Deputy Asst. Secretary of State Patrick Murphy ASEAN Debriefing…

While President Trump confronts the North Korean military aggression through economic trade leverage with China, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson heads the diplomatic efforts toward regional partners in Southeast Asia.
Toward that end the Department of State conducts a Washington Foreign Press Center Briefing on “Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s recent Trip to the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Regional Forum. Patrick Murphy DAS of State for Southeast Asia holds a press availability to debrief. (Q&A begins at 12:00)
I am thankful that we have President Trump, who works for FREE, and his high powered cabinet who are working for prosperity and peace. I believe that with high level people like this working for us, we have a good chance of avoiding a war; the stage for this war has been set by the likes of LBJ, JC, BC and O each furthering the USA towards destruction; HilLIARy would have finished the final act of destruction. President Trump will not allow that to happen. He and his team are showing the world that there can be peace but a big stick is also available to use against those that want to harm the USA.
FL_GUY well said! We are truly blessed with these incredible men that have only one purpose in mind and that is making sure that when their time in office is done, all foreign and domestic issues are headed back in the right direction. They could care less about a political career.
I think our President sees some of the following that he would like to tackle in the next 7 and a half years:
Foreign:
NK completely denuclearized
ISIS and othe Jihadi factions completely destroyed
Iran 🇮🇷 to be dealt with in a similar way to NK
The ME form an alliance (GCC) that will take care of all issues pertaining to that region with Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 using the finances, President el-Sisi being the voice for the region and King Abdullah being a loyal partner to both countries. I also think that the President would love to take care of the Israel 🇮🇱 and Palestine situation but I think having Israel 🇮🇱 work with the GCC alliance would be far more important.
Syria 🇸🇾 and Iraq 🇮🇶 completely resolved and back to building their countries and being productive countries.
Fair trade deals with 🇨🇳.
NAFTA negotiated so that we win again
NATO countries all paying their 2% and working towards fighting Extremism
Being an exporter of LNG and Coal to all different regions in the world 🌎 including Eastern Europe, India 🇮🇳 China 🇨🇳
Domestically:
Healthcare that truly works
Tax Reform for Individuals, Big Corporations and Small Businesses
Major Infrastructure throughout the 50 states
Immigration Reform proposed in the RAISE Act
Southern WALL
Reforming Dodd/Frank
Welfare Reform
Military brought back to meet the needs of the 21 st century
Missle Defense System
Glass-Steagall for Banks with less than 10 billion in assets
Medicaid and Medicare to be able to function beyond 2030
Jobs, jobs and jobs
GDP at 4% to 5% a year
Start decreasing our national debt to a point where it is actually doable
Great points! All these things are Big League and only President Trump and his team can and will do them. MAGA!
What American would not want it for himself, family and fellow Americans?
It should be a shoo-in for accomplishment with only “useful idiots” being against it. If someone is against it, they are best described as “enemy”.
OMG! Is this guy always so dreadfully boring? I couldn’t take it after 8 1/2 minutes.
The boss, could I suggest. That’s it, dry and to the point.
We are not looking to be entertained. The last lot of admin fools made our blood boil water th their slick slight of hand tricks. This admin just gets down to business and I for one am glad.👍
I too am glad we have a business-like administration for once. And there are ways to make dry subject matter sound interesting. Some voice inflections and changes in pacing would have been nice.
Heather is better about that which I assume is part of the reason she’s the primary press secretary!
Speaking of Heather, she is awesome and I hope she is on our side. It seems like the State Department was a part of the Clinton Global Initiative. I would like to have a rehire process for everyone at the State dept. and the CIA.
I agree, Johnny Bravo.
Just give it to us straight.
Did I hear correctly that 2/3rds of the global population is “represented” during these meetings.
That’s significant. Dry… but significant.
It is the State Department, after all.
I lasted 3 minutes!
America’s weakness. It loves colour movement and to be entertained. Hollywood airheads and infomercial political shills get attention for that very reason.
Adults need to be able to assimilate information for its own sake. Exhausting, isn’t it.
Voice inflections and changes in pacing!
You have got to be 💩ing us.
Just listen, digest and move on.
They are not running a beauty with Bert Parks.
Yeeeeesshhhh!
Perhaps it was the similarity to Obamas cadence that tossed some folks off message.
