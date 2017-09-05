Hurricane Irma Strengthens To Category 5 Storm – 185 MPH Winds…

As anticipated Hurricane Irma has strengthened to a severe category 5 storm. At 200 PM AST (1800 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Irma was located near latitude 16.9 North, longitude 59.1 West. Irma is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue today, followed by a turn toward the west-northwest tonight. –ADVISORY HERE–
On the forecast track, the extremely dangerous core of Irma is forecast to move over portions of the northern Leeward Islands tonight and early Wednesday.
Reports from an Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 185 mph (295km/h) with higher gusts. Irma is an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I know a lot of Treepers are in Florida. I am praying for you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So true.
This is a shout out to Skipper! Please let us know you’re alright and not in possible harms way. So worried about you and your fine lady.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The storm surge in the Keys is projected to be 11 ft. The Florida Keys are 5 ft above sea level. They are under a mandatory evacuation. I hope everybody gets out safely.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh man, that’s not good. I’ll pray this monster stays at sea 🙁
LikeLiked by 5 people
Snow White, I am, too. I’m praying that it stays out in the Atlantic and misses the East coast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
this state is going to be chaotic w/ evacs…
traffic here (Colleir) already busier w/ evacs coming from east & south already.
LikeLiked by 2 people
oops…nervous ! that should be Collier, not Colleir.
people are def getting agitated here but trying to remain calm.
a lot of LEAVE NOW…but : where?
this could very well be statewide.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Drive north in to south central Georgia; get out of Florida would be my mindset. The farther north, the farther mid-country, the better, the safer.
LikeLike
yeah…like Ohio or Montana.
officials suggesting GEORGIA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
hmmm….I’ve got a sister who’s supposed to fly into Collier Cty. tomorrow from the NE to visit with elderly parents.
This one’s a tough call for her, even tho I know most people would say: No brainer, don’t go.
Wish they had a better idea where this thing’s actually going to land, but I know that’s just the way ‘canes *are*.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have the parents fly from Collier Cty INSTEAD! If they can not fly, fly down rent a nice big car and drag them home with you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They really cannot travel in any way shape or form. They’re in a Nursing Home type place that has a generator. And they’re on the 3rd floor, so probably pretty safe. But they need a lot of extra help and we’re thinking a lot of the people who work there may not be going to work during the ‘cane, if it happens.
Just talked w/ her looks like she’s determined to go. Unless they shut down air travel heading into FL. she’s going.
LikeLike
Yes, good advice…and suggest to make arrangements for this ASAP as vehicle availability and fuel be compromised if the storm heads their way.
Back in 2004 when Florida was hit with five back to back hurricanes we were visiting friends vacationing from England in Florida between #2 & #3. As our flight was taxiing to the runway the pilot informed us that the Governor called for an immediate evacuation in anticipation of Ivan? Frances?. Our friends cell phones were not operational and they did not have a land line or cable tv at the rental they resided at. We arrived back in NY safely and finally our daughter (smitten with their son) received a phone call. We informed them about the evacuation -they were caught totally unaware. It took quite a bit of effort but we managed to find a rental car which only had a 1/2 tank of fuel. Driving north (for them on the wrong side of the road) after midnight in heavy traffic they crossed the Georgia state line on what remaining fumes remained in their tank as well as with drag from the semi-truck ahead them – straight into a gas station.
It was a hair-raising two days but they managed to get to us safely.
I pray sunnydaze’s sister and family manage to get to safety soon.
LikeLike
Here in tampa bracing for impact. prayers out to all fellow treepers in the state of florida and everywhere else for that matter…Jesus always wins cling to him in these times.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Amen, and prayers for you too 77bassguitarist. Be safe be well Press in to Him
LikeLike
Here in Winter Haven I thought i would shop “early” yesterday…but the store shelves were already empty and being re-stocked. Gas is up 30 cents a gallon from the day before. I used to have to deal with coastal issues and never really expected a hurricane to come up the middle of Florida! The winds and the waves obey His will, peace be still.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Greetings from Sarasota 77bassguitarist. I wish all of us Floridians the best, and completely agree that our trust is in Jesus.
