tac Berzerker Blend and Fire Breather…
…check their “Partner Products” for some of the Blends ive mentioned..
Their Snipers Hide is so cool, seems on the light side but then “bloom”s” in your mouth..,so cool!! AK47 is also great!!
LikeLike
Don’t hold back Georgia Grace, tell us how you really feel! 😀
Thanks for putting into words what most of us feel.
Was really upset earlier regarding the DACA skata. Read this and feel marginally better.
How the end of DACA amnesty will roll out
https://www.numbersusa.com/blog/daca-amnesty-rescinded
LikeLike
One of my newspapers, maybe it was the local rag, Virginian-Pilot (I also get the WSJ) so could have been that paper…but this past weekend there was a full page Starbucks ad targeted directly for hiring military folks, veterans. Said they were hiring 10,000.
Pointed it out to my husband. Noted that the idea of hiring foreigners before Americans obviously affected their bottom line. Wouldn’t ever go in their store, if for no other reason they’re owned by big-time Lefties. Besides their coffee is way overpriced, but it must make liberals feel good to pay high prices.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Man! You know Starbucks CEO has got too hate that the companies got to do this.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They can hate more that it is not going to work. Hopefully, they lose some lefties in the process too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope the lesson this corporation and others have learned is that you need to keep yourselves out of political issues. Just sell the coffee, camping gear, or whatever.
This should be one of the first steps in calming the country’s political divisions down.
And also, it should make sjw types realize they are NOT in the majority. Maybe they will shut up.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It was not easy for us to boycott Dick’s Sporting Goods, (along with Target, Starbucks, Kellogg’s and many others), but we will not support the major retailer of Patagonia, even though we don’t buy their merchandise. My husband bought most of his many golf supplies at Dick’s or a company owned by Dick’s for years. No more. We have even cut way back on WalMart since they employ a manager who refused to bake a cake for a police officer and was not reprimanded. One of their buyers said anyone wanting to do business with WalMart through him, had better come with a Black person. That is just bad business and racially motivated. Politics should not be part of a business plan, and certainly not announced that any particular group is not welcome by the company, although it does make it easier to decide where to spend your money.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I just went to the Black Rifle Coffee Company website and they have a bunch of cute and cool T-shirts. Last year I gave out a bunch of Trump coffee mugs. This year its gonna be Black Rifle coffee and T’s – I just decided it. Hope it tastes good. If we support, them maybe they can spread.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ive ordered twice. Its pricey but good stuff. They always have promotions, plus a coffee club. I have tshirts too. They have limited production coffee and merchandise. I talked to them about making nice heavy belt buckles for Christmas. I think they liked it because my request went up the food chain.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good to know. I just signed up.
LikeLike
Funny. At the end: over 10,000 vets hired and counting.
Wonder why they used that number?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“… over 10,000 vets hired … Wonder why they used that number?
Why 10,000? Might have something to do with previous headlines.
Like this one:
Starbucks Brand Crashes After Announcement of Plan to Hire 10,000 Muslim ‘Refugees’
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/24/starbucks-brand-crashes-after-announcement-of-plan-to-hire-10000-muslim-refugees/
“The Starbucks Coffee brand has taken a major hit since the company’s announcement that it would hire 10,000 Muslim “refugees” in response to President Donald Trump’s temporary travel moratorium in January.”
Note the publication date, Feb 24 this year. Refers to this article dated Jan 29, also this year:
Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 years
http://www.breitbart.com/news/starbucks-to-hire-10000-refugees-over-next-5-years/
So they’ve had 6 full months to gauge the result on their bottom line.
That may have amounted to “things that made them go hmmmmmm”.
But for the reason of why 10,000 – I can offer no specific insight.
Maybe they just have a fetish for that number.
