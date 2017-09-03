Two Seismic Events In North Korea are a Suspected Nuclear Test – Possibly: One Explosion, One Collapse…

Two seismic events happening in North Korea are suspected to be a nuclear test. The first event was reportedly measured at a 5.6 Richter Scale magnitude. The second event is being reported at 6.3. Both seismic events are potentially related to a nuclear detonation:
SEOUL (Reuters) – An earthquake 5.6 was recorded on Sunday in North Korea near the country’s known nuclear test site Punggye-ri, Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea’s meteorological agency.
The quake appeared to have been man-made, Yonhap quoted the agency as saying, suggesting the isolated country had conducted a sixth nuclear test. (read more)
(Via CNBC) KCNA via KNS | Associated Press – North Korea was struck by strong tremors on Sunday, with the South’s officials saying it could be due to a nuclear test.
The USGS initially reported the first tremor as a 5.6 magnitude, but later raised it to 6.3, while China’s earthquake administration said it detected a 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Northeastern North Korea, calling it a “suspected explosion,” Reuters reported.
The depth of the first quake was recorded as zero kilometers, the China earthquake administration said, according to Reuters.
The report cited the USGS as saying the first tremor occurred at around 12 noon North Korea time.
China’s earthquake administration later said it detected a second quake of magnitude 4.6 at a depth of zero kilometers, which it called a “collapse,” Reuters reported, noting the second tremor came eight minutes after the first at nearly identical coordinates.
A South Korean military official told NBC News that the first quake was artificial, while Yonhap reported the military said the first tremor was located near the North’s nuclear test site.
South Korea’s Blue House, the country’s equivalent of the White House, said that the North may conducted another nuclear test, its sixth, the South’s official news agency Yonhap reported.
The South’s President Moon Jae-in has called a National Security Council meeting, while the country’s military raised its alert level, Yonhap reported.
Previous tremors in the reclusive country have been caused by nuclear tests. The wave form signal for an explosion and an earthquake are different, allowing geologists to distinguish a man-made tremor. (read more)
If ever we needed a day of prayer proclamation from POTUS,, it is today for many reasons!
Already did my first BIG prayer! Many more coming, but this one was special.
“No weapon formed against you shall prosper, and every tongue which rises against you in judgment you shall condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, and their righteousness is from me,” says the Lord. Isaiah 54:17
May their whole Nuke program implode upon themselves….
AMEN!
Apparently President Eleven (Xl) tries to play hardball.
Not for one moment do I believe that the obese, cowardly, petty, impotent wannabe North-Korean dictator went rogue *on China* .
The fatso berk and his Chinese sponsor picked the wrong American leader to, excuse my Korean, futz with.
The Norks having so much nuclear and missile success lately tells me that the Chinese have been helping to “accelerate” things just for this situation. Getting their thermonukes just in the nick of time stinks of China trying to leverage for more economic takedown of America in the final negotiated result.
I find that angering, and if President Wolf was dealing with them, they would start out with 5 years of no trade just for being jerks. THEN we talk.
May we have Wolf as Vice President at least?
If I’m Vice President, I’ll be wearing my black rifle and two .45’s to all official meetings. But that will be fine with President Kurt Schlichter. 😎
Then I second your endorsement.
Thank you! 😎
Trump: “We gotta be tough, folks.”
America:
A “collapse”?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Underground chamber formed by the blast, followed by collapse of the roof of the chamber and the ground above.
Thank you.
Thank You for that info.
Some more information here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nevada_Test_Site
North Korean state media released photos Sunday of the new nuclear warhead the country intends to load into its new intercontinental ballistic missile.
The Nuclear Weapons Institute “recently succeeded in making a more developed nuke,” North Korean state media revealed. North Korea claims that Kim Jong-un watched as scientists loaded an “H-bomb” (hydrogen bomb) into the new Hwasong-14 ICBM, which North Korea successfully tested twice in July. Expert observers suspect that North Korea’s Hwasong-14 ICBM can strike targets across the continental U.S.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/09/02/north-korea-reveals-shocking-images-of-possible-h-bomb-warhead/
Wouldn’t be the first “accidental” nuclear detonation in NK. WTH is a “collapse” though?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Underground testing. They might have been using natural caves, and the blast brought it all down.
see Wolfmoon explantion above in this thread.
