Massive Waves of Illegal Aliens Swarming Into Canada Seeking Refuge – Officials Say “Unsustainable”…

Posted on August 17, 2017 by

You can call this.. well, wait,… first we need the context….

President Trump, DHS and ICE have been cracking down on illegal aliens. As a consequence, in June of this year 884 illegal aliens fled the U.S. for asylum in Canada.  A month later, in July, that number skyrocketed over four hundred percent to more than 3,100. And now in the first two weeks of August it has doubled again to more than 3,800 flooding into Canada through August 15th. At this rate August will see over 7,000 illegal aliens fleeing the U.S. for safe-harbor in Canada.

Yes, we can officially call this supermagawonder-winning.   Heck, if we wait a little longer, pretty soon Canada might be paying us to build the Southern Border Wall.

TORONTO/MONTREAL (Reuters) – The number of asylum seekers who illegally crossed the U.S. border into Canada more than tripled last month, according to Canadian government data released on Thursday, as migrants worried about the U.S. administration’s immigration crackdown head north.

More than 3,100 people walked across the border illegally in July to file refugee claims and were arrested, up from 884 in June, the federal government said.

Ninety-six percent of them went to Quebec, where an influx of asylum seekers, primarily Haitians, is sparking a backlash from opposition politicians and anti-immigrant groups in the primarily French-speaking province.

In the first 15 days of August, an additional 3,800 asylum seekers were arrested crossing the U.S. border into Quebec, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said. More than 1,000 people are living in tents and government facilities at a Lacolle, Quebec border crossing across from upstate New York.

“It’s not a crisis. It’s a situation that is extraordinary. But it’s well-managed,” Transport Minister Marc Garneau told reporters in Lacolle on Thursday.

Canada is struggling to house and provide social assistance for the influx of asylum seekers as its refugee system faces the worst delays in years.

The Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB), which is responsible for hearing all asylum claims, has redeployed resources to deal with the Quebec arrivals.

“The IRB had to make adjustments to be in a position to respond to the current situation that is clearly unsustainable,” spokeswoman Anna Pape said in an email.  (read more)

A brilliant Treeper suggestion, proposed to support the Canadian NAFTA virtuous objectives and simultaneously support the Trumpian infrastructure proposal, was an elevated Interstate High-Speed Rail System running from Mexico to Canada. We could use State Department Refugee funds and call it “I-Caramba”.

Now that would be epic super-maga-wonder-winning.

Fast-Track transport entertainment provided by the “I-Caramba Welcome and Transfer Committee”:

This entry was posted in Canada, DHS, Illegal Aliens, Mexico, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

162 Responses to Massive Waves of Illegal Aliens Swarming Into Canada Seeking Refuge – Officials Say “Unsustainable”…

  1. kinthenorthwest says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Canada said they were welcome there, so they can have them.

    Liked by 41 people

    Reply
  2. Rurik says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Just sharing our wealth with Canada. After all, we have been told those immigrants are a national treasure. Trudeau will thank us, won’t he? Eh.?

    Liked by 38 people

    Reply
  3. Michelle says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    Canada is crying over 3800 illegal immigrants? We have many millions!

    Liked by 32 people

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      August 17, 2017 at 10:49 pm

      Exactly.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
    • Wendy says:
      August 17, 2017 at 11:18 pm

      What’s worse, this is only the beginning…. The illegal immigrant in the US will move to Canada instead of going back to their own country. I really feel sorry for Canadian conservatives.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • takeadeepbreath says:
      August 17, 2017 at 11:25 pm

      It probably means they are racist. Lets do the racist math.
      USA pop = 330million (including illegals)
      Canada pop = 37 million.
      Illegal Mexican population in USA = 15 million (low estimation).

      So, 37/330 = 0.11, so the Canadian population is 11% of the US population.

      11% of 15 million = 1,695,000. To be equal to the USA, they need 1695000 more illegals to catch up with the mean and nasty USA.

      So far they have 3800. Therefore they have 1,691,200 illegal immigrants to go to catch up with the USA.

      Or, 3800 as a percentage of 1,695,000 is 0.002%. They have 0.002% of the illegals that we have, and they are already complaining.

      That makes Canada 99.998% more racist than the we are.

