Caution: The Solar Eclipse

Be safe during the upcoming eclipse. A very good post from Stella on the topic. Take a moment to be sure you understand the danger possible, especially for children.
This was found on Facebook (posted by our friend, Menagerie) and seems like good information to share.
As an Optometrist , I want to express concern that I have about the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug 21. There are serious risks associated with viewing a solar eclipse directly, even with the use of solar filter glasses. Everyone should keep in mind if they or their children are considering this.
Sensible advice. And the article didn’t even mention the thousands of counterfeit Solar Eclipse Glasses made in China and being sold via Amazon, friend of the people. Just another reason to use abundant caution.
Yep and the inferior products are sold by the dozens in local 7-11s.
Anything for a profit, right?
Wait, the ChiComs have been selling us CHEAP CRAP?
I have never head of such a heinous thing. /sarc
🙂
Please heed this advice. Retired optician here. Do not trust ‘eclipse’ glasses! Learn how to make a pinhole camera from a shoebox and use it! Here is a tutorial on how – https://www.space.com/15737-safely-sun-build-shoebox-pinhole-camera-video.html
Another pinhole camera
https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/edu/learn/project/how-to-make-a-pinhole-camera/
This site has an interactive map of the path and what you’re view would be.
http://www.eclipsewise.com/solar/SEnews/TSE2017/TSE2017gmap/TSE2017gmapIL.html
I had my eye exam and ordered new glasses a couple of weeks ago, and there on the desk, at the Optomitrist, were cardboard Solar Viewing Glasses.
If we watch it, it will be with the Viewing Plate on our telescope, With the Solar Lens.
With the Plate, everyone gets a good look, like a 6″ monitor.
But we’re not that exited about it anyway.
The Landscape going Dark in the middle of the day is more interesting.
And watching the Dogs reaction.
If they do.
I’m with you. I’ve seen eclipses. Will be more interested to see what my dog thinks, if anything other than NAP TIME!
Am sending this, and the SP one, to twitter several times.
There is no trouble like eye trouble. For a free education go sit in the eye surgery waiting room at a major hospital. I saw a guy who had put a chisel through the same eye twice. Don’t look at the sun and always wear safety glasses when using a hammer.
Thank you so much!
Thanks for posting this, Menagerie. Really imp. info.
I heard that you can stand with your back to the sun and look at a tree shadow and see hundreds of tiny eclipse images between the shadows of the leaves.
https://petapixel.com/2012/05/21/crescent-shaped-projections-through-tree-leaves-during-the-solar-eclipse/
Wow!
That’s beautiful.
It is, isn’t it? I’m gonna look for my best tree. (!)
Probably best to go out the day before the eclipse at around the time it’ll be in your area and look for the “best tree” for the purpose. Something throwing shadows on a smooth surface, for instance.
Any optometrists here see any problems with this? Seems like it should be safe. As long as you keep your back to the sun.
Thank you! I had never heard of this before. Fantastic photos. 😀
The Torah speaks ominously of a solar eclipse, as a sign of Divine disfavor, not blessing.
The Talmud states that a solar eclipse can occur for any of four reasons, one of which is homosexuality.
😀
I’m kinda hoping that all ISIS scum burst into flames on this one!
What are the other 3 reasons? Do they all have to do with sexual mores?
I ask my grandson (who lives outside Nashville) is he had been warned about looking directly at eclipse. His response – “yep, when it’s reached totality it goes really dark and your pupils widen which increases the surface area for UV light to come in. Once the moon moves away your eyes are sitting ducks waiting to receive a whole bunch of UV light which can seriously damage the eyes.” Ooook. Mimi just got schooled.
Yeah, I’ve read a lot of stuff saying that during “totality” and ONLY during that time, it’s safe to look even without glasses. As tempting as that is, I’m not sure. Again, though, I’ve seen that states on many “reputable” sites. Seems weird that the most extreme period — during “totality” — would be the “safe” time. Hmm…
That is so funny. But I’m glad your grandson is all ready!
From the optometrist’s article: “With solar glasses you can’t see ANYTHING except the crescent of light of the sun.”
I’ve asked a couple eye docs if the glasses we bought are legit… they have the “meets the requirements of ISO 12312-2” statement imprinted, we got them from an American company on the “approved” list, and they seem well-made. They both said they’re fine. So there’s that. PLUS, when I look through them, this statement is true: “With solar glasses you can’t see ANYTHING except the crescent of light of the sun.” Though actually, if I put my face a few inches away from a (lit) light bulb, I can just BARELY make out the very dim outline of the bulb. It’s kinda freaky. Looking at the sun, that is really ALL you can see… if you look away, look around you, you see NOTHING. So I think we’re good.
Your post has made me smile. I’d say you are QUITE prepared! I hope you enjoy it thoroughly!
🙂 Yeah, and my mom, who just turned 90, wasn’t all that excited at first. But the more we’ve talked about it, especially the part about it being the first one of these (crossing the whole US) since even before SHE was born… well, now it’s got her attention. 😉
We don’t take random road trips very often… but we’re doing it on the 21st. 🙂
Make sure to pull off the road if you’re heading towards the sun when it happens.
Oh we’ll be there before it happens. Actually gonna give ourselves enough leeway so that we can drive this way or that to avoid cloud-cover, if that becomes an issue. We’re really lucky in that we’re not very far from not only a “totality” area, but the LONGEST part of the whole thing, at over 2 1/2 minutes (in southern IL).
We gave a house in Cashiers, NC. Pretty close to ground zero as you can get. Here now, leaving for home in the AM. Hoping to come back up for it.
does anyone know if you point a camera at the sun, without looking through the viewfinder, will you get an image? What about a swing-out viewing screen – is that safe? It may be too dark for the camera to autofocus, and a tripod may be needed as in night photography but would it work with the right equipment? In any case, I will either make my pinhole camera or watch it on my computer.
I was reading up on that, too. And the “experts” are even more insistent on using some kind of filter, than they are on the naked eye. They say that modern cameras (and camcorders) focus the light into pinpoints, sort of like a magnifying glass. And so, they claim, it’ll pretty much FRY at least some parts of your camera if you try it without a filter.
Bummer… because I had mine, and my tripod, all ready to go. 😦
My neighborhood is right in that area of totality… we will have over 2 and a half minutes I think. We were having a couple beers last night, discussing this.. it’s a bid deal here,, most people are planning on where they will be when it happens.. My neighbor believes that we will see stars.. that it will be dark enough. Somehow this really thrilled me.. seeing stars??? Me, I am also wondering if the birds will be confused, maybe we will hear a whippoorwill.
Other rumors are that there will be national guard troops in the area to deal with the traffic,,, a rumor… I mean this is a tiny place. Northeast corner of GA….
