President Trump Calls Guam Governor Eddie Baza Calvo (Full Video)…

Posted on August 11, 2017 by

Really good stuff – President Trump called Guam’s governor Friday night to assure him the U.S. will protect its Pacific Island territory “1,000 percent” from North Korean aggression.

Guam’s governor, Eddie Baza Calvo, posted a video to Facebook in which he has a more-than-three-minute phone conversation with Trump, heard on speakerphone. WATCH:

Governor Eddie Baza Calvo​ just got off the phone with President Donald J. Trump​, who said he just wanted to give the people of Guam his respect and assure everyone here he is with us 1,000%.  (Facebook Link)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, China, Donald Trump, media bias, Military, N Korea, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to President Trump Calls Guam Governor Eddie Baza Calvo (Full Video)…

  1. HBD says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Trump don’t play.

    Like

    Reply
  2. wheatietoo says:
    August 11, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    I like this Governor Baza, what I’ve seen of him the last few days.
    Seems like a good guy.

    Another Republican governor.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s