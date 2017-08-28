Harvey Flood Impact Continues – Peak Water Anticipated Wednesday and Thursday…

Ongoing record rainfall from TS Harvey continues to bring record flooding to East Texas. Almost 25 inches of rain has fallen on the region following Hurricane Harvey’s landfall last weekend. As the rain continues, weather forecasters now anticipating peak water on Wednesday or Thursday as Harvey’s rain begins impacting Southwest Louisiana. [Reuters Picture Gallery Here] Texas is only about half-way through the anticipated impact timeline.

Thousands of rescue missions have taken place, most by ordinary citizens using private boats and vessels to retrieve stranded residents in the area. 12,000 National Guard troops are working 24/7, and volunteers from several states have arrived to supplement local, state and federal search and rescue efforts.

TEXAS – A new record daily max rainfall of 16.07 inches was set at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on Sunday, breaking the old record of 8.32 inches from 1945, according to National Weather Service (NWS) measurements. The airport was closed in the wake of Harvey. In the last two days, 24.44 inches of rain has fallen in Houston, the NWS reported on Monday. The rainfall from Harvey has already made this August the wettest month on record for Houston.

ABC News meteorologists expect up to 50 inches of rain to accumulate in the southeastern part of Texas by Wednesday as a result of the storm. Harvey has so far affected about a quarter of the Texas population, or 6.8 million people in 18 counties, according to The Associated Press. At least three people are confirmed dead in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, a number that is expected to rise. The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has performed more than 2,000 multi-person rescues in the Houston-Galveston area as of Monday morning. There have been more than 250 survivors from air rescues alone. The USCG has 20 helicopters and 9 Flood Punt Teams conducting search and rescue operations in the Houston area. The Houston Fire Department received 5,500 calls for help in the past 24-hour period, fire officials said Monday. The Houston Police Department has completed about 2,000 rescue missions since Harvey began, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said today on “Good Morning America.” (read more).

Updated official rainfall totals include nearly 40 inches near Dayton, Tx. More rain remains in the forecast as #Harvey drifts slowly. https://t.co/2SGYKR9LAz — NWS (@NWS) August 28, 2017