      Wow, who would have thought that of Trudeau? Trump needs to tell them this. I say there is plenty more room in Canada. It is a big country too. Lots of land.

      Liked by 15 people

      Reply
  5. Minnie says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Love that, Sundance.

    Supermagawonder-winning 👍

    COVFEFE 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🦁

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  6. janc1955 says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    I-Caramba! OMG! Dying over here!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  7. emet says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Don’t they speak French in Quebec? Don’t they speak French in Haiti? Bienvenue my lost cousins!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  8. Matt says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    This is a very good sign and hopefully it continues. But somehow I get the feeling as the colder weather approaches, there will be less of such groups heading North. With any luck they’ll fly South for the winter.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Gil says:
      August 17, 2017 at 10:58 pm

      Traditionally they go back to meheeco for 5 weeks at Christmas. Here in CA, many schools will shut down evennlonger than teaditional break times because the parents wont bring the kids back. Woe are the few native kids getting even less school time. I gave been saying for a long time, many will head out at Christmas and wont come back.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • chojun says:
      August 17, 2017 at 11:18 pm

      I kind-of don’t think so. The migrants are seeking the combination of a strong economy and favorable social programs. The milk soured in the United States so they’re moving on to Canada.

      When Canada’s social programs become threatened under the weight of the taxpayers’ (forced) generosity, the politicians will start to notice the migrants, which has already happened.

      I have an idea for the migrants – stay in your own country and reform them.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
  9. Comrade Mope says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    Huh. Who’da thunk? Some brown people are different to lefties.

    BY Rob Gillies, Associated Press January 28, 2017 at 6:17 PM EDT

    TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a message for refugees rejected by U.S. President Donald Trump: Canada will take you.

    He also intends to talk to Trump about the success of Canada’s refugee policy.

    Trudeau reacted to Trump’s ban of Muslims from certain countries by tweeting Saturday: “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada.”

    http://www.pbs.org/newshour/rundown/trudeau-canada-refugees-banned-u-s/

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. margarite1 says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    I-Caramba. Now THAT is FUNNY! 🙂

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. free2313 says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    America is acting like the Mexicans. by allowing these illegals to enter American and to travel across American, in order to cross over into Canada and overwhelm the citizens…. American has 323 millions people compared to Canada, which has only 36 million, a huge difference in absorbing the amount of illegals..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Dekester says:
      August 17, 2017 at 11:01 pm

      I am Canadian and see the U.S. border from our rear deck. America is not acting like Mexico.

      Our idiot PM and is enablers in the media brought this on themselves. The fools welcomed them in, Cubans too. Because they were oh so superior and more tolerant than your big meanie PDJT.

      He is a fool, and a Soros puppet.

      God bless PDJT

      Liked by 26 people

      Reply
      • Wendy says:
        August 17, 2017 at 11:25 pm

        I don’t think your PM is a fool. He is Obama 2.0. His goal must be fundamentally changing Canada by immigration. After all they are all future liberal voters. However, if there are too many illegal immigrants coming to Canada too fast, there will be a big back lash.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Dekester says:
          August 17, 2017 at 11:37 pm

          Respectfully disagree Wend.

          He was selected over far more qualified Liberal candidates, because of his last name.

          His youthful good looks, and his appeal to young voters. Especially the female vote.

          He is dumb as a rock.

          Obama and Soros groomed him as a predator would groom its prey.

          Liked by 6 people

          Reply
        • Dekester says:
          August 17, 2017 at 11:46 pm

          Canada was forever changed by immigration by his father.

          You are absolutely correct, he wishes to further that.

          He panders to Sikhs, Asians, Native Indians. You name it. Just wait till the Sikhs up here start fighting with the Muslims. It will come.

          Sadly we have the Uniparty on steroids, but we will be okay.

          As we say in Scotland ” Nae Surrender.”

          God bless PDJT.

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
    • madelinesminion says:
      August 17, 2017 at 11:26 pm

      These people flooding into Canada are illegals in the US but they aren’t entering Canada illegally, your PM said Canada will welcome them. The US has immigration laws, which Mexico and Central America purposely violated by aiding and abetting illegal aliens into the US (Mexico and Central America didn’t want these people as many of them are poor, uneducated, non-skilled, gang members, drug dealers, criminals, etc).

