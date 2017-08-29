National Weather Service: Harvey Rainfall Surpasses All Known Rainfall Records on Contiguous U.S. Mainland…

Via National Weather Service: Preliminary data from at least one Texas rain gauge appears to have broken the Texas tropical cyclone rainfall record and a new contiguous United States tropical cyclone rainfall record may have also been established. Cedar Bayou, near Mont Belvieu, Texas, recorded a preliminary rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Harvey of 51.88 inches as of 3:29 pm CDT (rainfall accumulation since 7 am CDT, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017). This reading is higher than the previous record for Texas of 48 inches during tropical cyclone Amelia of 1978 in Medina, Texas.

The all-time United States tropical cyclone rainfall record of at least 52 inches occurred during tropical cyclone Hiki in Kauai, Hawaii in 1950. It is certainly still possible rainfall from Tropical Storm Harvey may exceed the all-time United States record but no official rain gauge has reported a value in excess of 52 inches as of 5 pm EDT.  (link)

 

  1. dbethd says:
    August 29, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    The baby & mama getting carried just make me so proud to be American.

  2. sundance says:
    August 29, 2017 at 5:38 pm

  3. doofusdawg says:
    August 29, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    don’t look now but I think it has stalled again.

  4. Minnie says:
    August 29, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    🙏❤️🙏

  5. SonFlower says:
    August 29, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    This is a God thing.. He is reminding us in this that we are not racist, it’s a LIE. Most of us are “good samaritans” who love our neighbors, who are willing to lay down our lives for our neighbors and friends. How awesome. Texas STRONG. America STRONG. To God be the glory!

  6. redtreesquirrel says:
    August 29, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Texas will rise from the ashes and begin anew. Just wait! There will be new buildings and innovation everywhere. President Trump is our Leader, so you know it WILL happen.

  7. lastinillinois says:
    August 29, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    That bottom picture – black lives matter.

    Think we’ll see that on the nightly news?

  8. listingstarboard says:
    August 29, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    It is the tears of all of the brave Americans who have fought and died for the our Freedom–only to see the anarchy and destruction of history currently going on.

  9. Mz Molly Anna says:
    August 29, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    The images from this hurricane will be what can brings this country together again. We must not let them (I guess all the people and entities that are against President Trump) divide us.

    I will spread these heroic pictures as best I can. Hope it’s ok with Sundance?

  10. 6x47 says:
    August 29, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Yes, that’s what happens. Storms moving in from the Gulf run into the Air mass coming down from the Great plains, and these tropical storms just park right over South Texas and dump rain for days on end.

  11. fleporeblog says:
    August 29, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Watching all the love that is being shown throughout the state of Texas by people of different skin color for one another is beyond incredible! The nation is watching and seeing all these images. Yet over a week or so ago, WE as Americans were told that race relations are at the lowest point ever in the 21st century.

    I share this because the MONSTER is continuing to grow with all the Cold Anger everyday Americans are feeling. They cannot combine the stark difference between what the media is telling them from what their eyes are seeing. Their minds and hearts are realizing that what they are being told is a complete LIE versus what they are seeing. These folks may not have been part of our Monster but I truly believe they are joining it by the thousands daily.

    Next year when commercials are run by Republicans that highlight this past two weeks, they will be reminded of what they know. The media, Democrats, left wing sites etc. have lied to them. Seeing Antifa in action in Berkley the same weekend that the images above were taking place will bring out their Cold Anger in ways they haven’t felt for over a year. I truly believe in my heart, they will destroy Uniparty Republicans in primaries and Democrats on Election Day.

    • kokopuf says:
      August 29, 2017 at 5:57 pm

      So true, Fleplore! The contrast between the Berkeley and Texas images is amazing and is recognized by even hard-headed Dems!

    • sherryoftexas says:
      August 29, 2017 at 8:23 pm

      This is the way Texans always are, at least here in rural East Texas. The things we see on TV… they are so hard to understand, here we get along, we interact, we’re polite and considerate of each other, we laugh and talk with each other, we are all Texans. I know that I don’t see race or color unless the person I’m talking with tries to make it an issue. I don’t argue, I just turn and walk away and have nothing more to do with the racist that was talking with me. Maybe it’s living in those urban jungles, which might make me hateful. The population of the closest town to me is 302 and it is 30 miles to the nearest gas station, Walmart or grocery store and the population of that town is a whopping 28,000. So maybe living on top of each other is the real problem. I truly hope the rest of the country will see some of these photos and realize this is the way you should live your life. And we do have the best Governor ever!