LikeLike
I pray some strong wind shear moves in and rips Irma to shreds.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen IL warrior, I am praying the same thing. Jesus spoke to the storm and it stopped, and he can do it again today.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen to that Snow White! With God ALL things are possible!
LikeLiked by 4 people
exactly what I’ve been praying !
please turn the wretched thing NORTH by Thursday and into the Atlantic and off into the wild blue yonder, Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen
LikeLike
Collier Co. officials & law enforcement now saying they’ve never seen anything this “challenging” before (!).
very difficult to handle the logistics due to the uncertainty about when this thing is going to TURN, if ever, by which time it’s kinda a little too late to leave.
OMG
LikeLiked by 3 people
And like you told me no sand because your blessed hearts sent to TX neighbors in need. God keep you. Please Lord with Your Mighty Hand, turn this beast away
LikeLiked by 4 people
PLEASE LORD, turn this wretched thing away.
it’s so freaking difficult to know what to do…go out & spend $$ for 2 wks worth of supplies ?
or GET OUT NOW (I hate that…makes me nervous)
so…I’m out at the store(s) this am, kinda in panic mode but pretending not to be, and I asked just about everybody I saw “are you leaving or staying ?”…locals.
all of them said that they are not leaving (!)
next = the plywood boarding up…and it’s really dark inside the house…very creepy.
I am slightly claustrophobic…swell.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes Lord, please hear our prayers, Amen
Oh my!! You shouldn’t stay. Even at your friends, the winds are dastardly formidable! But I understand about evacuating and the mess it can be.
I don’t know if it is too far, but we would put you up here in the Atlanta area but it is far. We also don’t know yet if a lot of family in SE GA area are gonna need to evacuate and stay here but heck, if it keeps you safe come on!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I was running errands this morning. I live in Cocoa Beach oceanfront. I was also asking folks in grocery and pet stores if they were staying or leaving. I was shocked the number who are staying. I have secured my home and will drop hurricane shutters early am. Had planned to head up to Marriott in Villages. That area looks dicey now. So, think I am heading up to Virginia. Hope everyone pays attention to this storm and uses good judgment. The thought of jeopardizing someone else’s life to rescue me and my pets, after having several days warning, just seems pretty selfish. Praying for everyone, their families and pets.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hold strong Smiley, and if you want to leave town, do so. We back you no matter what. Our prayers are with you and all other Treepers in Florida. I’m praying for everyone, but I got my Treepers just up a little higher and more personal is all.
Keep us posted regularly throughout the day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤
LikeLike
Smiley,
I’ve been reading up on this storm and it is scaring the hell out of me. There is absolutely nothing wrong in taking a trip north and away from this possible hit. I know there are a lot of people staying, which makes it harder for other people to decide to leave, but I sure as heck don’t want to see you hurt or worse.
Please, please be safe. I am really worried about you and our other Treepers.
I’m too far away to be of any help for shelter, but if you decide to take a last minute vacation to the Interior of Alaska, our home is yours.
Our winter is coming quick with the cold weather too, but we’ve got lots and lots and lots of extra warm clothes and extra blankets. Plus, it’s so beautiful outside right now.
I just want you and our fellow Treepers to be safe. Please be extra careful and I know you’re smarter than most, but really think everything out, no matter how small it may seem. My thoughts and prayer will be with you throughout.
LikeLike
I have participated in modeling and live action exercises for a Northward tracking storm on both coasts. For the Southwest coast it is indeed “challenging”. And yes, there is no precedent.
LikeLiked by 5 people
hey…you stay safe, SD.
the officials here are really calm and do a great job for us but they are admitting that this is quite extraordinary.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes, Sundance God bless you and your family. Be well!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have visited CTH often, although this is my first reply. Have admired your comments, taste in art & music. Fellow artist, wood sculptor.
Went through Andrew in 92! Lived in the Redlands, ground zero. Had small nursery with Tropical flowering plants, and exotic palms. Totally wiped out! Took 3 years to recover enough to sell home / nursery. Then Miami in rear view mirror! Never been back!
