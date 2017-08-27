Texas Flooding Breaks all Records – Rainfall Totals Could Exceed 50 Inches…

The National Weather Service said Sunday the flooding in the Houston Texas area was “unprecedented” and its impacts are “unknown & beyond anything experienced.” Houston officials now looking for anyone with a boat to help search and rescue efforts. Additionally, Galveston Texas officials are looking for anyone with flat bottom boats to rescue people.
It’s Texas they aren’t demanding that volunteers don’t help… they are asking for them.
The officials are calling for them and look to be organizing them just like on Sept 11th with the boat evacuation of below the twin towers.
We are 70 miles north of Houston in San Jacinto County. Yesterday at 2 pm we dumped 4 inches from our rain gauge.
We have now received 10 1/2 inches more of rain totaling 14 1/2 inches in 2 days but 10 1/2 in less than 12 hours. Numerous tornado watches .
We are fine .. thank God.
Channel 13 is posting to call coast guard if in distress 281 464 4855.
Gov. Abbott on now with updates.
be, and you don’t have Turner as your mayor and telling the citizens no need to worry or evacuate. Dumber than dirt and one would hope they would not re-elect him again or maybe remove him from office now.
God Bless–My niece who lives in Houston is posting cute jokes about her sleeping cats..so I know she must be OK.
Latest Weather Underground 5-day map…. https://icons.wunderground.com/data/images/at201709_5day.gif
000
WTNT44 KNHC 271458
TCDAT4
Tropical Storm Harvey Discussion Number 29
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL092017
1000 AM CDT Sun Aug 27 2017
Harvey continues to meander over southeastern Texas, where it
is producing catastrophic and life-threatening flooding rainfall.
NWS radars show that bands of deep convection continue to develop
over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico and train over portions of
southeastern Texas, including the Houston/Galveston metropolitan
area. Rainfall amounts greater than 20-25 inches have already been
reported and flash flood emergencies and warnings have been issued
by local National Weather Service offices for a large portion of
southeastern Texas. Additional rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 inches
are expected over the next several days, and the NOAA Weather
Prediction Center is now forecasting isolated storm total amounts of
50 inches. These historic rainfall amounts will exacerbate the
already dire and life-threatening situation.
Surface observations of winds 30-35 kt within a band of convection
over the western Gulf of Mexico and along the coast of Texas support
an initial intensity of 35 kt. The latest track guidance show
Harvey moving slowly southeastward for the next 24 to 36 hours and
the center is likely to move very close to the coast, or even
offshore, between 24-48 hours. After that time, Harvey is expected
to begin a northward motion which should take it inland over eastern
Texas later in the period. Since a large portion of the circulation
is expected to remain over water during the next several days,
Harvey is maintained as a tropical storm through 72 hours. However,
the strongest winds are likely to occur over the Gulf waters.
Key Messages:
1. Ongoing catastrophic and life-threatening flooding will continue
across southeastern Texas. Additional rainfall accumulations of 15
to 25 inches are expected, with isolated storm totals as high as 50
inches, through Friday. Please heed the advice of local officials.
Do not attempt to travel if you are in a safe place, and do not
drive into flooded roadways. Refer to products from your local
National Weather Service office and the NOAA Weather Prediction
Center for more information on the flooding hazard. A summary of
rainfall totals compiled by the Weather Prediction Center can be
found at: http://www.wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/discussions/nfdscc1.html
https://www.wunderground.com/hurricane/atlantic/2017/tropical-storm-harvey
If you are donating to relief organizations do not donate to the Red Cross… Salvation Army and Samaritans purse are good choices…
Franklin Graham, President, Samaritans Purse.
Nuff said….
Sending all I can.
Thank you, Nigella!! 🛐🛐
Nigella, I completely agree as the Red Cross charges for most things which I found out years ago. Salvation Army is great as well as some other organizations.
We flooded back in 08 The Red Cross showed up 3 days later with a broom, squgee and a bucket. 2 days late and a dollar short.
