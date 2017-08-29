President Trump and First Lady Melania Visit Texas…

Showing support for the people of Texas as they deal with historic flooding from Hurricane Harvey, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive.
Insensitive CNN, a total lack of compassion
http://dailycaller.com/2017/08/29/rescued-woman-goes-off-on-cnn-for-hurricane-harvey-coverage-video/
Same as New Orleans when Katrina, it takes a Democrat Mayor to screw it up.
Texas Governor, Mayor Split Over Whether Houston Needed Evacuations
https://www.wsj.com/articles/texas-governor-mayor-split-over-if-houston-needed-evacuations-1503880263
Wow – does she look great! And of course, with aviator sunglasses to go with her outfit. My, she has style. Read another comment in the open thread that after being subjected to the “mad cow wearing white house curtains and pup tents”, this, such a refreshing sight to see!!!
