Texas Flooding Breaks all Records – Rainfall Totals Could Exceed 50 Inches…

The National Weather Service said Sunday the flooding in the Houston Texas area was “unprecedented” and its impacts are “unknown & beyond anything experienced.” Houston officials now looking for anyone with a boat to help search and rescue efforts. Additionally, Galveston Texas officials are looking for anyone with flat bottom boats to rescue people.

BREAKING: National Weather Service: Rainfall from Harvey could reach 50 inches in some spots, highest ever recorded in Texas. — The Associated Press (@AP) August 27, 2017

This event is unprecedented & all impacts are unknown & beyond anything experienced. Follow orders from officials to ensure safety. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/IjpWLey1h8 — NWS (@NWS) August 27, 2017

For our friends in TX, if experiencing life-threatening flooding, move to a higher floor with windows or to the roof. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/jARslyd79f — NWS (@NWS) August 27, 2017