      • fleporeblog says:
        August 29, 2017 at 8:28 pm

        Sherry my brother and I were talking the other day and we both agreed that the South is more integrated than the North could ever imagine. I travel back and forth every other weekend from NY to Jacksonville, FL were my wife and youngest daughter live. We are 20 minutes from the GA border and my father-in-law still flies the confederate flag and calls me Yankee. I see it with my own eyes. It is amazing to be honest.

  12. Brian L says:
    August 29, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Look at all those racists, touching people without permission. Call the ACLU!

  13. citizen817 says:
    August 29, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    • redtreesquirrel says:
      August 29, 2017 at 6:01 pm

      That must be heartbreaking for the homeowner but funny at the same time.

      • Grace Anne says:
        August 29, 2017 at 6:12 pm

        Awesome picture that brings a smile during such tragedy. And I do believe the “dude on the jet ski” is doing PDT’s thumbs up.

        • dutzie60 says:
          August 29, 2017 at 8:01 pm

          Yep, he is. 👍👍🇺🇸🇺🇸😀

          I was leaving home this morning and guy across street came over and started talking about the shark swimming on street and people fishing in their living rooms. He commented several times about how good natured the people seem to be and how they are taking all of this in such a great spirit. He also commented on how prepared the state and Feds are. That they prepared way in advance. I told him PTrump and his administration doing a fine job. He didn’t get to answer because another neighbor came up. This is in Marin County CA – liberal, progressive haven. 😀

      • YvonneMarie says:
        August 29, 2017 at 6:14 pm

        It is.

    • Judith says:
      August 29, 2017 at 7:34 pm

      And look at that beautiful home! Heartbreaking. I’ve seen floods go by my door, never been this close before..

      • Fe says:
        August 29, 2017 at 7:51 pm

        I know! I was marveling at the beautiful stained glass entryway, heartbreaking, but having said that, people are what matter, people are eternal. Love is eternal. The rescuer is showing an act of love rescuing this dear lady. Amazing picture.

  14. burnett044 says:
    August 29, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    with the liberal media we get a distorted view of America….with Texas we see the truth..
    if one asked you were the spirit of America has gone …tell the the truth of Texas…it is alive and well there

    • redtreesquirrel says:
      August 29, 2017 at 6:04 pm

      It’s alive and well here in NC too. I travel to Durham/Raleigh a lot and I believe toward the end of the Obama nightmare blacks and whites started paying even more attention to treating eachother well. We are NOT interested in tearing eachother apart. It hasn’t change a bit. I just didn’t want to brag. Now if you go around college campuses it’s a different story, but the older folks – we get it.

      • G. Combs says:
        August 29, 2017 at 7:13 pm

        DARN STRAIGHT!
        Today we had a black guy (a real sweetheart) a native American lady, Me (part Druze-Syrian) and Hubby Swede/Dane all working together, laughing and talking with no friction at all.

        I rarely see bad race relations here in NC and I do children’s events every weekend. Almost all of them are mixed race.

      • PatriotKate says:
        August 29, 2017 at 9:00 pm

        Native Triad gal here and I echo your exact experiences. The entire race division agenda started under Obama. Yet, in our daily lives, we just don’t see it.

  15. roxiellTX says:
    August 29, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    I posted this link on another thread. Hope it’s ok to post again.

    Live flood coverage. This station is not even taking breaks for commercials. The reporters are helping the volunteers locate people and pets who need to evacuate. There was 1 hour during the middle of the night where they had other programming but they were back on the flood at 4 am.

    http://abc13.com/live/

  16. Sandra-VA says:
    August 29, 2017 at 6:07 pm

  17. illinoiswarrior says:
    August 29, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Dear media,

    Those pictures… neighbors helping neighbors, friends helping friends, families helping families… THAT is America! We are not the hateful, racist, bigoted people you project us to be. We love our country, we love each other, and we come together in times of crisis. If you can’t join us then get the heck out of our country and never come back.

    Sincerely,
    The American People

  18. Texian says:
    August 29, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    “I have said that Texas is a state of mind, but I think it is more than that. It is a mystique closely approximating a religion. And this is true to the extent that people either passionately love Texas or passionately hate it and, as in other religions, few people dare to inspect it for fear of losing their bearings in mystery or paradox. But I think there will be little quarrel with my feeling that Texas is one thing. For all its enormous range of space, climate, and physical appearance, and for all the internal squabbles, contentions, and strivings, Texas has a tight cohesiveness perhaps stronger than any other section of America. Rich, poor, Panhandle, Gulf, city, country, Texas is the obsession, the proper study, and the passionate possession of all Texans.” … John Steinbeck

    Liked by 6 people

    • areyoustillalive says:
      August 29, 2017 at 6:36 pm

      Many years ago, I brought a friend home from the Air Force based we were stationed at.
      Sunday dinner turned crazy in a matter of minutes when my dad asked what his nationality was.
      He stated with great pride he was a Texan. So my dad said no, he was from Jersey but he was Italian. So my buddy said as long as he could remember, his family were Texans.
      My dad told him to call his dad and find out. So he did.
      His mom answered and after telling her he was fine and there wasn’t a problem, he asked her. On our end the next thing you heard him say was,” No I told him that already”.
      Then he put down the phone and said she was going to ask my dad, but she’s pretty sure we’re just Texans.