      Canada is the second largest country in the world, next to Russia. There’s plenty of room. Canada has been ripping off the US with NAFTA since its conception and has also enjoyed the luxury of having the US as a buffer between Mexico and Central America. It’s time for Canada to put their money where their mouth is; finally we have a president in the WH who is looking out for taxpaying Americans first for a change.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      August 17, 2017 at 11:37 pm

      Have you seen the land mass of Canada? It has plenty of lan mass to stage every aliens

      Like

      Reply
      • WSB says:
        August 17, 2017 at 11:40 pm

        … every alien’s dream until Canada wants to ship them home.

        One alien/ one moose.

        Like

        Reply
      • Donna in Oregon says:
        August 18, 2017 at 12:18 am

        Yeah, in igloos. It is a little bit colder in Canada then in the states. Fine with me, send them all there. We are going to build a wall anyway, the Cartels work out of Canada too.

        We need a beautiful wall with Canada. Something awesome. I like Canadians.

        Like

        Reply
      • louche9 says:
        August 18, 2017 at 12:21 am

        Canada is the same size as the US, with a little over 10% of the population. I don’t wish Canada ill and I don’t want to see Canada overwhelmed, but Canada has been sanctimonious and judgmental regarding the way America deals with a ceaseless flood of unskilled illegal immigrants, so it will be interesting as they try that shoe on for size, themselves.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • mollyonviola says:
      August 18, 2017 at 12:53 am

      Except that Canada invited them to come and welcomed them.

      Like

      Reply
  12. Dekester says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    Some of us love it. The total fraud Trudeau has his pants round his ankles.

    He and his media flunkies are stumbling and bumbling on this soon to be crisis.

    Incredible is it not, that these economic migrants have been unleashed on the world. All the while churches, and politicians of all stripes have been whistling in the dark. Bastards, all of them.

    God bless PDJT.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  13. Bull Durham says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    We get the oil, they get the “dreamers”. Fair deal. Bon chance, good luck, Maple Leafers.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  14. RedBallExpress says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    I take it the “Refugees” prefer a tent in Canada over our jails? Of all the gall.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • louche9 says:
      August 18, 2017 at 12:28 am

      No, they prefer a tent in Canada to going back to Haiti. Nothing is stopping them from returning to Haiti; America would’ve even paid for their plane tickets. They were allowed in on a temporary basis for humanitarian reasons after their country was devastated by natural disaster, and of course under Obama or Hillary, they would’ve remained forever, but PT has said, “Party’s over.” Even though Haitians knew the score, they are now pretending to be totally shocked that they are actually expected to honor their part of the agreement, and have decided that they are “refugees.”

      Like

      Reply
  15. alligatriot says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    Follow

    Justin Trudeau

    @JustinTrudeau
    To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada
    4:20 PM – Jan 28, 2017
    25,668
    25,668 Replies
    422,659
    422,659 Retweets
    774,390
    774,390 likes
    Twitter Ads info and privacy

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • alligatriot says:
      August 17, 2017 at 11:00 pm

      Perhaps the re-negotiated NAFTA agreement can include a provision for guaranteed jobs for the new “Camexicans”.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Niagara Frontier says:
      August 17, 2017 at 11:07 pm

      Trudeau was either lying or misinformed. He should have checked with his own Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship (IRC) Canada agency for data.

      They reject many, many applications. On a per capita basis, they probably reject more than we do.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • WSB says:
        August 17, 2017 at 11:48 pm

        Do you remember those human canons?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • PNWLifer says:
        August 18, 2017 at 12:37 am

        Learned something recently. Daughter and several friends – all US citizens with valid passports wanted to go up to British Columbia to go camping. One young man had a four year old DUI conviction and thus could not enter Canada. They made other plans.

        Canada doesn’t want criminals of any variety even visiting Canada to spend tourists dollars.

        Are we going to hear about the aliens with criminal records being turned back or do they get a free pass because they’re refuuuuugeeees?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  16. SR says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    Whole Canada is empty in north and have only 33 million population. Let move all these refugees to north and enjoy govt free benefits and healthcare.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. Bull Durham says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    Can we build a large arm with an upraised middle finger statue for those “dreamers” to look at as they leave?

