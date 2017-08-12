A Note About Political Violence…

A brief note about political violence from an observer of modern political history.
Many people are familiar with the linear political terms left and right. Left equals Democrat world-views and Right equals Republican world-views. On the left we discuss progressives, liberals etc. On the right we discuss conservatives, etc.
In terms of a political continuum as you travel further left the governmental influence over the individual increases.
The further left, the larger government. Socialism eventually gives way to totalitarianism and communism, full control by government.
On the same continuum if you travel rightward, a constitutional republic eventually gives way to the absence of government and you arrive at anarchy. Visually it looks like this:
However, the end result of both Totalitarianism and Anarchy is conflict. Total control by government over the individual is antithetical to freedom; the human condition has historically yearned to be free. Additionally, within a social system lacking any governing rules and regulations, amid anarchy where only the strong can survive, natural states of human disposition lead to tribalism and therein ultimately, conflict. (See Animal Farm)
Both sides of the political continuum end up in a state of conflict. This leads to something we have discussed since our initial assembly began:
CTH has long noted the continuum is not linear, it is circular.
In the narrow space where the far-left and the far-right converge there is a state of perpetual conflict. It is a space were two polarities are in constant conflict; much like two of the same sides of a magnet pushing away from each other yet both consisting of the same magnetic material.
In this narrow space between totalitarianism and anarchy there is constant political violence as both elements bounce off each other repeatedly.
The majority of the American electorate are neither far-left, nor far-right. Americans are mostly represented in the lower half of the diagram above where ideological debate without violence is the preferred disposition.
There are times when this narrow conflicted and violent space between the two oppositional forces takes center stage amid the media. Usually an event takes place were both sides merge and violence breaks out. Inside this toxic battle-space the minds of the primary participants are generally unstable.
Inside this political conflict zone, denoted by the red box in my crudely drawn diagram, highly charged emotion surfaces as the commonality between both polarities. There is little to no intellectual space possible.
Long-term readers will note that when media fuel carriers walk intently into this conflict space CTH does not.
CTH discusses events all along the political continuum and we hope to provide interesting information that can help make useful sense of the events occurring in day-to-day travels. We discuss political violence when either side of the equation engages in horrific action against ordinary citizens. However, when the two political and extremist polarities come into conflict, and media is gleefully swarming into the foray, we prefer to stay away from the toxic emotional cloud it creates.
Respectfully,
Sundance
By McAwful going on Twitter earlier today condemning the “White Nationalist” group and not calling on both sides to be responsible and respectful, he gave fuel to the Anifta and BLM groups that they can continue to do what they were doing. It also provoked the media to cover it non-stop all day.
Now, two police officers are dead and many injured/and or dead from being run over by a car.
If McAwful had taken the approach that Trump took in his press conference that both sides are responsible and that they need to love each other, then this would not have gotten out of hand as it has.
All the Never Trumpers on Twitter are virtue signaling now and coming out with condemnations against white supremacists, and their followers chime in with, “Why can’t Trump say this?” So fake.
And what’s going on with Drudge…”Make America Hate Again” ???
Fake news. America doesn’t hate.
One march out of how many people in this country?
I was in the supermarket today. A woman, a black woman, was loudly talking about how slow the cashier was, to me, a white woman. Then she explained to me that the cashier, a Muslim man, used to be her neighbor, and she was just ragging on him as a joke. Everybody was smiling.
Meantime, the MSM is writing headlines that we don’t see, because we are too busy going about our business.
People like Katie Couric live in a bubble, where it is still 1950, and being a news anchor was still a big deal.
They don’t report the news, they manufacture the news.
When white students at Berkeley were prevented from going to class they never said a word
Youme, this video is unbelievable. Thank you.
The President is keeping a helpful VA program going, and McAwful is tweeting about white people.
Anyone here on this forum who’s been following the “news” and social media of the last eight years knows who owns this. T. Martin, Ferguson, etc. were the “hope and change” he wanted since he and his political worshipers fueled the flames of anarchy by the left.
I seriously doubt anyone here wants civil war, including me BUT when thugs are allowed to harm individuals, destroy property and law enforcement (led by liberal politicians in charge) look the other way as long as said thugs are pushing the same agenda, then something is going to give. Wake up, America. Seriously, what would Andrew Breitbart do?
