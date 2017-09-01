Sekulow, Fleisher and Guilfoyle Discuss Latest Revelations of Corruption Within FBI…

In a letter from Senator Chuck Grassley to new FBI Director Christopher Wray (full pdf below) the senator outlines some disturbing information discovered in documents reviewed by the judicial committee.

Chief among the issues was a discovery that fired FBI Director James Comey had already drafted a preliminary conclusion that Hillary Clinton was not going to be held responsible. The FBI Director’s 2016 position was created in April and May before sixteen key investigative witnesses, including Mrs. Clinton herself, were even interviewed. Jay Sekulow, Ari Fleischer and Kimberly Guilfoyle discuss.

The revelations within the documents provides even more evidence that FBI Director James Comey was running a political investigation and using the FBI to cover-up for the Clinton email crimes.

WASHINGTON DC – […] The Judiciary Committee reviewed transcripts, which were heavily redacted, indicating Comey began drafting the exoneration statement in April or May 2016, before the FBI interviewed up to 17 key witnesses, including Clinton and some of her close aides. Comey’s work on the statement also came before the Justice Department entered into immunity agreements with Cheryl Mills, Clinton’s chief of staff while she was Secretary of State, and Heather Samuelson, who served as the State Department’s White House liaison.

Comey announced in July 2016 the FBI wouldn’t recommend criminal charges against Clinton. Democrats in Congress alleged last fall that Comey’s actions in the FBI’s investigation into Clinton’s email use violated the Hatch Act, which caused the Office of Special Counsel to launch an investigation. (Read More)

Here’s the letter from Senator Grassley and the Senate Judiciary Committee:

Key page: