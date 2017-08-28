Harvey Flood Impact Continues – Peak Water Anticipated Wednesday and Thursday…

Ongoing record rainfall from TS Harvey continues to bring record flooding to East Texas.  Almost 25 inches of rain has fallen on the region following Hurricane Harvey’s landfall last weekend.  As the rain continues, weather forecasters now anticipating peak water on Wednesday or Thursday as Harvey’s rain begins impacting Southwest Louisiana. [Reuters Picture Gallery Here]  Texas is only about half-way through the anticipated impact timeline.

Thousands of rescue missions have taken place, most by ordinary citizens using private boats and vessels to retrieve stranded residents in the area.  12,000 National Guard troops are working 24/7, and volunteers from several states have arrived to supplement local, state and federal search and rescue efforts.

TEXAS – A new record daily max rainfall of 16.07 inches was set at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on Sunday, breaking the old record of 8.32 inches from 1945, according to National Weather Service (NWS) measurements. The airport was closed in the wake of Harvey.

In the last two days, 24.44 inches of rain has fallen in Houston, the NWS reported on Monday. The rainfall from Harvey has already made this August the wettest month on record for Houston.

ABC News meteorologists expect up to 50 inches of rain to accumulate in the southeastern part of Texas by Wednesday as a result of the storm.

Harvey has so far affected about a quarter of the Texas population, or 6.8 million people in 18 counties, according to The Associated Press.

At least three people are confirmed dead in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, a number that is expected to rise.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has performed more than 2,000 multi-person rescues in the Houston-Galveston area as of Monday morning. There have been more than 250 survivors from air rescues alone.

The USCG has 20 helicopters and 9 Flood Punt Teams conducting search and rescue operations in the Houston area.

The Houston Fire Department received 5,500 calls for help in the past 24-hour period, fire officials said Monday.

The Houston Police Department has completed about 2,000 rescue missions since Harvey began, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said today on “Good Morning America.” (read more).

  1. John Doe says:
    August 28, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    None of this is ‘trending’ on Facebook. It’s like there’s a blackout on any news about Harvey and/or Texas. Yes, Mark Fckerberg…run for POTUS. I hate Facebook. POTUS Trump must be doing an awesome job!

    Reply
  2. Doug says:
    August 28, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    rain bands starting to arrive here in NOLA

    Reply
  3. Luke of the D says:
    August 28, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    How do we help??? Does anyone know of any -non-corrupt- organization that is actively helping?

    Reply
    • Doug says:
      August 28, 2017 at 1:45 pm

      does the cajun navy accept donations?

      Reply
    • Laura says:
      August 28, 2017 at 1:54 pm

      I asked this earlier, too, and here’s what I’ve learned since then.

      Samaritan’s Purse is a good charity to donate to because most–if not ALL–of the money–goes to the victims. You might also check with some of the local churches in and around Houston, but make sure you designate that you want your money to go toward helping victims of Harvey. You can also donate blood.

      If you’re close enough to physically help, a call to your local police or fire station might get you connected to rescuers with boats who need help retrieving people.

      Reply
    • Sharon Moe says:
      August 28, 2017 at 1:54 pm

      From Samaritan’s Purse: “Two disaster relief units left our base in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, on Friday, and the tractor trailers will stand by in north Texas until weather permits our staff to move into areas of devastation. We’re fully prepared to come alongside hurting homeowners in Jesus’ Name and will be accompanied by Billy Graham Rapid Response Team chaplains.”

      • deanbrh says:
        August 28, 2017 at 3:17 pm

        Franklin Graham, Billy Graham’s son, owns Samaritan’s Purse and is a huge fan of President Trump, often tweeting bible verses and such in support of something happening with President Trump. You can be positive your dollars are well spent.

    • TreeClimber says:
      August 28, 2017 at 1:55 pm

      I know during Matthew last year (in Charleston, SC), the Red Cross really did help my family.

      • Malatrope says:
        August 28, 2017 at 2:32 pm

        You must have been one of the lucky few who received some of the 10% of their donations that actually ends up being used to help people.

        Samaritan’s Purse sounds like the best outfit to donate to.

        • B Woodward says:
          August 28, 2017 at 3:32 pm

          I don’t recommend the Red Cross. My parents lived through one of the 5 biggest tornadoes in the US. The only part of their house that was found was a section of the roof. The Red Cross came in but didn’t offer any assistance. So I always send my donations to the Salvation Army or other charities that have good ratings on Charity Navigator..

      • frangelica1 says:
        August 28, 2017 at 3:54 pm

        Never saw the red cross the whole time I was living in my shore home during Hurricane Sandy. I recommend Salvation Army or as mentioned above Samaritan’s Purse!Please do not give to the Humane Society of the US or the ASPCA for animal rescue since they don’t do much to help the animals and sometimes hinder rescue! Will be getting some info for good groups helping animals impacted by the Hurricane and will pass along when I get it. They are looking for people to foster animals in the greater Houston area so if someone is able to help I can try and get info for you!

    • bofh says:
      August 28, 2017 at 1:57 pm

      I’ve always kind of liked Salvation Army, but I have to say that in the background of one of the first pictures I saw coming from the area was a large semi from Samaritan’s Purse delivering relief supplies. SP has an outstanding rating from Charity Navigator:

      https://www.charitynavigator.org/index.cfm?bay=search.summary&orgid=4423

    • Kathy says:
      August 28, 2017 at 1:58 pm

      SAMARITAN’s PURSE
      P.O. Box 3000
      Boone, NC 28607
      Phone: (828) 262-1980
      ….. August 25, 2017 at 9:11 pm / BULL DURHAM on Open Thread @ 9:03 pm says:
      ….. (re: Samaritan’s Purse) “This is a great org. My daughter works with them locally. Good old-fashioned Christian community spirit. The stuff that made America great half a century ago.
      ===============
      another good one:
      SALVATION ARMY — DONATE BY MAIL:
      … Salvation Army, PO Box 1959, Atlanta, GA 30301
      … Please designate “Hurricane Harvey” on all checks.
      DONATE BY PHONE: 1-800-SAL-ARMY

    • badseed says:
      August 28, 2017 at 2:02 pm

      Check out mercychefs.com, small organization doing an outstanding job. On site now providing hot meals to emergency responder’s and others in need.

      • Kathy says:
        August 28, 2017 at 3:47 pm

        MERCY CHEFS
        4240 Portsmouth Blvd #402, Chesapeake, VA 23321
        (877) 746-9322 … https://mercychefs.com
        Mercy Chefs is a faith-based, non-profit disaster relief organization. Sets up mobile kitchens, refrigerated trailers and teams of professional chefs on-site to plan, prepare and serve hot meals to emergency responders, etc.

    • skwz says:
      August 28, 2017 at 2:06 pm

      I have always experienced The Salvation Army to be a good charity that truly uses the money to give the help people need. I experienced this first-hand after a tornado destroyed our town in the early 90’s.

      One high profile organization who I won’t mention but you would all know, got in front of the cameras and only talked … hardly any action in our small town.

      Salvation Army was very present and truly exemplified “Hands that Help are Holier than Lips that Pray”… in other words they acted rather than talked.

      I also heard the spokesman for The Salvation Army speaking in Texas on the first day telling how they had already set up over 400 places for people to get food and help.

      This is my opinion and my experience to date.

      My son, daughter-in-law, and four grandchildren live in Friendswood, Tx. They were evacuated by boat late yesterday and are currently in a shelter. Friendswood and surrounding communities were hit very hard not to mention the extreme flooding in Houston.

      A good friend that is a Treeper upon hearing of our family’s evacuation sent me this which lifted my spirit so much:

      I also say God bless Texas.

    • kittycat77 says:
      August 28, 2017 at 2:13 pm

      Someone from the Baptist Men of Texas called in and said they were a large organization and already had people heading down to the Gulf Coast. http://texasbaptistmen.org/

    • lizzieintexas says:
      August 28, 2017 at 2:16 pm

      This was given out by FEMA this morning.

      https://www.nvoad.org/

    • georgiafl says:
      August 28, 2017 at 2:18 pm

      Samaritan’s Purse – Franklin Graham’s emergency response ministry.
      Salvation Army is also good.
      Someone also mentioned MercyChefs.

      NOT Red Cross – they have had reputation for being corrupt/wasteful since I was a girl.

      • Southern Son says:
        August 28, 2017 at 2:34 pm

        It’s a Shame, isn’t it ga/fl!?
        Red Cross, Has Helped Alot of ppl in its Past.
        No doubt they help some now.
        But donated money, supports the Administration nowadays.
        Same thing happened with the United Way.
        I grew up reading about the Wars,
        and WW1 was what I always thought of, as Red Cross well earned Reputation, for Saving Dough Boys.

        • georgiafl says:
          August 28, 2017 at 2:38 pm

          The Red Cross does some good, but pay their executives high salaries, are politically connected, so corruption has long skimmed a large % of donations.

          Same with GoFundMe.

    • olderwiser21 says:
      August 28, 2017 at 2:31 pm

      Samaritan’s Purse? I assume they are a good organization and I know they are involved.

    • corimari2013 says:
      August 28, 2017 at 2:36 pm

      Here is the link to donate to Samaritan’s Purse Hurricane relief effort:
      https://www.samaritanspurse.org/disaster/hurricane-harvey/

    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      August 28, 2017 at 2:52 pm

      I donated yesterday to the Samaritan’s Purse. It is run by Franklin Graham. A very good organization – does what they say they are going to do. They also started the Operation Christmas Child in the 1990s which is a huge operation. I introduced that program in our previous church many years ago, and it is still ongoing.

  4. indiamaria2020 says:
    August 28, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    It doesn’t appear that Houston police are fleeing, a la New Orleans PD during Katrina. Houston PD seems to be fleeing TOWARDS the danger zones. God help ’em.

    Liked by 18 people

  5. NickD says:
    August 28, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    In Bryan/College Station, there’s almost no rain at all at the moment, despite what the radar suggests. I hope we don’t get hit with another 8″ as we’ve had over the last couple of days…we’re already water-logged as it is. And, of course, praying for everyone in Houston and surrounding areas

    Liked by 14 people

  6. MaineCoon says:
    August 28, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Re-posting Treeper Kathy’s post’

    Samaritan’s Purse is the ONLY org I would personally contribute to. IF they need to bring it other help, Franklin Graham would know how to do that.

    ——————————
    SAMARITAN’S PURSE was among the first to arrive on the scene, providing supplies and disaster assistance. The daughter of Bull Durham (a Treeper) works for them. Highly recommended by many here at TCTH. https://www.samaritanspurse.org/disaster/hurricane-harvey/?&utm_source=USDRFacebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=m_YHHR-17SM&utm_content=8-25FBCover-HurricaneHarvey

    Samaritan’s Purse
    P.O. Box 3000
    Boone, NC 28607
    Phone: (828) 262-1980

  7. grandmaintexas says:
    August 28, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Keeping prayers up. So proud of Texas, minus assorted dumb mayors and politicians.

    • allhail2 says:
      August 28, 2017 at 2:07 pm

      Mayor Dumbass of Houstin has been doubling down on his decision to counter Gov Abbott’s evac recommendation.

      Houston mayor: Trump’s fault in 3….2…1,
      Oh, it’s coming, just watch. He’ll get so frustrated with everyone questioning him that he’ll soon be projecting onto Trump’s people. Typical dem.

      • allhail2 says:
        August 28, 2017 at 2:10 pm

        “Houston”
        good grief

      • MfM says:
        August 28, 2017 at 2:16 pm

        I’m in PA, in reading weather reports and listening to what was going on I knew what was going on. Why didn’t he believe it?

        The Mayor could have suggested people who could leave and had a place to go head out… but no… he suffers from TDS. He had to go full speed down the don’t evacuate road.

        Anything Trump or Abbott said was wrong.

        • Southern Son says:
          August 28, 2017 at 2:40 pm

          And he proclaimed Already, how Smart Their decision to Not Evacuate Houston.
          Projecting culpable denial.
          Whats intriqing to me, is that
          So Many fell for it!

  8. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    August 28, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Monday morning, Tx governor Abbott has now activated the entire state National Guard. “All Texas Military Department personnel should report to their respective units for further instructions.”

  9. Southern Son says:
    August 28, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Prayers Up, for All affected in Texas!
    The Vid of the Dog totein’ his Bag of Dogfood down the road, Proves that K9’s are Smarter than many humans.
    HE, was Evacuating!
    I would be using my Airboat to Help if I lived closer, as it can haul six or eight to higher ground per trip, and sips fuel.
    But I wonder how many can a Kayak haul?
    It seems that these people may be looking for opportunity, rather than trying to Help anyone.

  10. Paco Loco says:
    August 28, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Gov. Abbot and Pres. Trump are undertaking classic disaster management and are on top of this . Harvey is a HUGE disaster and it’s being handled by the professionals not politicians ( Mayor of Houston blew it).

  11. Michelle says:
    August 28, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Here is another good charity helping out: https://www.facebook.com/pg/disasterreliefeffort/posts/?ref=page_internal Our church members go and help pack up the boxes that they give out to people.

  12. Rogimoto Veritas says:
    August 28, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Note to the Trump administration and the Texas Government, if California offers help, kindly refuse.

    • olderwiser21 says:
      August 28, 2017 at 2:41 pm

      Oh my gosh!! This is incredible and totally unacceptable. And Yes – for sure the logical conclusion to someone who doesn’t want to leave their home is to “kill” them (use deadly force) to make them safer????? You crazies in California need to just stay there.

      • Rogimoto Veritas says:
        August 28, 2017 at 2:57 pm

        Thank you for “getting it”. I’ve posted this numerous times and most folks just don’t get how outrageous this event was. I usually support law enforcement, but you can plainly see that these Bay Area law enforcement officers are operating from a different set of rules.

        • okitsjustatypo says:
          August 28, 2017 at 3:17 pm

          Those CHIPs would have made loyal British Redcoats a few centuries ago.

          The video says the lady was taken to the [Ernest Morial] Convention Center… was this event before or after the notorious phase when helpless people were locked-inside overnight (@EMCC and Superdome stadium) without any security protection, and were at the mercy of rapists/killers locked in there with them? Heard numerous horror stories about those murders.

          • Rogimoto Veritas says:
            August 28, 2017 at 4:00 pm

            Not 100% sure, but IIRC she was taken to that stadium. I believe she did sue for violations of her civil rights and won. As far as I know, the “police officers” received no discipline. I’m not a cop basher nor am I a cop worshiper. I call them like I see them. These “cops” deserved to go to prison along with those who gave the orders.

    • Southern Son says:
      August 28, 2017 at 2:54 pm

      Yes.
      The Old Lady had a gun.
      Guns Primary Purpose,
      is for Personal Defense.
      She wasn’t holding the Gun, in a firing grip.
      They Bum Rushed the solution, and this old Lady’s Constitutional Civil Rights at the same time.
      She Told them to get Out, and she didn’t want ’em in her house.
      These Out of State troopers, would be considered Home Invaders, if I didn’t want to leave.

  13. fleporeblog says:
    August 28, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    For those POS that are looting or are considering to loot, they better be prepared to face their demise!

    They absolutely are picking the wrong state! Not sure you are aware of what happened in Corpus Christi.

    https://thegoldwater.com/news/7146-Would-Be-Looter-Survives-Shot-In-The-Head-During-Texas-Home-Invasion

    From the article linked above:

    Would Be Looter Survives Shot In The Head During Texas Home Invasion

    One man in Corpus Christi, Texas thought he saw an opportunity to loot some homes when Hurricane Harvey touched down last Friday night. Little did he know that the homeowner of the home he picked didn’t evacuate. The would be looter was met with lethal force when the homeowner caught him breaking into his home and shot him in the head. The man somehow survived the injury and the homeowner called the police. When police responded to the scene they found the man shot in the head but alive. The homeowner told police that the wounded man had broken into his residence and he had used his firearm in self-defense to shoot the intruder.

