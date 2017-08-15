August 15th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #208

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
I prayed for a President that was only one thousandth as great as the one we got.
Voted for the Bush Baby twice and wince to think of it. Voting for President Trump was my last shot at civic participation. It’s like winning Powerball!
Oh my God, those are *great* tweets! We have a fantastic President.
Think this guy regrets quitting his job? LOL. Now he’s given Trump the perfect opportunity to tell the truth and nothing but the truth about Big Pharma.
I agree. I am sick of them also. I am impatient as I don;t want to wait until 11/6/18.I want them all out of office now.
I wanted ’em all out of office starting around ’07. Actually, I want the whole Party destroyed, Gone.
Tell you what, looks like I’m finally getting my wish.
This #Charlottesville entrapment scam is going to blow up and leave a lot of Dem carcasses, I predict. Just look at what is on the barbecue now:
– Organizer was an Occupy-bot and connected to CNN before “switching” to right wing
– Attempt by mayor to change location (destined to fail) now seems like camouflage for conspiracy
– Driver was a known (to Obamacare required electronic medical records keeping, hahaha) antipsychotic drug patient, per Stefan Molyneux
– Driver didn’t come with group he marched with – not a member per group’s leader
– Marches, groups, etc. now appear to follow Hillary CIA Nazi puppet group coup model almost too well, as detailed by many including Stranahan
– Cops told to stand down, per Millie Weaver of InfoWars, among others
– Either Mayor or Chief is denying stand-down order (so somebody lied)
– DOJ supposedly requesting ANTIFA website data
I am thinking this has all the hallmarks of a set-up by the commie left, and would go under the category of “false flag, useful psycho, (probably) not a hoax”. Trump played this very smart, and I hope they investigate the CR&P out of “Jacob Kessler” who set it up.
There are likely communications to the Mayor, but they will be from completely odd sources, probably mostly by word of mouth meetings, etc. There will be no emails from the Mayor to Kessler other than “pretend” – they may only know that the other party is on the same team, or not even that, if they were simply instructed in how to do things. HOWEVER, since I think the Mayor trying to change the venue was just for show, there may be a way to catch him by looking at all communications around the time that stuff was being falsely negotiated. Probably code words at best. THIS IS CLINTON MAFIA.
Folks, it is absolutely all falling apart for the Left, Uniparty, MSM, Globalist, Big Club etc! SD is absolutely right that everything right now is all Noise to try and distract from the truth. There is absolutely nothing and I mean nothing that they can do to save NAFTA starting this morning. Canada 🇨🇦, Mexico 🇲🇽, the Lobbyist, CoC can make all the threats in the world. Our President and his killers have such leverage that it is truly mind boggling.
China 🇨🇳 and the Panda 🐼 today got a taste of reality right across their face! The call on Friday from our Lion 🦁 to the Panda 🐼 was to make sure they took the weekend to digest their reality and put their little man child in restraints. Fat Boy was told to turn down the rhetoric or die. He did exactly that.
Meanwhile Muh Russia is about to eat them one by one. If you didn’t get a chance to watch the video with Tucker Carlson, you can find it below.
Treepers rightfully wonder if justice will be served. My answer is a resounding YES! Our President is letting them all hang themselves. Our President knew all of this the day the great White Hat by the name of NSA Director, Admiral Michael Rogers, showed up to meet with him on November 17th! Please recall that Admiral Rogers never fully committed to the Muh Russia conspiracy. Unlike Clapper, Brennan and Comey. He basically told us that day it was 💩. He had to go along with the plan in order for all the RATS to come out of the closet.
The RAISE Act was ready back in early February. Our President purposely sat on it until a few days before the August break. Why wait six months? He knew that DACA was going to be litigated in Judge Hanen’s Federal Court by AG Paxton from TX on September 5th. He also knew that the Republican RATS like Lindsey Graham, Jeff Flake, John McCain as well as the Democrats would be ready to deal on transforming the face of legal immigrants for generations to come.
I shared the paragraph above to make a point that HRC will be proven absolutely right that he will have us all hang by a noose. When that day occurs will be determined by our President for maximum effect! All he asks of us is to have patience and to BELIEVE in him because he would never lie to us!
I truly believe you will see the Sledgehammer of Truth dropped sometime in September next year! It will have the Democrats and Uniparty Republicans scrambling for cover knowing there is absolutely nothing they can do with the 2018 Elections only months away.
2018 Elections are truly for all the MARBLES! Getting that supermajority in the Senate will send shockwaves across the Establishment! Plus Mitch the Bitch, Ben Sasse, Lindsey Graham and others will be coming up for reelection in 2020. Having witnessed the 2018 Elections and the fact Heller, Flake and Lucifer are gone and replaced by Trump Republicans, there will be massive amounts of bills currently sitting in the Senate signed into law!
This will eliminate and future President from using the power of EOs since it is NOW legislation!