I used to be a Salvation Army soldier, church member, and worked with disaster relief in the Midwest. Be careful donating to them too. If you use the national hotline, text, or website options it goes in the general disaster relief coffers and more than likely is turned into money making investments. Give to the locally effected corps, churches, and DESIGNATE OR EARMARK IT for local disaster relief. Then legally the money cannot be used for anything else. If you are not local to Texas, use the Salvation Army.org website to look up local Texas corps offices addresses to send donations. After the 1997 Red River Valley in MN/SD/ND the monies that came in were “invested” and 2 years later all the Corps centers in the 13 states of the Central Territory in the USA were given debt forgiveness grants. In kind material goods were taken from local staging warehouses, taken to regional warehouses “for later use or needs,” leaving disaster workers and impacted families without needed supplies such as rubber boots, cleaning chemicals, and nutritional supplements, etc. I don’t support Walmart with my shopping, but their warehouse and trucking personnel were God sent angels during that 1997 flood fight and kicked butt setting up and supplying distribution warehouses.
That should be 1997 Red River Valley Flooding….
Thank you for the information, Nigella. Just sent a donation to Samaritans Purse.
RED CROSS: I’m being generous when I write $8 out of every $10 goes towards their corporate luxuries. Salvation Army is the way to go.
TexDot has issued a statement telling people not to get out for at least 2 days.
There is another storm forming off the SC coast.
Thank You for that non relavent info while we in Houston is literally drowning.
You are correct in point that out. Thanks
that was gracious.
Freeyourmind, I hope your ok. I am having to focus hard on Gods calm assurance.
We Houstonians know how to do floods, just not the type where an Ark is required.
No clue what God has in store for us but it will work out.
The flooding is Houston is a major, major problem. The bayous get filled up so quicky that people get trapped before they can react. I got caught once when I lived there and had to drive my car in an elevated parking garage because all my avenues of escape were blocked by water. I was there for hours
If the huge sea wall in Galveston somehow gets breached (20 feet high) that will be a complete disaster for Galveston.
Coastal areas can flood VERY quickly at high tide. What would have taken hours can happen in under one hour. It’s pretty scary.
Yeah, you think you are fine and then, all of a sudden, you’re trapped.
Dunkirk rescue needed! Will need all four branches plus Coast Guard.
Local News Livestream:
I’m looking at the twitter threads for the Houston flood. Many appear angry over the politicization of the crisis. Those on twitter, please let’s focus on solutions right now and how to be helpful. The day for laying blame will come, and it should, but timing is everything.
It’s really disgusting how their minds work.
Most of them are using this to take swipes at Trump, but others are also using this to bash Obama and others. I don’t want our side stooping to their level. There are some really great, positive messages that I’m seeing, and I’m trying to retweet those. Here’s one for example 👇🏻 and you can tell by the response that people crave this kind of positive, unifying message.
My husband and I were in living in TX during Rita and lost everything but the vehicles and what we packed into them when we left pre storm. Those we “took” in left TX as soon as they got their fema checks and they left it looking worse than those pics you see of liberal protests.
This destructive PCBS is EVERYWHERE!! Take the pic Sundance posted (wisely, me thinks). There we have the standard issue “aggrieved victim” in his victim uniform shedding real live tears over his dunked Excapade. It never ends.
That was explained on Twitter – he is a Pastor looking for stranded motorists.
We must refrain from jumping to conclusions.
I saw that too, that pastor trying to help. I wonder how he got out there and how will he get back through those waters? But maybe there is a boat just out of the photo? God be with him, and all who help.
Minnie- if twitter is correct I’m wrong. I guess I have LATS- Liberal Attack Trauma Syndrome. with all the fake race bating, and the unreliable data sources out there it’s my default to believe we are being manipulated. And to the helpful spell checker below: The Right Reverend Al Sharpton has, I am told, called Cadillac Escalades “Excapades” : Resist we much!
