President Trump Meets with President Niinistö – Oval Office Remarks…

President Trump met with Finland’s President Niinistö in the Oval Office prior to the East Room press conference. During their remarks President Trump discusses his upcoming trip to Texas and the ongoing coordinated efforts between federal, state and local officials in the massive impact zone.
After John ‘What’s Name’ asked about the Trump pardon of Sheriff Joe, Trump read a prepared rebuttal. John, the media troll masquerading as a professional journalist, acted as if he already knew all the horrific previous presidential pardons and was shamelessly ok with them, then followed up with an intelligent question to President Niinistö.
I was shocked. Like switching to a parallel universe where there were real journalists with fair and important questions to be asked.
What was John “‘What’s Name” reubuttal/rebuke of PDJT? Couldn’t understand the swamp dweller with all the droll spewing from his piehole
0bama only pardoned smugglers, rapists, drug dealers, and murderers. They weren’t white so he wasn’t a racist. /s
President Niinistö was a man with a sense of humor and proportion.
I think our President spoke about the fact Finland 🇫🇮 only gives 1.4% of their GDP towards NATO. During the press conference he mentioned that Finland 🇫🇮 will be purchasing the F-18 from Boeing as well as other military hardware. America First!
Finland isn’t a NATO member.
scdd your absolutely right and I appreciate the correction. They and Sweden signed some agreement for support from NATO but they aren’t a part of it.
Side note: The new wall paper, hand selected by President Trump, looks nice on camera. No more garish stripes! Buh bye Barry O!
Barry O would look good in stripes…black and white ones….
I liked the Churchill bust being on camera! Even the visuals smack Obama.
I think the more learned and responsible world leaders, the few that there are, must be internally happy that a serious, no nonsense man is in charge of the United States now. I don’t listen to the media when the president meets with world leaders. I watch these press conferences and look at their body language and actions. President Niinistö knows he’s dealing with a man’s man in Trump!
I hope the President of Finland buys some more American goods. Our President is a great salesman for American products. He makes me proud!
