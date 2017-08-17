Massive Waves of Illegal Aliens Swarming Into Canada Seeking Refuge – Officials Say “Unsustainable”…

You can call this.. well, wait,… first we need the context….
President Trump, DHS and ICE have been cracking down on illegal aliens. As a consequence, in June of this year 884 illegal aliens fled the U.S. for asylum in Canada. A month later, in July, that number skyrocketed over four hundred percent to more than 3,100. And now in the first two weeks of August it has doubled again to more than 3,800 flooding into Canada through August 15th. At this rate August will see over 7,000 illegal aliens fleeing the U.S. for safe-harbor in Canada.
Yes, we can officially call this supermagawonder-winning. Heck, if we wait a little longer, pretty soon Canada might be paying us to build the Southern Border Wall.
TORONTO/MONTREAL (Reuters) – The number of asylum seekers who illegally crossed the U.S. border into Canada more than tripled last month, according to Canadian government data released on Thursday, as migrants worried about the U.S. administration’s immigration crackdown head north.
More than 3,100 people walked across the border illegally in July to file refugee claims and were arrested, up from 884 in June, the federal government said.
Ninety-six percent of them went to Quebec, where an influx of asylum seekers, primarily Haitians, is sparking a backlash from opposition politicians and anti-immigrant groups in the primarily French-speaking province.
In the first 15 days of August, an additional 3,800 asylum seekers were arrested crossing the U.S. border into Quebec, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said. More than 1,000 people are living in tents and government facilities at a Lacolle, Quebec border crossing across from upstate New York.
“It’s not a crisis. It’s a situation that is extraordinary. But it’s well-managed,” Transport Minister Marc Garneau told reporters in Lacolle on Thursday.
Canada is struggling to house and provide social assistance for the influx of asylum seekers as its refugee system faces the worst delays in years.
The Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB), which is responsible for hearing all asylum claims, has redeployed resources to deal with the Quebec arrivals.
“The IRB had to make adjustments to be in a position to respond to the current situation that is clearly unsustainable,” spokeswoman Anna Pape said in an email. (read more)
A brilliant Treeper suggestion, proposed to support the Canadian NAFTA virtuous objectives and simultaneously support the Trumpian infrastructure proposal, was an elevated Interstate High-Speed Rail System running from Mexico to Canada. We could use State Department Refugee funds and call it “I-Caramba”.
Now that would be epic super-maga-wonder-winning.
Fast-Track transport entertainment provided by the “I-Caramba Welcome and Transfer Committee”:
Canada said they were welcome there, so they can have them.
Welcome to the New World Order, how would you like it?
Option A: An inch at a time.
Option B: The whole thing at once, no lube or spit.
Yeah isn’t that special? Leave it to our president to take out the trash.
Trudeau says that diversity is the goal, so this ought to make him very happy.
And the Haitians already speak French so it’s a win win situation.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2017/08/07/montreals-olympic-stadium-turns-into-welcome-center-refugees-u-s/544261001/
They said that since our President tweeted this earlier today, the uptick has been unbearable! Muslims are fearful he will sock the bodies of their Jihadist in pig 🐷 blood and guts.
Most excellent!
All without lifting a finger 👍
That’s OUR President 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
Who needs a can of mace when you can send a jihadist straight to hell with a hunk of raw bacon?
Too bad. A complete waste of perfectly great bacon.
🥓
This General Pershing plan has been debunked.
That’s what they asked for. Bwaa-ha-ha-ha-ha.
Yeah well, the only problem with that is they (Canada) now become a national security risk as a result of their wanton desire to virtue signal the world over by allowing as such. The North Border with Canada will have to be built as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the U.S.A., there are 60,000 Haitians, either illegal or whose visas have expired who are expecting deportation. From what I’ve been reading, some 65% of Quebec’s population doesn’t want them. Elected Quebec Liberal Party is calling its own citizens RACISTS.
Fun times ahead for these people. A story to be followed.
Yes and many of them are the “refugee’s or fake asylum seeking” Somali’s and other various musliod groups that are here illegally. A bunch of them got busted today bringing in child porn. Because you know – kiddie sex is ok in Islam.
Thank you Canada! You can take them all. AG Sessions should be dropping them off at the border-faster they get there the better.
