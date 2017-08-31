Something Very Odd In That “CNN Crew Rescuing Man in Truck” Video…

Perhaps you might have seen the story of Drew Griffin from CNN and a spontaneous, and serendipitous, CNN crew’s rescue of a Texas man who drove his truck into a canal.
Kudos for CNN being in the right place at the right time and doing the right thing etc. CNN has been playing up the video all day as an act of spontaneous CNN bravery in a moment of emergency and crisis. High-fives and back-pats all around.
Here’s the video:
.
Except someone noticed something weird about it.
Either there’s another guy in the video and the footage makes it seem weird and conflated, or Drew Griffin had time to change clothes between the moment the man drove into the canal and the moment Griffin “rescued” him.
See Screengrabs, note times:
At 00:50 Drew Griffin (?) running toward man in truck. Note clothing.
Nine seconds later, Griffin arrives to drag man from vehicle. Only, now he’s switched from shorts and sandals into black pants and boots. Huh?
It wasn’t much of a desperate emergency if CNN’s Drew Griffin had time to change from a pair of shorts and sandals into a pair of long pants and boots?
Here’s the video again:
.
Hey dude, wait right there while I put on my rescue pants and get my boots, ok?
Quick, hair and make-up,… How’s our lighting? ..ok and camera angles… we good? OK, annnd… “ACTION” !
Wait, what… huh?
Look closer SD… I think the “shorts” guy is not the running anchor. A different person in a red jacket. And really, who would willingly drive a $35K Ford F150 into high water for CNN?
LikeLike
… you can hear his sloshing in the rain and it doesn’t match the movement of the shorts guy..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone who works for CNN?
LikeLike
It was probly a salvage yard purchase like the red minivan in Cville.
LikeLike
Whether the rescue it legit or not there’s great discussion about it because CNN has damaged itself so badly that we don’t blink at the idea they faked it.
“You are fake news.” Trump is the master of branding, isn’t he? That line is seared into everyone’s brain for eternity.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, that’s the long and short of it.
Reversed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fake News?
LikeLike
Its someone different that they a happen to catch in that shot. It’s not him. He was running more to left. But I’m going to check the vid again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. Different guy.
BUT the thing is they edited OUT the bulk of the rescue – all the fumbles and foibles of trying to slow the guy down by getting a rope to him, etc. That would have been extremely interesting, but they probably would have looked like “less than Boy Scouts”.
I really wish they would leave that stuff in for authenticity, but the fake media just does NOT give a damn about authenticity. In fact, they seem to shun it, because (I suspect) if they had “authentic” stuff, their highly edited stuff would stand out more.
Maybe they’ll show the whole rescue later.
LikeLike
The cat tho!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
That cat freaks me out everytime it comes up.
LikeLike
I love the cat!
LikeLike
LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m the first to jump on CNN, I cannot stand them and think they should all be arrested for treason.
I can’t tell 100% about the video though…. it almost looks like the guy in the shorts is someone else, and Drew runs past him on the left… but if that’s true, the guy isn’t in the video seconds later.
So only explanations are
1. it’s fake
or
2. there was another guy there in shorts that he ran past, and then that guy stayed in the same place out of camera in the next part. Might have been an assistant or something, but if he was they never mention him and he didn’t try to help…
I can’t tell if the jacket is exactly the same, but it is a CNN logo’d jacket so they may have had a couple people dressed similarly.
LikeLike
Here’s something really odd. GP has a story linked to this: * action @ 1:17
SS and Springfield PD have just said this a was a silly accident. Two teens claim their brakes went out… /pol has info on them… and google pics to show how improbable their excuse for this is. Oddly, the police bought it and have dismissed it all. I find that highly disappointing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Those two freaks in the car were lying in wait in the woods and came zooming out exactly when The Beast drove by. NOT a coincidence. Lock ’em up!
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Those two freaks in the car were lying in wait in the woods and came zooming out exactly when The Beast drove by. NOT a coincidence. Lock ’em up!”
_____________
Even if they did wait until DJT drove by, I’m not sure they did anything unlawful, it looks like they just destroyed the suspension and the undercarriage of their own car, lol!
LikeLiked by 1 person
4chan is on this:
“If you’re some kind of alt-right NAZI you’re probably thinking, “No anon, CNN is full of dogshit and making up for getting owned live on the air by a distraught mother and her family who were understandably upset over having a microphone shoved in their face moments after arriving in an emergency shelter.”
