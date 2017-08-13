Sunday Talks: HR McMaster -vs- Chuck Todd

National Security Adviser HR McMaster appears on NBC ‘Meet the Press’ with Chuck Todd to discuss issues surrounding North Korea. However, Todd predictably uses the first half of the interview to discuss the “Charlottesville Trump-is-racist narrative”, and then, rather sneakily, shifts the discussion into the “alt-right” -vs- McMaster angle.
Chuck Todd uses the “Bannon-wing talking points” and “allies within the White House” to draw out a division within the administration. It’s obvious the MSM are ‘all-in’ on the strategy to highlight the division. The second half of the interview finally focuses on North Korea.
At 08:06 the China as an economic enabler to DPRK comes in. Watch how HR McMaster responds on the economics of the North Korean issue.
Why would anyone torture themselves and watch Chuck Todd?
LikeLiked by 7 people
I was in the mood for self torture today. Chuckie ran down his list of why didn’t DJT condemn white nationalists specifically, what about Gorka, Bannon. Wanted McMaster to clarify if we are going to war because DJT was vague. I think McMaster did OK and sounded confident about where things are with China & NK.
I haven’t picked a side on the whole McMaster/Bannon controversy because I believe DJT will work it out one way or another (plus not enough real facts if there ever was a controversy). McMaster sounded like a committed soldier on this piece.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you
LikeLike
Why would anyone turn the TV on to this channel?
LikeLike
What kind of ratings are these moronic shows getting? I know of no one who watches them.
Sponge Bob could do a better interviews, and get better ratings.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think you would be QUITE surprised to discover how many people actually DO watch these moronic shows. In fact, I’m willing to bet that a rather large percentage (20 – 30%) of people who say they “don’t watch” actually do watch, claiming it’s for “entertainment” purposes.
However, the real reason usually comes down to them having FEAR put into their minds. And if there are any ‘fence sitters” and/or those who can’t think for themselves; turning BACK to what was once familiar in order to “fit in”, helps take the FEAR away and a level of “acceptance’ settles in.
I know LOTS of people who watch these shows out of habit, claiming they don’t pay “one bit of attention to it”, yet repeat nearly word-for-word, all the garbage and false statements at the next gossip/arm-chair politician session held at the local coffee shop.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agree mark. I also know many who watch the sunday shows, many just out of habit. These shows do NOT help Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They don’t hurt him either! He wouldn’t be President today if it did.
LikeLike
Agree completely with your last paragraph–habit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
McMaster weasel worded his response to the question about Bannon so as to avoid answering the question. Trump has some real problems in the Whitehouse if McMaster and Bannon are at odds with each other on national security policy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And in the end, Bannon has no say on implantation of National Security policy.
Media, leaks and “sources” continue to plant seeds of division
JMO
LikeLiked by 3 people
McMaster skirted directly saying Bannon should be on the team, our he could work with him, but was inclusive of entire team working to the same goal of advancing President’s agenda. The unknown is what DJT wanted discussed in detail , and what not.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can’t stomach watching this clip. Question – Did McMaster forcefully defend Trump against Toad’s “Trump is a racist” talking point?
LikeLike
Why is Stave Bannon not addressing this “division” without the WH? He’s sitting in the shadows and keeping quiet, much like Reince was doing, for the last several months. It doesn’t help Bannon to not talk to media and quash this crap unless he is pushing this localized, soft coup.
Trump can succeed without McMaster or Bannon or both. People are gettting distracted from the main goal of MAGA. More talk about immigration, crime, jobs, taxes, the wall, and trade and less talk about “palace intrigue”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Scott Adams:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Only problem with that is – KKK hasn’t been violent in many decades.
Antifa is violent every time they convene.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The KKK was mostly made up of democrats.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your’e on to something ban KKK Democrats and Antifa
LikeLike
Should be Black Lives Matter and Antifa on that list.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe Adams should be on the communications team.
LikeLike
I can’t stomach Todd or George S, so I’ll just rely on reports of what was said.
My mother would have referred to their “talking points” as “oral diarrhea”, and she’d be right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As Sundance has been attempting to explain. Bannon will lose if it comes to a choice between himself and McMaster.
Bannon is only (some might observe, a contentious) political figure. McMaster, seems to have military respect – Which the President has made abundantly clear, over and over, is an asset he prefers.
And none of us should fall into the trap of ‘Bannon being Trump’s brain’, a narrative the Media did its best to establish, but failed at. The President is his own man.
It should be telling, McMaster was publicly at the President’s side in NJ… And Bannon is out of sight, a great deal. In fact, its only during this whole McMaster-conspericy that he’s being talked about at all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anyone who has watched videos of many of DJT’s interviews, knows his ideas of today have been the same as the last 3 decades. None of these other bird brains can claim they “made” him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought McMaster did well in the interview and he also did well concerning Bannon. People can work on the same team for the same goal but not like each other. I do not know what the relationship between McMaster and Bannon is and that is not my problem to carry. That POTUS is happy with both make me happy. I do not know Bannon and I do not know McMaster and Trump is the only person I voted for and Pence just happened to be on the ticket.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not a fan of how HR handled Charlottesville questions. Why go on these shows if you are not going to be prepared?
TOAD: When you watched all this yesterday what was your reaction?
SHUDDA SAID: I didn’t watch it. Frankly this started out as an insignificant protest that turned into a tragedy as the Gov McCauliffe and Mayor, MSM, BLM and Antifa fanned the flames of hatred between all the groups involved. The VAST majority of Charlottesburgians were going about their live. Disappointed McCauliffe hyped a nothing “protest.” In disbelief the Mayor did NOT have his police department ready to STOP all violence. Now they are using this tragedy to deflect responsibility for playing politics with hate.
LikeLike
Among many things to focus on is Europe and their Islamization. Jidah Watch is reporting 30 million more mainly young men to migrate to Europe in the next few short years. Unfortunately, McMaster’s has a bad reputation when it comes to dealing with radical islam. It only takes a few in the right positions to over throw a country. We have numerous examples in the 20th century. Failing to recognize the drives and motives of man throughout history will only bring us to the same outcomes.
LikeLike
Todd is a waste of time.
LikeLike
Most interesting part was at the very end, the rollout from Chuck Todd of the left’s new (existing) position to just let North Korea have nuclear weapons.
LikeLike