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  18. andyocoregon says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    During The Vietnam War, Canada had laws that would turn people back at the U.S. border if they couldn’t prove they had enough money to travel into and back out of Canada. This was due to the huge number of draft age Americans who were fleeing to Canada to keep from being drafted and sent to Vietnam. I drove from Alaska to the midwest U.S. in 1971 and had to show I had at least $100 on me.

    I don’t know if Canada still does that, but they were pretty strict about it then because so many war protesters went up there and immediately started begging for food and housing.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  19. progpoker says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    I-Caramba!! Most excellent news!!

    Can I suggest, instead of the elevated train we harness the creativity and work ethic of Americans and build the Loop Train! Matamoros to Montreal in just under 3 hours!! Aye Caramba!! 😂🤣😂

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. Niagara Frontier says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    I live on the border and spend almost as much time in Canada as I do here.

    Canadians are blaming a deliberate misinformation campaign over social media for the recent flood of Haitians illegally crossing into Canada. The Haitians don’t know that Canada routinely rejects most asylum claims filed by Haitians. In the first half of 2015, the last year data is available, the acceptance rate for asylum claimants from Haiti was only 38%.

    According to the following piece in the Sun, our President is also being FALSELY blamed for the problem. It was actually Canada that revoked the Temporary Protected Status for Haitian refugees — TWO YEARS AGO!

    A good read here especially because it’s rare to see a good opinion piece sticking up for the U.S. President and policies.

    http://www.torontosun.com/2017/08/09/canada-in-fact-removed-special-status-for-haitians-long-before-the-us

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  21. psadie says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    Let’s see how long it takes Canadians to rebel against Justin Trudeau…WINNING.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  22. George says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    Canada should Build a WALL or pay for Trump’s WALL.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. kevin says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    Ummm…excuse me…Canadian here. We follow Sundance faithfully and do NOT appreciate all these refugees. Trudeau is a nut job yes but not everyone here likes him and in fact a great many think he is a complete immature metrosexual boy. Please we don’t want the immigrants that take from the hard working Canadians anymore than our American brothers want them. I stand with Trump and the wall. So please, remember that there are those of us Canadians that stand with Trump and his strong leadership. Just be sensitive in your comments. Please and thank you.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Dekester says:
      August 17, 2017 at 11:12 pm

      Canadian here too..stuff the niceties.

      We need Trudeau destroyed, the CTH supporters have had to listen to the smart ass Trudeau, and the morons in our Canadian media, call PDJT and his supporters all kind of horrendous names.

      Just look at any article, in any Canadian paper, or website. Just hate and vitriol for PDJT and all that is good.

      God bless PDJT

      Liked by 14 people

      Reply
    • RedBallExpress says:
      August 17, 2017 at 11:19 pm

      Canadians are great although many need to wake up! When they experience what we have been dealing with I think they will. I know a couple of very ambitious hard working, successful Canadians that just don’t get it. I can’t help but laugh when they trash talk Trump as they don’t even know what they are talking about. What bothers me is neither one realizes how much they have in common with Trump and how little they have in common with Hillary. The media apparently got to them.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Dekester says:
        August 17, 2017 at 11:31 pm

        We Canadians are truly a pampered nation.

        The largest un defended border in the world. Thanks to the USA.

        We get produce from Florida, California and other points South.

        We may buy or rent vacation homes in your warmer States.

        We share a common language.

        Yet day in and day out, our media and all politicians trash the U.S.

        Canada acts like a two year old..the U.S. should treat us as such.

        God bless PDJT.

        Liked by 12 people

        Reply
        • illinoiswarrior says:
          August 17, 2017 at 11:54 pm

          “Yet day in and day out, our media and all politicians trash the U.S.”

          That’s okay Dekester, ours do too! (except for PDJT and co.) 😉

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
        • Judith says:
          August 18, 2017 at 12:50 am

          It always bothered me that Canadians could hide behind their American brothers and not shed one drop of blood for their country. They had a lot more money to spend on social programs too. Boy are they going to need it now!

          Like

          Reply
    • sundance says:
      August 17, 2017 at 11:23 pm

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
      August 17, 2017 at 11:49 pm

      Sincerely glad you said that. I’m sure you can understand that the mythical common-sense Canadian isn’t the one getting all the press as of late. But I think you’re screwed by your boy wonder.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  24. takeadeepbreath says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    unsustainable? Isn’t that racist?