I believe you meant Escalade. If you take the time to read you would understand the picture.
Yeah…saw a Tweet with a video of TXNG heading to Houston and people were replying “I wonder if Texas wingnuts will think this is another military takeover.” God help me, I wanted to smack those people something good
Time for all good Texans to show their stuff.. the Nation is watching. I am confident the real men will all cowboy up with their bass boats, john boats, etc. (My boat is a deep “v” sports stinger type, but if it gets deep enough I’ll come on down to help).
The center of Harvey has completed one loop, it is now just southwest of Victoria about 45 miles from open water. The eye is forecast to be over the Gulf waters by tomorrow.. and it will crank it’s engines up.. We will then officially be in the “unprecedented” realm..
If I had a boat I would be there. I am already seeing a lot of good samaritans doing good stuff. Lots of good stuff and that touches my heart.
Lots of young people doing the rescues and helping. When interviewed as to “why?” their response and look on their faces are that of confusion. Most respond “because it is the right thing to do”.
That is so good and right to hear.
Who the hell would ask someone “Why” they are helping rescue people. The stupidity is beyond believable.
My Pastor and his assistant took a kayak to go rescue some of our members. They were able to get a lady, her son, and father out of their 2nd story, one by one. Calls to the city were futile as there were over 1000 requests in line before them. Thank God all are safe!
Oh, my. Very happy they were all rescued. Praise God, indeed! Is your pastor from the Houston area or did he travel to help out?
From NW Houston
That is what they did last year, and is what Louisiana did as well. GIT-R-DONE!
Hi Texian I was looking for your post on Addicks Dam the link with the graphs .. It was something people need to pay attention to.
Can you post a link? I missed it.
I didn’t post a link but here is one.. the top of the flood gate is 113 ft. the top of the dam is 124 ft. As of 2:00 p.m. today the water level is at 98 ft. Only 26 ft. left.. there is a real chance it is going to fill up and overflow.. a situation HCFCD fears.. it will be the tipping point..
https://waterdatafortexas.org/reservoirs/individual/addicks
I am looking at options.. With my equipment I could launch at Port O’Connor or Sabine Pass and head up/down the coast then into Galveston Bay.. fuel will be an issue though once I get there..
In an “unprecedented” situation, the Galveston County Sheriffs Office and the HCFCD needs to start looking at the acquisition of oilfield crewboats or similar to bring in fuel to the Port of Galveston, Texas City, Clear Lake, Baytown, etc.
The old Brown & Root Campus and Yard on Buffalo Bayou inside the Houston city limits east of downtown off Clinton Drive has a dock, storage facilities and plenty of real estate and corporate office space to launch mobile marine operations. I know it well.. I worked there.. It is perfectly suited for the task..
Brown & Rooters are experts at tackling “unprecedented” situations.. Unprecedented times mean unprecedented out-of-the-box thinking. There are plenty of veteran Brown & Rooters around town they could call up..
Not sure what you are trying to do but the companies that support the off shore rigs may be a source for fuel.
LikeLike
They can bring in fuel by boat to refill the rescue boaters.. a crewboat or supply boat can anchor at key points in Galveston Bay, most anywhere needed.. It is not rocket science.. just out of the box practical thinking.. A generation of experienced knowledgable men have past into retirement. Those kind trained me and a few lucky others (about fifty or so). We are the last ones that hold the last vestiges of that Pioneering Knowledge, we stayed until the end.. the last ones.. it is what it is. The newer people now in power positions have never experienced or tackled such formidable challenges of Nature first hand.. it is what it is..
[If you want to read about it..]
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Black Jesus mayor be damned; they could’ve made an informed decision and acted on it, even if trip was long and arduous.
We are not children who need a Communist to tell us what to do to protect loved ones.
Our church here in San Antonio prayed on our knees this morning for God to do a miracle. Thank you to all who pray and do not give up. All rescuers and helpers are being prayed for as well as the citizens.
That was beautiful! Thank you for sharing.
