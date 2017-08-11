President Trump Calls Guam Governor Eddie Baza Calvo (Full Video)…

Really good stuff – President Trump called Guam’s governor Friday night to assure him the U.S. will protect its Pacific Island territory “1,000 percent” from North Korean aggression.
Guam’s governor, Eddie Baza Calvo, posted a video to Facebook in which he has a more-than-three-minute phone conversation with Trump, heard on speakerphone. WATCH:
Governor Eddie Baza Calvo just got off the phone with President Donald J. Trump, who said he just wanted to give the people of Guam his respect and assure everyone here he is with us 1,000%. (Facebook Link)
Trump don’t play.
I like this Governor Baza, what I’ve seen of him the last few days.
Seems like a good guy.
Another Republican governor.
