There are trillions of dollars at stake; you might have heard us mention that before. At no time was it more clearly evident than RIGHT NOW.
All anxiety is driven by the economics of politics. Oh, they’ll point to other excuses; but those who understand the larger elements within multinational corporate and government finance totally understand this is all about money.
Economics is money. Money is Economics.
Every syllable and syntax by every oppositional entity, and the authorities who are directing them, are related to the current economic threat that is President Trump. Those who really understand this dynamic; those who are comprehensively willing to look at the biggest picture, can easily guide their friends and family through the motives of hate.
♦China is resisting the economics off President Trump with North Korea. ♦Russia is trying to resist the economics of Trump with Syria. ♦Mitch McConnell is resisting the economics of President Trump with antipathy and inaction. ♦The Wall Street Journal is resisting the economics of Trump. ♦Paul Ryan is resisting the economics of President Trump with budget delays and fiscal obfuscation. ♦Professional corporate media, all sides, are desperately resisting the economics of Trump. ♦The UniParty is resisting the economics of Trump. ♦The swamp is resisting the economics of PresidentTrump. ♦Adverse international interests are aligned to resist the economics of Trump. ♦CEO’s are resigning advisory boards because of the economics of Trump. ♦Statues are being torn down to resist the economics of Trump. ♦Millions of people are being manipulated specifically due to the economics of President Trump….
And remember, the economics of President Trump are YOUR economics.
“America First” is for YOUR future, your families future, America’s future.
Not his, yours.
“It must be always be remembered; there is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than a new system. For the initiator has the enmity of all who would profit by the preservation of the old institution and merely lukewarm defenders in those who gain by the new ones. ”
It has always been thus.
Old Chinese proverb say, you owe bank million, bank own you. You owe bank trillion, you own bank.
We are watching the best kind of coercion: Xi controls his Fat Boy, or Panda gets the Dragon. Probably will anyway…
Martin, a lot of mixed metaphors jostling around there. 😀
I prefer an even older Cantonese (Tang dynasty) saying (in honor of the year of the cock).
China is like ‘a chicken with it’s leg sticking out of the pot’.
Momma killed a chicken
Thought it was a duck
Put it on the table
With the legs stickin’ up
You got to Bottle Up and Go
–John Lee Hooker
And Marxist leftists are resisting the economics of Trump because they want us broke, on our knees and dependent on government.
God bless and protect our Lion and his cubs.
What memories those little ones are going to have.
What a proud heritage they’ll have in their grandpa who made America great again!
The pictures of the grandchildren say it all. President Trump is looking out for the future of his grandchildren, which is to say the future of our country. He plays a long game.
And we may thank God for him.
God Bless President Trump!
The photograph of President Trump and the people standing around him at the table, looking at each of their faces their grins, yes, stature, then my eye caught the face of President Washington on the wall behind these men – I could swear that in that moment I saw an approving grin on President Washington’s face at the men in that room! MAGA Indeed!
The day that Donald Trump became a grandfather for the first time sealed his fate as President of the United States.
President Trump is the first American officer holder who gets “it” in decades. The establishment built a mountain of lies (“the narrative”) to create this fantasy world of economics that we find ourselves in today.
I sometimes wonder why he could see through the illusion while so many other seemingly intelligent people could not. I credit his being a builder. And a master salesman.
As a developer, he has to look past what is right before him and see what things could be. He could see through the illusion of the present to see the reality of the future he could create. And, as a builder, he understood the real world. He had to actually create something rather than just feed off of creators like most of those in Washington.
And as a master salesman, he is able to understand the narratives that others present and see right through them. 30 years ago he saw real problems in how America was operating and the vision never left him. He saw through the BS and saw what has lacking.
Additionally, our president loves this country more than most of bipartisan establishment. His love of country is very similar to that of the ordinary Americans that Hillary and Obama and the rest of the Democratic establishment hate. It is a pure love and his love helps him to want to serve his fellow citizens.
May God bless our president. May God protect our president from all those who seek to destroy him. May God help him serve the people of America. And may God help him to free the world from evils put forth by the Swamp creatures ruling Washington and the world.
They oppose him, they oppose us. That definitely sends a chill down the spine, doesn’t it!
BREAKING: “Federal Court Issues a Warrant for Antifa Website, Requesting IP addresses on Individuals”
http://redstatewatcher.com/…
