Deputy Asst. Secretary of State Patrick Murphy ASEAN Debriefing…

While President Trump confronts the North Korean military aggression through economic trade leverage with China, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson heads the diplomatic efforts toward regional partners in Southeast Asia.

Toward that end the Department of State conducts a Washington Foreign Press Center Briefing on “Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s recent Trip to the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Regional Forum. Patrick Murphy DAS of State for Southeast Asia holds a press availability to debrief. (Q&A begins at 12:00)