Louisiana’s own Cajun Navy’, a group of regular folks from Acadiana who own boats and who, out of the goodness and generosity of their hearts are headed to Houston right now. There members are triple digits and they are eager to help.
LikeLiked by 16 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 11 people
Dear God in Heaven, surround all citizens, First Responders and animals in the path of this storm with Your divine love and mercy.
“In the eye of the storm, You remain in control, in the middle of the war You guide my soul, You alone are the anchor, when my sails are torn, Your love surrounds me in the eye of the storm” (Credit: Ryan Stevenson)
You are Good; You are Great; You are worthy of all praise.
In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen 🙏
Amen.
The best we can all do is pray and give to a reputable charity such as Samaritans Purse. I suppose in coming days we’ll learn what else we can do to assist.
Right now, heartbroken here in NY.
Awaiting word on how we can help.
American Red Cross, according to the Gov.
After Katrina, I would never give to RC…never again.
I groaned when I heard that. Never ever will I donate money to them. Everyone I know who has had any dealings with them have told me what a negative experience it was.
No. Samaritan’s Purse.
Right! Samaritan’s Purse! Very reputable charity. Well organized. They are usually one of the first boots on the ground during a crisis.
Saw what the Red Cross tried to do to the locals in the Red River Valley Flood in 1997 from close up – – – after the locals had been managing fine for 7-10 days or so before the Red Cross got around to arriving.
I wouldn’t walk across the street on their behalf.
The locals just went and did what needed to be done, safely and thoroughly. The first clue was that they didn’t NEED someone to tell them what to do or how to do it.
Thinking of this from a thermodynamic perspective.
40 inches of rain is one meter of rain. This is one metric ton or 1,000 kilograms or one million grams of water per square meter.
All of this water had to be evaporated from the Gulf of Mexico then carried up into the upper atmosphere by convection where it condensed by radiating heat out into space.
The latent heat of vaporization of water is about 2,200 Joules per gram or 2.2 million Joules per Kg or 2.2 GJ per metric ton. In other words, 40 inches of rain equals 2.2 GJ of energy radiated into space per square meter. This equals 2.2eex15 Joules per square kilometer. This is the energy equivalent of a 1/2 Megaton nuke per square kilometer.
I am uncertain about how much land area is predicted to receive 40″ or only 30″ or 20″ or 10″ of rain. However; if 100,000 square kilometers of area, on land or at sea, receives 40 inches of rain, that is the energy equivalent of 50,000 one Megaton nukes.
Earth’s air conditioning system just turned up to full cooling.
Interesting. Haven’t double-checked the calculations, but seems about right. Of course you meant “one million grams of water per cubic meter”.
The energy is symmetric for vaporization and condensation. IOW while (solar) energy is required for evaporation of ocean water, the absorbed energy is “returned” when vapor condenses into liquid.
That’s a good description of the power of the storm, the massive rains are releasing megatons of energy. Clearly enough the people of Houston have been hit by Mother Nature with a huge destructive force that no doubt feels like the equivalent of atomic bombs.
Of course the volumetric density is one million grams per cubic meter, but I was thinking of sectional density which is in units of mass per square meter.
The important takeaway is that the energy equivalent of this storm is comparable to thr total US and USSR nuclear arsenals at the height of the cold war.
I also like to point out that the hydrological cycle of evaporation (driven primarily by solar energy absorbed by the ocean), convection, condensation at high altitude and precipitation effectively short circuits the greenhouse effect making CO2 emmissions irrellevant.
Decaying anaerobic bacteria makes up bulk of carbon emissions and are released from the Siberian Peninsula. And this no man can control.
Before the sun goes down here in the west CNN and the corrupt media will begin their smear campaign on DJT and lay full blame on him and global warming. The racist aspect will be accentuated considering the black and illegal populations there. People will be begging for their lives as Trump and his pack of white supremists turn their backs on them…Video at 8……..
