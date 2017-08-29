President Trump Overwhelmed by Cheering Crowds During His Thanks to First Responders…

President Trump was met by crowds cheering “USA, USA” as he thanks relief and rescue workers in Corpus Christi Texas. Thousands of people showed up to express their support for President Trump as he delivers remarks from a bullhorn:
“Texas can handle everything”…
.
A view from behind the camera is below:
As @POTUS @realDonaldTrump has said – the SPIRIT of TEXAS is absolutely incredible. #POTUS & @FLOTUS LOVE YOU ALL! #TexasStrong pic.twitter.com/yiVhROtrDL
— Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) August 29, 2017
Saw a patch of blue sky in that video. Almost as good an omen as a rainbow. #TexasStrong
I can’t imagine any other recent president wearing a USA cap and waving the Texas flag but DJT. Not even GWB.
Bass Pro should install gold emblems on the 80 boats they provided, if they’re returned, and resell them. They could label them “Houston’s Pride”, or some other moniker … talk about an instant classic collectible!!! This would be a win/win for Bass Pro. (I should be in marketing.)
. . . and also announce that any money paid for the boats over the cost to Bass would be donated to the Harvey recovery efforts. Win – Win.
Win Win Win !!!
boogy: you should.
I’m in business which also makes me in marketing to a degree, and that’s a great idea! You should be in marketing!
Texas Strong.
All great ideas! Another day of winning, in the midst of sadness.
President Trump is gonna fight for Texas. God Speed.
Funny, I ust heard the top of the hour ABC news who informed me that Trump visited Corpus Christi and Austin, two cities who were not impacted by the hurricane.. Oh and he didn’t meet with any victims nor did he do a fly over over the devastation…
Corpus Christi…not impacted by Harvey? Rockport…just across the bay from Corpus Christi – was the bulls eye of landfall. Corpus Christi caught the western eye-wall of a Cat 4 hurricane.
I’d ask ABC just how a city in the western eyewall of a Cat 4 hurricane is “unaffected”…but I know I’d get just a lot of anti-Trump blather….
Just another example of why I avoid the alphabets…smh
And if he had gone, they would have criticized him for disrupting the rescue efforts and if he had flown over they would have criticized him for being aloof. No one cares what the media says anymore; the people are who counts and they love him.
I agree.. When I heard it I wanted to smash the radio…
LOL…..If ABC filmed him walking on water, their headline would be: TRUMP CANNOT SWIM!
Exactly! Media’s minds are twisted in evil-ness.
Crooked media on display.
The plan, as I understand it, is for him to come back in a few days and survey the hardest-hit areas. He didn’t want to be a distraction right now.
He actually had a working meeting with everyone there. It wasn’t some stupid photo op. You know they accomplished a ton today. And great communication channels.
Isn’t it that Mayor in Houston who couldn’t be bothered because he’s too busy saving his City — so he thinks. Still not returning the Governor’s calls? Houstonian’s will notice. He most certainly better be available to the Governor and President when they come to Houston.
I guessing they didn’t include Trump’s statement that he wasn’t going to visit the hardest hit areas so as not to hinder rescue operations. He’ll visit them at a later date. Media jackwagons.
THAT IS A GREAT LITTLE VIDEO! Thanks for posting Citizen817!
God’s Chosen Man always comes at just the right time for us, no matter what.
Love Gov. Abbott and want to thank him for working hard to take care of some of my family members and friends. Also, thank you, Gov. Abbott, for speaking so well of our President and speaking the truth about him.
God bless Texas and all those doing the Lord’s work.
Everyone should buy stock in kleenex because i am sure doing my best this last 2 years to keep them in business. PDJT is the most compassionate President the USA has ever had. Love and respect our President.
I am about at the end of my rope with the media, hollywood, universities, RINOs and democrats hating on our President. It is despicable and embarrassing for our country. Take a look at the crowd to greet our POTUS. THAT is how people really feel.
Movement, I agree 120%. Every day I ask how much more I can take of this insanity. Would anyone miss these animals if they were gone? I just can’t express the….revulsion…I feel with these subhuman creatures.
So . . . turn off all news and stick with this site!!!
Lorenetn: We are winning……
AMEN
I had watched the clip earlier, but it was on cspan and they didn’t show the crowd. Wow!!! Gave me chills.
Complete news black out of all the Corpus Christi hispanics chanting “Trump, Trump, Trump”
Thank you Texas you have shown your strength: Proud to be an American!
BRAZORIA COUNTY TOLD TO EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY
Those cheering for Trump crowds must be killing the Dems, the media (Fox News included) and further sinking their “Trump’s popularity is dropping” narrative, which already takes a hit every time Trump makes an appearance and has a rally.
Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch of a……………………..
You got to love this man!
I’m so glad he is on our side!
Texas. You either get it, or you don’t.
Don’t forget! This crowd was pretty much spontaneous. Not like the left wing radicals who pay and bus in their supposed supporters. GOPe take note! You are playing with fire!
Looking at this photo – I feel proud to be an American. It is noteworthy how everyone has a camera. Charlottesville crowds were suspiciously lean on cameras. How many genuine Trump supporters in today’s climate would show up anywhere without a camera?
Any thread that includes discussion about the MSM is incomplete without a reference to Don Henley’s “Dirty Laundry”:
We can do “The Innuendo”
We can dance and sing
When it’s said and done we haven’t told you a thing
We all know that crap is king
Give us dirty laundry!
https://playback.fm/charts/top-100-songs/video/1982/Don-Henley-Dirty-Laundry
Prayer and good works are what these folks need.
It’s clear both have been in full gear for this past week. People have been living their faith in help of those in urgent need, and it continues. We have seen a president and his administration take the lead days before the storm hit. It seems clear President Trump is driven by his faith and his compassion for those in great need.
May all who currently responding to the needs of people in need remain safe. May they be blessed with continued strength in order to provide light and hope to those who are suffering incredible uncertainty.
MAGA and MTGA!!
