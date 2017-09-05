NAFTA Joint Statement Concluding Round Two – Mexico City…

UPDATE: The second round of NAFTA renegotiation concluded today in Mexico City, Mexico. A joint statement was released:
Washington, DC – On September 5, 2017, United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mexican Secretary of the Economy Ildefonso Guajardo concluded the second round of the renegotiation and modernization of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in Mexico City, Mexico. This concluded five days of meetings by a team of subject matter experts covering various negotiation topics.
Building on the progress made in the First Round of the renegotiation and modernization of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and Mexican Secretary of the Economy Ildefonso Guajardo, today successfully concluded the Second Round of negotiations, which took place in Mexico City from September 1 – 5.
Over the past five days, more than two dozen working groups comprised of trade experts and technical officials worked diligently to advance the discussions and exchanged information and proposals. In several groups, this engagement resulted in the consolidation of proposals into a single text upon which the teams will continue to work during subsequent negotiation rounds.
Important progress was achieved in many disciplines and the Parties expect more in the coming weeks. The three countries will continue their respective processes of internal consultation in preparation for the Third Round of negotiations, which will take place in Ottawa, Canada, from September 23 – 27.
The Ministers from Mexico, the United States and Canada reaffirm their commitment to an accelerated and comprehensive negotiation, with the shared goal of concluding the process towards the end of this year.
The successful conclusion of these negotiations will update NAFTA through new rules that will generate important economic opportunities for all three countries, fostering further growth in the region for the benefit of the three NAFTA partners. (link)
Livestream of closing ministerial session of NAFTA round two with Mexico, Canada and the United States from Mexico City. Mexico first, then Canada then the U.S. will deliver remarks.
Thanks for posting……
God that Canada spokeswoman is hard to watch and harder to listen to.
Send our guys and gals home…forget these socialist idiots
No kidding. What a blowhard !
Lightizer is sounding upbeat! “We have found common ground”……..
DiplomatSpeak for bullshit.
If not, NAFTA is another promise our President is going to check off his list! I can’t wait for that day. Tom Donohue and the CoC are going to have a heart attack! Lucifer and Ben Sasse will be calling for the execution of our President. However, Americans, Canadians and Mexicans outside of the political bubble will be celebrating the decision.
The same day he signs the EO to commence the six month window, he will announce that our Killers are setting up bilateral meetings to finalize trade deals with Mexico 🇲🇽 and Canada 🇨🇦. Those deals will be finalized before the six month window closes pulling us out officially from NAFTA.
Xi and China 🇨🇳 are getting destroyed everywhere! No more using NAFTA to bypass our tariffs.
Parasite removal in effect
Make a guess…
A hand full of internal parasites or Congress Critters?
Eww
Well let’s see…Schumer, Pelosi, Graham, McCain…Yep, there they are!
Oh, and I agree with 100% YOOPER, EEEWWWWWW!!!!
Tom Donahue is getting HAMMERED left and right 😆😆😆😆😎
Evil Rumplestilstskin frakker
Don’t Cry for Me, US Chamber …
Tom Donahue getting HAMMERED!!!
https://anniedieuleveut.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/trump-thor.jpg?w=405&h=415
And the winning continues…!
Pork that pig!
The nafta agreement, not the spokeswoman. Sorry
I expect the Canadian Foreign Minister to speak in the three official languages of Canada, namely English, French and Spanish
I didn’t get to the English but her Spanish and french were crap. Goodness she’s annoying.
Chrystia Freeland synopsis: Ladies and Gentleman. No.1. I think very highly of myself. No.2. Did you notice that I speak 3 different languages? Thank you very much
Yeah, but says nothing of value in any of the languages she spoke in. Just took up 3 times the amount of time saying it. Doesn’t matter much anyway, it’s all just for show.
Lady at church is the new Stewardship Director. Instead of asking for money directly, she told a story she thought was amazing. The only question in my mind how much giving will be down, not if. She sang a song at the end though, so she can sing, too.
The fact is she doesn’t. Her Spanish is awful, badly rehearsed and grossly mispronounced.
The timing is great. So many policies are moving forward…all the fools in Congress can do is delay and kick the can down the road. Unfortunately, we can’t wait to MAGA! It’s now…don’t like it, move to Canada or Mexico.
Trump team may negotiate a great deal for the USA but corrupt, hostile globalist Congress won’t ratify it. So it will revert back to old bad deal the day Trump leaves office. The real problem is Congress…they serve their donors not their voters. It’s been exposed. Will voters hold them accountable or revert to corruption as usual once Trump term is over?
Let’s see if that happens as the President will cancel NAFTA otherwise. The unions will see that their bread is buttered. Also, why can’t we have Huckabee II after 8 years of Trump I or Miller I.
Carson I would be great as well.
She made a good argument for us to just tear up NAFTA and trade directly with Canada.
She didn’t intend to…but she did.
Hah.
