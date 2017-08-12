President Trump and Secretary Shulkin Announce VA Choice and Quality Employment Act…

President Trump and Veteran Affairs Secretary David Shulkin announce the VA Choice and Quality Employment Act.
BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed an emergency spending bill that will pump more than $2 billion into a program that allows veterans to receive private medical care at government expense.
Trump, who made improving veterans care a central campaign promise, signed the VA Choice and Quality Employment Act while at his New Jersey golf club on Saturday. The bill, which addresses a budget shortfall at the Department of Veteran Affairs that threatened medical care for thousands of veterans, provides $2.1 billion to continue funding the Veterans Choice Program, which allows veterans to seek private care.
Another $1.8 billion will go to core VA health programs, including 28 leases for new VA medical facilities. (read more)
Thank you Mr. President! 😍You’ve accomplished more for the sake of our honored veterans than the previous 4 presidents combined, shame on them for their negligence😡
Need more firings in the VA bureaucracy to make them efficient. It still doesn’t seem like the VA staff is motivated. President Trump gets it, hope the VA catches up.
Can’t get the picture out of my head of elderly Vet laying on the floor in the VA facility in NC.
http://freebeacon.com/issues/elderly-veteran-lays-on-floor-while-waiting-at-va-facility/
Thank you for keeping us updated, Sundance. With your help, I’ve been keeping up with my list of Trump Accomplishments and just added this as well.
If it’s okay to post that here…if not, please erase, whichever is your preference.
Thank you, Sundance.
JUST SOME OF POTUS TRUMP’S ACCOMPLISHMENTS (Originally Created by Unseen)
As you read this remember Pres Trump is donating his paycheck. He gets nothing from us for all of this work.
*Stopped Hillary Clinton from becoming President
*KILLED TPP
*$350+ billion deal with Saudi Arabia ($110 billion in arms $250 billion in trade/investment) creating 100,000’s of jobs in both countries, historic.
*Pulled out of PARIS ACCORD
*Had a major victory on sugar exports from Mexico. Made Mexico drop the exports % and the amount of refined sugar. Will help our sugar industry and the US sugar mills that produce refined sugar from raw sugar.
*Notified Congress of NAFTA renegotiation on May 18th. Talks can start 90 days later on Aug 16th, 2017
*China Trade deal opening up beef and LNG gas as well as giving a way to get 1 billion Chinese credit scores so the USA can offer them credit. Trade deal was done in record time.
*Slapped more than $2 billion in fines on China and Canada for illegal trade practices.
*the U.S. Department of Agriculture has reached agreement with Chinese officials on final details of a protocol to allow the U.S. to begin the beef exports to China (6/12/17). The first beef has been imported to China (06/30/17 and Sec Perdue cut and ate a USDA prime rib in China)
*REOPENING KORUS trade deal per Sarah Sanders press briefing on 06/30/17)
*Unemployment rate 4.3% U3 and 8.4% U6
*Proposed a $1 Trillion infrastructure project
*Stock Market at Historic Highs (as of 6/11/17 Dow up 16% NASDAQ up 19.5% since election day)
*US homes prices climb at fastest pace In 3 years per CNBC.
*Jobless claims hit 28 year low in Apr
*OPEC broken can no longer set prices due to USA energy production unleashed
*Secured $50 billion investment from Japan
*Secured $20 billion investment from Exxon in Gulf coast
*Gasoline at $1.95/gallon in Central NC (lowest price at this time of year since 2005 for entire US 06/30/17)
*Repealed 14 Obama regulations via CRA saving $ billions in costs to the economy
*Atlanta Fed sees 3.6% growth in 2nd qrt
*Federal debt is 130,455,438,424.64 billion LOWER since Dec 30th 2016 (as of 06/24/*per treasurydirect.gov
*Federal surplus was $182 billion at end of Apr (unexpected)
*Consumer and business confidence at record highs
*North Dakota experiencing a boom since Dakota access pipeline finished (500,000 Barrels now flowing through pipeline per day)
*Keystone pipeline construction ongoing
*Mining, steel and oil/gas jobs booming
*Mines reopening
*600,000+ JOBS created since Jan1st (per BLS) 800,000+ per ADP
*Directed Dep’t of Commerce to streamline Federal permitting processes for domestic manufacturing
*Launched United States-Canada Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
*Cut 1.6 billion costs from Air Force one and F-35 airplanes.
