President Trump Bismarck North Dakota Speech on Tax Reform – 4:15pm EDT Livestream
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Provide Personal Harvey Relief Donation…
Panda Finds Lion Tracks in Shrinking Bamboo Forest…
President Trump Strikes Debt Ceiling Deal With Democrats in Exchange for Harvey Relief Funding…
"Uncle" – Russia's Vladimir Putin Calls For "Talks" With North Korea…
Oh, my, having a genius as President is so refreshing!
I wonder if China KNOWS President Trump is this good… or if they still think he’s just an imbecile like the leftists do?
Imagine the scenario after they get done talking, Xi says “No, he still doesn’t understand. I tried to explain it to him, but he kept talking about how we both want to get rid of the Nukes. What? I did! I did bring up what Vlad said but he ignored me!”
Interesting question. In my head I imagine there’s an argument about it among the Chinese leadership. One faction says, “Trump is an idiot, he’ll cave like all the others did”. A smaller group is thinking, “Trump is on to our shtick, if we’re not careful we’re gonna get hurt bigly”. Xi asks around and gets these conflicting opinions. He mutters to himself “the guys are confused, guess I’m on my own. Gotta keep the talks going, maybe I’ll figure some way out of this fix…”
Or something like that.
I’ll bet you’re right about there being two lines of thinking among the Chicom leadership but I’ll also bet that the side that recognizes our President’s genius is afraid to speak up.
I remember a story about the Soviet Politburo applauding Stalin for HOURS without stopping. Clapping until some of them collapsed. Every single man was afraid to be the first one to stop clapping. People got shot or sent to Siberia for that sort of thing. That’s the way these commies are – afraid to go against the consensus.
Our President, on the other hand, has made sure to put people on his team who are not “yes men” and don’t necessarily agree with him on everything. It drives the purists nuts (“Oh noes! Trump’s caving to [insert villian of the week here]!) But it’s smart strategy to hear from different sides.
Hah! Great analogy, Sundance.
ROTFLMHO
What our President is about to accomplish with NK will be studied for the next 100+ years.
This proves to me that China has accepted their faith! Our President talked with President Xi again today. I have a funny feeling that he reiterated to Xi that if this nonsense with NK doesn’t end, he will destroy them economically through sanctions on their banks and restricting trade with the US. Xi realizes that for President Modi (from India) to walkaway from BRICS the other day, he is inching closer and closer to finalizing a MAJOR trade deal with the US.
Xi probably once again asked if our President will be coming in November/December for the visit. Our President responded by saying only if the situation NK is resolved. We will see China take the necessary steps to do what our Lion has asked of them.
President Trump will be going into the history books as the man that ended the 64 year old Korean War. China will also agree to hundreds of billions of dollars of Coal and LNG to offset the trade discrepancy. It will be a win-win for both countries since China needs to purchase energy for their 1.7 billion people.
Better to buy from America and allow our Lion to brag about our ENERGY DOMINANCE!
Heheh.
Perhaps you mean…”that China has accepted their fate“?
Instead of “faith”?
We have faith they will accept their fate and tap dance quickly to cover their tracks. All about “saving face” isn’t it?
Well yeah…but China uses that “saving face” thing as a tool to force Westerners to do what they want.
Our President sees this.
And he is letting them know that he sees this…by turning it around and using it against them.
We have our pride, we’re not going to get kicked around so easily any longer. And I think that’s a good thing, not nearly enough “face-saving” on our part in the past. I surmise that’s what Trump has been talking about, that we aren’t going to continue to be the stupid people here on out.
Personally, I like that notion a lot.
YES! Thanks! 🙂
Is there going to be a thread for Tax Cut speech in ND?
https://www.whitehouse.gov/live
I already posted the folowing comment in another thread but this post was not up yet and it fits much better here, so reposting.
Related to the CTH theory that Trump’s approach to NK is to pressure China to control their puppet, here is some news that I haven’t seen reported elsewhere:
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-09-05/chinese-scientists-warn-north-koreas-nuke-test-site-risk-imploding-releasing-many-ba
This sounds like the Chinese are floating the idea that they will need to intervene in NK in order to protect themselves from the effects of NK’s nuclear testing program. Undoubtedly the ChiComs are following multiple paths but this would be one way for them to shut down NK’s nuclear testing without losing face.
I had the same thought when I read a similar article yesterday. Could well be China’s face saving exit to the NK mess.
Here’s a related thought I’ve had.
Realistically, once in possession of “nuclear devices” what’s to prevent NK from using them to threaten China if China doesn’t do stuff that NK wants. Sure China could retaliate, but at great potential cost. IOW China might have a legitimate interest in removing nuclear devices from NK along with saving face at the same time.
Might call it a two-fer move by the Chinese against NK.
Bend that knee
I have not read any other site that has provided any analysis remotely approaching the depth and sophistication of CTH explaining the USA-China-North Korea triad of interactions. Color me fortunate.
Panda Finds Lion Tracks In Shrinking Bamboo Forrest…………..
LOL……..Brilliant!!!!!!!!!!!
Yep blue girl so funny! Panda sees lion tracks……Panda “Ruh Roh!”
Turtle finds Lion tracks in Kentucky , Rino finds tracks in his Wisconsin district !
Heck of a Week so far, isn’t it?
Our President pushes forward…even with all the forces of evil clinging to his ankles.
He drags them along in his wake.
He took away their Human Shields, DACA, by saying:
“Dreamers? I love the Dreamers. You guys should do something for those Dreamers.”
Heheh.
He’s got his team of Wolverines working on making NAFTA into something that actually benefits our people…or they tear it up and walk away.
He’s let China know that their Nork movie has gotten tiresome and ridiculous.
We are no longer interested in watching it play over and over again.
He is pushing his Tax Reform right now in North Dakota…presenting it as a Rescue for the Middle Class, to bring back Jobs.
How can the Dems & GOPe be against that.
Hah.
All this…and it’s only Wednesday.
Thank you, Mr. President!
A White House Winning Week.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is it wrong of me that I hope Irma makes a surprise turn and veers headlong into DC at full force before the Congress-critters even know what hit them?
Read that some nasties on the Left think it would be hilarious if Mar a Lago were destroyed by the hurricane. Bottom of the swamp sicko creatures.
Wheatie, has there ever been a president like this? I mean President Trump is up there with Washington imho.
Yep, I don’t think there has ever been a President like this.
If NK pulls another stunt this weekend, it will be interesting to see if we respond militarily (against NK) or economically (against China.)
Always bet on the economics with Trump… its more effective and less costly in both lives and dollars.
Trump is the Anti-Warmonger. He keeps force on the table because any sane leader has to, but it is ALWAYS a last resort.
A major Chinese communist party congress will take place next month and there is a serious internal power struggle going on in China. China may not be willing to make any major move against N. Korea before that time.