Not only that but Governor McCauliffe ramped things up by making a national statement. As a result of the Gov McCauliffes statement it needlessly ramped up the whole affair from a local to a national event!
So once again the left got to riot with no accountability while the right bears the burden of accountability!
So sick of this kind of crap!!!
Thank you
In past protests agitators were hired. Could some of these Nationalist marchers be paid to help the media blame PT as they are doing? Both sides could have been paid. A lot of this could be “acting” for the media.
I think some vicious thug pushed a marcher too far. People have a breaking point at which they simply snap.
It seemed predetermined that this was going to be Hatestock, didn’t it?
Why was Katie Couric there? It’s almost as if she knew ahead of time this was going to be violent, and was going to be blamed on President Trump.
Katie Couric has to start attending events to sell each story…no more salary, so i guess you can say she’s a media contractor
There might be another word for her.
Certainly possible.
Take the Westboro Baptist Church as an example. They are neither Baptist or even a church as I define it.
just cause it has “church” for a name doesn’t mean they preach the gospel 😛
I came across some of their “members”, in Albany, New York, long before they were making national headlines. A bunch of men, looking like factory workers on a picket line, with expensive, professionally printed signs.
These were no church people, they were obviously hired by the day.
I think the whole thing was a paid production. Sick.
Too simple: http://wmbriggs.com/post/2265/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ain’t it simply precious how the Left always claims and self-anoints themselves with the more noble attributes and demonizes the other side with the opposite?
“Greater personal freedom” in the first chart
“Reason vs irrationalism” in the 2nd chart
I have never been so proud of President Donald John Trump as I am with his response to today’s tragedy.
Call me confused or whatever, I saw that most everyone was dressed in armor and had cameras on their heads filming the event and you can rest assured it will appear on social media as usual. I kept looking for the protestors and realized finally…I thought they were the police protecting and keeping everyone on separate sides. So yes, the ones along the building were observers…the others in the middle both had the same agenda.
Whats sad is a few more lives are gone from the youth, more mothers are crying tonite, families are torn and some people just don’t give a damn anymore…kinda reminds me of back in the late 60s when the world as we knew it was gone.
I was very young in the 60’s but from those distant memories I don’t ever recall the level of hatred or violence we are seeing today.
Other than those protesting our soldiers returning from Vietnam. I will never forget that was my first experience in empathy, broke my young heart.
I was at a couple of peace rallies 71-72 i was 16 I remember a lot of toxic retoric coming from around me in general.. In particular I remember the Students for a Democratic Society people coming from behind throwing a rock and then running to the back
That’s when I became. educated in the difference between demonstrating and instigating. These clowns wanted to get us killed for their agenda.
My guess is many who attended today thought they were righting a wrong headed attack on southern history and western culture.. They now have become aware they have been pawns in a darker game. I predict their rallies will shrink I took the time. The masks are off.
I took the time to listen to a few of the organizers speeches. He is charismatic and knows how to work a crowd.He attacks globalism. Bemoans a lawless society with shrinking personel rights.He talks of the culture war and the attack on western values. Then he talks of discrimination against whites. All well and good but then he pivots and suddenly western culture becomes whit culture and then the slogans start. It is unabashed white supremacism. no nationalism involved.
By the way I never disrespected a soldier. My dad served in WWII. Many of my friends brothers were in combat. I simply wanted them home.
People holding lawful rallies have learned that they will be violently attacked and that the police will do nothing to protect them. That is why they armor up. To protect themselves. They wear web cams so they can broadcast the truth that the media will suppress or distort and to have evidence for court action.
LikeLiked by 4 people
n th sixties I was raising babies and had not time for nonsense to demonstrate. Now I am to old but do not miss it. One can voice displeasure a different way.
Agreed. All that is needed is keep the sides separated and arrest any who breach the orders. If AntiFa can’t stoke violence, they die. Terry McAuliffe, ally of Soros, doesn’t want AntiFa and their war on Free Speech to die.
I have no idea why officials are letting the sides engage in conflict with each other, unless somebody wants it to happen. Enforce a moving non-confrontation zone around the nazis or commies, and keep core protests separated, and this stuff ends. I saw EXACTLY this at Trump rallies. Rallies with separation allowed free speech and peaceful assembly to take place, and they did. Rallies without separation allowed leftists to gin up violence levels.