But you’re wrong, bigot. Give these brave guys an Emmy… uh I mean, a medal.”
https://8ch.net/pol/res/10527061.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Although I don’t think the shorts guy is the same guy as the anchor, this was really not much of a dramatic rescue. The guy’s truck is only slowly floating away and he probably just could have climbed out the window and swam over to or jumped onto the bank. He didn’t even get wet when they pulled him out. I would have liked to have seen a closer video of what they pulled him out of and where the truck ended up.
Also, where did the shorts guy go? There is something very fake about this whole thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everything on TV is scripted.
Everything.
The lengths to which people will go to try to deny this is fascinating. That’s how powerful video is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is reddit’s take:
“**”looked just like a road didn’t it”** (! pacing him through the script)
Phony guy dropping his rehearsed line like a C-actor: **”hey, ah, I wanna thank these guys for saving my life”**
C-Actor: **”I’m staying at the Motel down here”**(paid by cnn you dumbass lol)
FAKE NEWS CNN Reporter:
**”get some water”** lol
#All of them acting phony as hell.
If anyone has contact to [Bombards body Language](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXG8i4PE6-mxh52nFKwMkcg) I think she could get a lot of tells out of it.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another potentially strange moment is at 0:30 when the driver rolls down his window and rests his arm on it… rather casually and seemingly calm. I know everybody reacts differently in tense situations so it may be nothing, but given that this is CNN (who has received a lot of flak lately regarding Harvey coverage) it could be a sign of something staged to salvage what they think is left of their reputation. Either way it’s dangerous so I’m glad everyone’s okay.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought the same thing. Very nonchalantly rested his arm on the window frame. Not frantic or panicked. Thanks for confirming
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good catch. Yeah. I would say that there are 2 possibilities here. I would like to see ALL the video.
LikeLike
1.37 to 1.53 – dude never looks toward truck.
LikeLike
CNN sucks. CNN sucks. CNN sucks. At editing.
LikeLike
Even if you’re CNN…the fakest at the head of the fake news train, why would you bother to prop up a clip. Why not just go out and help someone in real need..
Unless of course you are afraid of getting your finely manicured hands dirty
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is a different guy but that doesn’t make it any less strange. The guy in the shorts (obstructed by the sign) is lifting or carrying or dragging something. Look closely and you will see. Why would he be doing this just as someone is in need of assistance? What is he dragging? And where did he go? He disappeared behind the sign not to be seen again.
Must be the same sloppy movie production team used at Charlottesville. You know that CNN(sucks) has access to hollywood types and their technology. It’s all fake!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like very fake news read this Twitter string from bottom to top
LikeLike
I’m angry! I was going to post the link to CNN having been caught staging and broadcasting a scene of defacing a statue. It seems that our fascist friends at Face Book having removed it from my timeline! Trust me…their truck came in, set up the lighting. A guy pulls up in a truck, parks it off camera, then — ACTION — comes back and spray paints the statue.
This wouldn’t be the first time CNN had set up FAKE NEWS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If I had a nickel for every time I just drove into a ‘ravine’, I’d have… well, I’d have a nickel, if I ever did once.
Then he’s floating along at about 2 mph, so slowly that the CNN turkey catches up to the floating truck with no problem.
The guy in the truck casually lowers his window and rests his arm on the window ledge.
After a 10 second struggle to help the guy out of a raging 2 mph current, the guy is so winded that he can’t even stand up for at least half a minute (until the video is edited).
And then he wants to marry the CNN guy for ‘saving his life’.
That whole thing was odd…
LikeLiked by 2 people
1. “It’s okay you didn’t get the live shot…” from the news guy in studio. It sounds very rehearsed. I’m so thankful he was able to announce the names of involved with the rescue! So important.
2. As others have pointed out already, the relaxed arm in the window; no view of the actual rescue (lol); and the guy’s shorts are dry. How was that accomplished if the truck was floating? I can’t believe the CNN people are so burly they could keep him dry (roll eyes).
3. If the man was being taken back to his hotel, what driver wouldn’t invite him into the cab? Even if there was no room, who wouldn’t insist he sit far enough into the bed to put the tail up? This smells. Bigly.
LikeLike
the names of everyone* involved
LikeLike