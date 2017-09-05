September 5th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #229

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

122 Responses to September 5th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #229

  citizen817 says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:21 am

  citizen817 says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:21 am

  citizen817 says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:22 am

  kinthenorthwest says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:23 am

    God Bless President Trump

  Just Scott says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Things that make you go “Hmmm,”or “huh?”

    Statement by Kim Myong Gil, officer of the Korean People’s Army
    “Heavy Punishment and Sledgehammer Blow to US

    Another thrilling nuclear thunder of Songun Korea is heavy punishment and sledgehammer blows to the US imperialists who are bringing the worst touch-and-go situation on the Korean peninsula while being carried away by ill-advised bravery.” blaa blaa blaa…

    https://kcnawatch.co/newstream/1504569628-705740343/heavy-punishment-and-sledgehammer-blow-to-us/
    ——————-
    “Songun Korea Demonstrates Tremendous National Power”
    “All the service personnel and people of the DPRK express their pleasure over the successful H-bomb test for ICBM.” …

    “director of the Ministry of Coal Industry, said:” … “We will put spurs to coal production in the spirit of smashing with the hammer of self-reliance the sanctions of the U.S. imperialists and their vassal forces.”

  citizen817 says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:23 am

  kittytrump84 says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Hi Lucille …can u please do this… I Love my fellow Patriots 🇺🇸
    Last time I promise. I should have put this here in the first place. One of my Twitter followers sent this to me. Feel free to spread it around. Thanks everyone.

    Please help We are uniting & sending postcards to Grassley …If you can help AWESOME!!!
    The more the better MAGA
    We are demanding JUSTICE …So many drag our POTUS over the coals while they sit back laughing 😡
    Doing this in DM do not want to be censored If you can share any that would be great too even one person 😊🇺🇸

    This is what’s so good about Trump Train sharing with other Patriots 🇺🇸

    11 words 👉WE WANT JUSTICE
    We want open hearing for Comey Clinton Lynch

    The Honorable Charles E. Grassley
    United States Senate
    135 Hart Senate Office Building
    Washington, DC 20510

  SR says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:31 am

    I think something bigger is in way this week after Session’s DACA briefing today. I wish some DOJ action on antifa , unmasking, leaks, Comey or something new.

  M33 says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:37 am

    You know what we haven’t heard about in a really long time?

    Russian collusion
    Mueller investigation
    Trump’s tax returns
    House impeachment proceedings
    Trumps white nationalism
    Trump hating blacks

    you know, all the BS the media was innudating us with for months and months.

    Funny how all that which was IMMINENT has simply sluffed to the side…

    Now, THAT’S WINNING, folks!
    Nothing can slow down President Trump!

  parteagirl says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:38 am

  sunnydaze says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Ok, this is too funny not to repost. It’s buried in yesterdays Open thread somewhere:

  citizen817 says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:51 am

  psadie says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Judge Roy Moore says that too many Judiciary do not follow The Constitution and he would seek “impeachment” for those judges and SCOTUS who overstep their bounds…we need more people like him in the Senate.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/09/04/exclusive-judge-roy-moore-embodies-jeff-sessions-i-think-i-would-have-the-same-opinion-on-immigration-trade/

  citizen817 says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:56 am

    Prez Putt Now…

    Prez Putt before…
    Obama, 2005, before he decided to circumvent the law with his illegal DACA order.

  Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 5, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Presser: 10 more hours

    Liked by 4 people

  citizen817 says:
    September 5, 2017 at 1:01 am

  citizen817 says:
    September 5, 2017 at 1:05 am

    kinthenorthwest says:
      September 5, 2017 at 1:21 am

      This is what I was talking about the other day.
      You cannot profit from a crime, even a crime of another.
      Since Illegal Immigration is a crime, Anchor babies are not citizens.
      It’s called. Forfeiture of “ill-gotten gain” !! Anchor Children gained Citizenship Though Criminal Acts of parents, so Anchor babies citizenship is not valid citizenship. Goes for all crimes.
      Illegal Immigration is a Crime (2013)
      http://www.fairus.org/issue/illegal-immigration-is-a-crime

      WSB says:
        September 5, 2017 at 1:36 am

        And I still maintain that the Executive Branch has the authority over immigration.

        kinthenorthwest says:
          September 5, 2017 at 1:47 am

          I am still up in the air on that one. Do believe what Obama did was wrong. H3LL Obama even said many many times that he had no control over immigration laws.

        Sentient says:
          September 5, 2017 at 2:00 am

          Article 1, Section 8, clause 4 of the US Constitution grants Congress the power to “establish a uniform rule of naturalization”. The executive only has the authority that Congress has granted, and Congress can revoke or restrain that executive authority.

          WSB says:
            September 5, 2017 at 2:34 am

            Article 1 Section 8 is about taxation and duties:
            D
            Article 1 – The Legislative Branch
            Section 8 – Powers of Congress

            The Congress shall have Power To lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises, to pay the Debts and provide for the common Defence and general Welfare of the United States; but all Duties, Imposts and Excises shall be uniform throughout the United States;
            To borrow money on the credit of the United States;

            To regulate Commerce with foreign Nations, and among the several States, and with the Indian Tribes;
            To establish an uniform Rule of Naturalization, and uniform Laws on the subject of Bankruptcies throughout the United States;”

            This is about duties, imposts, and excises -monetary policy, trade and bankruptcy.

    Proud American from Texas says:
      September 5, 2017 at 1:29 am

      Yeah, Lankford. Tell Black Lives Matter the great, great grand children aren’t responsible for their great, great grandparents actions of holding slaves! See if they agree to that!

  Harry Lime says:
    September 5, 2017 at 1:15 am

    Another shining example of courage and unshakable conviction from Hollywood. This time it’s Jessica Chastain showing what weak willed and cowardly person she is in the face of a little pressure from the Alt-Left…

  kinthenorthwest says:
    September 5, 2017 at 1:17 am

    I was only a bit into Pro Football, but not anymore.
    Confirmed: NFL Losing Millions Of TV Viewers Because Of National Anthem Protests

    https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikeozanian/2016/10/05/confirmed-nfl-losing-millions-of-tv-viewers-because-of-national-anthem-protests/#9235cc7226c2

  citizen817 says:
    September 5, 2017 at 1:32 am

    Panda/Dragon answer to PDJT?

    China Begins To Reset The World’s Reserve Currency System

    It’s a strategic move swapping oil for gold, rather than for U.S. Treasuries, which can be printed out of thin air. – Grant Williams

    A report released by the Nikkei Asian Review indicates that China is prepared to release a yuan-denominated oil futures contract that is convertible (backed by) physical gold. The contract will enable China’s largest oil suppliers to settle oil sales in yuan, rather than in dollars, and then convert the yuan into gold on exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

    Excerpt:
    While the new gold-backed “petroyuan” will allow oil producers to sell oil for gold rather than Treasuries. Furthermore, it reduces the ability of the U.S. Government to impose its will on the rest of the world. 

    https://m.investing.com/analysis/china-begins-to-reset-the-worlds-reserve-currency-system-200211266

  keebler AC ovfefe says:
    September 5, 2017 at 1:52 am

    I’m always cheered to come across these especially a NYer

  keebler AC ovfefe says:
    September 5, 2017 at 1:53 am

  Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 5, 2017 at 1:57 am

    Presser: 9 more hours

    Liked by 4 people

  keebler AC ovfefe says:
    September 5, 2017 at 1:57 am

    In response to Cankle’s verrit hopes…her voters need remember

  Sylvia Avery says:
    September 5, 2017 at 2:10 am

    This links to an article full of Melania pics from the last week. Her Top Gun look, her jeans and sneakers look, her military style dress with snakeskin pumps, AND what she wore to church Sunday with a close up of her shoes which were DIVINE.

    http://ijr.com/the-declaration/2017/09/965353-lord-mercy-melania-trump-looked-heavenly-attended-church-national-day-prayer/?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=Owned&utm_term=ijamerica&utm_campaign=ods&utm_content=Politics

  Sylvia Avery says:
    September 5, 2017 at 2:14 am

    I thought this was interesting. The link is to an article that says one million cars were destroyed in Harvey, and the article describes Houston as a city where you need a car to get around.

    I am posting it because Sundance has been covering the slow auto makers market. But it looks like there will be a shot in the arm for the auto dealers, anyway.

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4852104/Houston-hurts-MILLION-cars-destroyed.html#ixzz4rl8DRPWz

  Sylvia Avery says:
    September 5, 2017 at 2:22 am

    The link is to an American Thinker article about Rod Rosenstein’s really horrible handling of the Special Counsel appointment and lack of supervision as well as questioning Mueller’s fitness for the task. FTA:

    “(Hillary’s attorney buddy Jeanne Rhee who is now working for Mueller) doesn’t just have a conflict — she has the worst possible conflict of interest. Rosenstein should have told Mueller to get rid of Rhee immediately, and to make sure that none of his staff are conflicted. But he does nothing.

    It’s fair to ask at this point: what does this episode tell us about Mueller’s fitness for the position to which he has been appointed? If he didn’t notice this and other similar conflicts, he is incompetent. But if he knew about them and still wanted such people on his team, then he must be a ruthless partisan, and a man completely lacking in integrity.”

    http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/09/robert_mueller_and_the_sorcerers_apprentice.html

  JM Covfefe says:
    September 5, 2017 at 2:28 am

    Ruh row, I think Bathhouse Barry is “Coming Out” this week to steal the spotlight from lil kimmy.
    ‘Report: Obama ready to “speak out”’
    “Obama’s current plan is to post a statement on Facebook and link to it on Twitter”
    https://hotair.com/archives/2017/09/04/report-obama-ready-speak-trump-cancels-daca/

    Oh, never mind. He is just being a self absorbed a-hole trying to pre-serve his legassy.

    JM Covfefe says:
      September 5, 2017 at 2:32 am

      Oh Puke! Tgier propaganda is worse that lil kimmy’s!
      “Needless to say, the Democratic front on this will be united from the jump. Neoliberals will be all-in, led by their hero Obama. Socialists will be all-in too, led by their own hero: Bernie.”

  Eris says:
    September 5, 2017 at 2:30 am

    So Republican Congress critters want to extend DACA legally for 3 years without using it as a negotiating tool. They may vote on this BRIGE Act this week.

    http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics/rep-mike-coffman-plans-to-file-a-rare-petition-to-force-congress-to-vote-on-daca-future

