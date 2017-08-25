Hurricane Harvey Now Category 4 Storm – Harvey Strengthens Just Before Landfall…

Posted on August 25, 2017 by

Hurricane Harvey now has sustained winds exceeding 130mph and is a Category 4 storm just prior to anticipated landfall north of Corpus Christi.  Harvey was located about 45 miles (70 km) east of Corpus Christi, Texas, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour (215 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center.

National Hurricane Center HERE

  1. A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…
    * Port Mansfield to High Island Texas
  2. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…
    * Port Mansfield to Sargent Texas
  3. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…
    * North of Sargent to High Island Texas

At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Harvey was located by aircraft reconnaissance aircraft and NOAA Doppler radar near latitude 27.5 North, longitude 96.5 West. Harvey is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h), but its forward speed is expected to decrease significantly during the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, Harvey will make landfall on the middle Texas coast tonight or early Saturday. Harvey is then likely to meander near or just inland of the middle Texas coast through the weekend. (more)

53 Responses to Hurricane Harvey Now Category 4 Storm – Harvey Strengthens Just Before Landfall…

  1. Pam says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    RSBN’s live coverage with Steve Lookner:

  2. Pam says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:31 pm

  3. Pam says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Here is the 6pm CT position update. Brand new advisory will be out at 8pm ET.
    SUMMARY OF 600 PM CDT…2300 UTC…INFORMATION
    ———————————————-
    LOCATION…27.7N 96.7W
    ABOUT 45 MI…70 KM E OF CORPUS CHRISTI TEXAS
    ABOUT 50 MI…85 KM SSW OF PORT OCONNOR TEXAS
    MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…130 MPH…215 KM/H
    PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 325 DEGREES AT 8 MPH…13 KM/H
    MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…941 MB…27.79 INCHES
    http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCUAT4+shtml/252259.shtml

  4. First Last says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    I wonder how much money tax payers will be soaked for this time.

  5. The Devilbat says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    May God be with the people in the path of the storm. Please pray for them.

  6. Pam says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:36 pm

  7. Pam says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:37 pm

  8. fleporeblog says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    I hope folks have gotten away from where this hurricane is going to do the most damage. Everything can be rebuilt. Don’t worry about that because losing ones life is not worth it! 🙏

  9. Pam says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Jim Cantore live from Corpus Christi.

  10. sundance says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:40 pm

  11. Pam says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:41 pm

  13. Pam says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:49 pm

  14. Abster says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    I’m praying for everyone in Harveys path. Do hope all Texans were able to gather up their pets. Praying with all my might…

  15. kpm58 says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    I think this will cause some Waffle House diners to shut down for a bit.

  16. Pam says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:55 pm

  17. JoD says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    Like so many of you, my heart is breaking for the people in the the path of the storm.
    Under the heading of too much personal information….
    We have been through a hurricane and tropical storm threat several times. It is difficult to say which is worse, the fear and anxiety of waiting for the unknown, the sound and fury of the the arrival or the sight of the devastation when it is finally over.
    I can vividly remember the sound of a jet plane, when a rogue waterspout came on land and in a split second destroyed my home while I stood there in awe of the power of the wind.
    Friends, it is time to take a knee or even two and PRAY that all of our fellow Americans will be spared by God’s grace.

  18. Pam says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    SUMMARY OF 700 PM CDT…0000 UTC…INFORMATION
    ———————————————-
    LOCATION…27.8N 96.8W
    ABOUT 35 MI…55 KM E OF CORPUS CHRISTI TEXAS
    ABOUT 50 MI…80 KM SSW OF PORT OCONNOR TEXAS
    MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…130 MPH…215 KM/H
    PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 325 DEGREES AT 8 MPH…13 KM/H
    MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…941 MB…27.79 INCHES

  19. Katica (@GOPPollAnalyst) says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Thank you for posting about the storm, Sundance. I also want to remind others that in the Tampa Bay Area of Florida we are having some unorganized storms that the NHC says could develop into something much worse within 5 days. Click the yellow X on the map to read about it.
    http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

  20. Texian says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    There is some things you need to know about what they use to categorize storms. The wind speed used is not ground wind spreed.. they use upper level wind speeds..

    I still see max 105mph outside east side eye wall at sea level.. Aransas Wildlife Refuge sea bouy is reporting 56mph thirty minutes ago..

    • Texian says:
      August 25, 2017 at 8:15 pm

      Aransas Wildlife Refuge sea bouy gusting at 70mph then too.. It’s starting to get interesting.. Mustang Island Block 85 sea bouy is not reporting.. signal lost.. storm..

  21. Pam says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:09 pm

  22. georgiafl says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:16 pm

