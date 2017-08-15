There are trillions of dollars at stake; you might have heard us mention that before. At no time was it more clearly evident than RIGHT NOW.

All anxiety is driven by the economics of politics. Oh, they’ll point to other excuses; but those who understand the larger elements within multinational corporate and government finance totally understand this is all about money.

Economics is money. Money is Economics.

Every syllable and syntax by every oppositional entity, and the authorities who are directing them, are related to the current economic threat that is President Trump. Those who really understand this dynamic; those who are comprehensively willing to look at the biggest picture, can easily guide their friends and family through the motives of hate.

♦China is resisting the economics off President Trump with North Korea. ♦Russia is trying to resist the economics of Trump with Syria. ♦Mitch McConnell is resisting the economics of President Trump with antipathy and inaction. ♦The Wall Street Journal is resisting the economics of Trump. ♦Paul Ryan is resisting the economics of President Trump with budget delays and fiscal obfuscation. ♦Professional corporate media, all sides, are desperately resisting the economics of Trump. ♦The UniParty is resisting the economics of Trump. ♦The swamp is resisting the economics of PresidentTrump. ♦Adverse international interests are aligned to resist the economics of Trump. ♦CEO’s are resigning advisory boards because of the economics of Trump. ♦Statues are being torn down to resist the economics of Trump. ♦Millions of people are being manipulated specifically due to the economics of President Trump….

And remember, the economics of President Trump are YOUR economics.

“America First” is for YOUR future, your families future, America’s future.

Not his, yours.

“It must be always be remembered; there is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than a new system. For the initiator has the enmity of all who would profit by the preservation of the old institution and merely lukewarm defenders in those who gain by the new ones. ”

― Niccolò Machiavelli

It has always been thus.

Advertisements