Follow the money trail and cut it off to these groups would be a start. The covered faces wearing all black likely don’t live in the protest zone area coz why cause mayhem and destruction where they live so have to be supported somehow (food, travel, lodging) by someone or a leftist group.
So I am pregnant and use a pregnancy app that has a debate board. It’s completely over run by liberals/democrats/socialists. It goes without saying, that no matter how respectful I am, by the very fact I am a Trump supporter, I am hated. It’s funny, because in general, the political climate and judgement towards me makes me feel sad, but at the same time, I am reading the comments as if I am observing someone else being attacked. There is real hate out there.
LikeLiked by 6 people
First, best of luck ❤️
Second, for the sake of your peace, why continue to allow that toxicity into your life?
Thank you. After today, I have given up in that regard. It won’t change anything–just incite anger and hostility. Makes them think they have more of a reason to revolt. Smh… it’s really sad.
I just read Thomas Wictor’s tweets. He’s of the mind of SD that this circus is not worth it.
Thomas Wictor is amazing. He and the CTH are where I spend about 90-95 percent of my computer politics time.
Jlwary, there will be a place and a time, probably many of them, where you will be able to make a difference.
While you wait and prepare have faith, and try and avoid the nasty toxic places like the posters here are advising you.
President Trump is the one with the lovely daughter, a young mother herself, who wants to make life easier for all the other mothers out there.
How stupid can these women be, to hate him for that?
I agree. I think Ivanka and Melania are simply lovely and I admire them greatly.
Congratulations! Good luck with the haters. They are everywhere, it seems, and they are so certain they are right that they feel no compunction whatsoever about voicing their extremist views and hate as if OF COURSE everyone agrees with them.
It’s like a whole other world. It’s scary and mind-boggling, to be honest.
It really is. They’re unhinged fascists. Lacking reasonable arguments, they unleash vitriol. It’s scary because the attacks are so personal and at the same time so disconnected from reality. It’s like conversing with a madman who hates you without even knowing you, who wants you dead for your mere thoughts and ideas, so seeks to destroy you with words. Toxic to the nth degree.
A friend of mine is a liberal I do not speak about my politics and if she starts I listen because I know her circumstance. We all make decisions in life but do reap consequences.
Unless people look at their life and realize that they are the one that created some of their own misery there is no sense saying much. Now of course in old age they blame the government that does not give much and they live an edge of poverty.
All I can do is be a friend share a little of my husbands hard work and our financial discipline to bring some joy in the persons life.
Sometime one has to let go of once own political preference for another person.
I am glad to be among like minded people on this site some trolls not withstanding..:)
Jlwary, there is someone on that app who has been totally quiet but who has read your respectful comments with relief that she is not as alone as she feels.
And the fact that one is hated, merely by virtue of the fact that they love their country enough to want to keep it, says a lot about those doing the hating.
I think millions use the app across many countries, and I reminded myself, there is probably about 50 users that comment and/or like comments. That is a small number of people that echo each other. I hope others read my comments, even if they don’t agree, they might think I have a point in some places.
Never forget these are probably PAID Soros type operatives.
The name of the game is to screech loud enough and long enough to cow others into your way of thinking.
Farmers ran into it during the NAIS debate.
Delphi Technique
“The Delphi Technique is the method being used to squeeze citizens out of the process. This is a must read if you feel being controlled in any meetings. The Delphi Technique is a pre-determined outcome. […]
Seventeen Techniques for Truth Suppression[…]”
(I am glad Gisella left her website up. She is another Sundance on the subject of government take over of our food supply.)
……
G. Edward Griffon also talks about the take over of our civic organizations.
A Talk by G. Edward Griffin on the Federal Reserve (Long but well worth the read.)
“[…]I think it’s time for a new definition of usury as follows: any interest on any loan of fiat money (meaning money made out of nothing). This example of a $100,000 home, as shocking as it is, producing $172,741 unearned interest, this is just a grain of sand in the Sahara. You have to multiply that by all the homes in America, by all of these hotels in America, all the high-rise buildings, all the factories, all the airplanes, automobiles, farm equipment, schools, everything, all the physical assets of America. You apply this same ratio and can you see it in your mind? We’re talking about a river of unearned wealth that is so wide you can’t even think of crossing it, flowing perpetually into the banking cartel. A dead short across the productive element of society. Money being taken from people who are working hard providing the material and the labor. They don’t even know that this is being taken from them and it’s in this huge river of wealth flowing into the banking cartel. It’s a staggering thought.
