President Trump Meets with President Niinistö – Oval Office Remarks…

President Trump met with Finland’s President Niinistö in the Oval Office prior to the East Room press conference. During their remarks President Trump discusses his upcoming trip to Texas and the ongoing coordinated efforts between federal, state and local officials in the massive impact zone.

  1. Jlwary says:
    August 28, 2017 at 5:33 pm

  2. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    August 28, 2017 at 5:34 pm

  3. Larry Bucar says:
    August 28, 2017 at 5:36 pm

  4. MVW says:
    August 28, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    After John ‘What’s Name’ asked about the Trump pardon of Sheriff Joe, Trump read a prepared rebuttal. John, the media troll masquerading as a professional journalist, acted as if he already knew all the horrific previous presidential pardons and was shamelessly ok with them, then followed up with an intelligent question to President Niinistö.

    I was shocked. Like switching to a parallel universe where there were real journalists with fair and important questions to be asked.

  5. MVW says:
    August 28, 2017 at 5:44 pm

  6. Sylvia Avery says:
    August 28, 2017 at 5:47 pm

  7. p'odwats says:
    August 28, 2017 at 6:47 pm

  8. daughnworks247 says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:28 pm

  9. Donna in Oregon says:
    August 28, 2017 at 9:04 pm

