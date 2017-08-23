Tucker Carlson and Mark Steyn Discuss Hillary Clinton’s Latest Memoir…

Posted on August 23, 2017 by

The last half of this discussion segment might leave you in stitches. Very funny segment, especially when you really think about the reality, collapse and sheer desperation of the current Democrat party.  Muttering through the woods while triggered.   Enjoy:

  1. sunnydaze says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    She’s literally insinuating that Trump would want to grope her! OMG! What a fool!

  2. sunnydaze says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    OK. My first comment was pretty rude, but listen to the first minute of that tape. I cannot believe that she said that and yeah, I think she’s ugly, physically and spiritually, so there’s that……

  3. freddiel says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    There should be a warning on that audio book for drivers. WARNING – May cause drowsiness. Do not listen while driving. What a dull, drab voice.

  4. Bouchart says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Hillary complained that Rick Lazio invaded her space during a debate all the way back in 2000. That’s the first thing that came to mind.

    Also she complains about Trump being a creep when she has John Podesta as campaign manager?

  5. sunnydaze says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    The worst thing about this tho is that she LIED. At 2 times during that debate, Hillary is asked a question and She:

    Leaves her podium and crosses over to the front of Trump’s Podium where he is already standing. SHE places herself in front of him. She invades HIS space.

    But really, besides the outright LYING, the worst thing about this is she’s such an AWFUL role model for women. She paints women as absolute Fraidy Cats/Shrinking Violets who cannot handle themselves in the simplest situations.

    Thank God this Whackadoodle was not elected. We need her as President like Black Americans needed that nut Obama. Horrible examples of what they supposedly “represent”.

    • palafox says:
      August 23, 2017 at 11:36 pm

      Yep. Just skimmed through debate #2. Trump never leaves his side of the debate floor. He certainly never followed her around, like she claims. That bitch is a sociopath and a loser.

  6. guerillapatriot says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    I can only imagine the amount of bitching and griping her staffers and associates have to put up with given the amount that already makes it to the public sphere.

    Everytime she speaks I feel like thanking God for stepping in and keeping her away from power.

  7. AndrewJackson says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    That was classic. Mark Steyn is too good. No idea how he comes up with this stuff so quick on the spot. He needs to start a vegas show or something. I would go in a heart beat.

  8. illinoiswarrior says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    Wow… the woman literally lives in an alternate universe! I saw those debates… she always crept over to his podium… moron. Classic projection as usual.

    That aside, think about it this way; even if her story were true, are people really going to think that a woman who is so easily intimidated would be a good match against Putin, Xi, or the North Korean dictator? Every intellectually honest person in the world would have to answer that with a “Heck no”! 😛

  9. sunnydaze says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Like those pics of Tucker, BTW. They sum up his facial expressions *perfectly*.

  10. shannynae says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    One of these nights, I hope that Tucker spends the whole show letting Mark Steyn just run with it. So funny but truthful!

  11. RedBallExpress says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Remember the debate when ALL Gore was trying to prove he was an alpha male and walked over and stared at Bush for about a minute?

    Liked by 1 person

  12. LKA in LA says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    The kicker will be when President Trump responds. He will bring up the cheating at the debates again. He will point out how she received the questions in advance. His response will be epic, no doubt.

    Liked by 2 people

  13. wheatietoo says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    Whining is sooo unbecoming.
    But this is even worse!
    This sniveling. self-aggrandizing display of revisionist story-telling reveals her massive personality flaws.

    She was demanding that she be given the job of Commander-in-Chief, with thermonuclear weapons under her control.
    Yeah.
    She continues to demonstrate what a disaster that would have been.

    Thank you, Pres Trump…for saving us from this monster!

  14. scott467 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    Interesting clip…

    I didn’t know Hillary had no name until she was five…

    I wonder what they called her before then?

  15. Minnie says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Thank God in heaven!

    If that hag won and if she was so easily triggered by the mere presence of a Mr. Trump, I cannot fathom her reaction to a real threat like say – Little Fat Man!

    Thank you, God, always and forever.

  16. Fake Nametag says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    I don’t have enough time, but I think those of you who are meme creators could get a lot of mileage out of Hillary’s “my skin crawled” quote.

    Just put any picture of Hillary with a baby, or Bill with his hands on a woman, or John Podesta and a child, etc with caption “My skin crawled…”

    • wheatietoo says:
      August 23, 2017 at 11:36 pm

      Her “skin crawled”…because it was trying to get away from her.

      Her “skin crawled”…but sadly, it could not escape, so it drooped and sagged in despair.

  17. jstanley01 says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:44 pm

    Knarled Macedonian content farmers are no joke. One of my ancestors was a knarled Macedonian content farmer, Philip of Nerdania, who had to flee to Holland because the Internet hadn’t been invented yet, and book passage with the Pilgrims on the Mayflower to the New World, where with use of his trusty abacus, he set up the world’s first dating service, Matchlock Matches, which was responsible for putting John Smith and Pocahontas together and saving the colony from starvation. I have made a pilgrimage back to the town of Nerdania, so don’t talk to me about Gadulka music being played on the front porch of a content farm, with the traditional turkey on pita bread being by individuals of indeterminate gender wearing Google Glasses and Apple Watches, as if it was some kind of joke.

  18. 17CatsInTN says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    Setting aside for a moment the fact that she is criminally insane, why on EARTH would you go over in excruciating detail how he “stalked” her when we have all these clips of that debate showing her maneuvering back and forth across the stage placing herself in front of him? I mean, it is very easy to expose her patent lies. That is NOT the mark of an intelligent woman. No ma’am.

  19. greenvalleygal says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    Creature from the Black Lagoon wrote a back cover endorsement.

  20. rumpole2 says:
    August 24, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Funny.. I remember that debate QUITE differently.

    Trump STAYED close to his lectern (mostly)… Hillary was already “wandering about” even in those days.. at one point SHE crossed into TRUMP’S SPACE to address the part of the audience in front of him. HE STILL kept his distance back at his own lectern.

    Donald and Hillary – I’ve Had The Time of My Life

  22. Thurstan says:
    August 24, 2017 at 12:10 am

    How many folks own or are seeking copies of the memoirs of Mondale, Dukakis, Adlai, Humphrey and so on?

  23. Plato says:
    August 24, 2017 at 12:13 am

    Hillary, sweetie…I don’t know how to break this to you, but Donald Trump has…errr…better options than groping you.