      There is a pride and a real sense of self that comes from people from Texas. It’s the reason I’m sure that in the end, they will get through this and will be back bigger and better than before.
      They have a way about themselves that says nothing is lost until you quit.
      They never quit. They never give up.

  19. NJF says:
    August 29, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Posted this earlier.

    Harlan is the best.

    Clip about 1 minute long

  20. NJF says:
    August 29, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Heard on the radio that the heavy rain will miss New Orleans. Should only get 2-4 inches. Good news

    • Doug says:
      August 29, 2017 at 6:58 pm

      getting heavy bands in nola but nothing that our pumps (which are now working) cant handle).. the concern should definitely stay on texas and the possible new hurricane/tropical storm next week in the vicinity of houston and south western louisiana. hope those models showing that are wrong

  21. sundance says:
    August 29, 2017 at 6:25 pm

  22. TwoLaine says:
    August 29, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    The Great Mississippi Flood of 1927 was BAD, VERY BAD. And the flooding with it sat and sat and sat on land for months. It was B.F., before FEMA.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Mississippi_Flood_of_1927

  23. Jlwary says:
    August 29, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    I love animals… these videos just hit me hard… thank God for these people who are so courageous in their love of All life.

  24. Mike says:
    August 29, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    All of those photos give the lie about racism in America. Trump is right. We are all brothers and sisters.

  25. David R. Graham says:
    August 29, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    Lots of white male oppression in those pictures, and white female oppression as well. And one Uncle Tom who didn’t get the memo.

    Thank God for Humanity!

  26. Kent says:
    August 29, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Rain is COMING DOWN in Port Arthur TX….has been for days and the worst existing part of the storm is in this quadrant of the southern end of Southeast Texas and over into Louisiana…..wind hasn’t been too bad here….did I mention plenty of rain?

    The counties to the north of Beaumont Texas are really taking a beating…lots and lots of rain…that’s hilly country up there and like here they are already waterlogged so the drainages fill up very rapidly….

    We will survive……

  27. Sylvia Avery says:
    August 29, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    After 9/11 there was a brief period of time when people really appreciated, really valued men who could do things. The men with muscles and calluses who could do physical things that helped others, like construction guys, firefighters, cops, and other occupations like that were honored because they could do the important stuff–the life or death stuff. The stuff that matters in an emergency.

    The Harvey coverage brings that back. One after another I see images of regular men, so often put down and despised in our society, who are the ones out there in the filthy, toxic flood water carrying people on their backs, rescuing dogs, saving a horse, whatever it takes. Strong, courageous, determined.

    Whether our society is willing to acknowledge it or not, we owe you men a big thank you. You amaze me, you humble me, and you make me so grateful. I am so sorry for the disrespect that is usually heaped on your heads, and I am so proud of the way you rise above it and show everyone when it matters most how much we need you.

    Thanks guys.

  28. citizen817 says:
    August 29, 2017 at 8:34 pm

  29. WSB says:
    August 29, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Not. Sure if this little guy is going to get a hug and a cot…I wouldn’t pick him up, but as a furry creature from God, I wish him all the best.

    NBC Dallas reporter Brian Curtis got out of his car after spotting the terrified creature huddling up against the railing of the bridge

    The animal can be seen on video shaking and with a fearful expression

    He was found near the Buffalo Bayou river, which has since steadied and is now taking in water from nearby overflown rivers.

    Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-4834092/Video-shows-possum-taking-refuge-Hurricane-Harvey.html#ixzz4rC75KWb7
    Follow us: @MailOnline on Twitter | DailyMail on Facebook

  30. WSB says:
    August 29, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    And one more act of bravery…

    Alexandre Jourde, 42, rescued Ethan Colman, four, on his paddle board on Monday
    The pair are neighbors in Buffalo Bayou which is under intense flooding from Harvey

    Alexandre was preparing to paddle his own two children and wife out of their home when a stranger begged him to help get Ethan to safety

    He paddled the boy to dry land as his own family packed up their belongings in their house which had not yet been filled with water

    Jourde, an oil and gas engineer, waited with Ethan until his family – who escaped on foot – met back up with them

    Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4833850/Father-tells-saved-boy-paddle-board-Harvey.html#ixzz4rC9cnAeV