X- see Wolf’s post a few entries bout yours.
s/b “above” not bout… fingers going faster than brain here – sorry
See the image and explanation from wolfmoon above.
I said it before: it would be truly Trumpian for the President to propose and enact a Grand Change in the balance of forces in Asia – a simultaneous nuclearisation, with American moral/technological (as needed) support and blessing, of not one, but of THREE of China’s neighbors – Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.
In that I believe 100% and I am not even joking.
Only 90% though, for now, do I believe in helping Rodrigo Duterte achieve his own nuclear program, in order to protect himself, his country, and the interests of Philippines in the bordering sea from Chinese threats. It may become another 100% option, if China doesn’t behave.
I wouldn’t go as far, right now, as to propose a NATO military base in the Occupied Nation of Tibet (which used to be a lefty’s darling, likely only until Donald Trump talks about it), but let’s keep that in mind as a possibility.
Let’s also have the U.S. defend to the hilt the rights of the peaceful, harmless, celestial Uighur minority in China.
THEN let the negotiations begin!
Alternative Universe Vice-President Wolf approves of this plan.
No, I’m not joking – I think that this detonation of a hydrogen device allows Trump to do whatever is needed to deal with this. A 1 megaton device would kill millions of people in Japan.
Trump is now free to END trade with China. China nuclearized a madman for power, money, and an insane desire to “conquer” America. Let them live with consequences. Walk away from the table and let both countries collapse back into Maoist chaos together.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And push that point of origin deal in NAFTA all the way up to 100%, shutting China out of North American markets.
I agree. Shut them out totally.. And the next Democrat politician who brings in as much as a cheap battery from China, send him to jail.
All thanks to Rapist Bill and his “doting” wife Hill while collecting millions of dollars of kickbacks with no mind to consequences.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My first thought when I heard about the ‘earthquakes’ in Nork.
Yes – the whole American crypto-communist / globalist unity party (a.k.a., the UniParty) led to this moment.
Hillary’s Marxist speech at Wellesley
Hillary’s communist law firm internship
Bill’s Chinese-funded governorship
Hillary and Bill’s Chinese-funded run for the presidency
Madeleine Albright’s terrible diplomacy, funded with a worthless “woman card”
Hazel O’Leary letting ChiComs and Norks run amok in Department of Energy
Bill Clinton’s grand idea to pay the Norks to build nukes by funding reactors
Bill Clinton’s pals at Loral getting approval to help China get ICBM tech
And then there’s Obama, but let’s forget that for now.
I think this is supposed to be a trap for Trump, but it’s going to be a trap for them. It’s clear now that these treasonous minions of Satan enabled the Norks and Iran every step of the way. Our communists GAVE them nukes.
Great. Let the Chinese and North Koreans EAT nukes, as their products rot and rust on their silent wharves. The communists will find that nuclear weapons provide no nutrition for a hungry population.
North Korea is China. If they use their nukes, fire up the whole mess. Otherwise, walk away and say THIS is what you earned. Poverty, starvation, and distrust from the whole world.
Kim is both a little boy and a fat man. He may come to regret his eye poking.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let him such China’s teat with not a grain of rice on the table.
I agree with what Putin said the other day, that sanctions against North Korea aren’t working. It’s time now to cut off trade with China. Seize all that Chinese money that’s been buying up Seattle real estate, move US production back home, and leave the Chinese to their fate.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I found this last paragraph to be very concerning. We are running out of options faster than many have realized. Hydrogen bombs make all other bombs that NK has irrelevant. You are talking about killing millions upon millions versus hundreds of thousands of people. This could be the point of no return! They are talking about an EMP attack on the US that would cripple us for years to come.
From the CNBC article linked above:
“We passed the point of trying to resolve North Korean nuclear problem through dialogue,” Koh said. “It would be difficult not to give recognition as a nuclear state in order to resolve the nuclear issue now and, certainly, it would be hard to make any progress by asking North Korea to abandon its nuclear ambition at this late stage.”
