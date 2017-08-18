Well, Well, Well – President Trump Flips Bannon The Zippo?…

President Donald J Trump has done a remarkable job creating a seismic political shift that has gone far beyond drawing a line in the republican sand. Heck, Donald Trump openly dug a trench on his pre-selected battle space within all political encampments.

Without any apology or hidden motive, President Trump filled the trench with a highly explosive electorate fuel (the result from years of Republican lies and deceit), and boldly stood behind his formation twirling a Zippo while looking toward the deceivers.

Today, it sounds like President Trump hands off the Zippo to Steve Bannon:

“If there’s any confusion out there, let me clear it up: I’m leaving the White House and going to war for Trump against his opponents — on Capitol Hill, in the media, and in corporate America.” ~ Stephen K Bannon

(Via Bloomberg) […] According to a person close to Bannon, he met Wednesday with conservative billionaire Robert Mercer, co-chief executive of Renaissance Technologies and a major financial supporter of both Trump and Bannon’s efforts. The two mapped out a path ahead for Bannon’s post-White House career and discussed how Trump could get his agenda back on track.

The following evening, Mercer and several other major Republican donors had dinner with Trump to share their thinking, and Mercer also had a private meeting with Trump to pledge to redouble his efforts to support Bannon and advance Trump’s agenda. (read more)

Oh boy.

There is an expression:

“I will leave you naked before your enemies”…

…a proactive assertion essentially stating: if you chose to engage in war with me – not only do I promise your defeat against my interests, but I will lay you open to exposure from all adversaries who will then take advantage of your new vulnerability.

This Trump, Mercer and Bannon agreement definitely sounds like “The Big Ugly” is coming.

President Trump, through policy proposals, forced sunshine upon our enemies inside the wire; he made them expose themselves. As a result, the various “opposition voices” are put into a precarious position of attacking Trump in a vain effort to retain their necessary and self-interested position. Consequently, the republican wing of the UniParty exposed their alignment with usurping powers of Machiavellian intent.

This could will definitely be fun; as Menagerie noted earlier:

One of the notifications I got in the email today from Twitter included a Jonah Goldberg tweet that President Trump’s next step was to get single payer. I’m not Twitter wise, and thought he might be linking an interesting article so I clicked. Spent a few minutes reading a bunch of comments from counting their chickens before they are hatched Trump haters who went off on a tangent that Trump is next going to declare all out war on Congress and then they joyously slapped each others backs at the thought of him being so stupid as to do that to the very people who are waiting to impeach him because they have the real power.

These fruit fly maniacs are seriously deluding each other in their country clubs and on their golf carts. Frankly, in my business I have worked with just a few of them, and many are insufferably ignorant, just exactly as they seem. Never have I seen so many people who live their lives in a tiny little bubble think they know so much about what is going on in the world. For God’s sake, they live in a gold plated petri dish. I believe that the American people who elected President Trump are more committed than ever. After the election, seeing the putridity is even more deep and wide than we thought, and we knew it was bad, I happen to believe we have been validated, and that my fellow citizens do too. Those of us who struggle every day, who work for a living, who either experience ourselves, or watch loved ones slowly sinking, knowing they are going under soon, from the final burden of Obamacare on a budget that had maybe a couple hundred extra dollars on a good month, those of us who lost good jobs during the Obama reign of terror, those of us who are watching the hordes of migrants kill and steal, drain and demand, and many of whom pay more in taxes than the median wage, we aren’t backing down. They will face a total rage sweeping across this land if they dare to try to take away the leader we chose. I will NOT be denied. I am not alone, not by a long shot. The trouble is, they believe their own shit. Jonah Goldberg and all that crowd have not once looked around and said “Damn, we ain’t been right about anything for two years now. Maybe we should look around and see what’s going on.” No, they just keep believing in themselves because they still have their money, their select medical plans, their country clubs, and their isolated gated lifestyle. Talking heads like Goldberg, and insert about twenty more here, are truthfully only pissed because we the unwashed people are not listening to them. They still cannot believe we have dared to not bow to the thinking of our betters. Then, we dared to not believe the lies of our political overlords. Then, we dared to ask them to make good on their rallying cries. We dared. How dare we. I think that the election of President Trump might be a result of the changes they missed while drinking martinis and screwing us over again and again. People loathe Obamacare. We are fed up with paying for illegal immigrants to get care we can’t afford. We are watching every single development in Europe and seeing the writing they can’t read. We really are almost at the point of nothing to lose. I voted not for Republicans but for Trump. I swore never to vote Republican again. Now I face the age old dupe from them again. Can I bear to turn Congress over to the Democrats again with Trump in office? I don’t know, but what the hell are they giving me? I am probably going to violate my own oath and vote for Republicans while Trump remains in office, but the minute he is out, I want them dead. I want to see the party destroyed and I believe with all my heart and my pretty damned intelligent head that it has got to happen for us to win. We are on the Republican plantation just like the poor inner city people who live in the projects are on the Democrat one. Same same. And they are getting a better fricking deal. This country is boiling and they cannot see it. I want the blood of the Republican oligarchs. ~ Menagerie.