And they’ll probably give Obozo credit for the 12+ years there have been no major (>= Cat3) hurricanes make landfall in the USA.
Btw, those 12 years have been the longest pause in the US since records have been kept. And ZERO had nothing to do with it….
Somewhere I read that the first one after a pause is always bad, but it could be that folks have gotten used to the quiet. Prayers to everyone affected and those helping out.
❤️ We’re prepared!
Thank you, Jesus, for all heroes stepping up in this hour of need.
God be with them 🙏
Like, like, this very much. Love NY heroes!
Coast Guard has finally been called in to help.
as absolutely catastrophic and heart-breaking and terrifying as this is, it is really something to see all the help pouring from other states…even other countries.
people helping each other, for a change.
probably a heckuva lot more people praying than usual, too.
I can not even begin to imagine the next 4 days of this.
Americanism – exceptionalism
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
You couldn’t be more right, and we DID build that!
I want 5 minutes with each of the dog owners who left their dogs tied to trees…just 5 minutes…I will spare you the details of what I would do to them.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4826216/Poor-dog-abandoned-Texas-flood-waters-rise.html
OMG
horrific.
My Bro-in-law wouldn’t leave his dogs behind, and fortunately, his Wife is a dispatcher for the Sheriff’s Dept. and they allowed for them on the rescue boat.
Why would you need 5 minutes?
To prepare the Fava beans and pick the right Chianti… LOL yeah…your right, 20 seconds would do. I just cannot understand my a pet owner would do such a terrible thing as that…boils my blood
I always, always leave one leash on a hook in the mud room in case we have to quickly leave the house.
How can people be so careless? Evacuation plans should cover all “family.”
…TEXAS… …Rainfall…
DAYTON 0.2 E 27.45
SANTA FE 0.7 S 27.42
SOUTH HOUSTON 4.0 SSW 24.54
LA MARQUE 1.8 E 24.53
LEAGUE CITY 2 W 22.08
BACLIFF 21.62
PEARLAND 3 NNE 20.84
BERRY BAYOU AT NEVADA AVENUE 19.52
BEAMER DITCH AT HUGHES ROAD 19.28
LA GRANGE 10.2 NW 18.89
HORSEPEN CREEK AT BAY AREA BOULEVAR 18.56
CIRCLE D-KC ESTATES 3.6 ESE 18.02
SUGAR LAND 1.0 W 17.97
CLEAR CREEK AT BAY AREA BLVD 17.84
MAGNOLIA 2.8 S 17.80
PASADENA 2 NW 17.72
WALLER 3.0 WSW 17.57
HOUSTON 1.4 NE 17.22
GOOSE CREEK AT BAKER ROAD 16.56
CLEVELAND 3.6 S 16.43
NEW ULM 5.1 S 16.14
PECAN GROVE 1 NNW 15.80
SMITHVILLE 15.77
ALVIN 3 SW 15.16
AUSTWELL 6 SSE 15.10
VICTORIA 2 SW 9.37
HOUSTON/HULL FIELD 7.33
CORPUS CHRISTI INTL ARPT 2.70
http://www.wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/discussions/nfdscc1.html
My apologies, that didn’t copy/paste very well, please use the link.
little baking soda and vinegar, it’s clean right up….
The SOB Houston mayor is claiming that no one knew the severity of the storm or which direction it would go. Claims that rain would have been in Austin and San Antonio. Too difficult to evacuate 6.3 million* people, would have take extreme planning, etc. Such BS! Prepare for the worst,
Russell Honore (famous from being one of the few competent people during Katrina) was on Fox last night and said that they should have started evacuating way before now.
In case no one is aware of this, EVERY major city has maps of flood plains and flood zones. The federal government mandated this years ago. Even my city, Indianapolis, has a detailed flood map.
They should have started evacuating those in the lowest-lying areas. Then gone to the next lowest, etc. It could have easily been done if the mayor wasn’t acting like RAY NAGIN.
