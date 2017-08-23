Tucker Carlson and Mark Steyn Discuss Hillary Clinton’s Latest Memoir…

The last half of this discussion segment might leave you in stitches. Very funny segment, especially when you really think about the reality, collapse and sheer desperation of the current Democrat party. Muttering through the woods while triggered. Enjoy:
She’s literally insinuating that Trump would want to grope her! OMG! What a fool!
Would that be considered Necrophilia?
She’s simply revealing her deepest, darkest lusts…
If Bill won’t touch her why would she think Pres.Trump would! Especially as he has a stunning wife!
OK. My first comment was pretty rude, but listen to the first minute of that tape. I cannot believe that she said that and yeah, I think she’s ugly, physically and spiritually, so there’s that……
Yeah and if I heard it right she is older than Mt. Everest.
Lol!
There should be a warning on that audio book for drivers. WARNING – May cause drowsiness. Do not listen while driving. What a dull, drab voice.
They have to use Robo-Cankles for the narration since the real one is either drunk on vodka or coughing up a lung.
Top kek right there… 🙂
Drowsiness?
More like suicide. That’s what I’d do if I had to listen to her screeching for an extended period of time. Aim my car straight toward the nearest tree….at high speed.
New tool for the Ministry of Love Room 101.
I am woman. Hear me bore!!
Finger nails on a chalkboard is easier to bear…than the sound of her voice.
Hillary complained that Rick Lazio invaded her space during a debate all the way back in 2000. That’s the first thing that came to mind.
Also she complains about Trump being a creep when she has John Podesta as campaign manager?
And her top aid abedan is still married to a phone sex pervert with preference for barely legal age girls?
and a darling husband,,,bless his soul.
The worst thing about this tho is that she LIED. At 2 times during that debate, Hillary is asked a question and She:
Leaves her podium and crosses over to the front of Trump’s Podium where he is already standing. SHE places herself in front of him. She invades HIS space.
But really, besides the outright LYING, the worst thing about this is she’s such an AWFUL role model for women. She paints women as absolute Fraidy Cats/Shrinking Violets who cannot handle themselves in the simplest situations.
Thank God this Whackadoodle was not elected. We need her as President like Black Americans needed that nut Obama. Horrible examples of what they supposedly “represent”.
Yep. Just skimmed through debate #2. Trump never leaves his side of the debate floor. He certainly never followed her around, like she claims. That bitch is a sociopath and a loser.
I can only imagine the amount of bitching and griping her staffers and associates have to put up with given the amount that already makes it to the public sphere.
Everytime she speaks I feel like thanking God for stepping in and keeping her away from power.
That was classic. Mark Steyn is too good. No idea how he comes up with this stuff so quick on the spot. He needs to start a vegas show or something. I would go in a heart beat.
He even sings, too:
LOl. He picked the right career: Talking.
Wow… the woman literally lives in an alternate universe! I saw those debates… she always crept over to his podium… moron. Classic projection as usual.
That aside, think about it this way; even if her story were true, are people really going to think that a woman who is so easily intimidated would be a good match against Putin, Xi, or the North Korean dictator? Every intellectually honest person in the world would have to answer that with a “Heck no”! 😛
Like those pics of Tucker, BTW. They sum up his facial expressions *perfectly*.
One of these nights, I hope that Tucker spends the whole show letting Mark Steyn just run with it. So funny but truthful!
Remember the debate when ALL Gore was trying to prove he was an alpha male and walked over and stared at Bush for about a minute?
And bush gave him back such a look that made the entire audience laugh at gore.
The kicker will be when President Trump responds. He will bring up the cheating at the debates again. He will point out how she received the questions in advance. His response will be epic, no doubt.
He has more important things to do. Hillary’s career is over and she’s probably close to death.
Don’t forget the “special” podium set up.
Whining is sooo unbecoming.
But this is even worse!
This sniveling. self-aggrandizing display of revisionist story-telling reveals her massive personality flaws.
She was demanding that she be given the job of Commander-in-Chief, with thermonuclear weapons under her control.
Yeah.
She continues to demonstrate what a disaster that would have been.
Thank you, Pres Trump…for saving us from this monster!
Interesting clip…
I didn’t know Hillary had no name until she was five…
I wonder what they called her before then?
Tenzing Rodham.
nice!
Thank God in heaven!
If that hag won and if she was so easily triggered by the mere presence of a Mr. Trump, I cannot fathom her reaction to a real threat like say – Little Fat Man!
Thank you, God, always and forever.
IKR? She’s such a freaking wimp.
Talk about leading a sheltered life.
I don’t have enough time, but I think those of you who are meme creators could get a lot of mileage out of Hillary’s “my skin crawled” quote.
Just put any picture of Hillary with a baby, or Bill with his hands on a woman, or John Podesta and a child, etc with caption “My skin crawled…”
Her “skin crawled”…because it was trying to get away from her.
Her “skin crawled”…but sadly, it could not escape, so it drooped and sagged in despair.
Knarled Macedonian content farmers are no joke. One of my ancestors was a knarled Macedonian content farmer, Philip of Nerdania, who had to flee to Holland because the Internet hadn’t been invented yet, and book passage with the Pilgrims on the Mayflower to the New World, where with use of his trusty abacus, he set up the world’s first dating service, Matchlock Matches, which was responsible for putting John Smith and Pocahontas together and saving the colony from starvation. I have made a pilgrimage back to the town of Nerdania, so don’t talk to me about Gadulka music being played on the front porch of a content farm, with the traditional turkey on pita bread being by individuals of indeterminate gender wearing Google Glasses and Apple Watches, as if it was some kind of joke.
Setting aside for a moment the fact that she is criminally insane, why on EARTH would you go over in excruciating detail how he “stalked” her when we have all these clips of that debate showing her maneuvering back and forth across the stage placing herself in front of him? I mean, it is very easy to expose her patent lies. That is NOT the mark of an intelligent woman. No ma’am.
Creature from the Black Lagoon wrote a back cover endorsement.
Funny.. I remember that debate QUITE differently.
Trump STAYED close to his lectern (mostly)… Hillary was already “wandering about” even in those days.. at one point SHE crossed into TRUMP’S SPACE to address the part of the audience in front of him. HE STILL kept his distance back at his own lectern.
Donald and Hillary – I’ve Had The Time of My Life
How many folks own or are seeking copies of the memoirs of Mondale, Dukakis, Adlai, Humphrey and so on?
Hillary, sweetie…I don’t know how to break this to you, but Donald Trump has…errr…better options than groping you.
