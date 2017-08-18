Well, Well, Well – President Trump Flips Bannon The Zippo?…

President Donald J Trump has done a remarkable job creating a seismic political shift that has gone far beyond drawing a line in the republican sand. Heck, Donald Trump openly dug a trench on his pre-selected battle space within all political encampments.
Without any apology or hidden motive, President Trump filled the trench with a highly explosive electorate fuel (the result from years of Republican lies and deceit), and boldly stood behind his formation twirling a Zippo while looking toward the deceivers.
Today, it sounds like President Trump hands off the Zippo to Steve Bannon:
“If there’s any confusion out there, let me clear it up: I’m leaving the White House and going to war for Trump against his opponents — on Capitol Hill, in the media, and in corporate America.” ~ Stephen K Bannon
(Via Bloomberg) […] According to a person close to Bannon, he met Wednesday with conservative billionaire Robert Mercer, co-chief executive of Renaissance Technologies and a major financial supporter of both Trump and Bannon’s efforts. The two mapped out a path ahead for Bannon’s post-White House career and discussed how Trump could get his agenda back on track.
The following evening, Mercer and several other major Republican donors had dinner with Trump to share their thinking, and Mercer also had a private meeting with Trump to pledge to redouble his efforts to support Bannon and advance Trump’s agenda. (read more)
Oh boy.
There is an expression:
“I will leave you naked before your enemies”…
…a proactive assertion essentially stating: if you chose to engage in war with me – not only do I promise your defeat against my interests, but I will lay you open to exposure from all adversaries who will then take advantage of your new vulnerability.
This Trump, Mercer and Bannon agreement definitely sounds like “The Big Ugly” is coming.
President Trump, through policy proposals, forced sunshine upon our enemies inside the wire; he made them expose themselves. As a result, the various “opposition voices” are put into a precarious position of attacking Trump in a vain effort to retain their necessary and self-interested position. Consequently, the republican wing of the UniParty exposed their alignment with usurping powers of Machiavellian intent.
This
could will definitely be fun; as Menagerie noted earlier:
One of the notifications I got in the email today from Twitter included a Jonah Goldberg tweet that President Trump’s next step was to get single payer.
I’m not Twitter wise, and thought he might be linking an interesting article so I clicked. Spent a few minutes reading a bunch of comments from counting their chickens before they are hatched Trump haters who went off on a tangent that Trump is next going to declare all out war on Congress and then they joyously slapped each others backs at the thought of him being so stupid as to do that to the very people who are waiting to impeach him because they have the real power.
These fruit fly maniacs are seriously deluding each other in their country clubs and on their golf carts. Frankly, in my business I have worked with just a few of them, and many are insufferably ignorant, just exactly as they seem.
Never have I seen so many people who live their lives in a tiny little bubble think they know so much about what is going on in the world. For God’s sake, they live in a gold plated petri dish.
I believe that the American people who elected President Trump are more committed than ever. After the election, seeing the putridity is even more deep and wide than we thought, and we knew it was bad, I happen to believe we have been validated, and that my fellow citizens do too.
Those of us who struggle every day, who work for a living, who either experience ourselves, or watch loved ones slowly sinking, knowing they are going under soon, from the final burden of Obamacare on a budget that had maybe a couple hundred extra dollars on a good month, those of us who lost good jobs during the Obama reign of terror, those of us who are watching the hordes of migrants kill and steal, drain and demand, and many of whom pay more in taxes than the median wage, we aren’t backing down. They will face a total rage sweeping across this land if they dare to try to take away the leader we chose. I will NOT be denied. I am not alone, not by a long shot.
The trouble is, they believe their own shit. Jonah Goldberg and all that crowd have not once looked around and said “Damn, we ain’t been right about anything for two years now. Maybe we should look around and see what’s going on.” No, they just keep believing in themselves because they still have their money, their select medical plans, their country clubs, and their isolated gated lifestyle.
Talking heads like Goldberg, and insert about twenty more here, are truthfully only pissed because we the unwashed people are not listening to them. They still cannot believe we have dared to not bow to the thinking of our betters. Then, we dared to not believe the lies of our political overlords. Then, we dared to ask them to make good on their rallying cries. We dared. How dare we.
I think that the election of President Trump might be a result of the changes they missed while drinking martinis and screwing us over again and again. People loathe Obamacare. We are fed up with paying for illegal immigrants to get care we can’t afford. We are watching every single development in Europe and seeing the writing they can’t read.
We really are almost at the point of nothing to lose.
I voted not for Republicans but for Trump. I swore never to vote Republican again. Now I face the age old dupe from them again. Can I bear to turn Congress over to the Democrats again with Trump in office? I don’t know, but what the hell are they giving me? I am probably going to violate my own oath and vote for Republicans while Trump remains in office, but the minute he is out, I want them dead. I want to see the party destroyed and I believe with all my heart and my pretty damned intelligent head that it has got to happen for us to win.