Moved to Blue Ridge mountains in Va. have mountains South, West, and North of me. Live at 1750 feet elevation, (like an Eagle.) property borders on Va. Wildlife management, then Shenandoah National park. Pretty much hurricane resistant. Do get some serious snow, but is NOT life threatening, just beautiful.
Andrew, was an absolute terror, prayed constantly throughout. Even today hair on neck rises just thinking of that experience, absolute terror. Strongly suggest you evacuate asap. Naples area does not have the building code, of Miami Dade.
You, and everyone in path of this horror are in our prayers!
PS. Mods you do a great job. Was a moderator on a recovery chat site years ago.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Welcome to the Tree House Kimbrough! Since you’re used to the higher altitudes, may I suggest you select one of our cozier upper branches. And, we thank you kindly for your sentiments regarding our Admins. ((Hugs)) all around! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, KHM…appreciate your comment. 🙂
LikeLike
KHM, as someone who lived most up my life up North and now has gone thru one hurricane, I agree about the snowstorms.
Lose your electricity? Candles, batteries and a woodstove. Heck, keep the food that needs cooling in a cold room or stick it outside!
Relax, and enjoy the peaceful snow scene.
Yes, there is something to be said for those snowy climes.
LikeLike
With each advisory, I am just in total shock as I’m sure everyone else is. Just like Floridians represented here, living here in SE NC, I totally understand the anxiety and fear that all here are feeling. I’m approximately five miles from the nearest beach. I’ve only evacuated once in my life and that was for Floyd 19 years ago. I don’t intend to evacuate unless the storm misses Florida and takes direct aim at us. I don’t wish this storm on anyone and I will certainly be praying for all in the storm’s path.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I am in mid North Carolina and have six horse stalls available for anyone stuck trying to evacuate with horses.
We are at elevation ~300 feet and about 100 feet above the local river.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I as that we pause a moment to remember Dr Gray.
Dr Bill Gray from Colorado State University invented hurricane forecasting. He had his funding cut off by Al Gore in 1993 for refusing to go along with Gore’s global warming politics.. Unfortunately he passed away April 19, 2016.
In Memory
More about Dr Gray (NOT WIKI!) and Bill Gray’s Letters To Congress
LikeLiked by 5 people
Another native Floridian here. Have weathered a few storms, nastiest being Donna in 1960. With proper preparation I’ve learned to treat big ‘canes like rattlesnakes. I don’t fear them, but I sure do respect the heck out of ’em!
Stay safe everyone! See you at the party.
LikeLiked by 5 people
you sound like a native 😀
no sweat, just chill.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Be well and safe alligatriot, sounds like it is time for another trip to those deep GA Pine woods, where you can’t hear a car for miles 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
might as well laugh a little
LikeLiked by 7 people
What I’m about to suppose is difficult but it seems to me that every time US negotiations between Israel and the Muslims begin wicked storms descend on the USA.
I pray that Florida, a beautiful state with wonderful patriots, is spared from this storms destruction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen, Heavenly Father, hear all our prayers. We Trust You, and will continue to praise You in the storms of life. We need and love You, Father, please answer our prayers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen! Praying for all Florida.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks Grandma!
LikeLike
Every time some Country does nuclear testing or just drops a bomb, these things start happening.
LikeLike
Pray that this storm doesn’t hit Florida or the east coast directly. These storms are going to bankrupt us.
LikeLike
Dems always look to use these disasters for political gain. Shameful.
LikeLike
Today’s prayer for our nation…
Heavenly Father…
We come alongside the multitudes this morning to participate in Praise, take part in corporate Worship. May You say of us what You echoed of David, that in spite of our shortcomings and mishaps, we are a people after Your own heart!
We come covered by The Blood of the Lamb as children of The Most High. Not perfect, but in progress, we come to extend our Gratitude and Thanksgiving for Your Grace & Mercy available always.