What would happen in the event of an EMP attack on the USA 🇺🇸?
http://endoftheamericandream.com/archives/life-after-an-emp-attack-no-power-no-food-no-transportation-no-banking-and-no-internet
From the article linked above:
Most Americans do not know this, but a single EMP attack could potentially wipe out most of the electronics in the United States and instantly send this nation back to the 1800s. If a nuclear bomb was exploded high enough in the atmosphere over the middle part of the country, the electromagnetic pulse would fry electronic devices from coast to coast. The damage would be millions of times worse than 9/11. Just imagine a world where nobody has power, most cars will not start, the Internet has been fried, the financial system is offline indefinitely, nobody can make any phone calls and virtually all commerce across the entire country is brought to a complete stop. A nation that does not know how to live without technology would be almost entirely stripped of it at that point. Yes, this could really happen. An EMP attack is America’s “Achilles heel”, and everyone around the world knows it. It is only a matter of time before someone uses an EMP weapon against us, and at this point we are pretty much completely unprepared.
That is why we must harden our power grid immediately.
when was the last time the US Government did anything immediately ?
We have known of EMPs for a long time…
no public awareness has ever been pursued..
And God knows how many goat f@#%#ers hanging around the mosques, in America, With their butts in the air….
Just kill in time…..
If you think that is beyond the pale…
Ask the people of NK…
If there are any left!!!
And, what if we did that to Kim first?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“One Second After” by William Forstchen with the forward written by Newt Grigrich is a really good book. It’ll give everyone an idea of what it would be like. I became hooked on that genre after reading that book. It’ll scare the crap out you and we still haven’t hardened much of anything against an EMP or even a solar one which would do the same thing. Our huge transformers are made in China!!! Estimates are as high as 90% of the population could perish within the first year. And just think of the “Prozak” nation without medication. Antifa, BLM would be child’s play.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent book. Also the sequel “One Year After.” It is useful because it opens your eyes to everything that would be affected by the loss of power. Terrifying.
Within a matter of weeks of an emp, you will effectively reduce the population by 80%. Imo
Most would succumb in situ… starvation, etc.
Or become trapped because they can’t take a dump without the approval of friends on FB.
Roads outa town… forgetaboutit. Killing fields!!
If it happens… it’s over… no film at 11.
Wait a couple weeks… and walk right in.
Hope they send their best to my place!!!
Cuz, they won’t be getting em back!!!
I wonder how long before cooler heads in the PDRK government determine they have something to lose in this confrontation and decide they can do without “little Kim’s ” saber rattling ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
China is starting to panic.
Good.
They will soon realize that Trump is not bluffing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Problem is neither are they. No time left for negotiations. Time to put an end to the fat boy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They’re bluffing. Once again, as Sundance says, China is using the Norks as its pawn.
So pathetic.
They think everyone is dumb.
Yes, dealing with Un would be a good idea.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nuclear detonations and ICBMs are not a bluff.
It’s a 100% bluff. Un does not want to be wiped off the face of the earth.
He is merely doing what China wants him to do. That’s a bluff.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can keep your false confidence up until the point they attack The blade is already over our necks.
Whatever. You have your theory and I have mine.
I recall doing nuclear drills as a youth. I won’t be heading under the desk again anytime soon.
If you want to do so, have fun.
I have better things to do than fall for feints.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well I went under those same desks. I’m all for crippling the Chinese economy. Won’t do a damn thing to stop the fat boy if he wants to do it. May even hasten it he’s put more in a corner.
Your reaction is exactly why China uses the Norks as they do.
People get afraid, and they pay the ransom to China to call off the Norks. Essentially.
If you can’t see the strings on the puppets here, well, I don’t know what to tell you.
This is a game. It’s a scam. Un is a willing pawn, but not one who wants to die in the near future, I don’t think. At least not because his nation was wiped off the map in a nuclear attack barrage.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your faith in the self preservation instincts of a mad man are astounding.
