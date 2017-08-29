National Weather Service: Harvey Rainfall Surpasses All Known Rainfall Records on Contiguous U.S. Mainland…

#TexasStrong
Via National Weather Service: Preliminary data from at least one Texas rain gauge appears to have broken the Texas tropical cyclone rainfall record and a new contiguous United States tropical cyclone rainfall record may have also been established. Cedar Bayou, near Mont Belvieu, Texas, recorded a preliminary rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Harvey of 51.88 inches as of 3:29 pm CDT (rainfall accumulation since 7 am CDT, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017). This reading is higher than the previous record for Texas of 48 inches during tropical cyclone Amelia of 1978 in Medina, Texas.
The all-time United States tropical cyclone rainfall record of at least 52 inches occurred during tropical cyclone Hiki in Kauai, Hawaii in 1950. It is certainly still possible rainfall from Tropical Storm Harvey may exceed the all-time United States record but no official rain gauge has reported a value in excess of 52 inches as of 5 pm EDT. (link)
The baby & mama getting carried just make me so proud to be American.
Me too dbethd.
And thank heavens for all the strong males who can carry people in their arms or on their backs.
Hilary’s beta pajama boys may have a place somewhere but not in Texas not today.
Go alpha males!
Records get set.
I imagine the narrative at the last record was that this would never be broken.
Texans can be proud of their response to this unlike those NOLA whiners.
We are.
don’t look now but I think it has stalled again.
🙏❤️🙏
This is a God thing.. He is reminding us in this that we are not racist, it’s a LIE. Most of us are “good samaritans” who love our neighbors, who are willing to lay down our lives for our neighbors and friends. How awesome. Texas STRONG. America STRONG. To God be the glory!
So beautiful!
“This hurricane, it’s unfortunate, but this event has literally destroyed the natzee, the racist narrative of the mainstream media.” This lady gets it.
🙂
I love this SonFlower, you speak truth. To God be the Glory.
My prayer is out of this tragedy, the tide will turn for our country, and for our President.
Texas will rise from the ashes and begin anew. Just wait! There will be new buildings and innovation everywhere. President Trump is our Leader, so you know it WILL happen.
No better time to have a Builder President! He knows what it’s going to take. He won’t leave TX & LA behind.
That bottom picture – black lives matter.
Think we’ll see that on the nightly news?
It is the tears of all of the brave Americans who have fought and died for the our Freedom–only to see the anarchy and destruction of history currently going on.
The images from this hurricane will be what can brings this country together again. We must not let them (I guess all the people and entities that are against President Trump) divide us.
I will spread these heroic pictures as best I can. Hope it’s ok with Sundance?
If on twitter feel free to share my post were all the incredible images SD shared above are embedded with picture from Antifa from this weekend!
Thank you.
The little boy is giggling as he drags his toes in the water. 🙂
So precious…those children being carried in the arms of a very strong man.
Yes, that’s what happens. Storms moving in from the Gulf run into the Air mass coming down from the Great plains, and these tropical storms just park right over South Texas and dump rain for days on end.
Watching all the love that is being shown throughout the state of Texas by people of different skin color for one another is beyond incredible! The nation is watching and seeing all these images. Yet over a week or so ago, WE as Americans were told that race relations are at the lowest point ever in the 21st century.
I share this because the MONSTER is continuing to grow with all the Cold Anger everyday Americans are feeling. They cannot combine the stark difference between what the media is telling them from what their eyes are seeing. Their minds and hearts are realizing that what they are being told is a complete LIE versus what they are seeing. These folks may not have been part of our Monster but I truly believe they are joining it by the thousands daily.
Next year when commercials are run by Republicans that highlight this past two weeks, they will be reminded of what they know. The media, Democrats, left wing sites etc. have lied to them. Seeing Antifa in action in Berkley the same weekend that the images above were taking place will bring out their Cold Anger in ways they haven’t felt for over a year. I truly believe in my heart, they will destroy Uniparty Republicans in primaries and Democrats on Election Day.
So true, Fleplore! The contrast between the Berkeley and Texas images is amazing and is recognized by even hard-headed Dems!
Especially since they happened simultaneously on Sunday.
This is the way Texans always are, at least here in rural East Texas. The things we see on TV… they are so hard to understand, here we get along, we interact, we’re polite and considerate of each other, we laugh and talk with each other, we are all Texans. I know that I don’t see race or color unless the person I’m talking with tries to make it an issue. I don’t argue, I just turn and walk away and have nothing more to do with the racist that was talking with me. Maybe it’s living in those urban jungles, which might make me hateful. The population of the closest town to me is 302 and it is 30 miles to the nearest gas station, Walmart or grocery store and the population of that town is a whopping 28,000. So maybe living on top of each other is the real problem. I truly hope the rest of the country will see some of these photos and realize this is the way you should live your life. And we do have the best Governor ever!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sherry my brother and I were talking the other day and we both agreed that the South is more integrated than the North could ever imagine. I travel back and forth every other weekend from NY to Jacksonville, FL were my wife and youngest daughter live. We are 20 minutes from the GA border and my father-in-law still flies the confederate flag and calls me Yankee. I see it with my own eyes. It is amazing to be honest.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Look at all those racists, touching people without permission. Call the ACLU!
