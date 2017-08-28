Secretary Tillerson Proposes Elimination of DoS “Special Envoy” Positions – Senator Corker Fights Back…

The media are so predictable it becomes a little funny after a while. CNN specializes in the State Department and sells their narratives. Washington Post specializes in the CIA and sells their narratives. NYT focuses on DOJ, FBI and Intelligence Community overall.
Senator Bob Corker leaks a letter he received from Secretary of State Tillerson directly to CNN. Secretary Tillerson is informing Senator Corker of State Department downsizing. Republicans in congress have already threatened to sue Trump administration to force more spending on State Department.
(Via The Hill) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is preparing to eliminate or downgrade special envoy positions at the State Department, CNN reported Monday.
The secretary, in a letter addressed to Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) obtained by CNN, proposed shaking up as many as three-dozen posts, by either letting go or transferring the envoys.
“I believe that the Department will be able to better execute its mission by integrating certain envoys and special representative offices within the regional and functional bureaus,” Tillerson wrote. He said he plans to eliminate “those that have accomplished or outlived their original purpose.”
Those changes, though, are likely to spark a fight. Among the envoys Tillerson is proposing removing are envoys dealing with Syria, the Sudan, the Arctic and climate issues.
According to the report, Tillerson’s letter claimed that many of the nearly 70 State Department special envoys, who are appointed to address important diplomatic needs, continue to serve even though the underlying issues for their positions have been resolved.
He argued that pulling together overlapping missions of the envoys and other offices under one roof and cleaning house will help the department achieve its initiatives more efficiently.
It would “eliminate redundancies that dilute the ability of a bureau to deliver on its primary functions,” he said.
Some changes under consideration reportedly include moving the special envoy for North Korean human rights issues to the Office of the Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights.
[…] Tillerson has previously indicated plans to restructure the State Department including proposed budget cuts up to 30 percent, which the letter to Corker highlights.
Tillerson said plans for reorganization will advance the country’s national security interests and help “counter the influence of U.S. adversaries and competitors.” (read more)
DECEPTICONS: Keepers of the Swamp
“All your spending are belong to us.”
Anticipate John McCain and Lindsey Graham arguing to keep State Department special envoy in charge of travel menu selection for interventionist Senators. McConnell, Blunt, Hatch and Porter will demand retention of DoS special envoy to World Bank and International Monetary Fund. (ie. their investment group)
And right on cue the monkey crew is tweeting about Rex being replaced by haley.
isn’t that hysterical? I’ll be She’s even laughing at that one –
it really is so obvious now isnt it… they dont try to hide it anymore
Was about to post the same thing. Lol
Yep TransitionTracker they are.
I think some of these old crackpots are still reeling from Pres Trumps win over Hilary.
These guys still can not quite believe things did not go their way and do not know quite how to get things back to where they want them.
Little do they know, things will never go back to the way they want them to go.
But they will still scream and threaten and fuss and holler about everything.
They will drag their Congressional feet on every thing Pres Trump wants done.
But in the end they will lose and they will lose big.
Maybe they should keep the food taster, though.
Tuesday, September 26th is when fire 🔥 and fury will be tossed upon them like nothing before. Luther Strange put himself in the wrong bed and will pay with his political career. What will make the loss even worse is that our President backed him. The fine folks from Alabama will thank our President but will vote for Roy Moore. This will have absolutely nothing and I mean nothing to do with our President. They are taking Luther out because of Mitch McConnell and Karl Rove who have backed Strange to the tune of $10 million dollars 💵.

Moore and Brooks ran on two things. They would never vote for McConnell to be the Leader and they are running against the Establishment and the Swamp. Every dollar they continue to spend is only going to increase the margin of victory.
Moore and Brooks ran on two things. They would never vote for McConnell to be the Leader and they are running against the Establishment and the Swamp. Every dollar they continue to spend is only going to increase the margin of victory.
Really.
Well I can not wait flepore.
And I hope things continue to go down hill for them from there on.
AH! That explains it!
CHINA wants Rex gone.
THAT is why the “special misinterpretation” of Tillerson’s VERY “pro-Trump” statement on “Trump speaks for himself” (which I, as a super-loyalist, would offer up as an answer). They need him gone.
NO WAY. THE REX WILL STAY!!!
Once you figure out that the Dems, the RINOs, China, the Norks, the media, and the ANTIFA radicals are all on the same side, it becomes extremely easy to see how they communicate under the table, and stick up for each other above the table.
Indeed, it’s lining up nicely like the pieces of a puzzle.
It is getting so predictable!
There is no way President Trump would get rid of T-Rex.