Un is not a madman. He is an actor pretending to be a madman for his boss’ purposes:
http://foreignpolicy.com/2017/04/26/kim-jong-un-is-a-survivor-not-a-madman/
China and Un are running a con game. It’s a scam. And it has worked fairly well for them.
My theory here isn’t a new one. It’s Sundance’s theory as well, at least as regards Un being China’s pawn who acts crazy so that people have to bow down to China.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He doesnt EXPECT to be wiped off the face of the earth.
Gadaffi didn’t expect it!
Saddam didn’t expect it!!
Ambassador Stevens didn’t expect it!!!
That’s the point!!!!
“fire and fury” = you will be annihilated if you take the next step.
I understand why China’s freaking out. Trump is starting to put the clamps to them hard.
They are going back to their old standby, but Trump’s not going to go for it.
President Eleven will come to understand all this soon. He’s never faced a rival like Trump before.
Washington has been full of dumb people so I understand why they think everyone is dumb. They just aren’t prepared for “fire and fury” President Donald J. Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As Sundane has said, President Eleven (Xi) will eventually come to understand Trump isn’t falling for the con job and Eleven will then have to change tactics, and concede.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think we have a choice, or any more time. We have to takeout this regime before they attack us.
The mistake you make is separating China from DPRK in your analysis.
They are one in the same.
There is no more danger from DPRK using nuclear weapons than already exists with Chinese Nuclear weapons being used. Kim Jong-un is an extension of Beijing.
If you are not fraught with the concern of China using Nuclear weapons against the U.S., then why are you fraught with DPRK doing so? They are the same.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because that is conjecture. A lot of truth to it, but still conjecture. Un is off the rails. What if you’re wrong and Un just goes his own way anyway. No one knows what’s really in that perverts mind. And I for one don’t want to risk millions of our citizens on this big a bet.
Whether it’s an outright attack on them, or total financial destruction, blockage, and massive regional re- armament ready at the first hint of attack, the time for negotiation is over.
Surely there’s some mistake. This must be fake news. Evidently, everyone is forgetting about the “Agreed Framework”. We have a deal. A wonderful deal.
I’m a serious note…this is scary as all get out. Tick, tock.
Smh
The zero depth is the head scratcher
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wouldn’t that mean at ground level?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes or we dropped rods from god
If we actually have any. That said, I don’t think they would cause a 6.3 earthquake. They would simply vaporize the building.
Perhaps Tiny Kim blew himself up by pushing the wrong thing on the “hydrogen weapon” he was “inspecting”? Nah, that’s too much to ask for.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s the very thing I’m hoping for. Please don’t tell anyone about my naughty wish. Shh..
My husband suggested perhaps someone lit a cigarette! 😂 We can hope anyway.
Figures this little prick would do this at this time. Both Texas and Louisiana’s gulf coast are vital to this country. Anyone who has lived there knows these refineries are cities unto themselves. Many are down, this is not good, and more potential storms are looming….this little fat prick really doesn’t want to see us if he kicks us while we are down😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠
Yes, it was intentional to do it at this time. A few days ago the little prick stated that it was his intention to see the entire US under water.
Either the fat kid slipped and fell and caused the quake or the lunatic really did have a nuke test.
If the former, let’s hope he broke his leg, if the latter, it’s time for our Administration to impose 35% tariffs on Chinese goods.
In addition, Japan could unequivocally state that the missile flying over their heads was an act of war and give NK notice that any other test will be matched with a formal declaration of war.
Japan is one of our best allies.. and as allies we, the US, will then join in and issue a formal declaration of war.
Let’s see than what the Chinese do.
I think Putin has seen this quite clearly by now.
And the Chinese better give up their Silk Road because by now they’ve really stepped into it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
there’s an interesting Asia analyst on Fox news named Gordon Chang – talking about the fact that the way to stop NK is to enforce U.S. Law and go after the Chinese banks that are laundering their money.