You are led to the question of where is this river flowing? Where’s it going?[…] When a person has all the wealth that you could possibly want for the material pleasures of life, what is left? Power. They are using this river of wealth to acquire power over you and me and our children.
They are spending it to acquire control over the power centers of society. The power centers are those groups and institutions through which individuals live and act and rely on for their information. They are literally buying up the world but not the real estate and the hardware, they’re buying control over the organizations, the groups and institutions that control people. In other words, to be specific, they are buying control over politicians, political parties, television networks, cable networks, newspapers, magazines, publishing houses, wire services, motion picture studios, universities, labor unions, church organizations, trade associations, tax-exempt foundations, multi-national corporations, boy scouts, girl scouts, you name it. Make your own list of organizations and you will find that this is where those people have been for many decades spending this river of wealth to acquire operational control particularly over those institutions and individuals, those organizations that represent opposition to themselves. That’s a critical area for expenditure on their part.
This process has gone on not only to a marked degree in America and in the other industrialized nations of the world, but it has gone on in the so-called third world or underdeveloped nations to such a degree that I would say the process is now complete. […]”
Let me add that a big reason to want power is – to avoid accountability for sins and crimes against humanity. If you’re at the top of a power pyramid you can be a pedophile for example.
Over the past several weeks I’ve heard people complaining that Drudge has changed. Up until this day I still couldn’t see it. Check out the headline at Drudge right now. They are right. Drudge has sold out or under Deep State threat. Never visit the site again.
MAKE AMERICA HATE AGAIN!
CHAOS AT RACE RALLY IN VIRGINIA
“MAKE AMERICA HATE AGAIN!
CHAOS AT RACE RALLY IN VIRGINIA”
________________________
I do not take that headline on to myself. Hate again could be the BLM or Antifa or the KKK or the Nazi and I am neither. I am not these people therefore this headline has no meaning. This headline does not apply to POTUS not to people on this site.
I go sometime to Drudge look around glean what interests me and leave the rubbish.
Mademan- Matt Drudge has been editing headlines he attempts to aggregate intensely since the election.He actually now puts commentary ahead of the actual headline now and almost always to put the right and Trump in a poor light. I am clueless why .I hate to think it is just trying to get clicks. But , I have to admit that Drudge has been acting very irresponsible lately.
Thank you, Sundance.
The learning curve is extremely steep and unnerving for many, including myself, but I will remain focused and prayerful on the facts I do know – Jesus Christ alone is my Lord and Savior and Donald J. Trump is my President.
I am grateful the Treehouse is in my life.
Eventually the details and the identities will start to come out. Once that happens, I am looking forward to the analyses by Sundance and the Treehouse. I originally came here during the Trayvon Martin situation. None of the explanations the mainstream media presented to us turned out to be true. I suspect the final truth of this incident will also be very different from what we are hearing now.
Oh, yeah.
A group (purposefully unnamed in the interest of objectivity) arranges two legal gatherings through legal means for the purpose of expressing their views regarding an historic site. One gathering is on a Friday night, the other is on the following Saturday during the day. Mind you, both gatherings are legally permitted.
A second group, (also purposefully unnamed in the interest of objectivity) arranges a gathering for the purpose of opposing the views of the initiating group. The second group has no legal authorization for their gathering.
The first group initiates the expressing of their views upon a Friday night. There are no incidents, violent or otherwise.
Upon the first group’s initiation of their second legal gathering, the second group initiates its counter to the first group’s legal gathering with violence and intimidation to the point where the first group must defend itself.
The result: violent confrontation resulting in the hospitalization of a number of participants, and the deaths of perhaps three other participants.
Upon the initiation of the violent confrontation by the second group, the City responsible for the issuance of the first group’s legal permits declares the first group’s legally authorized gathering to be an “unlawful assembly”.
And things simply deteriorated from there to street brawling.
It must be noted that during the early parts of confrontation between the two groups, the law enforcement community obviously favored the second group when it came to “enforcement”.
Whose rights under the law were abrogated? Why? What will the long-term effects be?
This is not the first time I’ve seen this happen. As a photographer of many riots during the 60’s and 70’s for a major news magazine, I saw this response in virtually every single assignment I covered; even to the point where the magazine made up its own version, regardless of the reporter’s and photographer’s reports.