I see Governor Abbott has tried repeatedly to contact the Houston mayor (who is -quelle surprise – a democrat).
I expect to see the mayor on TV pretty soon crying and carrying on because RACISM.
To heck with that. For those of you living in cities with democrat government, you are on your own. Democrats will RISK YOUR LIVES in order to make a political point.
This really is a shame. It could have been very different with a strong leader.
“They should have started evacuating those in the lowest-lying areas. Then gone to the next lowest, etc. It could have easily been done if the mayor wasn’t acting like RAY NAGIN.”
That sort of plan 1) is too complicated for a ‘rat to figure out and 2) not politically advantageous–just blame Republicans afterwards for any deaths
Oh yea—But pointing fingers at Trump…
He should have talked to the oil rig people, who get their forecasts from places like weatherbell (Joe Bastardi, Joseph D’Aleo, Ryan Maue). Seems the offshore rigs
(and tankers, perish the thought) would “see” the storm in time for warnings for the mainland to be made…
RSBN Livestream:
Too late.
Due to the Mayor of Houston.
Why do the media insist on filming Abbott from above? They know going in he’s in a wheelchair, why can’t they lower their cameras?
In the DFW area, it only takes a thunderstorm to get flooding like that. But we also only need to wait a couple of hours before the waters disappear.
It’s a regional perspective and has nothing to do with the gulf coastal part of Texas. But I seem to recall a huge portion of New Orleans moved to that area and never left. Why would they [the N.O. evacuees] want to evacuate? They now have fertile looting grounds unless you ignore the likelihood of people having guns in Texas. I wouldn’t expect the door-to-door confiscation we saw in Louisiana.
Seems I’ve have a few “detractors”… Chastising things I’ve said taking things *Out of context*…
I pointed out DAYS ago.. What was forecasted & What MAY Happen..
I was, to put it mildly.. I’m poo-pooed,, I’m crazy..
Well things have come to pass, WORSE, than even I could imagine…
I’ve EXPERIENCED FLOODING “several times” like this…
If you don’t like MY REALITY, in forecasting…
I’m sorry..
I’m praying for those folks that didn’t HEED forecast(s)..
LIFE is a BEACH..
I live in “Hurricane ally” so to speak… I Rode out many, I mean Many,, in My 55 years..
(once on a high Spoil Island) just to see..(Bertha).. It was wild..
BUILD a ARK HUSTON…
that is all,,, NO MORE Forecast(s) or warnings from Me… next invest tropical storm/hurricane..
(Yes I’m PO”ed)..
I am sorry people mocked you. I payed attention to joe Bastardi, who predicted catastrophic flooding a couple of days ago because he was almost certain that Harvey would stall over Houston.
I again want to point out that if you live in a city with a democrat mayor, do not count on them to give you good advice. They are either incompetent or setting up a disaster situation with YOU as one of the props!
They love that Federal dough….
You really can’t rely on the government. Just listening and watching is heartbreaking. It is also a great eye opener. First thing this morning, I went through all my emergency supplies. I went to grocery store today and purchased a lot more water and more pet supplies. It is very important to have emergency supplies on hand, including a full tank of gas and cash. I’m now thinking maybe an inflatable raft and couple noodles, too. Be prepared.
Yep, Joe predicted the “drought” would end (on his “weekly update” sometime back in April or so, and was mocked a bit for it. The folks paying for competent advice, on the other hand, were listening… His father (and I think grandfather) was also a weather forecaster (for lack of a better term – climate scientist has been sullied and then some).
A good % of Houston floods when it rains for more than a couple of hours. What did they expect.
I rememember my high school friend and her Volkswagen…She often floated it down streets when it rained in Houston, and I’m not talking hurricanes.
Cross thread42, why would people here be so rude. Houston floods often with less rain than was predicted. This is well known. I lost both my aunt & uncle in a flood about 15 yrs ago. It wasn’t even a hurricane just heavy rain. I like your comments don’t let that stop you from speaking out.
