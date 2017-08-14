President Trump Launching Section 301 Trade Infringement Investigation: “This is only the beginning”…

During an afternoon announcement with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, President Trump announced the launch of section 301 trade investigations into China’s business practices for theft of U.S. technology and violations of U.S. intellectual property rights.
Perhaps the most overlooked portion of the remarks from President Trump happened as he sat down to sign the Presidential Memorandum authorizing the official investigation:
…This is only the beginning folks. This is only the beginning…
For approximately 30 years China has been engaged in a unidirectional trade war against the United States of America; facilitated and enabled by both Democrats and Republicans who have been purchased by multinational and corporate lobbyists to block any effort to defend our U.S. interests. The biggest victims have been U.S. middle-class workers.
Today, for the first time in modern U.S. history, a singular President stood up and began what will be an arduous process of fighting back, defending the U.S. economy and balancing the rights of U.S. workers and companies with “fair” and “reciprocal” trade.
Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 provides the United States with the authority to enforce trade agreements, resolve trade disputes, and open foreign markets to U.S. goods and services. It is the principal statutory authority under which the United States may impose trade sanctions on foreign countries that either violate trade agreements or engage in other unfair trade practices. When negotiations to remove the offending trade practice fail, the United States may take action to raise import duties on the foreign country’s products as a means to rebalance lost concessions. (LINK)
So it begins. All that the Deep State and their ilk have feared and tried to prevent! The first big step in a long war.
According to AP….
“U.S. President Donald Trump is expected later on Monday to turn up pressure on Beijing and order an investigation into some of its trade practices, though that does not necessarily signal any concrete action anytime soon”
That is what the AP is hoping, no action……sorry, MOAB on the way.
“…This is only the beginning folks. This is only the beginning…”
What a wonderful time to be an American!
Finally a POTUS that believes in AMERICA FIRST. MAGA!!!!!!!!!!!!
Nice to see he got rid of the ceremonial pens.
Saving money. I always have thought it was a vain practice. Shows why Obama always did it I guess.
He is signing so much it would require a boatload of pens ! LOL
The White House a little fib today saying this has nothing to do with the full denuclearization of North Korea. Me thinks it does and I LOVE our President for it!
DRAIN IT
…told a little fib…
It has to be said like that in order to retain the “face saving magnanimous panda” part that comes toward the end.
Are we sure China isn’t trying to use NK as leverage to get us to stop protecting Taiwan?
Maybe that’s China’s real endgame?
Real news all the time: TNN TRUMP NETWORK NEWS
The greatest irony of all would be CNN is about to go under and the Trump Corporation purchases it and completely revamps it into a real news network.
Wouldn’t that be cool?
Of course very fake newser Acosta had to ask stupid shit at the end
This topic is so far over Acosta’s head, I suspect CNN will pull him from his WH post in short order.
He is disgusting. He has absolutely no respect for the Office of the Presidency. I don’t know why they keep letting him in there, unless, they know he will make a fool of himself and that Trump will put him in his place every time.
as our idiot ex-VP Biden said, “This is a big fn deal.”
I posted this a few days ago, but I think it’s worth re-posting here:
I’m so glad to see the issue of intellectual property come to the fore, and I hope that people see just how important this issue is, and what it can and will to to restore wealth to main street. There are Chinese companies ripping off names, designs and logos of American products and flooding them into the US. It’s bad enough they are stealing, but they rip off the buyer and hurt the American companies reputation with their sub – par products. One small example here: (you may have to log in to fb to see it)
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1953629354885113&id=1771535673094483&fs=1
And don’t get me started about what is happening domestically to American artists, particularly musicians and songwriters. In short, the DMCA is a joke and Google/youtube et.al. are making unfathomable profits off works other people created and without their permission. I’m always quick to bash Kim Dotcom when that low life’s name pops up. One reason is this is how he amassed his fortune — for which he has been indicted.
The reason I stress the music theft is because out is close to my heart. I’ve recorded dozens of songs and will continue to record, but until congress protects my work (as they have the enumerated power to do laid out in Article 1 Section 8 of our Great Constitution) it will remain on my old tape machines, on my computer and a few CDs I’ve given to friends and asked them not to share. There is a solution to the issue, but it requires the congress critters to give a $#!*
About ten years ago this little American audio equipment company based in Seattle was forced to have their products built in China is they were to be competitive.
However, being aware of the IP theft, they cunningly put a bunch of critical components in a potted module (components buried in an acrylic cube). They shipped the parts and instructions to China and a description of the component the the potted module (so the Chinese plant would build that).
When the amplifiers were received in Seattle, the first thing they did was open them up replace the potted parts with the real ones. You see, the ones the Chinese saw made this into a pretty bad sounding amplifier.
Soon thereafter, bad sounding counterfit amplifiers started to show in the market and the American Company warned people of it and guided them to their own dealer network.
I don’t know how much money the Americans saved by building in China, but it was very smart of them to protect their IP.
Checked the link on the Section 301 link. Pretty sparse history. The only active retaliation dates back to 1999. Why even have a toolbox if you’re not going to use the tools??
Trump really is the best president in my lifetime. He says it like it is and takes no shit from anyone.
Love him calling out CNN as once again Fake News!!
Wow! “In an unprecedented move against North Korea, China on Monday issued an order to carry out the United Nations sanctions imposed on the rogue regime earlier this month”
It begins… #MAGA
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2017/08/14/china-implements-un-sanctions-against-north-korea-as-trump-trade-probe-looms.html
Im wondering how soon I will hear that the sky is falling in CA since the Chinese are so heavily invested here. Will keep an eye out for anything noteworthy. If the Chinese want to start selling alll their properties, leaving our colleges, stopping birther tourism, stop funding marijuana grows in tract homes, and flooding our stores with retail knock offs, poison dog food, and crappy clothing n textiles I’m ok.
Christmas is going to be interesting.
I bet we will see stores rethinking their sales and black friday ads based on this.
