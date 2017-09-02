Subtle, Like a Brick Through a Window – First Lady Pumps Media Critics…

Last week the insufferable left-wing media pounced on First Lady Melania Trump for exiting the White House en route to Texas wearing stiletto heels. Today, our First Lady sent a subtle message in response.

Subtle, like a brick through a window…

After our President and our First Lady departed the White House armed with the messaging of a beautiful pair of snakeskin stiletto’s, our first family arrives in Texas.

Ready for business…

America Loves FLOTUS !

Steadfast and undeterred, that’s our President and our First Lady.