Whoops they were Haitians:
https://refugeeresettlementwatch.wordpress.com/2017/08/17/haitians-fearing-trump-heading-to-canada-found-in-possession-of-child-porn/
Just sharing our wealth with Canada. After all, we have been told those immigrants are a national treasure. Trudeau will thank us, won’t he? Eh.?
Thank you Sundance!!!! This is the best humor I have had in days and that is saying a lot considering some very good posts on CTH.
Just checking in tonight and this was the first of SD’s piece I read after a long day. This was just about the funniest post of SD’s. ‘I- Caramba” That’s going to stick with me for a while. I’m grateful for this article. Needed a good laugh along with an update and SD as always…prescient.
LikeLiked by 5 people
NAFTA
Northbound Alien Free Transfer Agreement
I-Caramba, indeed!
I-Carumba! Oh my God I finally laughed, it’s been awhile.
Thanks Sundance , priceless picture too.
At first I thought that was Cavuto in the booth watching Mariachi Marco and the mental masterminds. ( then I looked closer) hahaha “I-CARUMBA”!
Canada is crying over 3800 illegal immigrants? We have many millions!
LikeLiked by 32 people
Exactly.
What’s worse, this is only the beginning…. The illegal immigrant in the US will move to Canada instead of going back to their own country. I really feel sorry for Canadian conservatives.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The they should move here.
If Trudeau keeps this up then Trump should use NAFTA negotiations to make Canada pay for another wall!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It probably means they are racist. Lets do the racist math.
USA pop = 330million (including illegals)
Canada pop = 37 million.
Illegal Mexican population in USA = 15 million (low estimation).
So, 37/330 = 0.11, so the Canadian population is 11% of the US population.
11% of 15 million = 1,695,000. To be equal to the USA, they need 1695000 more illegals to catch up with the mean and nasty USA.
So far they have 3800. Therefore they have 1,691,200 illegal immigrants to go to catch up with the USA.
Or, 3800 as a percentage of 1,695,000 is 0.002%. They have 0.002% of the illegals that we have, and they are already complaining.
That makes Canada 99.998% more racist than the we are.
Wow, who would have thought that of Trudeau? Trump needs to tell them this. I say there is plenty more room in Canada. It is a big country too. Lots of land.
Let’s help everyone pack!
LikeLiked by 5 people
And make sure they take their coats. They’re gonna need them up there. They are used to mild weather. They are going to freeze their illegal walking feet to pieces. But we won’t tell them. Let them find out when they get there.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL!
Give them more cheese!
Love that, Sundance.
Supermagawonder-winning 👍
COVFEFE 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🦁
I-Caramba! OMG! Dying over here!
LikeLiked by 13 people
😂
ROTFLMAO! I am def using it!
Don’t they speak French in Quebec? Don’t they speak French in Haiti? Bienvenue my lost cousins!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Next referendum in Quebec:
Make SPANISH the Provincial Language.
Winning.
This is a very good sign and hopefully it continues. But somehow I get the feeling as the colder weather approaches, there will be less of such groups heading North. With any luck they’ll fly South for the winter.
Traditionally they go back to meheeco for 5 weeks at Christmas. Here in CA, many schools will shut down evennlonger than teaditional break times because the parents wont bring the kids back. Woe are the few native kids getting even less school time. I gave been saying for a long time, many will head out at Christmas and wont come back.
Yep, auto thefts in dallas skyrocket…..cheaper than greyhound….
LikeLiked by 5 people
Seriously, was told this by auto theft task force pd.
Happening a lot of CA cities as well and keeps growing and growing.
Bob, when I was in college, in Utah, my teammates (football) from Compton, CA would steal their girlfriends cars to get home for Christmas, then sell it. They excused it by saying insurance would get their girlfriends a new car and they could buy Christmas presents for their REAL girlfriends. They made copies of the keys. Did it every Christmas.
Albuquerque has them all beat. 27 cars stolen per day in a city of 550,000. If you live here you know someone whose car has been stolen.
Yah-its was a great day when the news in San Diego filmed some brouhaha down in TJ. All the policia were driving around in these big ole SUV’s. Bingo-lots of people recognized their stolen cars (because they kept the license plates on) and that caused an even bigger brouhaha…lol
I kind-of don’t think so. The migrants are seeking the combination of a strong economy and favorable social programs. The milk soured in the United States so they’re moving on to Canada.
When Canada’s social programs become threatened under the weight of the taxpayers’ (forced) generosity, the politicians will start to notice the migrants, which has already happened.
I have an idea for the migrants – stay in your own country and reform them.
LikeLiked by 7 people
By the time they get around to replacing their legislators, it’ll be too late.
Huh. Who’da thunk? Some brown people are different to lefties.
BY Rob Gillies, Associated Press January 28, 2017 at 6:17 PM EDT
TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a message for refugees rejected by U.S. President Donald Trump: Canada will take you.
He also intends to talk to Trump about the success of Canada’s refugee policy.
Trudeau reacted to Trump’s ban of Muslims from certain countries by tweeting Saturday: “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada.”
http://www.pbs.org/newshour/rundown/trudeau-canada-refugees-banned-u-s/
“diversity is our strength”. Do you think they really believe that when they say it?
LikeLiked by 8 people
I think it is about to be put to the test.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I-Caramba. Now THAT is FUNNY! 🙂
America is acting like the Mexicans. by allowing these illegals to enter American and to travel across American, in order to cross over into Canada and overwhelm the citizens…. American has 323 millions people compared to Canada, which has only 36 million, a huge difference in absorbing the amount of illegals..
I am Canadian and see the U.S. border from our rear deck. America is not acting like Mexico.
Our idiot PM and is enablers in the media brought this on themselves. The fools welcomed them in, Cubans too. Because they were oh so superior and more tolerant than your big meanie PDJT.
He is a fool, and a Soros puppet.
God bless PDJT
I don’t think your PM is a fool. He is Obama 2.0. His goal must be fundamentally changing Canada by immigration. After all they are all future liberal voters. However, if there are too many illegal immigrants coming to Canada too fast, there will be a big back lash.
Respectfully disagree Wend.
He was selected over far more qualified Liberal candidates, because of his last name.
His youthful good looks, and his appeal to young voters. Especially the female vote.
He is dumb as a rock.
Obama and Soros groomed him as a predator would groom its prey.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Canada was forever changed by immigration by his father.
You are absolutely correct, he wishes to further that.
He panders to Sikhs, Asians, Native Indians. You name it. Just wait till the Sikhs up here start fighting with the Muslims. It will come.
Sadly we have the Uniparty on steroids, but we will be okay.
As we say in Scotland ” Nae Surrender.”
God bless PDJT.
These people flooding into Canada are illegals in the US but they aren’t entering Canada illegally, your PM said Canada will welcome them. The US has immigration laws, which Mexico and Central America purposely violated by aiding and abetting illegal aliens into the US (Mexico and Central America didn’t want these people as many of them are poor, uneducated, non-skilled, gang members, drug dealers, criminals, etc).
Canada is the second largest country in the world, next to Russia. There’s plenty of room. Canada has been ripping off the US with NAFTA since its conception and has also enjoyed the luxury of having the US as a buffer between Mexico and Central America. It’s time for Canada to put their money where their mouth is; finally we have a president in the WH who is looking out for taxpaying Americans first for a change.
Have you seen the land mass of Canada? It has plenty of lan mass to stage every aliens
LikeLike
… every alien’s dream until Canada wants to ship them home.
One alien/ one moose.
Yeah, in igloos. It is a little bit colder in Canada then in the states. Fine with me, send them all there. We are going to build a wall anyway, the Cartels work out of Canada too.
We need a beautiful wall with Canada. Something awesome. I like Canadians.
Canada is the same size as the US, with a little over 10% of the population. I don’t wish Canada ill and I don’t want to see Canada overwhelmed, but Canada has been sanctimonious and judgmental regarding the way America deals with a ceaseless flood of unskilled illegal immigrants, so it will be interesting as they try that shoe on for size, themselves.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Except that Canada invited them to come and welcomed them.
LikeLike
Some of us love it. The total fraud Trudeau has his pants round his ankles.
He and his media flunkies are stumbling and bumbling on this soon to be crisis.
Incredible is it not, that these economic migrants have been unleashed on the world. All the while churches, and politicians of all stripes have been whistling in the dark. Bastards, all of them.
God bless PDJT.
Pants or skirt around his ankles?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good one…how about skirt and panties. 😉
LikeLiked by 5 people
Socks.
Lets hope they dont start confiscating your homes to house them all. No repeats of Germany.
Just send them all to the North West Territories (pop : 9)……
Plenty of room up there!
The Bugaboo’s, also.
THIS is how we fix Trade Deficits: Export Illegals.
LikeLiked by 8 people
And have Canada PAY for them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yeah, that country of origin trick.
We get the oil, they get the “dreamers”. Fair deal. Bon chance, good luck, Maple Leafers.
I take it the “Refugees” prefer a tent in Canada over our jails? Of all the gall.
No, they prefer a tent in Canada to going back to Haiti. Nothing is stopping them from returning to Haiti; America would’ve even paid for their plane tickets. They were allowed in on a temporary basis for humanitarian reasons after their country was devastated by natural disaster, and of course under Obama or Hillary, they would’ve remained forever, but PT has said, “Party’s over.” Even though Haitians knew the score, they are now pretending to be totally shocked that they are actually expected to honor their part of the agreement, and have decided that they are “refugees.”
LikeLike
Perhaps the re-negotiated NAFTA agreement can include a provision for guaranteed jobs for the new “Camexicans”.
Mexicanians.
Transmexicanians
Trudeau was either lying or misinformed. He should have checked with his own Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship (IRC) Canada agency for data.
They reject many, many applications. On a per capita basis, they probably reject more than we do.
Do you remember those human canons?
Learned something recently. Daughter and several friends – all US citizens with valid passports wanted to go up to British Columbia to go camping. One young man had a four year old DUI conviction and thus could not enter Canada. They made other plans.
Canada doesn’t want criminals of any variety even visiting Canada to spend tourists dollars.
Are we going to hear about the aliens with criminal records being turned back or do they get a free pass because they’re refuuuuugeeees?
Whole Canada is empty in north and have only 33 million population. Let move all these refugees to north and enjoy govt free benefits and healthcare.
33 million..that’s about are illegal population….heck, we have 48 million who are foreign born and here illegally.
Can we build a large arm with an upraised middle finger statue for those “dreamers” to look at as they leave?
THERE’s a monument to be PROUD of.
During The Vietnam War, Canada had laws that would turn people back at the U.S. border if they couldn’t prove they had enough money to travel into and back out of Canada. This was due to the huge number of draft age Americans who were fleeing to Canada to keep from being drafted and sent to Vietnam. I drove from Alaska to the midwest U.S. in 1971 and had to show I had at least $100 on me.
I don’t know if Canada still does that, but they were pretty strict about it then because so many war protesters went up there and immediately started begging for food and housing.
“… in 1971 and had to show I had $100 on me”
That’s $600 bucks in todays dollars, by the way
http://www.usinflationcalculator.com/
I-Caramba!! Most excellent news!!
Can I suggest, instead of the elevated train we harness the creativity and work ethic of Americans and build the Loop Train! Matamoros to Montreal in just under 3 hours!! Aye Caramba!! 😂🤣😂
With American ingenuity it’s a given 👍
I like an underground rat tunnel, myself. Fits with how they get into our country.
I live on the border and spend almost as much time in Canada as I do here.
Canadians are blaming a deliberate misinformation campaign over social media for the recent flood of Haitians illegally crossing into Canada. The Haitians don’t know that Canada routinely rejects most asylum claims filed by Haitians. In the first half of 2015, the last year data is available, the acceptance rate for asylum claimants from Haiti was only 38%.
According to the following piece in the Sun, our President is also being FALSELY blamed for the problem. It was actually Canada that revoked the Temporary Protected Status for Haitian refugees — TWO YEARS AGO!
A good read here especially because it’s rare to see a good opinion piece sticking up for the U.S. President and policies.
http://www.torontosun.com/2017/08/09/canada-in-fact-removed-special-status-for-haitians-long-before-the-us
Good article. Perhaps the Canadians will soon come to the realization that Haitians and others entering their country illegally are – illegal.
When does construction of our northern wall begin?