50 years I’ve been watching this. For 50 years I’ve spoken out to many, both within and without the playing fields of power. Always the same answer: “Awww, that can’t be true!”
Decide for yourself, then.
And of course, guess what?
Teresa Sullivan, the dreadful president of the University of Virginia (by the way, she’s resigned and UVA is looking for a new president), made a statement that blamed the “right wing haters that injured University officials” on The Lawn last night. Of course she does NOT know who threw the first punch or who caused the permit marchers to defend themselves.
But then again, Teresa Sullivan is the same UVA president who sided with the student liar who gave the made-up story about “rape on the UVA campus” to Rolling Stone—and only “corrected” her statement AFTER the overwhelming evidence was presented in court that the entire story was a complete lie…
Your firsthand observations are very much appreciated here. Keep us informed so we don’t go off the deep end.
So it was a set-up.
That’s made even more clear when the ACLU is brought into the equation.
They “fought” for the Unite the Right to continue with the planned protest in the name of “freedom of speech.”
barf.
And Maurice Jones, who ordered the police to stand down during the Occupy protest several years back was also in on it.
” . . . . in 2011 when the city’s under-qualified and overpaid City Manager, Maurice Jones, ordered his police department to stand down as socialist Occupiers overran Lee Park.”
Let’s suppose that they actually succeed impeaching PT and he’s taken out of office. Are these commenters saying they aren’t interested going to stand on the sidelines and hope everyone else does too?
Federal judge that blocked #Charlottesville from moving #UniteTheRight rally cited tweets of city council members. They just did not like his political views
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0BwUldNJ-sOg_VHhVSHN4TTFjV0U/view
Someone should send a copy of this decision to Goolag.
They need training in the illegality of suppressing free speech.
/s
Judge made the right call.
Prayers for those that lost their lives today over pore evil hatred .
I’ve never seen it graphed this way before, sundance.
I always liked The Gipper’s explanation, circa 1964. –
“..You and I are told we must choose between a left or right, but I suggest there is no such thing as a left or right. There is only an up or down. Up to man’s age-old dream-the maximum of individual freedom consistent with order or down to the ant heap of totalitarianism… “
Thank you Sundance; I am totally not interested in this.
Completely coordinated in direct response to President Trumps overwhelming success. Expect more.
Yup. Just like the ACLU going to bat for Unite the Right.
Coordinated, preplanned and paid for by the uni-party.
NeverTrumpers never cease to be anti-MAGA, anti-America, anti-People.
What have any of these clowns done for us since November 8th?
They attacked POTUS every opportunity and aligned against him on nearly every issue.
Where is Repeal and Replace? Tax Cuts, Repatriation, Tax Reforms? Infrastructure?
Why are nominees on an 11-Year schedule for Senate approval?
F**K all of them.
Never Forget. Never Forgive the NeverTrumpers. And all of them are in the UniParty.
Pardon my French. I’d like to punch them, so I cursed.
I actually hope the senators and others make a really big stink about this group & labeling them terrorism, in hopes it will allow our Pres. to open the dialog about should we consider? Plus , how would we identify which groups on both sides of spectrum. Or should this go back to states again, how they want to handle. Put it out in open and resolve it down the road.
Boy, that is a loser group right there.
McCain has staggered forward to add his “thoughts” to the matter. Surprise: They are just like Jeb, Rubio, Ryan. Interesting that none of them critical of organized left Antifa violence today and dozens of other times. Silence when Trump supporters beaten in San Jose, silent when Trump rally in Chicago shut down. Today they are virtue signaling like crazy.
Before POUS says something more he needs to have more facts. KKK and fascists are not ok with me but neither are Antifa and BLM. Both are distractive neither is good . Under our law we cannot deny free speech and cannot condone violence to harm.
The liberals and media Ryan and his cohorts support Antifa and BLM. POTUS is dammed if he does and comment if he does not.
@Sundance
This post was top notch even by Treehouse standards. You perfectly summed up the true nature of the conflict we saw today.
By the way, at my high school, our history teacher made the same point of how the political spectrum was a circle not a line.
In my opinion the uni-party was not given enough credit for a preplanned and cooordinated effort designed to smear President Trump. President Trump is winning BIGLY in sanctions and foriegn policy and the uni-party does not like that one bit!
President Trump is also gaining favorability in the polls!
