You Know Virtue Signaling Corporations are Losing When…

Posted on September 6, 2017 by

This is one of those little insignificant issues that highlights some bigger more significant stuff.

Left-wing moonbats will never admit when they are losing; actually, they’ll hide it.   Corporate moonbats also try to hide their defeat, particularly those idiots who cut off half of their customer base to virtue-signal to their preferred moonbat audience.

However, the market bottom-line is the overriding ‘end’ when the moonbattery ‘means’, bite them in the assets.  Cue the Audio/Visual demonstration:

.

This advertisement actually ran during the Tucker Carlson program tonight. Think about that? Not only did the marketing team need to target an audience the Moonbats abhor, Fox News, they also paid the highest ad rates to run on the #1 prime-time Fox show.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Dem Hypocrisy, media bias, Military, Occupy Type Moonbats, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Refugees, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

289 Responses to You Know Virtue Signaling Corporations are Losing When…

Older Comments
  1. coveyouthband says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Used to go to SB twice a day some years ago. Now I have not been in at least two years.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. American Georgia Grace says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Ok, I seriously want to punch my tablet, throw something thru a window and screeeeeam!!!!! And I am not a violent person, but I have my Sasquatch limits!!!!! …. Ok, calm, God, joy….and time to go order some more Black Rifle Coffee……ahhhhhhhhh bliss has returned…. but dont test me shariabucks I WILL bring the pain!!!

    …and trust me I have… you no longer exist to me and I excoriate anyone who mentions your evil name …they now know you now also as shariabucks, and how dare you use our military, the tough, righteous a$$ kickers… they dont drink your weasel pi$$. Give me Black Rifle Coffee or anything other than your asphalt tasting cr@p!!

    You even caused me to drop my support of TeamRubicon when they virtue signaled support for the head idiot sharia moron and fought his battle, ummmmm no, I can help others in other ways. Virtue signal you are dead to me, and I used to donate mightily to them. Gone, done, enough.

    USA🇺🇸 USA🇺🇸 USA🇺🇸 Globalists vanquish yourselves to eternal hell for presenting yourselves for who you are not. DONE…ranting that is 😎

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  3. ladypenquin says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    One of my newspapers, maybe it was the local rag, Virginian-Pilot (I also get the WSJ) so could have been that paper…but this past weekend there was a full page Starbucks ad targeted directly for hiring military folks, veterans. Said they were hiring 10,000.

    Pointed it out to my husband. Noted that the idea of hiring foreigners before Americans obviously affected their bottom line. Wouldn’t ever go in their store, if for no other reason they’re owned by big-time Lefties. Besides their coffee is way overpriced, but it must make liberals feel good to pay high prices.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. joninmd22 says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Man! You know Starbucks CEO has got too hate that the companies got to do this.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. missmarple2 says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    I hope the lesson this corporation and others have learned is that you need to keep yourselves out of political issues. Just sell the coffee, camping gear, or whatever.

    This should be one of the first steps in calming the country’s political divisions down.

    And also, it should make sjw types realize they are NOT in the majority. Maybe they will shut up.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • deplorablerightwing says:
      September 6, 2017 at 10:56 pm

      It was not easy for us to boycott Dick’s Sporting Goods, (along with Target, Starbucks, Kellogg’s and many others), but we will not support the major retailer of Patagonia, even though we don’t buy their merchandise. My husband bought most of his many golf supplies at Dick’s or a company owned by Dick’s for years. No more. We have even cut way back on WalMart since they employ a manager who refused to bake a cake for a police officer and was not reprimanded. One of their buyers said anyone wanting to do business with WalMart through him, had better come with a Black person. That is just bad business and racially motivated. Politics should not be part of a business plan, and certainly not announced that any particular group is not welcome by the company, although it does make it easier to decide where to spend your money.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  6. kittytrump84 says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    I just went to the Black Rifle Coffee Company website and they have a bunch of cute and cool T-shirts. Last year I gave out a bunch of Trump coffee mugs. This year its gonna be Black Rifle coffee and T’s – I just decided it. Hope it tastes good. If we support, them maybe they can spread.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. TatonkaWoman says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Funny. At the end: over 10,000 vets hired and counting.
    Wonder why they used that number?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. paulraven1 says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    The ad is a perfect argument for mandatory military service.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Maquis says:
      September 6, 2017 at 10:56 pm

      Naw. We don’t want more Snowflakes forced on the real men and real women doing tbe real work. A boss spends 90% of their time managing the problems of 10% of their workforce We can’t afflict the Military with an even mix of SJWs to Americans, they’d be swamped!