*Regulatory freeze on all federal governmental agencies
*Making agencies cut 2 regulations for each new one.
*Saw the opening of the first NEW COAL MINE IN PA in YEARS creating 70 jobs at the mine and more than 400+ supporting jobs in the community. (06/10/*Per foxnews.
*Coal for Central Appalachian coal has increased 8.95% this year. Increasing the economy for SE OH, SW PA, VA, MD and WVA
*Maine unemployment at 32 year low. The State dept of unemployment forced to layoff people because of lack of claims
*Food Stamp spending is down almost $1 billion per month and $12 billion per year per USAD
*Black unemployment at a 17 year low in May at 7.5% per Bureau of Labor Statistics. (06/24/17)
*Coal mining rose 19% in USA for first 5 months per US energy Department
*1st qrt GDP revised up to 1.4%
*USA now pumping 500k more barrels of oil per day since Dec 31st. Now at 9.3 million bpd. 3rd in the world only 1.2 million bdp behind Russia and Saudi Arabia
*USA is the world leader in natural gas production
*Institute for Supply Management says its manufacturing index rose to 57.8 last month from 54.9 in May. Anything above 50 signals that factory activity is increasing (07/03/17)
*15 of 18 manufacturing industries posted growth in JUNE per ISM (07/03/17)
*Authorized DHS to hire 10,000 ICE officers & 5,000 border patrol agents
*Secured funding for more immigration judges for deportation cases in 2017 budget
*Ended “catch and release” policy
*ICE arrests up 40% as of May
*ICE arrests are 75% criminal illegals as of May
*Ice Arrests for non criminal illegals up 150% as of May due to sanctuary cities polices making Ice go to the home instead of the court houses
*70%+ decrease in border crossings of illegal aliens in JAN,FEB,MAR,APR) 64% down in MAY
*No Cuban refugees seen by Coast Guard in Apr first time in 7 years
*Open bidding and plans submitted for the WALL. Finalists selected, prototypes to be unveiled this summer per CBP official/Breitbart news.
*6ft chain linked fences being replaced by 20ft hardened steel fencing at border
*More than 1400 gang members have been arrested by ICE
*This year the U.S. has already deported 398 MS-13 gang members back to El Salvador – compared to only 534 for all of 2016
*Texas has passed a law outlawing sanctuary cities
*Foods stamp requests by ILLEGALS D O W N
*The Trump administration has moved to reopen the cases of hundreds of illegal immigrants who had been given a reprieve from deportation by Obama
*Started construction on the wall.
*Travel ban EO cut refugees to 50,000. Has been blocked by courts so far.
*per Breitbart Sec Kelly has refused to expand H2-B visa program in FY 2017 Update 06/22/17 Sec Kelly will expand the H2-b visa program for a limited number of businesses that are in danger of failing and can’t find employment per breitbart.
*Pres Trump Sec of DHS ended DAPA (06/16/17)
*Refugees dropped by half entering the USA in first three months of Pres Trump’s admin over Obama’s admin. (6/24/17 per Washington Times)
*6,000 MS-13 gang members arrested in first 5 months
*66,000 mostly criminal illegals arrested by ICE in first 5 months
*Kate’s Law passed the House 06/29/17)
*No Sanctuary Cities Law Passed the House (06/29/17)
*Authorities have arrested an unprecedented number of sexual predators involved in child sex trafficking rings in the United States and around the world
*DOJ issues new sentencing guideline to enforce tougher laws on drug dealers
*DOJ stops Obama’s slush funds
*Massive raids on gangs going on across the nation
*More arrests for voter fraud in 2017 then anytime in recent history.
*DOJ and DHS ordered to take on transnational criminal gangs
*No tolerance for violence against LEO with a signed EO
*Fired FBI director who is and was a nutjob.
*Confirmed Wray for FBI director
*Nominated 21 conservative judges to the federal court
*AG Sessions dismantling the Obama legal doctrine brick by brick at the DOJ per Bloomberg (06/29/17)
*Operation Broken Heart lead by the DOJ arrested over 1,012 sexual child predators across the nation bringing 69,000 cases against them. (06/28/17)
*AG Sessions has asked for an extra $26 million to hire 300 prosecutors devoted to gang violence and deportation cases per Bloomberg (06/29/17)
*Confirmed Gorsuch to SCOTUS
*Signed 39+ Laws so far
*Signed more than 30+ EO
*Reviewing the Obama land grabs
*Reviewing and repealing Obama’s regulations
*Obamacare repeal and replace passed House stuck in Senate
*Tax cuts and reform moving through Congress
*Submitted 2018 Budget that cuts spending and give a pathway to a balanced budget in 10 years.
*Returned power to make decisions on “transgender bathrooms” to states
*Instituted 5-year lobbying ban for all Executive branch appointees
*Instituted permanent lobbying ban for foreign governments for all Executive branch appointees
*Banned aid helping foreign countries provide abortions (Mexico City Policy)
*Formed Commission on voter fraud led by VP Pence
*Returned the mission of NASA to space exploration
*Installing aspects of extreme vetting at points of entry to the USA
*signed Two bills into Law on June 2nd that makes it easier for family members of slain LEO to get benefits and that helps hire Veterans as LEO
*Sec of VA is starting process to combine the DOD and VA medical records to improve Veteran’s health. Massive shift in government policy.
*Pushing a massive overhaul of our FAA Air Traffic control….
*House votes to roll back Dodd Frank goes to the Senate
*Senate votes for VA accountability act. Goes to House passed house 06/13/17 major victory for Trump agenda signed into law on 06/23/17
*Pushing an apprentice program to train skilled works to fill 6 million open positions.
*The U.S. Treasury Department unveiled a sweeping plan on Monday to upend the country’s financial regulatory framework, 80% of which will be done from the executive side and does not need Congress. MAGA!!!!!
*Signed EO to reshape the education system of the USA to include votech and apprenticeships
*Did away with rules requiring the Federal government to report on the Y2K bug 17 years after 2000.
*President Donald Trump signed an executive order creating an accountability and whistleblower protection office at the Department of Veterans Affairs.(04/ 27/2017)
*Sec Zinke moves to purge the Interior department of Obama holdovers (6/16/17 per Washington post)
*Energy Department eliminating the Office of International Climate and Technology
*22 federal agency task force formed to help the rural America fight regulations and lack of prosperity led by Sec Perdue
*Environmental Protection Agency has ended a nearly $1 million program that provided gym memberships for employees
*5-0 in special elections (GA6 primary, KS, MT, GA6 final election, SC)
*Sec Kelly dropped many “Pro-Obama Islamic groups from funding” Groups that pushed for sharia law and closed muslim communities within the USA. (06/23/17 per breitbart)
*TRAVEL BAN upheld by SCOTUS by 9-0 ruling. Extreme vetting will now become law of the land.
*ScottPruitt signed #WOTUS proposed rule, supporting @POTUS order to restore the rule of law.
*Travel BAN now in full effect across the world. (06/29/17)
*Signed agreement to construct oil pipeline into Mexico
*Opening up LNG centers to ship LNG across the world (06/29/17)
*Introduced 6 point plan to unleash American energy (off shore, Nuclear, coal, NG,Oil, renewable) (06/29/17)
*President Trump Signs EO Reviving The National Space Council (06/30/17)
*Pentagon halts Obama’s transgender plan (07/01/17 per Breitbart)
*Sec Devos has stopped two obama regulations from going into effect which would have harmed for profit colleges. The Gainful Employment rule and the Borrower Defense rule (06/30/17)
*On May 4th, 2017 Pres Trump signed the Religious Freedom EO ordering his admin among other things to not enforce the Johnson amendment.
*Reduced White House expenses by $22 million by reducing staffing levels form Obama levels. Doing more with less.