May our unified voices of Love, Adoration, Fear and Reverence ring louder than the noise of the those of little faith, who speak doubt, fear and unbelief.
These storms, fires, and destruction are a natural outpouring from the supernatural war raging over America! And those with real Faith have gathered this morning to cast down fear and exercise our spiritual authority against them.
Father, we take You at Your Word and if You say we can speak to the mountain and expect it to move then that is exactly what we will do.
We raise our hands toward this impending threat, and we unleash All The Power of Heaven against it. We command you, Irma, in The Name of Jesus to stand down, move on, you will not devour our nation.
Our supernatural unity is more powerful than anything, and we speak to this mountain called Irma, and we tell you to turn and move out to sea!
“…you can say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move…” (Matt 17:20)
In as much as there are few who have the real Faith to believe, there are enough of us to get the job done. We rebuke the spirit of Fear, we renounce Doubt and refuse Unbelief.
“…nothing is impossible for you…” (Matt 17:20)
We will not entertain defeat; we will not harbor doubt. We stand on The Word of God and on the authority of The Blood of The Lamb!
We pray for rain to come to the West and devour the raging fires, we pray for Winds to come the East and force Irma back out to sea. O God, Maker of Heaven and earth, show up and show off. Let the world witness what can happen when Your people stand in Faith and call upon YOU in unity!
Manifest this amazing miracle as proof You are God all by Yourself! Nothing is impossible for You, Your Power is Limitless, Boundless and Endless!
Forgive us Lord God, have Mercy, as Your people failed to keep watch and fight for our nation as we should. We sat in church every Sunday and sang, Bringing In The Sheaves, while abortion was being legalized and prayer removed from schools!
We did this, we listened to the lies of satan and believed that ‘good’ Christians do not engage in the fight, are not allowed in politics, money is evil and speaking out is wrong!
Nothing could be further from the Truth! We rebuke these lies and those who continue to spread them. We rise up this morning and raise a standard against you satan.
We ‘are’ engaged and we are on the move. We are coming for the mountains, and we will drive the demonic liberals and their agenda to outer darkness!
We will not relent, we will press in and pray day and night, night and day, we will Fast, we will decree, we will declare, we will prophesy and we will release The Word of God into the atmosphere against Irma and against every storm threatening America and us in The Name of Jesus.
“…[But this kind of demon does not go out except by prayer and fasting.]” (Matt 17:21)
We call it done, and our expectations are set…
#OneVoiceOneMission
We plead The Blood of Jesus Christ over the doorposts of our lives, over the head of President Donald Trump, over his Presidency, over Mike Pence and their families, over The Supreme Court, over our new administration, over our Military and Police, over our Firefighters and First Responders, over our unborn and those abused and abandoned both people and animals, over those ensnared in human trafficking, over our Congress and every public office and around the borders of our nation. We declare no man on earth, and no devil in hell can ever prevail against The Blood!
I declare the Power, Peace, Presence, Purpose, Promotion, Protection, Wisdom, Favor, Anointing and Prosperity of God is for me and my house, the intercessors, Donald Trump, this Mission and this Movement and upon us they will remain in ever increasing, never-ending measure from this day forward and forever!
To God Be All Honor And Glory!!!
God Bless The Intercessors!!!
God Bless & Keep America & Israel Forever!!!
In Jesus Mighty & Holy Name We Pray!!!
Amen & Amen!!!
PRAY DAILY, PRAY HARD & PRAY OUT LOUD!!!
Penned By: Sherry Higdon
LikeLiked by 1 person
Terrifying.
LikeLike
https://twitter.com/DanLinden/status/90517387144327987
LikeLike
I’m not really buying this explanation. There may be more to this story.
I’ll have to ask Old Scratch tonight at dinner.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/weather/2017/09/05/hurricane-irma-so-strong-its-registering-devices-designed-detect-earthquakes/634419001/
LikeLike
Irma was created by the District of Corruption Swamp creature Hurricane machine.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Since we have another one out there…..
LikeLike
https://twitter.com/NHC_Atlantic/status/9051802243415859
LikeLike
Take two
LikeLike