President Trump Overwhelmed by Cheering Crowds During His Thanks to First Responders…

Posted on August 29, 2017 by

President Trump was met by crowds cheering “USA, USA” as he thanks relief and rescue workers in Corpus Christi Texas.  Thousands of people showed up to express their support for President Trump as he delivers remarks from a bullhorn:

“Texas can handle everything”…

.

A view from behind the camera is below:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Hurricane Harvey, media bias, Melania Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

232 Responses to President Trump Overwhelmed by Cheering Crowds During His Thanks to First Responders…

Older Comments
  1. Alison says:
    August 29, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Saw a patch of blue sky in that video. Almost as good an omen as a rainbow. #TexasStrong

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  2. vfm#7634 says:
    August 29, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    I can’t imagine any other recent president wearing a USA cap and waving the Texas flag but DJT. Not even GWB.

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  3. boogywstew says:
    August 29, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Bass Pro should install gold emblems on the 80 boats they provided, if they’re returned, and resell them. They could label them “Houston’s Pride”, or some other moniker … talk about an instant classic collectible!!! This would be a win/win for Bass Pro. (I should be in marketing.)

    Liked by 24 people

    Reply
  4. Florida Playboy says:
    August 29, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    President Trump is gonna fight for Texas. God Speed.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. Nigella says:
    August 29, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Funny, I ust heard the top of the hour ABC news who informed me that Trump visited Corpus Christi and Austin, two cities who were not impacted by the hurricane.. Oh and he didn’t meet with any victims nor did he do a fly over over the devastation…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Ogre says:
      August 29, 2017 at 6:05 pm

      Corpus Christi…not impacted by Harvey? Rockport…just across the bay from Corpus Christi – was the bulls eye of landfall. Corpus Christi caught the western eye-wall of a Cat 4 hurricane.

      I’d ask ABC just how a city in the western eyewall of a Cat 4 hurricane is “unaffected”…but I know I’d get just a lot of anti-Trump blather….

      Just another example of why I avoid the alphabets…smh

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • littleflower481 says:
      August 29, 2017 at 6:06 pm

      And if he had gone, they would have criticized him for disrupting the rescue efforts and if he had flown over they would have criticized him for being aloof. No one cares what the media says anymore; the people are who counts and they love him.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
      August 29, 2017 at 6:23 pm

      LOL…..If ABC filmed him walking on water, their headline would be: TRUMP CANNOT SWIM!

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
    • farmhand1927 says:
      August 29, 2017 at 7:15 pm

      Crooked media on display.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Trumpelstiltsken says:
      August 29, 2017 at 7:19 pm

      The plan, as I understand it, is for him to come back in a few days and survey the hardest-hit areas. He didn’t want to be a distraction right now.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • webgirlpdx says:
        August 29, 2017 at 8:04 pm

        He actually had a working meeting with everyone there. It wasn’t some stupid photo op. You know they accomplished a ton today. And great communication channels.

        Isn’t it that Mayor in Houston who couldn’t be bothered because he’s too busy saving his City — so he thinks. Still not returning the Governor’s calls? Houstonian’s will notice. He most certainly better be available to the Governor and President when they come to Houston.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • W-D says:
      August 29, 2017 at 7:20 pm

      I guessing they didn’t include Trump’s statement that he wasn’t going to visit the hardest hit areas so as not to hinder rescue operations. He’ll visit them at a later date. Media jackwagons.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    August 29, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. ruralnc says:
    August 29, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    God’s Chosen Man always comes at just the right time for us, no matter what.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • farmhand1927 says:
      August 29, 2017 at 7:18 pm

      Love Gov. Abbott and want to thank him for working hard to take care of some of my family members and friends. Also, thank you, Gov. Abbott, for speaking so well of our President and speaking the truth about him.

      God bless Texas and all those doing the Lord’s work.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  8. oneofthecrazies says:
    August 29, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Everyone should buy stock in kleenex because i am sure doing my best this last 2 years to keep them in business. PDJT is the most compassionate President the USA has ever had. Love and respect our President.

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  9. littleflower481 says:
    August 29, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    I had watched the clip earlier, but it was on cspan and they didn’t show the crowd. Wow!!! Gave me chills.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. Bob Thoms says:
    August 29, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Complete news black out of all the Corpus Christi hispanics chanting “Trump, Trump, Trump”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. Karmaisabitch says:
    August 29, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    Thank you Texas you have shown your strength: Proud to be an American!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. TONYA PARNELL says:
    August 29, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    BRAZORIA COUNTY TOLD TO EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY

    Like

    Reply
  13. W-D says:
    August 29, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Those cheering for Trump crowds must be killing the Dems, the media (Fox News included) and further sinking their “Trump’s popularity is dropping” narrative, which already takes a hit every time Trump makes an appearance and has a rally.

    Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch of a……………………..

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. EncouragingWords says:
    August 29, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    You got to love this man!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Tejas Rob says:
    August 29, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Texas. You either get it, or you don’t.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. itsy_bitsy says:
    August 29, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Don’t forget! This crowd was pretty much spontaneous. Not like the left wing radicals who pay and bus in their supposed supporters. GOPe take note! You are playing with fire!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Anna says:
    August 29, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Looking at this photo – I feel proud to be an American. It is noteworthy how everyone has a camera. Charlottesville crowds were suspiciously lean on cameras. How many genuine Trump supporters in today’s climate would show up anywhere without a camera?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. bofh says:
    August 29, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Any thread that includes discussion about the MSM is incomplete without a reference to Don Henley’s “Dirty Laundry”:

    We can do “The Innuendo”
    We can dance and sing
    When it’s said and done we haven’t told you a thing
    We all know that crap is king
    Give us dirty laundry!

    https://playback.fm/charts/top-100-songs/video/1982/Don-Henley-Dirty-Laundry

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Bo3484 says:
    August 29, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Prayer and good works are what these folks need.

    It’s clear both have been in full gear for this past week. People have been living their faith in help of those in urgent need, and it continues. We have seen a president and his administration take the lead days before the storm hit. It seems clear President Trump is driven by his faith and his compassion for those in great need.

    May all who currently responding to the needs of people in need remain safe. May they be blessed with continued strength in order to provide light and hope to those who are suffering incredible uncertainty.

    MAGA and MTGA!!

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s