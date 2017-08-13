Sunday Talks: HR McMaster -vs- Chuck Todd

National Security Adviser HR McMaster appears on NBC ‘Meet the Press’ with Chuck Todd to discuss issues surrounding North Korea. However, Todd predictably uses the first half of the interview to discuss the “Charlottesville Trump-is-racist narrative”, and then, rather sneakily, shifts the discussion into the “alt-right” -vs- McMaster angle.

Chuck Todd uses the “Bannon-wing talking points” and “allies within the White House” to draw out a division within the administration. It’s obvious the MSM are ‘all-in’ on the strategy to highlight the division. The second half of the interview finally focuses on North Korea.

At 08:06 the China as an economic enabler to DPRK comes in. Watch how HR McMaster responds on the economics of the North Korean issue.

Advertisements