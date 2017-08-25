Hurricane Harvey Now Category 4 Storm – Harvey Strengthens Just Before Landfall…

Hurricane Harvey now has sustained winds exceeding 130mph and is a Category 4 storm just prior to anticipated landfall north of Corpus Christi. Harvey was located about 45 miles (70 km) east of Corpus Christi, Texas, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour (215 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* Port Mansfield to High Island Texas A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Port Mansfield to Sargent Texas A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* North of Sargent to High Island Texas

At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Harvey was located by aircraft reconnaissance aircraft and NOAA Doppler radar near latitude 27.5 North, longitude 96.5 West. Harvey is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h), but its forward speed is expected to decrease significantly during the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, Harvey will make landfall on the middle Texas coast tonight or early Saturday. Harvey is then likely to meander near or just inland of the middle Texas coast through the weekend. (more)

