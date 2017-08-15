“There are Trillions of Dollars at Stake”…

Posted on August 15, 2017 by

There are trillions of dollars at stake; you might have heard us mention that before.  At no time was it more clearly evident than RIGHT NOW.

All anxiety is driven by the economics of politics.  Oh, they’ll point to other excuses; but those who understand the larger elements within multinational corporate and government finance totally understand this is all about money.

Economics is money. Money is Economics.

Every syllable and syntax by every oppositional entity, and the authorities who are directing them, are related to the current economic threat that is President Trump. Those who really understand this dynamic; those who are comprehensively willing to look at the biggest picture, can easily guide their friends and family through the motives of hate.

♦China is resisting the economics off President Trump with North Korea. ♦Russia is trying to resist the economics of Trump with Syria. ♦Mitch McConnell is resisting the economics of President Trump with antipathy and inaction.  ♦The Wall Street Journal is resisting the economics of Trump.  ♦Paul Ryan is resisting the economics of President Trump with budget delays and fiscal obfuscation.  ♦Professional corporate media, all sides, are desperately resisting the economics of Trump.  ♦The UniParty is resisting the economics of Trump.  ♦The swamp is resisting the economics of  PresidentTrump.  ♦Adverse international interests are aligned to resist the economics of Trump. ♦CEO’s are resigning advisory boards because of the economics of Trump.  ♦Statues are being torn down to resist the economics of Trump.  ♦Millions of people are being manipulated specifically due to the economics of President Trump….

And remember, the economics of President Trump are YOUR economics.

“America First” is for YOUR future, your families future, America’s future.

Not his, yours.

“It must be always be remembered; there is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than a new system. For the initiator has the enmity of all who would profit by the preservation of the old institution and merely lukewarm defenders in those who gain by the new ones. ”

Niccolò Machiavelli

It has always been thus.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, media bias, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to “There are Trillions of Dollars at Stake”…

  1. Martin says:
    August 15, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Old Chinese proverb say, you owe bank million, bank own you. You owe bank trillion, you own bank.

    We are watching the best kind of coercion: Xi controls his Fat Boy, or Panda gets the Dragon. Probably will anyway…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • A2 says:
      August 15, 2017 at 12:57 am

      Martin, a lot of mixed metaphors jostling around there. 😀

      I prefer an even older Cantonese (Tang dynasty) saying (in honor of the year of the cock).
      China is like ‘a chicken with it’s leg sticking out of the pot’.

      Like

      Reply
      • Martin says:
        August 15, 2017 at 1:04 am

        Momma killed a chicken
        Thought it was a duck
        Put it on the table
        With the legs stickin’ up
        You got to Bottle Up and Go

        –John Lee Hooker

        Like

        Reply
  2. wheatietoo says:
    August 15, 2017 at 12:22 am

    And Marxist leftists are resisting the economics of Trump because they want us broke, on our knees and dependent on government.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. NewNonna!!! says:
    August 15, 2017 at 12:22 am

    God bless and protect our Lion and his cubs.

    What memories those little ones are going to have.

    What a proud heritage they’ll have in their grandpa who made America great again!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. TrueNorthSeeker says:
    August 15, 2017 at 12:23 am

    God Bless President Trump!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. bessie2003 says:
    August 15, 2017 at 12:24 am

    The photograph of President Trump and the people standing around him at the table, looking at each of their faces their grins, yes, stature, then my eye caught the face of President Washington on the wall behind these men – I could swear that in that moment I saw an approving grin on President Washington’s face at the men in that room! MAGA Indeed!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. WSB says:
    August 15, 2017 at 12:27 am

    The day that Donald Trump became a grandfather for the first time sealed his fate as President of the United States.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Gaius Gracchus says:
    August 15, 2017 at 12:51 am

    President Trump is the first American officer holder who gets “it” in decades. The establishment built a mountain of lies (“the narrative”) to create this fantasy world of economics that we find ourselves in today.

    I sometimes wonder why he could see through the illusion while so many other seemingly intelligent people could not. I credit his being a builder. And a master salesman.

    As a developer, he has to look past what is right before him and see what things could be. He could see through the illusion of the present to see the reality of the future he could create. And, as a builder, he understood the real world. He had to actually create something rather than just feed off of creators like most of those in Washington.

    And as a master salesman, he is able to understand the narratives that others present and see right through them. 30 years ago he saw real problems in how America was operating and the vision never left him. He saw through the BS and saw what has lacking.

    Additionally, our president loves this country more than most of bipartisan establishment. His love of country is very similar to that of the ordinary Americans that Hillary and Obama and the rest of the Democratic establishment hate. It is a pure love and his love helps him to want to serve his fellow citizens.

    May God bless our president. May God protect our president from all those who seek to destroy him. May God help him serve the people of America. And may God help him to free the world from evils put forth by the Swamp creatures ruling Washington and the world.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. Always Faithful says:
    August 15, 2017 at 12:52 am

    They oppose him, they oppose us. That definitely sends a chill down the spine, doesn’t it!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. mitrom says:
    August 15, 2017 at 1:05 am

    BREAKING: “Federal Court Issues a Warrant for Antifa Website, Requesting IP addresses on Individuals”
    http://redstatewatcher.com/

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s