LikeLiked by 12 people
Not soon enough.
Let the cockroaches,squatters,scabs,and leeches leave before we build our walls.
Let’s see how long it takes Canadians to rebel against Justin Trudeau…WINNING.
Canada should Build a WALL or pay for Trump’s WALL.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Both.
Ummm…excuse me…Canadian here. We follow Sundance faithfully and do NOT appreciate all these refugees. Trudeau is a nut job yes but not everyone here likes him and in fact a great many think he is a complete immature metrosexual boy. Please we don’t want the immigrants that take from the hard working Canadians anymore than our American brothers want them. I stand with Trump and the wall. So please, remember that there are those of us Canadians that stand with Trump and his strong leadership. Just be sensitive in your comments. Please and thank you.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Canadian here too..stuff the niceties.
We need Trudeau destroyed, the CTH supporters have had to listen to the smart ass Trudeau, and the morons in our Canadian media, call PDJT and his supporters all kind of horrendous names.
Just look at any article, in any Canadian paper, or website. Just hate and vitriol for PDJT and all that is good.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 14 people
Thanks, Dekester, for the back up. 🙂
M.M. Thank you, this site is a real tonic.
It cuts through all the P.C. B.S.
We have been so battered for so long, we just need a little maple raggjng! Hope you do not mind…with the lunber and all that.
And the lumber and all that.
Well said Dekester!
The indignities don’t stop there. Last weekend I had the experience of my Canadian son in law suggesting that “Trump is going to start WWlll with N. Korea.” After pointing out that the last 4 Presidents have been paying extortion $ to the Norks and only succeeded in empowering them. I asked if he thought Canada was going to protect the world from Little Kim? That was end of discussion and he behaved himself for remainder of his stay.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Bravo!
Thanks Dekester for the common sense support.
I’ve been in your beautiful country a few times.
We have more illegals in the US than the whole population of Canada.
The Kennedy trash and other US politicians are to blame for this nonsense.
I thought it was Johnson and Reagan who threw open our borders to all comers.
Canadians are great although many need to wake up! When they experience what we have been dealing with I think they will. I know a couple of very ambitious hard working, successful Canadians that just don’t get it. I can’t help but laugh when they trash talk Trump as they don’t even know what they are talking about. What bothers me is neither one realizes how much they have in common with Trump and how little they have in common with Hillary. The media apparently got to them.
We Canadians are truly a pampered nation.
The largest un defended border in the world. Thanks to the USA.
We get produce from Florida, California and other points South.
We may buy or rent vacation homes in your warmer States.
We share a common language.
Yet day in and day out, our media and all politicians trash the U.S.
Canada acts like a two year old..the U.S. should treat us as such.
God bless PDJT.
LikeLiked by 12 people
“Yet day in and day out, our media and all politicians trash the U.S.”
That’s okay Dekester, ours do too! (except for PDJT and co.) 😉
It always bothered me that Canadians could hide behind their American brothers and not shed one drop of blood for their country. They had a lot more money to spend on social programs too. Boy are they going to need it now!
His own government’s statistics don’t support that claim. He was either lying or misinformed. Canada revoked the special status for Haitians two years ago, long before the U.S. even seriously considered revoking it.
The acceptance rate in Canada for asylum claimants from Haiti hovers around 38%.
Niagara Frontier what happens to those that crossed and are denied? Do they ship them back to us or to their country of origin?
LikeLiked by 2 people
For the Haitians I honestly don’t think there’s one answer because it’s a mixed bag of refugees. They’ll be adjudicated on a case by case basis. I think it will depend mostly upon what their status in the U.S. is at present.
I suspect most have already been granted formal refugee status in the U.S. If that’s the case, they’ll likely be asked to voluntarily return to the U.S. If they refuse, I don’t know what Canada will do.
4d chess!!! Hahaha. So much wining.
Allahu akbar dumbass.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is not recent…
He’s not saying it is. He’s demonstrating how Trudumbasses’ virtue signaling is coming to fruition
Sincerely glad you said that. I’m sure you can understand that the mythical common-sense Canadian isn’t the one getting all the press as of late. But I think you’re screwed by your boy wonder.
unsustainable? Isn’t that racist?
It was for us. Why the change of heart?
