Hurricane Harvey Now Category 4 Storm – Harvey Strengthens Just Before Landfall…

Hurricane Harvey now has sustained winds exceeding 130mph and is a Category 4 storm just prior to anticipated landfall north of Corpus Christi. Harvey was located about 45 miles (70 km) east of Corpus Christi, Texas, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour (215 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center.
National Hurricane Center HERE
- A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…
* Port Mansfield to High Island Texas
- A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…
* Port Mansfield to Sargent Texas
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…
* North of Sargent to High Island Texas
At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Harvey was located by aircraft reconnaissance aircraft and NOAA Doppler radar near latitude 27.5 North, longitude 96.5 West. Harvey is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h), but its forward speed is expected to decrease significantly during the next couple of days.
On the forecast track, Harvey will make landfall on the middle Texas coast tonight or early Saturday. Harvey is then likely to meander near or just inland of the middle Texas coast through the weekend. (more)
RSBN’s live coverage with Steve Lookner:
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thanks, Pam! 🙂 This is another YT — the Weather Channel that I’ve been going back and forth to. I tune in to Steve at RSBN during commercials. 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
There we go. Idiot reporter standing outside to show that it is windy and raining. As my wife says “dumbass”!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember the winds and rain were really wild; it was still a Cat 1 as it passed by San Antone. This is a bit reminiscent of Carla on Sept. 11, 1961.
https://www.weather.gov/crp/hurricanecarla
LikeLike
Here is the 6pm CT position update. Brand new advisory will be out at 8pm ET.
SUMMARY OF 600 PM CDT…2300 UTC…INFORMATION
———————————————-
LOCATION…27.7N 96.7W
ABOUT 45 MI…70 KM E OF CORPUS CHRISTI TEXAS
ABOUT 50 MI…85 KM SSW OF PORT OCONNOR TEXAS
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…130 MPH…215 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 325 DEGREES AT 8 MPH…13 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…941 MB…27.79 INCHES
http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCUAT4+shtml/252259.shtml
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder how much money tax payers will be soaked for this time.
LikeLike
I wonder how many caskets will be needed. Taxpayers will be glad to help out their neighbors in Texas and will expect expenditures to be properly administered. I believe Gov. Abbott will be a good steward.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Thank you for your response because I would have been banned from CTH had I responded!
LikeLiked by 12 people
HAHA, me too, flepore!
I was just thinking the same thing. 😛
LikeLiked by 4 people
I would talk to AdRem for ya.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me too! I am stunned sometimes😟
LikeLiked by 2 people
We gets newly renovated Mustang, Padre island!
Former owners lose, developers gleeful, fools buy again, and refineries could give a s–t!
Sorry for any loss of loved ones. Scienterific climate is now such a bitch! 🙂
LikeLike
I’m thinking rebuild somewhere else and quit being stupid. But hey…that’s just me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes….thank you for saying this…..my 1st thought was how many will die?
LikeLiked by 2 people
How many will come back and do it again. Spare me.
LikeLike
As long as the government continues to bail them out they will. I have no problem with people living in a hazard zone whether earthquake, hurricane or tornado. Just do not expect a government bailout. That is what insurance is for. And if they will not provide coverage or it is crazy exensive then you need to think about why.
LikeLike
At a time like this… things need to be prioritized. If you are in harms way,,,bless and keep you… the rest of us, high and dry, well we can pray, we can make a donation to a rescue group… we can follow along here, in case there is something more direct… but worrying about taxes now???
LikeLiked by 3 people
May God be with the people in the path of the storm. Please pray for them.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Amen!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
That satellite photo is some kind of wicked. OMGosh … praying for all First Responders who have rushed to the area to help out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope folks have gotten away from where this hurricane is going to do the most damage. Everything can be rebuilt. Don’t worry about that because losing ones life is not worth it! 🙏
LikeLiked by 4 people
Jim Cantore live from Corpus Christi.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s almost like a horror movie. Not only are the lights, power lines and communications all going to be down. There’s flooding and a strong possibility of having the roof and windows and siding blown off your house.
AND Gators all around you.
It’s like a nightmare!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You forgot the snakes.
LikeLike
But what if I need a new pair of boots.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keep your kitties and puppies indoors. Don’t let them become gator snacks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow! That is scary that they are asking folks to use a sharpie.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I remember hearing a story post Katrina on TV from a man that wrote his name and social security number with a marker so that he could be found in case he had perished but fortunately, he survived. I believe he was located somewhere on the Mississippi coast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://www.chron.com/news/hurricanes/article/Two-weeks-after-Hurricane-Ike-more-than-400-1788866.php Some were never found after Ike at Galveston.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Get out now, oh dear Lord get out!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Radar
http://www.weather.gov/crp/
LikeLike
LikeLike
It will start spinning off tornadoes as it makes landfall. They usually do the most damage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, it is already happening.
LikeLike
I’m praying for everyone in Harveys path. Do hope all Texans were able to gather up their pets. Praying with all my might…
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think this will cause some Waffle House diners to shut down for a bit.
LikeLike
I guess there are no Waffle Houses where you live. So sad for you.
LikeLike
Oh no. Love Waffle House. But when they are not open, it is bad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Like so many of you, my heart is breaking for the people in the the path of the storm.
Under the heading of too much personal information….
We have been through a hurricane and tropical storm threat several times. It is difficult to say which is worse, the fear and anxiety of waiting for the unknown, the sound and fury of the the arrival or the sight of the devastation when it is finally over.
I can vividly remember the sound of a jet plane, when a rogue waterspout came on land and in a split second destroyed my home while I stood there in awe of the power of the wind.
Friends, it is time to take a knee or even two and PRAY that all of our fellow Americans will be spared by God’s grace.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen. And I’m grateful you made it through your ordeals also. That must have been devastating.
LikeLike
What God can do with just water and air.
LikeLike
SUMMARY OF 700 PM CDT…0000 UTC…INFORMATION
———————————————-
LOCATION…27.8N 96.8W
ABOUT 35 MI…55 KM E OF CORPUS CHRISTI TEXAS
ABOUT 50 MI…80 KM SSW OF PORT OCONNOR TEXAS
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…130 MPH…215 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 325 DEGREES AT 8 MPH…13 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…941 MB…27.79 INCHES
LikeLike
Thank you for posting about the storm, Sundance. I also want to remind others that in the Tampa Bay Area of Florida we are having some unorganized storms that the NHC says could develop into something much worse within 5 days. Click the yellow X on the map to read about it.
http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is some things you need to know about what they use to categorize storms. The wind speed used is not ground wind spreed.. they use upper level wind speeds..
I still see max 105mph outside east side eye wall at sea level.. Aransas Wildlife Refuge sea bouy is reporting 56mph thirty minutes ago..
LikeLike
Aransas Wildlife Refuge sea bouy gusting at 70mph then too.. It’s starting to get interesting.. Mustang Island Block 85 sea bouy is not reporting.. signal lost.. storm..
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person