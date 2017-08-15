President Trump Delivers Remarks Outlining U.S. Infrastructure Investment 3:45pm Livestream – FULL VIDEO ADDED…

Posted on August 15, 2017

President Trump is anticipated to deliver remarks from Trump Tower in New York City today following meetings with national business leaders and developers. The focus is on removing regulatory hurdles for massive infrastructure development. Anticipated start time 3:45pm to 4:00pm

UPDATE: FULL VIDEO ADDED

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream Link (active) – Fox10 Livestream Link (active)

  Betty says:
    August 15, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    I realized what we need to bring us together – a strong leader, Leading.

  Convert says:
    August 15, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    All I know for certain: the Left, once again, is clueless, utterly clueless, about how all this is being perceived. One reputable poll shows that around 80%or so think tearing down statues is a dumb non-issue. The smear of the violence being Trump’s fault will be ignored by a majority. And once again, you have a repeat of the “transgender bathroom” controversy, with the insane elites all in, certain they have a winning issue, while the Average Joe majority thinks, ” no way I’m voting for these lunatics.”

  Tonawanda says:
    August 15, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Impossible to love and respect this man more.

  kinthenorthwest says:
    August 15, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Love Trump’s statement about getting the truth first.
    Obama often jumped in too soon where he shouldn’t have. But in looking back I don’t think Obama even cared what he said even after the fact.