That must be heartbreaking for the homeowner but funny at the same time.
Awesome picture that brings a smile during such tragedy. And I do believe the “dude on the jet ski” is doing PDT’s thumbs up.
Yep, he is. 👍👍🇺🇸🇺🇸😀
I was leaving home this morning and guy across street came over and started talking about the shark swimming on street and people fishing in their living rooms. He commented several times about how good natured the people seem to be and how they are taking all of this in such a great spirit. He also commented on how prepared the state and Feds are. That they prepared way in advance. I told him PTrump and his administration doing a fine job. He didn’t get to answer because another neighbor came up. This is in Marin County CA – liberal, progressive haven. 😀
It is.
And look at that beautiful home! Heartbreaking. I’ve seen floods go by my door, never been this close before..
I know! I was marveling at the beautiful stained glass entryway, heartbreaking, but having said that, people are what matter, people are eternal. Love is eternal. The rescuer is showing an act of love rescuing this dear lady. Amazing picture.
with the liberal media we get a distorted view of America….with Texas we see the truth..
if one asked you were the spirit of America has gone …tell the the truth of Texas…it is alive and well there
It’s alive and well here in NC too. I travel to Durham/Raleigh a lot and I believe toward the end of the Obama nightmare blacks and whites started paying even more attention to treating eachother well. We are NOT interested in tearing eachother apart. It hasn’t change a bit. I just didn’t want to brag. Now if you go around college campuses it’s a different story, but the older folks – we get it.
DARN STRAIGHT!
Today we had a black guy (a real sweetheart) a native American lady, Me (part Druze-Syrian) and Hubby Swede/Dane all working together, laughing and talking with no friction at all.
I rarely see bad race relations here in NC and I do children’s events every weekend. Almost all of them are mixed race.
Native Triad gal here and I echo your exact experiences. The entire race division agenda started under Obama. Yet, in our daily lives, we just don’t see it.
Amen.
I posted this link on another thread. Hope it’s ok to post again.
Live flood coverage. This station is not even taking breaks for commercials. The reporters are helping the volunteers locate people and pets who need to evacuate. There was 1 hour during the middle of the night where they had other programming but they were back on the flood at 4 am.
http://abc13.com/live/
Correction… I think they do 30 minutes of national news. Maybe at 5:30 pm.
So brave of those guys! But a dog is WORTH it. 🙂
Most definitely!
Dogs are always worth it!!
I saw this article about this mattress store opening up their businesses to displaced families with their pets! http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/29/mattress-mack-opens-houston-furniture-stores-displaced-people-pets/
Woof!
Awwwwwww😌👍
Must.Save.Dog.
If watching the coverage of people saving other people, dogs, horses, cats, etc. during this horrible flood doesn’t break your heart and also touch your heart I just don’t know what to say. No heart, maybe? It is so moving to see the countless acts of selflessness. God bless Texas.
Dear media,
Those pictures… neighbors helping neighbors, friends helping friends, families helping families… THAT is America! We are not the hateful, racist, bigoted people you project us to be. We love our country, we love each other, and we come together in times of crisis. If you can’t join us then get the heck out of our country and never come back.
Sincerely,
The American People
You are so right. I know cth doesnt control ads, but on my phone the ad under those great pictures says can employers fire racists, should they, with a kkk flag. Seeing as how I am a sahm and circle news sites, activities, and shopping, Im going to say thats some insidiously evil ad placement.
I am all MAGA!
I know what you mean. You see people try to divide us and get us to hate each other, and then those same people, using the hatred and division they created, try to profit from it. Truly despicable.
I’m borrowing this…ok, stealing it, really…. 😉
It’s perfect!
Thank you 17CatsInTN! It’s all yours! 🙂
Woohooooo!! Thank ya!
“I have said that Texas is a state of mind, but I think it is more than that. It is a mystique closely approximating a religion. And this is true to the extent that people either passionately love Texas or passionately hate it and, as in other religions, few people dare to inspect it for fear of losing their bearings in mystery or paradox. But I think there will be little quarrel with my feeling that Texas is one thing. For all its enormous range of space, climate, and physical appearance, and for all the internal squabbles, contentions, and strivings, Texas has a tight cohesiveness perhaps stronger than any other section of America. Rich, poor, Panhandle, Gulf, city, country, Texas is the obsession, the proper study, and the passionate possession of all Texans.” … John Steinbeck
Many years ago, I brought a friend home from the Air Force based we were stationed at.