    It was for us. Why the change of heart?

    I’m going to bake a nice humble pie, and send a large slice to Trudeau.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  25. George says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Mexican trade deal with Canada

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  26. takeadeepbreath says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    I always knew that the Canadians were anti Mexican. But I have a solution.

    There are loads of people on the left, including Trudeau, who have room in their homes to house them. That would fix it. I have heard what they have to say on the issue of illegal immigration, and they sounded so understanding that I am sure they will do this.

    Unless of course they are racist Nazis. Then it wouldn’t work.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  27. Wisc says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    How many women and children in the group? And will they be assimilated, or ghettoized?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. Newman says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    This purging of democrat voters is not going to make Morning Joke and his Lenin sidekick Mika happy tonight.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  29. TreeperInTraining says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Wait…there’s a process? There are laws? There are procedures? (My voice is escalating as I type and I’m clutching my pearls).

    Canada said they would welcome us. Diversity. Etc.
    It was on Twitter. They NEVER said anything about LAWS.

    We were mislead!!!

    Call the mounties!

    Lulz

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  30. flounder, rebel, vulgarian, deplorable, winner says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    Just doing the jobs Canadians don’t want to do, eh.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  31. emet says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    Let me tell you something you might not know, at least years ago it was this way. When imported foodstuffs were rejected by FDA ( primarily from China), and the importer was compelled to reexport the shipment, the most commin destination for reconsignment was…Canada

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. yakmaster2 says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    Trudeau’s virtue signaling gets accepted by refugees. If it’s “unsustainable” too bad for Canada! They haven’t had South American illegals pouring over their border like we’ve had for decades.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. MaineCoon says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    Heck. Turdeau might just pony up and pay for our northern border wall! You can do it Turdeau! Counting on yah!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • justfactsplz says:
      August 18, 2017 at 12:26 am

      As long as we get the refugees herded over to their side first. Then build the wall so none of them boomerang back to us.

      Prissy Boy said all religions were welcome, diversity and all. I wonder how he will feel about little dolls wearing socks like his getting pins stuck in them.

      Like

      Reply
  34. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    Turdeau is a jerk welcoming refugees in his twitter. Canadians are waking up to this simpleton.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      August 17, 2017 at 11:39 pm

      Canadians might be waking up to this simpleton, but since he isn’t there’ll be lots more heading his way!

      Like

      Reply
    • GoldenReT says:
      August 18, 2017 at 12:06 am

      He and his far left backers do not care what ordinary Canadians think. He is Obama 2.0. and is a darling of the globalists. We are in a world of trouble on many fronts. Deficits, Paris Climate Agreement, foolish NAFTA negotiation positions, plans to legalize pot next year etc. etc. We are galloping towards the same ending as western Europe. On the plus side, JT takes a lovely selfie if that is your primary qualification for your country’s leader.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • America First says:
      August 18, 2017 at 12:13 am

      But Rolling Stone magazine said he’s the coolest President on Earth??

      Like

      Reply
    • louche9 says:
      August 18, 2017 at 12:52 am

      Well, that didn’t take long.

      Like

      Reply
  35. takeadeepbreath says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    Maybe this is connected to the NAFTA negotiations. Mexico has already said it will flood the USA with illegals if they don’t get their way.

    Mexico and Canada laughed so much about this when trying to gang up on the USA.

    But Trump can join in that too. Whatever we get flooded with, if they can get in, we will just ship them up to the Canadian border. Indeed, maybe it should be MS-13.

    Lets see them laugh over that.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. Watcher says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    I hope Canada is sending the rejects back to their country of origin. If their just dumping them back to the U.S. at least call ICE and save us some $.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  37. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  38. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    Ugly mother, father and son. The resemblance is uncanny. Ick! Please get rid of this pox. Go back to Cuba!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. Abandoned says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    But how can that be…..Canada loves 3rd world illegal aliens, the muslim cohort of which hates its culture and every infidel in the country…. with instructions from the Koran to kill them.
    The self loathing is off the scale among Anglo Saxon Celtic Canadians…

    Like

    Reply
  40. Black_Knight_Rides says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    Now that we’re all warmed up, apply the same thinking to our INTERSTATE BORDERS:

    The faster Red States make it inhospitable for Illegals, the faster the Blue State ILLEGAL MAGNETS pull Illegals into their orbits to overwhelm their “social services”, suppress wages and pay increases, divert educators from teaching citizen children, smother their workers in tax increases and drown their governments in debt.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  41. nottakingthisanymore says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    Maps of the best routes to the border should be printed in Spanish. watering Stations and clothing station stocked. Ect ..