We are on the Republican plantation just like the poor inner city people who live in the projects are on the Democrat one. Same same. And they are getting a better fricking deal.
This country is boiling and they cannot see it. I want the blood of the Republican oligarchs.
~ Menagerie.
Mr. President, these RINOs will always “do very little to protect” you.
The cowards at Six Flags Over Texas removed the various 6 nations’ flags at the entrance for the weekend and replaced them all with Old Glory. Now they can change the name to the DFW Amusement Park. Will recommend that all future visitors to the area go to Zero Gravity or Bahama Beach.
The GOP dither has got them through the Summer. Now the Season of the Loot is around the corner. RINOS beware……..
Halsey and I are both on-record saying that time is running out on the Democrats and the Deep State to take out Trump. If they don’t do it soon, Anxiety-porn fatigue will settle in and Congress will be blamed for everything that hasn’t gotten done, especially among those who voted for Hillary but only because they were unsure about Trump being ‘literally Hitler.
’https://www.halseynews.com/2017/08/18/trump-checkmate-democrats/
https://www.halseynews.com/2017/08/18/trump-checkmate-democrats/
Well, times and seasons change. Thank you for your service, Steve….. Will I see you in the 2024 elections? 🙂
Alrighty then 😁
The more you read the better it gets.
https://www.halseynews.com/2017/08/18/trump-checkmate-democrats/
Earlier post about Mr. Bannon I decided to have a Dump Cake and drown my sorrows for the White House losing a Breitbart warrior. Now I have Dump Cake to celebrate. For those of you who missed it, great recipes. Never give up….is the glass half full? Half empty? Or, is the glass refillable 🙂 ?? MAGA!!!!!
The great thing about chocolate dump cakes is they are versatile. Wonderful comfort when you’re down or celebrating when you’re up. Enjoy!!!!!!
Don’t forget 2 scoops of ice cream 🍦🍦
Oh yeah! This is the Trump era. We get cake AND ice cream. We also get to keep the money we make and the jobs we create.
On a side note, I have a t-shirt with the image of a glass on it. Half full of water but also showing it to be half full of air. So technically, the glass is completely full.
But I am sure not as tasty as Dump Cake.
This Presidency is Over, according to Bannon.
So, 4D Chess??
James, you have to read the full quote. Thomas Wictor says that Bannon trolled the Weekly Standard; hence, Bill Kristol who is in charge of it who is a huge NeverTrumper just got trolled by Bannon.
Here is one of Wictor’s Tweets:
(1) Bannon already trolled The Weekly Standard.
meh, I’m not buying the 4D chess stuff.
Things are what they appear to be, usually.
that comment was in the context of the utter failure of the RINO party to even come to the defense of Trump. It is painfully obvious that they have their own, corporatist or crony socialist agenda.
They are 100 percent open borders w/amnesty for all. Free movement of labor. Total support of Global corporations who arbitrage tax structure and labor structures to get the most money for themselves.
And, contrary to Jonah Goldberg, I bet there’s a fair percent of RINOs/corportists who would leap at a single payer. Health care is not a core competency for these guys…just an administrative burden…and increases their payroll costs bigly.
Now, of course, they would support a niche healthcare market for themselves. Those lines in the clinics are pretty insufferable
I absolutely LOVE the way Sundance links back to previous posts to tie it all together. Whenever I’m feeling confused and usually angry at what is going on, all I have to do is come to this site and all my fears go away. Have a great weekend everybody! Go hug your kids.
Treehouse rocks!
Menagerie, thank you for expressing the thoughts of so many of us.
Those DC Swamp critters of the Uniparty and the entrenched bureaucrats do not have a clue how much WE, The People loathe them.
They need to read your piece!
This is what I have been waiting for! Now everyone can see – the wolve(rines) have been let loose….
That was fantastic. Menagerie has it spot on, in my view. The average American citizen isn’t as stupid as the talking heads believe. We can read, we can see the BS and thank goodness for the internet allowing those with opposing views to get out. The standard media is being ignored in large blocks, and for good reason.
He changed his heading picture. He has his war staff, game on
For 8 long months this is what I have been waiting for. Someone to stand up for President Trump and fight back at the elites, globalists and especially the democrats besides us. Steve Bannon is a dream come true.
I’m lost, what is a zippo? Been out all day so please help a sista out, thanks.
Read Sundance’s post upthread, self-explanatory
zippo lighter
It is a brand of refillable lighter.
Zippo is a brand of lighter 👍
Lighter
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zippo
I’m dense from the fresh air, what does it signify?
A (cigarette) lighter
A Zippo is a cigarette lighter made by Zippo Manufacturing in Bradford, PA. They have been in business a long time and are collectibles.
It makes perfect sense. Mr. Bannon was straight-jacketed in the west wing.
Now, he is free to set their hair on fire, figuratively of course.
The educational value of spending “quality time” with these jackals will pay future dividends.
Keep your eye on the clock…
Our “Finest Hour” is fast approaching.
MAGA
