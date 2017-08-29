President Trump Overwhelmed by Cheering Crowds During His Thanks to First Responders…

President Trump was met by crowds cheering “USA, USA” as he thanks relief and rescue workers in Corpus Christi Texas. Thousands of people showed up to express their support for President Trump as he delivers remarks from a bullhorn:

“Texas can handle everything”…

.

A view from behind the camera is below:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Massive crowds outside Trump briefing in Corpus Christi on #Harvey relief efforts https://t.co/xeCq4sYNvs pic.twitter.com/LHH4EQQhE7 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) August 29, 2017

Advertisements