Like “5-Year Plans”. That kinda thing …
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was the story that compelled me to call customer service in August, wondering how anyone could drink a liquid from Starbucks.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/11/43-percent-latent-tb-rates-among-sub-saharan-refugees-san-diego-county-interviewed-jobs-starbucks/
LikeLike
The ad is a perfect argument for mandatory military service.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Naw. We don’t want more Snowflakes forced on the real men and real women doing tbe real work. A boss spends 90% of their time managing the problems of 10% of their workforce We can’t afflict the Military with an even mix of SJWs to Americans, they’d be swamped!
This is though, a very good reason to double or treble the size of our Military. The Cold War draw-down has never rested lightly upon my heart.
LikeLike
I think half of your junior year in high school should be spent on a base near you.
LikeLike
Ha, ha.
LikeLike
Funny thing with this ad is that Starbucks thinks military people are seen as crazy lunatics and they have to explain themselves to the little snowflakes they’ll be working with
LikeLiked by 5 people
Machine, that’s what I took from it also.
How do you do? Oh gee, you’re not as Crazy as I thought you’d be.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Plus half of their baristas with too tight boy buns and mom jeans and high top tennies and tatoos of their dogs and patuli oil scent and herbal cigarettes with too hip attitudes keep me from ever going inside…..ANTIFA crowd……..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Antifa crowd
Freddy you are so right! That never occurred to me…
I bet they recruit in the stores.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Was this supposed to make me want to visit Starfail? It actually made a negative impression to me.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yup. Me too. I have never had to explain myself for my service and I never will. If I was ever challenged to, that would, um, queer me to the idea of ever trusting that person or corporation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Very bad impression here as well.
It’d be nice if Starcucks just advertised their damned coffee. I certainly don’t like refugees in my coffee. I don’t like virtue signaling in my coffee. I don’t want snowflakes and heartstrings and tears of affection, connection and understanding in my damn coffee. I just want coffee with cream and sugar in my coffee.
That said, whoever adds an extra shot of covfefe in my coffee might get my business.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That said, whoever adds an extra shot of covfefe in my coffee might get my business.
… unless it’s this guy, I presume:
LikeLike
China needs us more than we need them. And Starbucks (I’ve gone maybe 5 times in my life) needs us more than we need them. See, we get to do our part.
Who remembers Short Round beating up the little bad guy while Indiana Jones is beating up the big bad guy? I think it was the Temple of Doom movie.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I saw this commercial a few days ago and just started laughing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Too little too late, I’m afraid. We’ve moved on…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wouldn’t drink ishtarbucks coffee even if it was free. Seriously.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The world is full of great coffee. Starbucks will never cross my lips again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Scumbag company is obviously hurting.
Excellent.
Let’s hope nothing changes.
The immature staff military haters are Hillary voters, unemployment is a just reward.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barfstucks just poured a whole boatload of money down the drain, cuz this won’t bring me or any real American or Trump supporter back to them. They burned their bridges a long time ago along with their coffee, which tastes like cigarette butts and dirty ashtrays.
LikeLike
Amazon is dead to me. I buy on eBay. I’ve become quite vindictive in my patronage. Chernovich did a pro muslim interview piece once with an Imam. That finished him for my clicks.
Islam gives specific direction on who to make slaves and how they should be treated, Mohammed had slaves himself. Let that sink in, yet ask one of the moonbats about slavery and their eyes cross… but Islam is ok. Broken brains.
LikeLike
Just a simple tea drinker here. But are the lefty coffee moonbats really losing that much business? Maybe their former customers realized it was cheaper to invest in those fancy brewing machines. Ones they are trying to convince us tea drinkers to use.
LikeLike
Black coffee run through the AeroPress is the best I’ve ever tasted. True fact. And up to recently I’ve been adding sugar, and cream, and vanilla to get coffee to taste like something else. I just flat didn’t like it. But now I do. And the AeroPress is so cute with its little bitty filter. Now, when I smell coffee percolating and burning inside a giant communal pot filling the whole room with the smell of burnt coffee it makes me feel a bit ill. And two cups of the stuff sl28h37 tends 2*$)20 to *$*(@ get 857)%#()# on *(&#&my @&^&@(_(U nerves.
LikeLike