*Secured a 34,000 Arab force to fight ISIS in Iraq and Syria
*Sent 3 carrier battle groups to NK to pressure them on nuclear program, installed THADD in SK and Japan
*Working with China on NK
*Sent Navy to south China Sea to secure sea lines
*Fired 60 Tomahawks after a gas attack
*Got the G7 countries to agree that a nation has a right to control migration and immigration
*Had G7 countries agree NK was a threat
*Had G7 nations agree that Trade should be fair as well as free and that nations can punish non-fair trade
*Had NATO agree to pay more and got more countries to pay their fair share of defense pact
*Have met with more than 100 of the world leaders many at the white house
*Pulled out of Paris Accord and freed the USA from the economic Slavery Obama sold us into
*Surrounded ISIS in Iraq and Syria strongholds
*Have killed the ISIS commander in Afghanistan and reduced their strength by 2/3rd in Afghanistan
*Dropped the MOAB on ISIS killing more than 90 ISIS fighters
*First sitting POTUS to pray at the Western Wall
*Restarted peace process between Israel and PLO
*Visited the land of the three major religions in the world
*Opening of center to defeat radical Islam in cyberspace during Saudi Arabia visit. One orb to find them in the darkness and bind them.
*Gave powerful speech in the heart of Islam about the need to reform Islam and drive out the radicals
*Had G7 countries agree that refugees should stay as close as possible to home country and be returned when the threat is gone
*Got the Arab nations to cut ties to Qatar for funding terrorists. Massive historic shift in diplomatic actions in the Muslim world.
*Started the assault on Raqqa in Syria to defeat ISIS on June 6th 2017.
*Got Romania to up it’s NATO funding to 2.1% of GDP
*Has the Special Forces helping relieve siege in Philippines.
*Will visit Poland and Central Europe during 1st week of July before G20 meeting
*PLO has stopped the payments to terrorists families. Major change in PLO policy.
*Pres Trump’s State department secured the release of American citizen Otto Warmbeir from NK without paying $400 million ransom
*Pres Trump admin secured the release of American citizen, Aya Hijazifor, from Egypt Jail without paying $400 million ransom.
*Obama appointed Ambassador to Qatar “quit” during the biggest Crisis in Qatar’s history. What was she hiding?
*Gave Sec Mattis authority to set troop numbers in Afghanistan to turn the tide of the war. 06/16/17 .
*Rolled back Obama’s Cuban policy. 06/16/17
*Canada promised to increase defense spending by 70% (06/16/17)
*Gulf Countries sent Qatar a list of demands to defund terrorism, reject the Muslim brother hood so Qatar can return to the fold, direct consequence of Pres Trump’s trip to the middle east. Qatar has since rejected these demands setting a possible military conflict (updated 06/30/17)
*NATO countries (excluding the US) increase defense spending by 4.3% from last year per daily mail and breitbart(06/30/17).
*Per Iraq military Mosul has fallen. ISIS no longer controls the city. Just a couple pockets of resistance left per independent (06/30/17)
*Imposed Sanctions on major China Bank for it’s funding of North Korea and has declared the admin will work to cut North Korea off from access to the US financial market. (06/29/17)
*approved a $1.42billion arms deal with Taiwan (07/02/17)
*Reached out by Twitter to offer help to save baby Charlie Gard (07/03/17)
*Billions of dollars in investments & thousands of new jobs in America! An initiative via Corning, Merck & Pfizer:
*U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) has almost doubled the amount of cocaine seized this fiscal year compared to the year before.
*For the first time ever, the United States will be able to export rice to China. China is the largest consumer, producer, and importer of rice, as the nation eats the equivalent of the entire U.S. rice crop in under two weeks.
*The Trump Administration has essentially “abolished” the practice of deferring deportations for illegal aliens in immigration court, a new report claims.
*”Six months in – it is the hope of GROWTH that is making America FOUR TRILLION DOLLARS RICHER.” -Stuart @VarneyCo
*Manufacturers’ record-high optimism reported in the 1st qtr has carried into the 2nd qtr of 2017 via @ShopFloorNAM:http://45.wh.gov/ZtRRMt
*U.S. immigration agents planning nationwide raids to arrest teenagers who are suspected gang members – Reuters
*Walmart Unveils Manufacturing Plan to Create 1.5 MILLION New AMERICAN Jobs
*Apple supplier Foxconn has agreed to a $10 billion plant in Wisconsin that will create 3,000 new jobs!