The media and the Hillary Generals (Neera Tanden, Podesta, Mook, etc.) were really stretching on the narrative to turn Rex’s statement against Trump. In fact, I am pretty sure that Rex has said almost the EXACT SAME THING before. That may be how they knew he would do it again, when asked about Charlottesville. However, the cunning jackals had already framed a narrative around the expected answer.
I agree with Nolte. CNN is Hitler. The kind of plotting and backstabbing that the Nazis did, executing each other at the slightest failure in nearly Roman Empire style, is exactly what these kind of people do. The godless left really is evil incarnate. POWER. That’s all they want. And they will do anything to get it, that they can get away with.
corker looks so muchh likee MadMens Roger Sterling
"Tillerson said plans for reorganization will advance the country's national security interests and help "counter the influence of U.S. adversaries and competitors." "

Thank God for Secretary Tillerson and other America Firsters!
Thank God for Secretary Tillerson and other America Firsters!
OMG – THAT is rather spicy and “barely diplomatic” for Rex. But SO typically Rex, with his cut-to-the-chase refusal to descend to BS.
Let me translate.
After years of Clintons, Bushes, and Obama, and particularly after Hillary and Kerry, State is CHOCK-FULL OF SECURITY RISKS AND PEOPLE WHO ARE BARELY IN IT FOR THIS COUNTRY AT ALL.
RISKS TO NATIONAL SECURITY? CHECK.
UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ADVERSARIES? CHECK.
UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF COMPETITORS? CHECK.
So, treason-boy “Tehran” Corker – which part of that do you NOT LIKE? 😎
Secretary Tillerson makes sense. Sen. Corker a principle proponent of the Iran Deal seems like a very obstructionist person when it comes to streamlining the State Department. It is most interesting that Corker leaked the letter from Sec. Tillerson to his committee to CNN. This is stupid and vengeful behavior on the part of Corker.
“Tillerson said plans for reorganization will advance the country’s national security interests and help “counter the influence of U.S. adversaries and competitors.”
Well! We can’t have that now can we? /s (just in case it is needed)
Just moved out of Tennessee and he's made plenty of people mad. Got news for ol' Bobby Corker. Gravy train is over.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Of course I meant come reelection time. Voters are going to show up just to vote him out.
He isn't going to run in my mind. He has yet to announce. He realizes he is a goner and will walk away. This would open the door for Rep Marsha Blackburn to run for his seat. She and our President get along really well.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Can anyone name one senator that isn’t a scuba?
Scumbag I hate WP
LikeLiked by 2 people
Haha! Lulu, I thought you were trying to say, “isn’t a scooby” and WP auto corrected it to scuba.
Haha! If found your actual intention even better!
Goobers. All of them. God, show Your Might!! Thank You, God.
😂😂😂
Actually, Lulu, “scuba” us quite appropriate for all those who live in the deep waters of the WDC swamp…they need “self-contained underwater breathing apparatus” to keep going. So you’re right either way.
What is a ‘scuba’?
“S” is “Snake”. I’ll let others pick the rest! 😀
“C” crapweasel 👍
LOVE!!!
No, Lulu. Didn’t 100% of them vote to ban the President from recess appointments? 100%. Think about that!
Indeed!
Bob Corker is a Dead 💀 man walking! He will not run for reelection in 2018. He has yet to make his intentions known. If he doesn’t, Rep Marsha Blackburn will run. If he does, Joe Carr will primary his a$$! Our President has him in his crosshairs!
https://amp.tennessean.com/amp/594374001
From the article linked above:
Joe Carr, who has twice challenged Tennessee Republicans in Congress over the last three years but lost both primary races, is now weighing a run against U.S. Sen. Bob Corker in 2018.
Sensing an anti-establishment undercurrent again, the tea party-aligned former Tennessee state representative from Lascassas confirmed he’s thinking about challenging Corker, R-Tenn., for the Republican nomination.
Carr said he gets “calls and messages on a daily basis” encouraging him to do so. He said his candidacy would have an appeal “in the age of Trump,” predicting 2018 would not be kind to incumbents.
“Like Donald Trump, I speak my mind. I know what I believe. I know why I believe it,” Carr told the USA TODAY NETWORK – Tennessee. “I believe I can articulate it, which generates a lot of interest.”
Guess you showed up in TN last week to speak? His proud Father decided to retweet his son’s tweet. Nine hours later, he decided to tweet about the Republican Senator from TN.
His legacy will be forever tied to the Iran Deal.
PT means Corker keeps asking for his endorsement.
Jeff Flake may join Corker and not run in order to save face from the shellacking he will get in the primary next year against Kelli Ward! She is up 25 points on him!