      This is though, a very good reason to double or treble the size of our Military. The Cold War draw-down has never rested lightly upon my heart.

      Like

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      September 6, 2017 at 11:12 pm

      I think half of your junior year in high school should be spent on a base near you.

      Like

      Reply
    • chbailey says:
      September 6, 2017 at 11:18 pm

      Ha, ha.

      Like

      Reply
  9. thevaccinemachine says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Funny thing with this ad is that Starbucks thinks military people are seen as crazy lunatics and they have to explain themselves to the little snowflakes they’ll be working with

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. freddy says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Plus half of their baristas with too tight boy buns and mom jeans and high top tennies and tatoos of their dogs and patuli oil scent and herbal cigarettes with too hip attitudes keep me from ever going inside…..ANTIFA crowd……..

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. Mike Jackson (@mike512ca1) says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Was this supposed to make me want to visit Starfail? It actually made a negative impression to me.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Maquis says:
      September 6, 2017 at 10:48 pm

      Yup. Me too. I have never had to explain myself for my service and I never will. If I was ever challenged to, that would, um, queer me to the idea of ever trusting that person or corporation.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • FreeLayerOK says:
      September 6, 2017 at 10:57 pm

      Very bad impression here as well.

      It’d be nice if Starcucks just advertised their damned coffee. I certainly don’t like refugees in my coffee. I don’t like virtue signaling in my coffee. I don’t want snowflakes and heartstrings and tears of affection, connection and understanding in my damn coffee. I just want coffee with cream and sugar in my coffee.

      That said, whoever adds an extra shot of covfefe in my coffee might get my business.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  12. Brant says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    China needs us more than we need them. And Starbucks (I’ve gone maybe 5 times in my life) needs us more than we need them. See, we get to do our part.

    Who remembers Short Round beating up the little bad guy while Indiana Jones is beating up the big bad guy? I think it was the Temple of Doom movie.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Brian L says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    I saw this commercial a few days ago and just started laughing.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Barbara Willams says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Too little too late, I’m afraid. We’ve moved on…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. MIKE says:
    September 6, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    I wouldn’t drink ishtarbucks coffee even if it was free. Seriously.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. marcyo13 says:
    September 6, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    The world is full of great coffee. Starbucks will never cross my lips again.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Plato says:
    September 6, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    Scumbag company is obviously hurting.
    Excellent.
    Let’s hope nothing changes.
    The immature staff military haters are Hillary voters, unemployment is a just reward.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Theo West says:
    September 6, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    Barfstucks just poured a whole boatload of money down the drain, cuz this won’t bring me or any real American or Trump supporter back to them. They burned their bridges a long time ago along with their coffee, which tastes like cigarette butts and dirty ashtrays.

    Like

    Reply
  19. MVW says:
    September 6, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    Amazon is dead to me. I buy on eBay. I’ve become quite vindictive in my patronage. Chernovich did a pro muslim interview piece once with an Imam. That finished him for my clicks.

    Islam gives specific direction on who to make slaves and how they should be treated, Mohammed had slaves himself. Let that sink in, yet ask one of the moonbats about slavery and their eyes cross… but Islam is ok. Broken brains.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Marian says:
    September 6, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    Just a simple tea drinker here. But are the lefty coffee moonbats really losing that much business? Maybe their former customers realized it was cheaper to invest in those fancy brewing machines. Ones they are trying to convince us tea drinkers to use.

    Like

    Reply
  21. bour3 says:
    September 6, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    Black coffee run through the AeroPress is the best I’ve ever tasted. True fact. And up to recently I’ve been adding sugar, and cream, and vanilla to get coffee to taste like something else. I just flat didn’t like it. But now I do. And the AeroPress is so cute with its little bitty filter. Now, when I smell coffee percolating and burning inside a giant communal pot filling the whole room with the smell of burnt coffee it makes me feel a bit ill. And two cups of the stuff sl28h37 tends 2*$)20 to *$*(@ get 857)%#()# on *(&#&my @&^&@(_(U nerves.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s