Dickinson, TX is getting hit pretty hard. The weather station in the link below is reporting 20.23 inches for today. Yesterday they had 5.23 inches. That’s a total of 25 and 1/2 inches !!!
https://www.wunderground.com/personal-weather-station/dashboard?ID=KTXLEAGU78#history
We need to find a way to get food and water and porta poties to these people, and fast! This is going to get really ugly in another 24 hours.
Can’t believe the people defending Houston Mayor..saying that evacuating Houston would have been impossible.
Do you realize how many times New Orleans has been evacuated, or other big cities in path of hurricanes. All roads in and out of Houston would become one way out of city.
They only needed to evacuate the low lying areas, especially near the bayous.
Yes–Too many brain dead liberals that only follow the liberal hate Trump pack
Lawsuits should be and can be filed against Houston. They had inadequate disaster plans as evidenced by the Mayor’s stupidity. I’m sure the term disability can be used broadly.
http://dralegal.org/press/federal-judge-rules-new-york-citys-inadequate-disaster-plans-discriminate-against-hundreds-of-thousands-of-new-yorkers-with-disabilities/
They knew about it intensifying as early as Wednesday and should have started with lowlands back then.
Why, 12 years–TWELVE! TWELVE F***ING YEARS! THAT’S 4 OLYMPICS, 2 OR 3 PRESIDENTS!–these people didn’t have a plan for some sort of evacuation in stages, steps, sequence, whatever, escapes me. Completely. Certainly, another Rita-type situation would be ugly and dangerous. BUT SO IS THE CURRENT, NON-EVACUATION SITUATION., Mr. Mayor, the Moronic Muttonhead!
After several of their last ones like Hurricane Ike you would think they would have plans for any type of what if.
Surprisingly, the Weather Channel’s coverage of this hurricane event has been stellar and much better than the FakeNews networks. Some of their field reporters are even pitching in and helping with the rescue efforts. Kudos to them for their efforts and avoiding politicization of things so far.
https://www.weaselzippers.us/354787-weather-channels-paul-goodloe-rescues-the-flag-during-hurricane-harvey/
SD – Not sure how many commentors on here are in the area, but I’m on the west side. If you have family or friends on the south side of Houston down to Galveston County, they have been hit the worst. Hopefully they have moved to a shelter. The west side, out to Katy is hit and miss. This is bad. I’ve been in hurricanes down here since 1983 and the wind damage around the area has been minimal, but the rain is horrendous. Right now, no one can predict how long it may last. Some estimates are up through Thursday. The best thing everyone can do right now is to send prayers. – Tex
LikeLiked by 5 people
Like I said earlier, Houston is know for flooding with just a hour or two of rain, and now a hurricane.
Praying that the good Lord watches over, and keeps the Texans safe
News just said they will be releasing water from Addicks and Barker reservoirs. This means more water into the bayous flowing through Houston but they need to relieve pressure on the dams.
Charles Wagner, Brazoria County, Tx Sheriff was on FoxNews saying the heavy rains could last through Thursday. That’s going to increase the flooding immensely.
Tex, SO GOOD to see you!! I’ve been thinking of you since Friday, hoping you and Mrs. Tex were ok. DH has a son, DIL and 2 grandkids in Houston, they went up to The Woodlands; not sure that’s far enough. They were ok Friday night, haven’t heard from them since. Saying prayers for them, for you, for all affected by this disaster. We sure do miss you next door at Stella’s.
Drone footage shows full impact of Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Harvey has devastated parts of Texas. A birds-eye view of the damage shows the full impact of the storm.
USA Today Drone Video 01:13 Minutes Aug-27-2017;
I’ve read that the fifty inches number is the result of a new European measuring system intended to advance the global warming hoax. Keep an eye open for this.
The next house I buy is going to be in a neighborhood of of guys with names like Scooter, Ronnie, and Big Chuck, who all own bass boats.
Heh. You got that right
LOL on that one,true. Thanks for the laugh,really needed ;-0