Take them down economically, not with traditional warfare
sounds familiar… 😉
LikeLiked by 6 people
I heard that, too. Then almost immediately someone else started in on maintaining the status quo. I’m constantly amazed by the number of people who think that caving to blackmail is the answer.
hmmm #3 – now they have a different analyst on, and he’s actually talking about possible ‘regime change’ in NK
Yes, their so-called experts are all over the place tonight. I haven’t agreed with any of them but Chang. 🙂
Zero kilometers.
Pray for the poor people of NK.
Xi’s depravity seems boundless!
They want zero sum….
I say give it to em. Bigly.
more Hmmm…..
Trump preparing withdrawal from South Korea trade deal, a move opposed by top aides
President Trump has instructed advisers to prepare to withdraw the United States from a free-trade agreement with South Korea, several people close to the process said, a move that would stoke economic tensions with the U.S. ally as both countries confront a crisis over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.
Withdrawing from the trade deal would back up Trump’s promises to crack down on what he considers unfair trade competition from other countries, but his top national security and economic advisers are pushing him to abandon the plan, arguing it would hamper U.S. economic growth and strain ties with an important ally. Officials including national security adviser H.R. McMaster, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and National Economic Council director Gary Cohn oppose withdrawal, said people familiar with the process who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal White House deliberations.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2017/09/02/trump-plans-withdrawal-from-south-korea-trade-deal/
there are actual sources quoted in related information later in the article
I have experience in the DPRK, and based on that experience I offer the following perspective.
Korea and China are some 5,000 years old. They play a long game that few Americans are positioned to comprehend (our President is a rare and refreshing exception).
The US is “only” 241 years old. We should therefore be very wary for being drawn into ancient Asian rivalries. I am very skeptical that DPRK has a nuclear bomb. While I realize that absence of evidence is not evidence of absence, DPRK is the size of Mississippi. Commercial airlines (among them, Cathay Pacific’s route YVR-HKG, depending on weather) with thousands of passengers each of whom has a smartphone; commercial satellites; spy satellites; and other satellites fly over or next to the DPRK every day. And yet there has never been one photo of even any dust being raised by a nuclear test.
I don’t care how far underground you bury a nuclear explosion, there’s going to be some visible evidence of it from the air. And yet we see no evidence of it.
For decades, the DPRK has shown the same video footage of flame-throwing tanks, Mig-21s and Mig-29s, fast patrol boats, and other military assets on TV every night in an effort to project an image of military strength. If DPRK had really set off a nuclear or atomic bomb, I think they would show it in a similar way to their other weapons. But they don’t.
Consider the alleged 2010 “test”: http://www.ldeo.columbia.edu/news-events/korea-bomb-probably-false-alarms
Marvin the Martian = DPRK. Bugs Bunny = President Trump’s American First economic policy towards China: https://youtu.be/Ec-8A5k16Ak
Finally, no matter what one’s perspective, we ought to be conscious of the fact that both North and South Korea each sees itself as the legitimate model of Korea, and that each views the other as being illegitimate (exceptions being noticeable during regional and Olympic events, when both sides root for the Korean team competing with non-Korean teams). The point is that our “news” about the North is always datelined Seoul or Tokyo, both being capitals of rival states. We are justifiably highly suspicious of North Korean sources of information about South Korea or Japan. I suggest that we be equally as skeptical about South Korean and Japanese sources of information about the North.
President Trump has this under control. The words of Secretary Tillerson and President Trump are measured and appropriate. As Sundance has pointed out many times, the issue is an economic one. While DPRK is by no means a vassal state of China, China is the sole great power protector of DPRK.
Consider that it is the media (and consider who owns the media) that is constantly shilling for war with DPRK, not the Trump administration. By the same token, it is the media that misreports DPRK statements threatening the US. MSM never reports the conditional antecedents (“if the US attacks us, we will respond by”) to DPRK “threats”.
Which barks the most, the large dog or the small dog?
Always trust President Trump.
POTUS just tweeted this about 15 minutes ago
A somewhat routine tweet, but 1:15am seems to fall within a small sleeping block for Trump. I think he’s sending the message that the West Wing is lit up and fully engaged!
LikeLiked by 2 people
yeah, I wouldn’t expect that he’s catching zzzzs right now 😉