They will eventually take away every confederate monument at our national cemeteries, dig up the bodies and dispose of them
Lexington mayor just announced he will take down Confederate monuments.
https://www.cem.va.gov/history/hmhist.asp
They’d really make a statement if they outlawed the democrat party. They’re the ones who put up all those statues to begin with.
What do Rand and Mitch have t say about that? /s
The ” Left” is attempting to erase American History .
The Democrats have always been the Party of the Klu Klux Klan as ell as slavery .
The Civil War was not fought over slavery and the Star and Bars do not represent slavery .
I am not a fan of either group protesting today yet , what the Media calls the
” White Nationalists ” have their right to Freedom of Speech .
They were protecting a Piece of American History and Lee was Pardoned .
I hate to say this but , if these so called ” white terrorist ” as MSM pundits have now labeled them fail to mention the Anarchy of Black Lives Matter or Southern Poverty Law both funded by that Ex Nazi Soros . I fear if I had to choose sides – I would choose the White Nationalist holding my nose from the stench but, the
” Left Uniparty of Marxism ” has crossed my Red Line of tolerance for not only Political Correct nonsense but hypocrisy as well .
God Bless America
Yes, it’s probably a matter of time before Monument Avenue in Richmond, VA will be decimated. When I was a little girl my best friend’s mother was one of the ladies who had chained themselves to the trees along the street to stop the city from removing the bricks that made up the roadway. I can only imagine what she would say about the removal of historical monuments if she were still around.
Sundance makes a valid point however this has insidiously become more than just an exercise in not feeding into or providing analysis regarding political /social archetypes. The media act as apostles for the leftist political/ social movement in our country and abroad. The left has but one mission and that is to utilize media propagandists to persuade , people’s attitudes, beliefs and behaviors . The action of propagandists are by nature coercive and most often highly destructive.. So I get the political spectrum of habitual conflict thing but bowing out of the fray as , in real time, the propagandists are weaponizing the event against President Trump , white people, Conservatives et all Right , is not an option for me.
The Republicans are attacking President Trump in real time for his comments about Virginia protest .Blatantly calling him out for not calling out white supremacists as evil and terrorists. Media , Never Trumpers , and progressives who run the gambit , are ,within hours of the event ,calling for the removal of Bannon and associating those protesters as Trump supporters. The next week will be an avalanche of news articles and news commentary charging the Trump, his campaign rhetoric , and all supporters as the cause of the Virginia violence. The entire display of dishonesty is designed to avert any and all shared accountability of the counter protesters and those political factions that openly support and advance their agenda. Once again, many Republican officials and talking heads , are singing exact same song as Antifa ! It is not being implied anymore it is being dictated that if you belong to the leftist victim groups you are righteous and glorified while charging all escalation of violence at recent protests since election as alt right . Sorry to be the one to inform you of this but they mean YOU ( Trump voter ). It makes no difference if you are present at a protest or not .
The President has been weakened by this systemic propagandist campaign and the Turn coats in the Republican party hide behind it as an excuse not to advance the Trump agenda. This is all heavily plotted out in advance and has been highly effective to date. The Unite protest has been known to take place for months and the counter protest was ready to roll, heavily organized and funded. Yes they tried to pull permit but a court upheld their right to march. The goal was to engage and create a flash point! One does not come to a protest with large lumber battering rams ,bags of feces and urine , and projectiles in order to peacefully oppose . Anywhere Antifa show up , violence follows. No, I am not endorsing the statements ,signs or other platforms of the Unite group . But I do endorse their constitutional liberty to peacefully assemble.
LET ME BE CLEAR , any person protesting regardless of side who engages in non -self defense violence of any kind should be arrested and the full extent of the law should apply.Citizens gathering to peacefully assemble to protect the removal of factual history is a righteous cause on its face. Equally the right to peacefully assemble to oppose that gathering is a right . What you personally feel about the members of the factions who gather is irrelevant to their Constitutional rights. I would never join a group who protested anything while invoking clear KKK imagery with tiki torches or anti Semitic imagery . Nor would I join one that marched holding ISIS flags, Hammer and sickle , Celebratory Palestinian terrorist flags , and language calling to kill cops. Yet both are clearly protected under law to do so. Violence is not a protest it is a riot . I watched the videos and I cannot clearly ascertain which side was first as aggressor nor do we know complete information on car and motive. What is clear is White Supremacist groups march annually and when not engaged with violence have not exhibited such. I am not stating you should not be offended , morally outraged , or repulsed by this particular small faction of our society . But I am saying opposition to them because of those feelings is not justification to become violent and media is working overtime to legitimize that the counter protesters violence is justified .
