Secretary Tillerson Proposes Elimination of DoS “Special Envoy” Positions – Senator Corker Fights Back…

The media are so predictable it becomes a little funny after a while. CNN specializes in the State Department and sells their narratives. Washington Post specializes in the CIA and sells their narratives. NYT focuses on DOJ, FBI and Intelligence Community overall.

Senator Bob Corker leaks a letter he received from Secretary of State Tillerson directly to CNN. Secretary Tillerson is informing Senator Corker of State Department downsizing. Republicans in congress have already threatened to sue Trump administration to force more spending on State Department.

(Via The Hill) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is preparing to eliminate or downgrade special envoy positions at the State Department, CNN reported Monday. The secretary, in a letter addressed to Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) obtained by CNN, proposed shaking up as many as three-dozen posts, by either letting go or transferring the envoys.

“I believe that the Department will be able to better execute its mission by integrating certain envoys and special representative offices within the regional and functional bureaus,” Tillerson wrote. He said he plans to eliminate “those that have accomplished or outlived their original purpose.” Those changes, though, are likely to spark a fight. Among the envoys Tillerson is proposing removing are envoys dealing with Syria, the Sudan, the Arctic and climate issues. According to the report, Tillerson’s letter claimed that many of the nearly 70 State Department special envoys, who are appointed to address important diplomatic needs, continue to serve even though the underlying issues for their positions have been resolved. He argued that pulling together overlapping missions of the envoys and other offices under one roof and cleaning house will help the department achieve its initiatives more efficiently. It would “eliminate redundancies that dilute the ability of a bureau to deliver on its primary functions,” he said. Some changes under consideration reportedly include moving the special envoy for North Korean human rights issues to the Office of the Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights. […] Tillerson has previously indicated plans to restructure the State Department including proposed budget cuts up to 30 percent, which the letter to Corker highlights. Tillerson said plans for reorganization will advance the country’s national security interests and help “counter the influence of U.S. adversaries and competitors.” (read more)

DECEPTICONS: Keepers of the Swamp

“All your spending are belong to us.”

Anticipate John McCain and Lindsey Graham arguing to keep State Department special envoy in charge of travel menu selection for interventionist Senators. McConnell, Blunt, Hatch and Porter will demand retention of DoS special envoy to World Bank and International Monetary Fund. (ie. their investment group)

Advertisements