I’m going to bake a nice humble pie, and send a large slice to Trudeau.
Mexican trade deal with Canada
LikeLiked by 4 people
I always knew that the Canadians were anti Mexican. But I have a solution.
There are loads of people on the left, including Trudeau, who have room in their homes to house them. That would fix it. I have heard what they have to say on the issue of illegal immigration, and they sounded so understanding that I am sure they will do this.
Unless of course they are racist Nazis. Then it wouldn’t work.
How many women and children in the group? And will they be assimilated, or ghettoized?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good question.
This purging of democrat voters is not going to make Morning Joke and his Lenin sidekick Mika happy tonight.
Wait…there’s a process? There are laws? There are procedures? (My voice is escalating as I type and I’m clutching my pearls).
Canada said they would welcome us. Diversity. Etc.
It was on Twitter. They NEVER said anything about LAWS.
We were mislead!!!
Call the mounties!
Lulz
Just doing the jobs Canadians don’t want to do, eh.
Let me tell you something you might not know, at least years ago it was this way. When imported foodstuffs were rejected by FDA ( primarily from China), and the importer was compelled to reexport the shipment, the most commin destination for reconsignment was…Canada
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trudeau’s virtue signaling gets accepted by refugees. If it’s “unsustainable” too bad for Canada! They haven’t had South American illegals pouring over their border like we’ve had for decades.
Heck. Turdeau might just pony up and pay for our northern border wall! You can do it Turdeau! Counting on yah!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Prissy Boy said all religions were welcome, diversity and all. I wonder how he will feel about little dolls wearing socks like his getting pins stuck in them.
Turdeau is a jerk welcoming refugees in his twitter. Canadians are waking up to this simpleton.
Canadians might be waking up to this simpleton, but since he isn’t there’ll be lots more heading his way!
He and his far left backers do not care what ordinary Canadians think. He is Obama 2.0. and is a darling of the globalists. We are in a world of trouble on many fronts. Deficits, Paris Climate Agreement, foolish NAFTA negotiation positions, plans to legalize pot next year etc. etc. We are galloping towards the same ending as western Europe. On the plus side, JT takes a lovely selfie if that is your primary qualification for your country’s leader.
But Rolling Stone magazine said he’s the coolest President on Earth??
Well, that didn’t take long.
Maybe this is connected to the NAFTA negotiations. Mexico has already said it will flood the USA with illegals if they don’t get their way.
Mexico and Canada laughed so much about this when trying to gang up on the USA.
But Trump can join in that too. Whatever we get flooded with, if they can get in, we will just ship them up to the Canadian border. Indeed, maybe it should be MS-13.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ugly mother, father and son. The resemblance is uncanny. Ick! Please get rid of this pox. Go back to Cuba!
I don’t think that kid is Justin Trudeau. Looks nothing like him. But take a look at Castro. Now there is some resemblance between Castro and Trudeau. Uncanny isn’t it.
Even the physicality of grown JT is Castro. Height too.
http://assets.change.org/photos/6/lx/nx/WOLXNXYvNIazEXZ-1600×900-noPad.jpg?1480274934
Margaret was quite the groupie and party animal. She lusted after fame and was seen with Prince Charles, Ryan ONeal, among others previous to snagging Pierre Elliot. It was quite well known that she was not fidel to Pierre.
But how can that be…..Canada loves 3rd world illegal aliens, the muslim cohort of which hates its culture and every infidel in the country…. with instructions from the Koran to kill them.
The self loathing is off the scale among Anglo Saxon Celtic Canadians…
Now that we’re all warmed up, apply the same thinking to our INTERSTATE BORDERS:
The faster Red States make it inhospitable for Illegals, the faster the Blue State ILLEGAL MAGNETS pull Illegals into their orbits to overwhelm their “social services”, suppress wages and pay increases, divert educators from teaching citizen children, smother their workers in tax increases and drown their governments in debt.
Black_Knight_Rides the great state of Texas is doing exactly that on September 1st rolls around and SB4 goes into effect. I bet a lot of the illegals have fled to California already. Texas is what MAGA should be for all 50 states. They are an experimental state for MAGA policies. The great Governor, Abbott, would be my first choice to replace our Lion 🦁 in 2025!