    Like

    Reply
    • Liz says:
      August 18, 2017 at 12:09 am

      Canada and the USA should come together and pound the hell out of Mexico. I live on the west coast the invasion is beyond. Why are governments allowing Mexico to get away with invasion….Past time to end it.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  42. emet says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:11 am

    The bitterly cold winters un much if Canada are going to be brutal fir Mexicans and Hatians. Let’s get the UN up there to work with Canadian authorities to find a solution. Wait. Gor it. Stanley Park in Vancouver will be converted to free migrant housing.

    Like

    Reply
  43. scott467 says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:11 am

    “It’s not a crisis. It’s a situation that is extraordinary. But it’s well-managed,” Transport Minister Marc Garneau told reporters in Lacolle on Thursday.

    _______________

    ‘Well-managed’ is politi-speak for violent crimes, rapes and murders by migrants are not being reported to the press.

    .

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  44. scott467 says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:13 am

    I think Cruz is trying the hardest in that black and white photo. You can tell he’s ‘in the zone’, he’s really ‘feeling’ it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  45. scott467 says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Princess Justina Trudeau: “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength”

    _______________

    No… ‘diversity’ is division.

    And Jesus knew their thoughts, and said unto them, Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand:” (Matthew 12:25)

    And if a kingdom be divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand [25] And if a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand.” (Mark 3:24-25)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  46. madelinesminion says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Many years ago I went to Florida with a van full of Canadian friends, I was the only American. I don’t live that far from a Canadian border so I met them at their house and left my car there. My Canadian friends loaded the van with purchases from Florida, including food and plants (not the smoking kind). Bringing over food and plants into another country is a big no no and a major reason they were worried about getting through customs. This was during the Bush years when the Canadian Dollar was worth more so they were getting a deal. When the female customs officer saw my American passport, she instantly became very aggressive. I was given the 3rd degree about my intentions of going into Canada and I was asked if I was planning on marrying a Canadian so I could live there. I said no, that wasn’t my intention. I was the only person in the van questioned. After my interrogation, we were finally let through. I didn’t hear the end of it from my Canadian friends, they laughed all the way home and joked how the female customs officer was so fixated on the American moving to Canada that she forgot to asked about anything else.

    The irony is that Canada is now opening their arms to people they have no idea who they are or what intentions they may have, but watch out for those passport carrying Americans who have Canadian friends.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  47. illinoiswarrior says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:34 am

    The DNC can’t be happy about this… those are their voters walking across the border! #MoreWinning 😀 😀 😀

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  48. boogywstew says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:42 am

    I’m flattered that Sundance used my “I Caramba” post … I feel like a celebrity … a legend in my own mind … maybe.I love this site!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  49. newamericandeplorable says:
    August 18, 2017 at 1:02 am

    I don’t think this is a good idea or in anyway to be taken lightly. This is something similar to what Mexico is doing – they are allowing illegals in their country to cross the border and come to our country illegally. We are doing the same thing by letting these folks cross the border into Canada “if they are illegals”, If these are refugee Haitians then they are in the U.S. legally as of today and then it is not our problem they crossing into Canada. From what I read at other sites, Haitians refuges in the U.S. are moving to Canada because of fear of their status being rescinded and they might be sent home.
    If these are illegals in our country and they are crossing the border into Canada illegally then this is one big headache we are creating for the future – right now Chucky is crying for the border wall in South and then he will have to start bawling for the TV for the northern wall proposal. Considering Justin is virtue signaling by welcoming refuges banned by President Trump’s EO, it is already a national security risk that Canada is creating for us on the northern front. I will not be surprised if Mexico and Canada will team up to create a border situation for us both in the North and South to get some sort of leverage.
    I hope President Trump will find a way to nip this in the bud – I do not think except him anybody else can do it.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s