Sunday dinner turned crazy in a matter of minutes when my dad asked what his nationality was.
He stated with great pride he was a Texan. So my dad said no, he was from Jersey but he was Italian. So my buddy said as long as he could remember, his family were Texans.
My dad told him to call his dad and find out. So he did.
His mom answered and after telling her he was fine and there wasn’t a problem, he asked her. On our end the next thing you heard him say was,” No I told him that already”.
Then he put down the phone and said she was going to ask my dad, but she’s pretty sure we’re just Texans.
There is a pride and a real sense of self that comes from people from Texas. It’s the reason I’m sure that in the end, they will get through this and will be back bigger and better than before.
They have a way about themselves that says nothing is lost until you quit.
They never quit. They never give up.
Love this story ! Thank you for sharing it , areyoustillalive ! God Bless Texas and the USA !
Posted this earlier.
Harlan is the best.
Clip about 1 minute long
Heard on the radio that the heavy rain will miss New Orleans. Should only get 2-4 inches. Good news
getting heavy bands in nola but nothing that our pumps (which are now working) cant handle).. the concern should definitely stay on texas and the possible new hurricane/tropical storm next week in the vicinity of houston and south western louisiana. hope those models showing that are wrong
Awesome.
Hose may look like a snake to a horse.
The Great Mississippi Flood of 1927 was BAD, VERY BAD. And the flooding with it sat and sat and sat on land for months. It was B.F., before FEMA.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Mississippi_Flood_of_1927
I love animals… these videos just hit me hard… thank God for these people who are so courageous in their love of All life.
I’m so happy to see so many people bringing their pets with them when they evacuate. Wasn’t always the case.
Part of the tragedy of Katrina.
All of those photos give the lie about racism in America. Trump is right. We are all brothers and sisters.
Lots of white male oppression in those pictures, and white female oppression as well. And one Uncle Tom who didn’t get the memo.
Thank God for Humanity!
Rain is COMING DOWN in Port Arthur TX….has been for days and the worst existing part of the storm is in this quadrant of the southern end of Southeast Texas and over into Louisiana…..wind hasn’t been too bad here….did I mention plenty of rain?
The counties to the north of Beaumont Texas are really taking a beating…lots and lots of rain…that’s hilly country up there and like here they are already waterlogged so the drainages fill up very rapidly….
We will survive……
We hope you all stay safe, and have an acces route if you need one.
After 9/11 there was a brief period of time when people really appreciated, really valued men who could do things. The men with muscles and calluses who could do physical things that helped others, like construction guys, firefighters, cops, and other occupations like that were honored because they could do the important stuff–the life or death stuff. The stuff that matters in an emergency.
The Harvey coverage brings that back. One after another I see images of regular men, so often put down and despised in our society, who are the ones out there in the filthy, toxic flood water carrying people on their backs, rescuing dogs, saving a horse, whatever it takes. Strong, courageous, determined.
Whether our society is willing to acknowledge it or not, we owe you men a big thank you. You amaze me, you humble me, and you make me so grateful. I am so sorry for the disrespect that is usually heaped on your heads, and I am so proud of the way you rise above it and show everyone when it matters most how much we need you.
Thanks guys.
Sylvia….your tribute to our American Men just brought tears to my eyes. Thank you for saying that.
Not. Sure if this little guy is going to get a hug and a cot…I wouldn’t pick him up, but as a furry creature from God, I wish him all the best.
NBC Dallas reporter Brian Curtis got out of his car after spotting the terrified creature huddling up against the railing of the bridge
The animal can be seen on video shaking and with a fearful expression
He was found near the Buffalo Bayou river, which has since steadied and is now taking in water from nearby overflown rivers.
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-4834092/Video-shows-possum-taking-refuge-Hurricane-Harvey.html#ixzz4rC75KWb7
Follow us: @MailOnline on Twitter | DailyMail on Facebook
And one more act of bravery…
Alexandre Jourde, 42, rescued Ethan Colman, four, on his paddle board on Monday
The pair are neighbors in Buffalo Bayou which is under intense flooding from Harvey
Alexandre was preparing to paddle his own two children and wife out of their home when a stranger begged him to help get Ethan to safety
He paddled the boy to dry land as his own family packed up their belongings in their house which had not yet been filled with water
Jourde, an oil and gas engineer, waited with Ethan until his family – who escaped on foot – met back up with them
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4833850/Father-tells-saved-boy-paddle-board-Harvey.html#ixzz4rC9cnAeV