LikeLiked by 3 people
http://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/texas-sb4-immigration-enforcement-law-5-things-know-n758126
From the article linked above:
1) It’s not just police who will enforce immigration
2) Officials can be removed for not complying with the law
3) It encourages people to turn in their local government or university officials
4) Victims and witnesses could be asked about their immigration status
5) It promises to defend those who are sued for complying with the law
Maps of the best routes to the border should be printed in Spanish. watering Stations and clothing station stocked. Ect ..
Canada and the USA should come together and pound the hell out of Mexico. I live on the west coast the invasion is beyond. Why are governments allowing Mexico to get away with invasion….Past time to end it.
The bitterly cold winters un much if Canada are going to be brutal fir Mexicans and Hatians. Let’s get the UN up there to work with Canadian authorities to find a solution. Wait. Gor it. Stanley Park in Vancouver will be converted to free migrant housing.
“It’s not a crisis. It’s a situation that is extraordinary. But it’s well-managed,” Transport Minister Marc Garneau told reporters in Lacolle on Thursday.
_______________
‘Well-managed’ is politi-speak for violent crimes, rapes and murders by migrants are not being reported to the press.
.
I think Cruz is trying the hardest in that black and white photo. You can tell he’s ‘in the zone’, he’s really ‘feeling’ it.
Princess Justina Trudeau: “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength”
_______________
No… ‘diversity’ is division.
“And Jesus knew their thoughts, and said unto them, Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand:” (Matthew 12:25)
“And if a kingdom be divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand [25] And if a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand.” (Mark 3:24-25)
Many years ago I went to Florida with a van full of Canadian friends, I was the only American. I don’t live that far from a Canadian border so I met them at their house and left my car there. My Canadian friends loaded the van with purchases from Florida, including food and plants (not the smoking kind). Bringing over food and plants into another country is a big no no and a major reason they were worried about getting through customs. This was during the Bush years when the Canadian Dollar was worth more so they were getting a deal. When the female customs officer saw my American passport, she instantly became very aggressive. I was given the 3rd degree about my intentions of going into Canada and I was asked if I was planning on marrying a Canadian so I could live there. I said no, that wasn’t my intention. I was the only person in the van questioned. After my interrogation, we were finally let through. I didn’t hear the end of it from my Canadian friends, they laughed all the way home and joked how the female customs officer was so fixated on the American moving to Canada that she forgot to asked about anything else.
The irony is that Canada is now opening their arms to people they have no idea who they are or what intentions they may have, but watch out for those passport carrying Americans who have Canadian friends.
The DNC can’t be happy about this… those are their voters walking across the border! #MoreWinning 😀 😀 😀
I’m flattered that Sundance used my “I Caramba” post … I feel like a celebrity … a legend in my own mind … maybe.I love this site!
It was fantastic! Hilariously clever, yet temptingly practical. A mention from SD is well deserved, congrats! 😀
I spent a very lonely election night, November 8th – 9th with the folks here. I was here from about 7PM to about 5AM and it magically was transformed into one of the greatest nights of my life thanks to the Treepsters and that guy from Queens …?
I got some belly laugh out of it! We sure need some comic relief around here sometimes! Good work!
I don’t think this is a good idea or in anyway to be taken lightly. This is something similar to what Mexico is doing – they are allowing illegals in their country to cross the border and come to our country illegally. We are doing the same thing by letting these folks cross the border into Canada “if they are illegals”, If these are refugee Haitians then they are in the U.S. legally as of today and then it is not our problem they crossing into Canada. From what I read at other sites, Haitians refuges in the U.S. are moving to Canada because of fear of their status being rescinded and they might be sent home.
If these are illegals in our country and they are crossing the border into Canada illegally then this is one big headache we are creating for the future – right now Chucky is crying for the border wall in South and then he will have to start bawling for the TV for the northern wall proposal. Considering Justin is virtue signaling by welcoming refuges banned by President Trump’s EO, it is already a national security risk that Canada is creating for us on the northern front. I will not be surprised if Mexico and Canada will team up to create a border situation for us both in the North and South to get some sort of leverage.
I hope President Trump will find a way to nip this in the bud – I do not think except him anybody else can do it.
