President Trump Calls Guam Governor Eddie Baza Calvo (Full Video)…

Really good stuff – President Trump called Guam’s governor Friday night to assure him the U.S. will protect its Pacific Island territory “1,000 percent” from North Korean aggression.

Guam’s governor, Eddie Baza Calvo, posted a video to Facebook in which he has a more-than-three-minute phone conversation with Trump, heard on speakerphone. WATCH:

Governor Eddie Baza Calvo​ just got off the phone with President Donald J. Trump​, who said he just wanted to give the people of Guam his respect and assure everyone here he is with us 1,000%. (Facebook Link)