Thank God that our president chose not to do so. He stuck to factual information and addressed the violence while not impugning all Americans right to assemble peacefully . Especially any American who offends you ! Governor McCullif is not void of reality or in denial , that speech was gamed out with operatives of the DNC and Clinton Loyalists prior to reading the script. Factually , Terry they do have a right to be in your city as long as they are not violent. The left do not have amnesia about Antifa .BLM , or Bernie supporters who try to assassinate Republicans. They just know the mission, which is to mold opinion, for advancing leftist political agendas. Now , is the exact time to flood social media platforms , Republican switchboards and websites, ( talking to you Corey Gardner and others) write editorials in local newspapers etc. Rise up and correct the record , reveal the hypocrisy , and form a wall around your embattled President . If you simply choose to not enter the fray you will wear the same scarlet letter as they brand your President with . History is repeating people and accelerating . And today’s history is just art of the by design crescendo the left have in store for all of us.
It doesn’t matter what degree of right – doesn’t have to be far right – when the Antifa, BLM, $0r0$-Ayers gang show up violence ensues.
So is this the Late Summer of Rage long promised by lefties?
Or are Spencer et al disinformationalists on the Soros payroll playing a part to target POTUS?
Out of chaos and carnage comes to mind this:
“Only one life, ’twill soon be past; Only what’s done for Christ will last.”
–C.T. Studd
LikeLiked by 1 person
And many, many people will discover the truth of that statement to their utter dismay.
Methinks that if they don’t confirm or verify the official identity of the driver before the Sunday shows, a certain conclusion can be reached. If ID’d before the Sunday shows and fits the narrative……… If not ID’d before the Sunday shows, they can maintain the narrative for a news cycle and then if ID’d later and doesn’t fit the narrative, they “win” anyway. “Let’s get back to North Korea.”
I’m sure the msm will handle this with the same amount of fairness as they did the previous umpteen times Trump supporters were attacked……..
What’s the factual basis for your assertion that the rally organizers wanted a fight? Of course Antifa and BLM did. That’s their MO. From what I’ve read, the rally participants were only prepared to take defensive rather than offensive action. Hence the armor and web cams. They do NOT intend to let fear of Leftist violence silence them.
And what is his political ideology?
Before I look, I am going to say that if a large group of rioters attack my car with me in it, I would certainly be in fear for my life.
Me too.
0Hour says James is a 20 yo enlisted in the military, not affiliated with either protest, who panicked when finding himself in the middle of the melee.
Others on scene have reported the cops said the act was not deliberate.
FWIW, seems James is a registered R.
Already being called a Trump Supporter.
This is the same thing the stupid media does every time-same thing with the Trayvon Martin case, same with the Michael Brown – no facts just made up crap and talking points that fits their agenda that all white people are racist.
They are spewing fake news with all the pundits and politicians jumping on their virtue wagon reinforcing them.
It being called the “violent white nationalists protest”- all the violence was started by the left-but not one word about antifa or blm the organized protesters there specifically to cause violence and chaos.
Don’t believe a word out of the medias mouths-everything they say is always wrong.
Watch the videos-it is the left being violent not the right. They are the ones doing the attacking – I believe what I see-not what I am being feed by the media.
Notice how it is very hard to tell if the “AntiFa” radicals are communists or anarchists? And how “anarchists” always show up where communists have an interest?
ANTIFA and allied front groups are perfectly and purposely centered in the spark gap. Shutting down AntiFa, or making them useless by keeping them separated from their targets, is key to ending the cycle of political violence.
West Virginia is an interesting setting for this as the state was born out of a desire to stay in the Union and on the side of the Union states rather than side with the Confederate States. That is the reason for West Virginia. Prior to the the War Between the States* the territory now known as West Virginia was part of the state of Virginia. Lee was born in Virginia, were all native “West Virginians” in 1864 as it Was actually Virginia in which they were born. I just find that this mess is in WV somewhat ironic.
*I know there are many who read this blog from around the nation and many whose families date back in the US to only the early 1900s. We Southerns may be a little bit of a mystery and I thought I would share my explanation about why some people refer to the Civil war as the War Between the States.
