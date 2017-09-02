President Trump Thanks Military in Texas for Hurricane Harvey Response…

Prior to departing Texas for Louisiana, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump thanked various branches of the military, including several dozen pilots from Coast Guard, Army and Marines, for their united rescue efforts which saved the lives of thousands.

(Video starts at 1:25 prompted)

  2. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    September 2, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Air Force One landed at NASA Ellington just south of Houston, The president smartly avoided the city’s two major airports. M A G A.

  3. milktrader says:
    September 2, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    One job I do not envy is spinning this back to Trump is a white supremacist, nazi who is the second coming of Hitler. CNN is tasked along with other outlets to accomplish this task. Ummm, ok.

    In other news Trump colluded with Russia blah blah blah ….

  4. angela says:
    September 2, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Trump looks more comfortable, relaxed and happy speaking to these guys & gals then to any of the politicians in Washington. You can see hisis respect for them is genuine. As well as their respect towards him. He definitely should get out amongst the people more often.

  5. Pam says:
    September 2, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Here is POTUS & FLOTUS’ arrival in Louisiana.

    • wheatietoo says:
      September 2, 2017 at 6:09 pm

      Flotus has changed her shirt and cap…not wearing a “Texas” cap any longer.

      White shirt instead of the denim blue she had on earlier.
      I wonder what her new cap says.

  6. Pam says:
    September 2, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Here is RSBN’s live feed now. POTUS has a big crowd in Louisiana waiting to greet him.

  7. Judith says:
    September 2, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    I zoomed in the picture and scanned over their faces from left to right.. and suddenly they were beaming with pride.. and the reason became quite apparent: FLOTUS! The closer they were to Melania the happier they looked, and I don’t blame them one bit 😂😂

  8. fedback says:
    September 2, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    The President’s love and respect for the service members is unprecedented
    It’s wonderful to watch

  9. clearmorning7 says:
    September 2, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    I must admit, call me petty, please forgive me, But, I wonder what Ted Cruz now thinks of our President. I know that Senator Ted has been working hard on a few things, but do you think he is letting by bygones be bygones and is he really working with our President. I would really like to know. I would like to believe that he is a good guy after all. But, I cannot help but love our President and our first lady, they are just so awesome, The good Lord truly blessed us with them. Praise and thank you Lord!

    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      September 2, 2017 at 6:14 pm

      Well, unlike Kasich and Rubio, Senator Cruz has not jumped at every opportunity to attack the MAGA agenda. Then again he IS up for re-election next year and could easily be primaried here in Texas if he dares to go all-in with the neverTrump idiots.

  10. boojum says:
    September 2, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Ground report from son in Lake, Charles, LA: Got to see Air Force One land at airport. Large crowds lining motorcade route. Lots of college students and young people. Happy and excited people of all races. Says he was 20 ft away from Trump car. Got a thumbs up from POTUS.

  11. milktrader says:
    September 2, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    My favorite expression are those that did not shake the POTUS hand but saluted him as he boarded AF1.

    Honorable.

    Of course it’s protocol but it’s a great thing to see.

  12. PDQ says:
    September 2, 2017 at 5:56 pm

  13. indiamaria2020 says:
    September 2, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    After a short hiatus, THE AMERICAN MAN IS BACK IN THE SADDLE.

  14. Rev.Bro. Generik Broderick says:
    September 2, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    It’s the little things, like TRUMP returning the salute to both officers standing at attention at the plane stairs. The barely perceptible body language signals, the back slapping, wow, he is a joy to behold. I look for falsity in general, but see none with him. MAGA!

  16. dekester says:
    September 2, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Truly a beautiful couple. FLOTUS is simply sensational in every way.

    Sincerity cannot be faked. The warmth your first couple has for these people is being reciprocated.

    The smiles, the laughter and the positive energy.

    As we all know “a picture is worth a thousand words.”

    My guess, and admittedly it is just a guess. The Lion has posed for hundreds of selfie requests from Texans, and these photos will be embedded forever. Free of media manipulation, and likely spread to millions of viewers via social media.

    Now let us for a moment, just a moment picture your ‘ Gang of eight” or Ryan telling everyone that cares to listen ( maybe a man and his dog, and only if the man is deaf.) about his ” better way” Or the Turtle, being just the Turtle. Who do we think the American people will believe in.

    Goodness me your President is bursting with positivity, folks are attracted immensely to he and FLOTUS. The people of Texas and Louisiana will see a rebuild that not even CNN can gripe about. ( although they will try.)

    God bless PDJT and again thank you Sundance for the pictures

    • Publius2016 says:
      September 2, 2017 at 6:18 pm

      Great comment…the memories, experiences and people will survive! Mother Nature threw a big big punch and we will rebuild better than ever. Tomorrow is a National Day of Prayer.

  17. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 2, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    So glad to see Trump praise and thank the Coast Guard. They often get overlooked as part of the military branch, sadly. Go Coasties!!!!

  18. Dorothy Marcum says:
    September 2, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    I think that being there today will be good for our POTUS and FLOTUS ….seeing the HUGE outpouring of LOVE for him and THIS country …
    and
    HE RETURNS IT OVER AND OVER

  19. IMO says:
    September 2, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Where’s Waldo John Cornyn?

  20. skipper1961 says:
    September 2, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Notice that at around 15:40, that pilot hands him one of their “challenge” coins. Those are NOT easy to come by. I can’t think of a better person to bestow that gift upon. He’ll remember (and brag) about that forever! Awesome!

