Subtle, Like a Brick Through a Window – First Lady Pumps Media Critics…

Last week the insufferable left-wing media pounced on First Lady Melania Trump for exiting the White House en route to Texas wearing stiletto heels.  Today, our First Lady sent a subtle message in response.

Subtle, like a brick through a window…

After our President and our First Lady departed the White House armed with the messaging of a beautiful pair of snakeskin stiletto’s, our first family arrives in Texas.

Ready for business…

America Loves FLOTUS !

Steadfast and undeterred, that’s our President and our First Lady.

  1. alliwantissometruth says:
    September 2, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    What is it about them both, and, more so with the man we call President?

    They’re real people, unafraid of what the “enlightened” crowd thinks or says about them. It’s born of confidence & determination, a mix of ballsy “go f*** yourselves”, tempered with a sincere concern & compassion for the “little” people

    While the media is being their usual useless, petty & disgusting selves, the Trumps are on their way once again to Texas, to show those in pain that the American people are with them, & their President will be on it every step of the way

    After watching the video’s in these threads, I can see a change happening with President Trump, as subtle as it may be

    Sure, he’ll never lose his edge, his in your face style, and sure, he’s always been a compassionate man, but I’m beginning to see a true statesman evolving, someone who’s realizing the enormity of the problems & the needs of the people, not just from the hurricane but problems of all types nationwide

    He’s feeling their pain, & you can tell it bothers him on a personal level. He wants this fixed & he wants it fixed soon

    President Trumps absolute boss attitude, his can do spirit & his evolving compassion for the American people, is truly a blueprint for one of the greatest Presidents we’ve known

    This President doesn’t see problems, spew useless platitudes & then run back to the golf course

    No, he’ll observe, he’ll analyze & then he’ll put together plans of action that will help now and in the future

    This President is a doer, a man that will make things right & make things work for all Americans. If only half the country would shut off their TV’s, open their eyes & let their ignorance & unfounded hatred go, they’d truly realize a great man can & will make all their lives better

  2. Publius2016 says:
    September 2, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Once again, Extreme Media refuses to show Sec. Carson! One of the Team of Patriots heavy hitters is actually invisible to them. One of the most accomplished, forgotten in a national debate, but all we hear are crickets.

