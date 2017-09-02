President Trump Thanks Military in Texas for Hurricane Harvey Response…

Prior to departing Texas for Louisiana, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump thanked various branches of the military, including several dozen pilots from Coast Guard, Army and Marines, for their united rescue efforts which saved the lives of thousands.
(Video starts at 1:25 prompted)
Air Force One landed at NASA Ellington just south of Houston, The president smartly avoided the city’s two major airports. M A G A.
One job I do not envy is spinning this back to Trump is a white supremacist, nazi who is the second coming of Hitler. CNN is tasked along with other outlets to accomplish this task. Ummm, ok.
In other news Trump colluded with Russia blah blah blah ….
just wait till he does something to DACA they dont like
A great President for a Great Nation!
I agree..!
I do not see his personal body guard…?????
Trump looks more comfortable, relaxed and happy speaking to these guys & gals then to any of the politicians in Washington. You can see hisis respect for them is genuine. As well as their respect towards him. He definitely should get out amongst the people more often.
I agree.
President Trump is the People’s President,
not the Politician President.
Big difference.
Here is POTUS & FLOTUS’ arrival in Louisiana.
Flotus has changed her shirt and cap…not wearing a “Texas” cap any longer.
White shirt instead of the denim blue she had on earlier.
I wonder what her new cap says.
Here is RSBN’s live feed now. POTUS has a big crowd in Louisiana waiting to greet him.
Pam,
How AWESOME is it to see RSBN in the bottom right corner?!!!!!
Yes, they’re on their way to make a difference. Don’t forget to give RSBN a donation, too.
Grandma,
WADR, They already made a YUGE difference with me!! From the first interview I saw them conduct (at my first of 5 rallies), I was eternally grateful for their efforts and exposure of the REAL story of who WE (the People) are and also an idea of just how many of US there are. God Bless RSBN, they ROCK!!!!
Amen, Skipper.
Me too sweet girl !
I zoomed in the picture and scanned over their faces from left to right.. and suddenly they were beaming with pride.. and the reason became quite apparent: FLOTUS! The closer they were to Melania the happier they looked, and I don’t blame them one bit 😂😂
The President’s love and respect for the service members is unprecedented
It’s wonderful to watch
He truly respects them.
President Trump is a man that can hold his own umbrella.
I love how he spent time to chat with everybody. That cannot be easy with his packed schedule. Shows true love for his people on the ground. If I were there I would have told Melania she looks great in sneakers but I prefer the high heels. 🙂
Cisco,
The same man that made multiple efforts to HELP that Marine regain his “cover”! A true Commander-in-Chief.
I must admit, call me petty, please forgive me, But, I wonder what Ted Cruz now thinks of our President. I know that Senator Ted has been working hard on a few things, but do you think he is letting by bygones be bygones and is he really working with our President. I would really like to know. I would like to believe that he is a good guy after all. But, I cannot help but love our President and our first lady, they are just so awesome, The good Lord truly blessed us with them. Praise and thank you Lord!
Well, unlike Kasich and Rubio, Senator Cruz has not jumped at every opportunity to attack the MAGA agenda. Then again he IS up for re-election next year and could easily be primaried here in Texas if he dares to go all-in with the neverTrump idiots.
Actually Ted has been on POTUS side all the way.
Ground report from son in Lake, Charles, LA: Got to see Air Force One land at airport. Large crowds lining motorcade route. Lots of college students and young people. Happy and excited people of all races. Says he was 20 ft away from Trump car. Got a thumbs up from POTUS.
LikeLiked by 8 people
That’s great! Thanks for the report!
Thanks for the wonderful report.
Wonderful. It’s a great crowd
My favorite expression are those that did not shake the POTUS hand but saluted him as he boarded AF1.
Honorable.
Of course it’s protocol but it’s a great thing to see.
After a short hiatus, THE AMERICAN MAN IS BACK IN THE SADDLE.
YES! Thank you Jesus!
It’s the little things, like TRUMP returning the salute to both officers standing at attention at the plane stairs. The barely perceptible body language signals, the back slapping, wow, he is a joy to behold. I look for falsity in general, but see none with him. MAGA!
The Real Deal
the good people of this country are changing Mr. Trump…I know he is blessed.
Salt of the Earth…MAGA!
What a sweet video. I love our POTUS and FLOTUS more everyday. Do you think ANY of the snowflakes hearts are melting yet as the see our POTUS in action? Of course they may still be hiding in their safe places so haven’t had the chance to see him in action.
Truly a beautiful couple. FLOTUS is simply sensational in every way.
Sincerity cannot be faked. The warmth your first couple has for these people is being reciprocated.
The smiles, the laughter and the positive energy.
As we all know “a picture is worth a thousand words.”
My guess, and admittedly it is just a guess. The Lion has posed for hundreds of selfie requests from Texans, and these photos will be embedded forever. Free of media manipulation, and likely spread to millions of viewers via social media.
Now let us for a moment, just a moment picture your ‘ Gang of eight” or Ryan telling everyone that cares to listen ( maybe a man and his dog, and only if the man is deaf.) about his ” better way” Or the Turtle, being just the Turtle. Who do we think the American people will believe in.
Goodness me your President is bursting with positivity, folks are attracted immensely to he and FLOTUS. The people of Texas and Louisiana will see a rebuild that not even CNN can gripe about. ( although they will try.)
God bless PDJT and again thank you Sundance for the pictures
Great comment…the memories, experiences and people will survive! Mother Nature threw a big big punch and we will rebuild better than ever. Tomorrow is a National Day of Prayer.
So glad to see Trump praise and thank the Coast Guard. They often get overlooked as part of the military branch, sadly. Go Coasties!!!!
I think that being there today will be good for our POTUS and FLOTUS ….seeing the HUGE outpouring of LOVE for him and THIS country …
and
HE RETURNS IT OVER AND OVER
Where’s Waldo John Cornyn?
Notice that at around 15:40, that pilot hands him one of their “challenge” coins. Those are NOT easy to come by. I can’t think of a better person to bestow that gift upon. He’ll remember (and brag) about that forever! Awesome!