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/28/exclusive-jeff-flake-underwater-poll-shows-kelli-ward-opening-up-more-than-25-point-lead-in-senate-race-with-year-to-go/amp/
From the article linked above:
Incumbent Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) is underwater badly in his home state, with just 21 percent of Arizona Republicans supporting him for reelection against challenger Dr. Kelli Ward—who gets 47 percent support—per a new poll from JMC Analytics.
When asked if Flake should be renominated in 2018, an astounding 66 percent said that someone else should represent the Republican Party on the Senate ticket next year while just 22 percent said Flake should be renominated and 13 percent are undecided.
Fifty-six percent said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate if President Donald Trump endorsed someone in the primary, while 19 percent said they would be less likely, and 25 percent said a Trump endorsement would make no difference.
The survey also asked respondents about Trump’s criticism of Flake as “weak on borders, crime, and a non-factor in the Senate.” It noted that Trump “wants to unseat Senator Flake in the Republican primary,” and asked if that makes voters more or less likely to back Flake in 2018. In response, a solid majority—60 percent—said that Trump’s opposition to Flake’s reelection makes them less likely to support the senator, while only 21 percent said it makes them more likely to back Flake, and 19 percent said it makes no difference.
Devil’s without a clue !
How many of these no nothings are hanging around doing nothing. It's time to get them off the gravy train. It's all about cost cutting, the more that can be eliminated the better.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Why is it that EPA and State can cut staff, but DOJ cannot? I am not sure that statement is even correct, but so many here have said sessions hands are tied because he cannot fire federal employees.
I seem to remember Obama re-classifing a bunch of DoJ employees to bring them under impossible to fire civil service rules…
I appreciate this thread and have attempted to read the quotes from the letter and Sundance’s analysis several times.
However, what I cannot get past is – Corker leaked it!
I have NO patience for leakers.
Now that I blew off that steam. I will once again attempt to read this in its entirety.
Corker knows he is toast. Therefore, he has turned into “bitey snake”.
He used to be a sea-snake – very reluctant to bite openly, preferring a stealthy nip that could be blamed on the victim. Now, he can bite openly.
Corker always fancied himself a diplomat, but he was just Obama’s disposable toy.
All positions T-Rex feels are unnecessary, but wanted by Congress, can be moved to a brand new federal building in Barrow, Alaska. See if they get filled.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sounds like a plan 👍
Credit Finland for finding a need for 36 envoys to support the Clean Arctic Initiative.
They can fan out across Russia to convince the Ruskies to invest in American Clean Coal.
Oh yes!
And KEEP THEIR COATS!
Time to recall all P0S – RINO and anti-MAGA senators and congress men/women so SOS can get rid of DoS.
Do “special envoys” get the same privileges and ability to fly without scrutiny as Diplomats? There was info released briefly today from a journalist from Bulgaria–regarding weapons smuggled by diplomats on Silk Airways–here is the only snippet I can find left on the net
http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/08/saudi-arabia-uae-implicated-arms-transfers-170827115154085.html Its all about trafficking drugs, weapons and humans to the global elite.
The DC gravy train is an old puff horse on inferior tracks being supplanted in effectiveness by the sleek Trump Train on high speed rail. I hope they all feel the grief and worry that middle America has been feeling for years while they bailed out their banker buddies and we, the forgotten men and women, have struggled.
Slimy little dunce that can’t be trusted !
“Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, had strong words for special envoys in July. He said:
[Special envoys] hurt the culture of our professional foreign service officers candidly because I think they see them in many cases as a workaround … I hope that we’ll do away with all of them that are unnecessary. And I think most of them are unnecessary.”
http://conservativerepublicannews.com/2017/08/10/these-obama-holdovers-are-clogging-the-swamp/
“And I think most of them are unnecessary.”
Hypocrisy, thy name is Corker.
Two Heritage Fdn downloadable pdfs explain SoS Tillerson’s basis for the reorg and the President’s options in reorg of the Executive Branch.
How to Make the State Department More Effective at Implementing U.S. Foreign Policy
http://www.heritage.org/political-process/report/how-make-the-state-department-more-effective-implementing-us-foreign
The President’s Reorganization Authority
http://www.heritage.org/political-process/report/the-presidents-reorganization-authority
here is her original post https://trud.bg/350-diplomatic-flights-carry-weapons-for-terrorists/
Time to recall POS RINO senators and Congressmen / Women so the SoS can get rid of required DoS.
I love TRex. I feel he may think PTrump may not be politically correct at times, but still supports him and his agenda.