  14. Minnie says:
    August 28, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    America – Sovereign, Exceptional, Loyal

    🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸

  15. pam2246 says:
    August 28, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Where are all the BLM & ANTIFA volunteers helping out flood victims?

    *Oh wait! They were too busy rioting and protesting a free-speech rally in San Francisco this weekend:

  16. sundance says:
    August 28, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Heartwrenching:

  17. melski says:
    August 28, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Man, all because President Trump pulled out of the Paris Climate Accord! /s

  18. maggiemoowho says:
    August 28, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    Pet shelters and rescues will need a lot of the publics help also. I’m going to try and find out where to donate items, food and money. We adopted a rescue from Hurricane Katrina, she is a great loving dog. It’s sad that so many pets get misplaced or seperated from their families, but what is even more sad, is the number of pets who will drown because their idiot owners tied them up outside or leave them caged/crated. The police chief said he will arrest anyone who leaves their pets tied up or caged and left to die.

  19. bflyjesusgrl says:
    August 28, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    It’s a mess! All the water from the rain north & west of Houston flows southward to drain to coast. It’s causing local reservoirs to overflow flooding homes to north&west so they’re having to release water adding to flooding southward. Water is threatening levees to topple, so more people are being ordered to evacuate on north and southwest side. The SW neighborhood is where the tornado damaged 50 homes Fri nite, now they’re adding 80,000 more people to the roads. Problem is there is no clear exit strategy because so many roads are under water. Newscasters keep coming on apologizing for giving people bad info & promising to come back with more accurate info. They are very frustrated. Wouldn’t be surprised if all those evacuees need rescuing by this evening. Over 95% of major roadways are under water. We have received over 729Billion gallons of water. 15-25″ of rain predicted through Friday. I think there are actually more people helping each other than 1st responders, Thank God for all of them!!

  20. joanfoster says:
    August 28, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    I am not familiar with Houston, but I saw a homeowner who posted a picture of their front yard in West University and there was absolutely no flooding – just a rainy street. This was hard to understand given the amount of rainfall.

  21. FelineFine says:
    August 28, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    Here’s a good video from Chad Prather. Just donated to Samaritan’s Purse. Wish it could have been so much more!

    • georgiafl says:
      August 28, 2017 at 2:53 pm

      Samaritan’s Purse comes in stages – first with relief supplies (water, diapers, food, clothing) then they come back or stay and help clean up and rebuild.

      Franklin Graham is putting hands and feet on the Gospel! A beautiful ministry!!!

      • Southern Son says:
        August 28, 2017 at 3:19 pm

        Maybe We can Help establish SP, as the Premier (My favorite already) Charity, and add More Sunlight, to highlight America’s Positives.
        I feel like Positive Thinking, can help MAGA!, as much as anything can.
        It is Required, after more than a Decade of Negativity.
        Press ON!, Samaritons Purse!!

  22. J. Landsdowne says:
    August 28, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Nothing brings people together like a natural disaster. Like all natural disasters, Harvey showed no bias. Humanity is vulnerable but resilient, especially when they help/give aid to those in distress. As a native Texan Im very proud of our state’s residents coming together, remaining strong.

  23. georgiafl says:
    August 28, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    New Orleans and Southern Mississippi are getting a bunch of rain right now.

  24. Ziiggii says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:00 pm

  25. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    It’s hard not to notice the sharp contrast between a citizenry engaged in taking care of themselves and their fellow neighbors in Texas vs a citizenry Indoctrinated to be victims in some recent catastrophes.

    I’m trying not to be disrespectful to others here…

    And, I say this as someone who does not live in Texas…

    but Texas really has the American spirit when it comes to freedom and self independence.