First: I LOVE America as it is today! Love our history as a whole country and am delighted with President Trump. I am No KKK or supremacist. I am in an ethnically mixed marriage. I had family on both sides of the war and the family on the Southern side did not own slaves. That said, I do like accuracy in my history.
If you ever wonder why the South called this a War Between the States it is because the South wanted to break away and be their own nation, maintaining their original Sovereignty as states prior to choosing to freely join a federation of states that became known as the United States of America. They were not fighting to take over the federal government, to change the federal government or to execute a coupe. They just wanted to exit the federation and go their own way. The Union waged war on the Southern states to defeat them and then force them back into the Union under the terms determined by the Federal Gov.
In the Southern view the war was between equally sovereign states and against federal overreach. The Union view was that the Southern States had no legal right under the Constitution to leave and that the Federal Gov had every right to impose its will on this issue. The Federal Gov won the war and therefore wrote the history that the South was in civil disobedience and it was a Civil War as it was a War within the existing country caused by a rebellious group trying to undermine the legitimate federal gov. The South views it as a War Between 2 equal groups of states that could freely choose to associate, form and dissolve civil bonds at will. The victors write the history so it is known officially as a “Civil” War.
The South was not fighting to take over the United States Federal Government and didn’t really view themselves as fighting Within the USA. They were fighting for the right to exit the USA and view themselves as Already having exited and were now being invaded to be forced back into the USA. Many in the South fought because their homeland was being invaded and it was self defense. Many fought because they were more loyal to their state than to their Federal Gov. Many in the South fought because they felt the Federal Gov was becoming similar to the British Parliament just 85 yrs before or again in 1812, just 45 yrs before. Both Union and significant Southern Generals and leaders fought with Texas and then in the Mexican American War just a few years before 1860s
The principle was states rights and state sovereignty and the limits of the federal government as imposed by the Constitution. The issue was slavery. If I had lived then I would have agreed with the former while fighting through political, social and religious means the latter.
I have found it interesting that we settled the issue of slavery and of states rights to leave the Union but we have really not solved the boundaries of States Rights. Now the liberals want to leave the Union and liberal states have passed laws directly at odds with Federal law.
This is Virginia.
That info was DEBUNKED hours ago.
Nehlan is tweet-happy, not a good quality in a prospective elected official.
He’s not ready to take on the power behind Paul Ryan. Just sayin.
Exactly.
Traitor Terry has called a State of Emergency.
Why?
A prelude to something preplanned?
I remember when BLM prevented the Chicago rally. I remember when a college professor hit a Tump guy with a bicycle lock.
Terry is grandstanding like he had his part already memorized:
Demonize the horrible White Supremicists, tell them they’re not welcome in the proud state of Virginia, blame THEM for the carnage, which actually is a result of McCauliffe and Signir’s decision to have the police stand down when Antifa attacked a rally which was legal, had a permit while the counter-protest was completely illegal.
Absolutely despicable.
When Gettysburg ended the Civil War, the South was granted their guns, swords, horses and flags.
The South was never prohibited from lauding their heroes. There has never been a law about their statues, flags, symbols, etc.
Even if times have changed, sensibilities have altered, attitudes shifted, a sensible plan when these iconic memorials to the Confederacy should be worked out by all stakeholders so the flowering of flags and removal of statues, etc, be done with a view that millions of people want them in some publicly accessible place. Perhaps, private park in some cases. To tear down the symbols doesn’t change the history. These people have every right to their past history.
We see this fascistic rule in East Europe today. The countries the Soviet Union saved from the Third Reich are now striking down the “horror” of their rescuers. Well, it insults the tens of millions (28 million) Soviet citizens that freed the likes of Poland and Ukraine and the Baltics and many more all the way to Berlin. Revising history is dangerous business. Truth gets torn from books and libraries and thought police take over.
I have no good to talk about the Confederate States. I have no good to talk about the Soviet system and empire. But the history is not black and white with no gray middle. In fact the middle is vast and the bad or good is very slim on both accounts. But it is history and many people hold to those broad values. In both historical cases, the South and the Soviet Union, there was massive blood, flesh and suffering for their causes. It was mostly honorable histories.
I think wisdom is in short supply on the planet right now. Wise thoughts are needed badly.