Here are the articles I referenced in my post:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/03/occams-razor-did-nsa-admiral-mike-rogers-warn-trump-on-november-17th-2016/
From the post linked above:
Sometimes the utilization of Timelines means you have to look at the new information with a keen awareness of specific events. In hindsight, NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers may have notified Team Trump of Obama’s Intelligence Community (James Clapper and John Brennan) spying on their activity.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/15/cia-director-john-brennan-attempts-to-justify-his-agency-leaks-to-media-duping-delight/
From the post linked above:
NSA Director Rogers participates in session at Intelligence and National Security Summit in Washington. Again We Repeat. All indications lead to the conclusion that NSA head Admiral Mike Rogers is a ‘white hat’ in direct opposition to the corrupted intelligence of ODNI Clapper and CIA Director Brennan.
Admiral Rogers would not agree with Clapper/Brennan on the “high confidence” standard of intelligence assessment for the Russian Interference documents as compiled by Brennan and Clapper.
Remember also, it was Admiral Rogers who met with President-elect Donald Trump in New York the week after he won the election. A week earlier, Clapper was recommending to President Obama that Rogers should be fired.
Even Bill Mitchell giving SD his respect posting the following on twitter:
Flep…you are FABULOUS…..love your posts
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope the D.O.J. investigation into the violence in Charlottesville leads to the arrests and convictions of all the violent leftists who used baseball bats and rocks as weapons. IMO, they are as much to blame if not more than the driver of the death car.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Death Car ” !!!? From the real time – and post – videos I’ve seen it would appear there’s sufficient “doubt” ( at least in the legal sense ) the presently imprisoned individual isn’t “guilty” of anything expect, perhaps, terminal stupidity ( for being there ) and panic when physically assaulted in a confined space. The real time videos I’ve seen show the accused individual’s vehicle not being directly involved with the injured, but rather being a secondary causative factor in a chain reaction incident.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just reposting for anyone who wisely did not watch Mooch’s horrible interview on Colbert:
HS…watching Mooch on Colbert right now and had to change the channel. I am sure there will be new comments on today’s thread.
Not sure who is scummier…Rince, Spicer or Mooch, but Mooch is definitely a black hat tonight. His comments on Bannon must be part of the swamp directive. Disgruntled employee much?
The mooch made an ass of himself. Just another attention seeker.
And throughout all of Colbert’s hammering, Mooch could not just say that on Saturday, the facts were not known yet? What an ass.
Rut Roh……
From the article linked above:
China hands Trump a win on North Korea crisis
In a matter of a days, tensions with North Korea appear to have calmed down considerably.
Most of that is thanks to China making a series of positive moves and statements.
This is shaping up to be a big win for the Trump administration.
After a weekend filled with a series of conciliatory statements from China, some of them downright surprising, the situation with North Korea seems to be less tense right now, which could be construed as a major win for the Trump team.
Now if these sanctions hold and North Korea simply halts its ICBM launch tests, what many saw as some kind of massive fumble by the Trump team could easily turn into the administration’s biggest triumph of the year.
Note that China made its announcement about imposing the import ban on the same day that the Trump administration signed a memo calling for China to be investigated for intellectual property trade violations.
In short, President Trump broke a lot of established foreign policy rules but seems to have come out on top.
I think the only sure way to deal with that Pipsqueak is to take ALL nukes away from him, period. IF something happens in China and Kim decides he wants to go nuclear then the problem is back. You can NEVER TRUST the Chinese for anything…business dealings very bad with them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Believe me that will be part of the final decision!
Murdoch/WH Dems Urge Trump to Dump Bannon…
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/14/murdoch-wh-dems-urging-potus-to-dump-bannon-give-middle-finger-to-trump-voters/
They are not even hiding this anymore. Time to retaliate.
#WAR
The Trump Team is planning/formulating 2020 re-election and they want Bannon gone. They want the populism to go away and it is getting more desperate. I sure hope NSA has extra eyes on the President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are eating their own!
Hi, I’m Kim Jong Un. (Blink)
I do not fear (blink) your pathetic coward of a president (blink)
I will destroy (blink) the fat coward imperialist Trump under (blink) a barrage of fire like (blink) the world has never seen (blink).
Mommy, Mommy, I’ve got someth in my eye. Blink blink blink.
These three CEOs who have quit PDJT’s Manufacturing Council are a complete disgrace and an embarrassment to their respective Employers.
So petty and amateurish.
I will not be recommending their companies’ stocks to clients unless they are fired.
Can’t even believe what I am witnessing on a daily basis against this President.
Truly unbelievable behaviour.
Yes, this was unbelievable… They quit because they blame Trump for VA.?If there was a way to get back at them I would if I were Trump… Under the radar of course!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dazza, Seems like an “unintended consequence” to me !!
What did these shills think they were doing?
Something that became immediately apparent in the aftermath of the Charlottesville riots was the complete absence of criticism of Antifa and Black Lives Matter, Although he didn’t mention them by name, President Trump was absolutely right in condemning violence from “all sides”. Clearly he was addressing the KKK, the Nazis, Antifa, and Black Lives Matter. The fact that his critics in the media, Democrat and Republican members of congress were loudly braying about Trump’s “racism”—all the while saying nothing at all about Antifa and BLM—means that they have tacitly accepted these racist and violent fascists as somehow legitimate. That they could do this with so little conscious thought about how dishonest their complaints are says a lot about how dysfunctional our country has become.
LikeLiked by 1 person