    • tappin52 says:
      August 28, 2017 at 3:51 pm

      My sister took a trip to NO after Katrina with Habitat for Humanity. Their job was to remove moldy contents from homes to get them ready for rehabilitation. She is in her 60’s and has worked for her entire life. She was gobsmacked at the fact that the home owners that she came in contact with acted helpless and were completely dependent upon someone else rolling up their sleeves and getting dirty to get the work done. Changed her bleeding heart liberal mindset quick!

  26. Ziiggii says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    • Alison says:
      August 28, 2017 at 3:36 pm

      Hawk is smarter than Houston mayor.

      Very touching to see this beautiful wild creature so vulnerable. I wish we had a followup to tjis story.

      • Sandra-VA says:
        August 28, 2017 at 4:12 pm

        I found the youtube channel of they guy who helped the hawk. He took it home, fed it chicken hearts and finally some lady came from a rescue and took the hawk.

        Sorry, I cannot remember the guys name. If I come across it, I will post the vids.

  27. golsono says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Prayes for all affected. Nature is impervious. We deal with it accordingly

  28. Pam says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:04 pm

  29. whuptdue says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    #Nuclear Worker: “Imminent flood coming” near nuke plant from #Harvey…“Potentially catastrophic”…Running out of food

  30. Trey Miller says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Operation Barbque Relief (operationbbqrelief.org) is a volunteer supported group who travels to disaster areas and prepares meals for all affected by the disaster. You can help by donating at the website listed above. Last year they prepared several hundred thousand meals during the Baton Rouge, LA flooding. Thanks and prayers +

  31. Ziiggii says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:09 pm

  33. TwoLaine says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    If you are from any of these 18 counties, the info below is for you to start getting help:

    Aransas
    Bee
    Brazoria
    Calhoun
    Chambers
    Fort Bend
    Galveston
    Goliad
    Harris
    Jackson
    Kleberg
    Liberty
    Matagorda
    Nueces
    Refugio
    San Patricio
    Victoria
    Wharton

    https://www.disasterassistance.gov

    1-800-621-FEMA

  35. Regina says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    They’re beginning to look at renting housing for the sheltered – any Trump properties down there? 😉

  36. maggiemoowho says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Fox just reported that a family of 6 trying in a minivan have died.

  38. Niagara Frontier says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    As the checks and FEMA-EBT cards go out to victims, I hope the government warns IN ADVANCE about criminal penalties for filing false claims.

    I know it sounds cruel to think about fraud at a time like this, but whenever a natural disaster strikes, there are always human cockroaches who take advantage of victim assistance and rebuilding efforts. The fraud runs into the hundreds of millions of dollars. Nobody actually knows.

    Katrina and Sandy were perfect examples of what can happen when the government opens its checkbook for disaster relief.

  39. Ziiggii says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    The Heroes of Hurricane Harvey
    https://www.houstoniamag.com/articles/2017/8/27/the-heroes-of-hurricane-harvey

  40. Ziiggii says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:32 pm

  41. Mike says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    The Cajun Navy has set sail!

  42. andyocoregon says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Uh, Oh, Gov. Sam Houston was a slave owner who opposed abolition. Will the snowflakes demand the City of Houston be renamed? Will his statues be toppled or vandalized?

  43. Ziiggii says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:45 pm

  44. Sandra-VA says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Neighborhoods being flooded from the dam water releases:

    Looks like some upper end houses here.

    Just a terrible terrible disaster.

    Also, saw a tweet from a dog rescue in the area affected by the overnight release of water from a dam… they are desperate. Dogs in their runs standing on top of their little houses with water all around. Owner says it flooded within an hour!

  45. skeinster says:
    August 28, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Reporter asked Gov. Abbott to grade the Fed response to Harvey.
    Didn’t get the answer they wanted.
    The Gov had only praise for Pres. Trump and FEMA.

  46. Ziiggii says:
    August 28, 2017 at 4:12 pm

  47. Ziiggii says:
    August 28, 2017 at 4:14 pm