*President Trump Ends President Obama Transgender Military Policy…
*Reached a deal to have the 2028 Olympics held in Los Angeles
*US Employers Add 209,000 Jobs in July, Unemployment at 4.3%
*Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn has announced that it is planning a second manufacturing plant, this one in Michigan
*Gallup Poll: Reaches Highest Level of Small Business Confidence in Decade
*Jobs Openings at All-Time High 6.2 Million
*Poll: 69 percent think economy is in ‘good’ shape
*ICE Busts 36 Sex Offender Criminal Aliens in Sanctuary City
*Trump’s Interior Secretary Opens More Federal Lands To Hunting And Fishing http://truepundit.com/trumps-interior-secretary-opens-more-federal-lands-to-hunting-and-fishing/ …
*Signed an emergency spending bill that will pump more than $2 billion into a program that allows veterans to receive private medical care at government expense. Another $1.8 billion will go to core VA health programs, including 28 leases for new VA medical facilities.
No wonder only the snowflakes miss no game obama
Thank GOD and president Trump.
After 50 years I could now have VA medical benefits.
I LOVE your list, Delilah! What a glorious reminder of what a presidency canbe when the right person has been elected. Gathering a knockout administrative team helps, too. We have much to appreciate in these leaders who have given of themselves so graciously.
Another win for President Trump and America. My husband is an Australian Vietnam Veteran who, on being deemed Temporarily or Permanently Incapacitated by his war service by the Department of Veterans Affairs, gets access to almost any medical service/practitioner either Public or Private. The system is not perfect and many find complaint with it, but we have nothing but praise for it. It’s a huge step forward for your Veterans who my husband remembers fondly. When in close contact with the enemy in bad weather the Australian Airforce and Army Air would not offer fire support for fear of loosing aircraft. The American Pilots would and did support them, even when they were told to abort because of deteriorating weather. Huge trust and respect.
Thank you, Mr. President for everything you do for our veterans. 🇺🇸
Amazing that the Democrats are fighting tooth and nail to prevent the necessary funding for our veterans to see outside doctors. To me this is a complete no brainer. Our veterans should have rights to whatever care they want to utilize.
From the article linked above:
Instead, House Republicans put forward a plan that would pay for the visits by diverting funds from elsewhere in the department and would not allocate additional funds for in-house care. In doing so, they galvanized enough opposition among Democrats and a raft of veterans groups fearful of creeping privatization that the bill unexpectedly failed Monday night to clear the necessary threshold on the House floor.
The defeat left House leaders scrambling for an alternative, with only a handful of legislative days left before the chamber is scheduled to begin its extended summer recess. Money for the Veterans Choice Program is expected to run out early next month.
Democrats and many of the veterans groups generally want to see more money allocated to the department to strengthen in-house care on top of money for modest increases for the Veterans Choice Program. They are also suspicious that Republicans, empowered by their control of Congress and the White House, will try to tip the scales toward privatization. Republican lawmakers deny that, though they tend to prefer an expansion of community care and are averse to additional dollars for the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Still, for now, the acrimony has been the exception to the rule for the veterans affairs committees, which have enjoyed a run of bipartisan productivity in recent months. Even as the parties split Monday on Choice program funding, the House voted overwhelmingly in favor of a new G.I. bill that would expand education benefits for veterans by lifting a 15-year limit on their use, restore benefits to those who attended now-defunct for-profit schools and extend them to groups who were previously excluded. Similar legislation under consideration in the Senate is expected to win passage — easily.
A bunch of cowards are deciding the future of the ones who expose their lives to keep us free. It boggles the mind. How did it happen?
LikeLike
It boggles the mind how this country got used to such a bunch of dufus presidents for the last 36 years. Borders on collective insanity.
Now the bar has been raised so high and President Trump’s legacy will be just that. Only persons that can make that grade need apply, and it will be a REALLY hard act to follow. MAGA is HERE!
All the politicians and the media are WAY OUT OF THEIR LEAGUE! Admit it, accept it and LEARN from it.
Where is John McCain in all this?
Convalescing…
Ya know… lots of fluids. No heavy lifting.
That kinda thing.
/s
This veteran really, really appreciates all PT is doing for veterans. Without VA health care, I wouldn’t have any at all, since I can’t afford Obamacare.
They still have a long way to go to fix the VA medical issues. My dad and brother both are on VA med and it is seriously lacking. Tri-Cities, TN.
